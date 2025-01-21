App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top E-Signature Software - Serbia
E-signature software enables users to gather electronic signatures on documents, eliminating the need for physical paperwork. This software simplifies the process of distributing legally sensitive documents that require electronic signatures. Organizations utilize e-signature software to securely encrypt documents, such as sales contracts or employment paperwork, that require signatures from clients, employees, or partners. E-signature software often integrates with various third-party applications, including CRM software, ERP systems, HR management suites, and accounting tools. This integration facilitates seamless management of quotes, contracts, and supplier interactions. Additionally, e-signature software adheres to built-in security standards that meet both local and federal legal requirements. This ensures the smooth exchange of legal documents and guarantees the legitimacy and legal validity of signatures obtained through the software.
Submit New App
Xodo Sign
eversign.com
Legally binding electronic signatures at work, at home or on the go. Securely approve, deliver and sign documents online. Formerly eversign.
DocuSign
docusign.com
Docusign eSignature is the world’s way for businesses and individuals to securely send and sign agreements from practically anywhere, at any time, from almost any device. The Docusign app is easy to use, includes unlimited free signing for all parties, and is trusted by millions of people worldwide. While eSignature has changed the way that many organizations execute a contract, the lifecycle before and after signature is often managed through manual processes, spreadsheets, and emails—slowing the pace of doing business, increasing risk, and frustrating customers and employees. Docusign CLM (Contract Lifecycle Management) allows organizations to streamline the agreement lifecycle by transforming analog manual processes into a digital automated workflow. The end result is an accelerated pace of doing business, increased compliance, and more efficient employees. Key Features: Central Repository, Advanced Search & Find, Version Control, Clause Library, Collaboration with internal and external parties, Redlining, Simple & Advanced Workflows, Tagging, Mobile Access, Multi Platform integrations (including tight integration with Salesforce).
SignFree
signfree.io
SignFree is your go-to e-signature solution, designed for quick and secure document signing. With SignFree, you can sign unlimited documents in under 30 seconds, all for free. Say goodbye to paper waste and embrace a faster, greener way to manage your agreements. Join us in simplifying signatures and contributing to a more sustainable future. Sign up today and experience SignFree's effortless e-signatures.
Mekorma
mekorma.com
Are you tired of that big stack of checks waiting for you to review and sign each week? Save yourself time and effort with Mekorma Electronic Signatures. Review payments and digitized invoice images within your Acumatica Cloud ERP system. With the click of a button, you can approve what's ready to go out - checks will print with the appropriate signature, no pen required.
FuseSign
fusesign.com
Affordable, secure and easy to use Digital Signing tool. FuseSign is tailored for the professional services industry. Send documents to be signed and have them back in minutes, not days. It's legally binding and can be used for a vast range of documents. Try FuseSign for free for 14 days and find out why FuseSign is the only digital signing tool you will ever need.
Dedoco
dedoco.com
Dedoco is a Data Trust Platform for digital workflows - providing evidence linkage and verification across documents, communications and systems. Its mission is to embed unwavering trust in our customers' brand and processes
ZorroSign
zorrosign.com
THE SECURITY OF YOUR BUSINESS IS LITERALLY ON THE LINE. When security is mission-critical, your business needs secure digital signatures, transactions, and documentation. Only one complete solution is built on blockchain—with ZorroSign you can Block It DownTM
WeSign
wesign.com
Other eSignature types that are considered valid Apart from digital signature and eSignature, there are other types of electronic signature that are becoming widely accepted.
Signmee
signmee.com
Agreement Forms Online for Faster Sign Off Online form builder, mailer & eSigner with an Inbox for everyone
Autenti
autenti.com
Autenti electronic signature is a secure e-signature for companies. Save time and money by signing contracts and other documents online on your smartphone, tablet or laptop.
Mekari Sign
mekarisign.com
Get deals done faster with secure and integrated contract signing software Draft, send, and sign contracts in one unified platform. Complete all agreements faster and more secure with a certified digital signature and Peruri’s official eMeterai.
DrySign
drysign.exelatech.com
Step into a secure and sustainable future with DrySign Digital Signatures DrySign’s online digital signature solution empowers you and your clients to upload, sign, share, and archive documents from anywhere, anytime, on any device.
Workiro
workiro.com
A next-generation app that uniquely combines task, communication and document management capabilities, including e-signature - helping you get any work done, with anyone, in a better way.
VeriDoc Sign
veridocsign.com
VeriDoc Sign is the solution to all your problems when it comes to documents and electronic signature verification. VeriDoc Sign uses patented verification technology, developed over the years by VeriDoc Global. It provides blockchain-secured electronic signature solutions to organizations across the globe. VeriDoc Sign offers electronic signature and document solutions to some of the leading companies in both the public and private sectors. Our blockchain verification technology is patented in over 90 countries globally, assisting organizations with the best e-signature solution within reasonable pricing. We thrive to provide the best services to our clients which includes, Organizations can save valuable time by eliminating unnecessary waiting hours. With VeriDoc Sign, your organization will have improved efficiency and greater productivity. The benefits of VeriDoc e-signature solutions allow unending users to have access to verify important documents and send them to the required people. You can’t go wrong with VeriDoc Sign’s tools that provide you with the advantage to verify timestamps and hashes for electronically signed documents on the blockchain. Just scan a QR code with your mobile and you can see the original document on the verification page. Other features of VeriDoc Sign that you just can’t miss: Access control Legally Admissible Tamper-proof blockchain security Affordable
Encyro
encyro.com
Encyro lets you send secure files to any email address. Stop wasting time inviting clients, setting up shared folders, or configuring permissions. Receive secure messages and files from clients without asking them to login. Encyro is the only e-sign provider that lets you draw your signature on a phone while reviewing the document to sign on a computer (by scanning a QR code). Request electronic signatures with enhanced protection, including text-message based access codes, and login options. Showcase your branding on your custom upload page. Increase your visibility with clients by letting them use their free Encyro account to communicate securely with others. Keep customer data secure and comply with HIPAA, GLBA, FINRA, IRS, GDPR and other regulatory requirements for client data privacy. Use Encyro from your browser, or from Microsoft Outlook (with the free Encyro Outlook Addin).
DocuFirst
docufirst.com
DocuFirst is the easy way to manage your business forms and documents in one simple secure online platform. DocuFirst is much more than just an e-sign solution! We allow businesses to collect and store data needed to fill forms, along with providing robust document management capabilities.
Signable
signable.co.uk
Signable's electronic signature software helps you send legally binding and secure online documents in seconds. Start with eSignatures today!
Agrello
agrello.io
Work smarter with Agrello Start your journey of digital transformation with us! Whether you just need to sign digital docs from time to time or need to manage your entire company’s legal documentation, we are here to help. // Start without stress and learning All too often, new tools often require new skills and training. Not the case with Agrello. Just use your favorite tool and upload ready-to-be-signed documents to Agrello. Once all the signers and viewers have been added, we'll take care of the rest. We will keep you posted on the signing process so you can focus on other things in the meantime! // Intuitive dashboard for your convenience Sometimes it takes more time to collect all necessary signatures. Agrello's document dashboard is designed to give you clear and instant feedback on which deals need a little push and which ones are successfully completed. You should really look into what you’ll be doing with all that extra time on your hands! // Bulk creation, dynamic templates We’re doing everything in our power to help you remove some of those pesky, repetitive tasks. Templates for recurring contracts, collecting missing data through forms, and even automating the full signature process by connecting your CRM and other tools - these are just some of the features that allow you to focus on more pressing matters. // Collaborate securely Emailing sensitive documents back and forth represents a serious security risk. Agrello’s ecosystem is designed for secure collaborations. Invite your partners, upload drafts, review and sign documents together with your partners while knowing that your work is safe at all times. //Legally binding all the way The world of digital signatures is growing more complex day by day. Thankfully, you can use your national e-ID or Agrello’s internationally recognised advanced electronic signature (AdES).
DocVerify
docverify.com
DocVerify advances signatures and notarization into the digital age with a robust eSign and remote online notarization (RON) solution. Now you can securely sign, manage and store legally binding documents in a trusted, online environment. DocVerify's approved and certified e-notary tool does not require software downloads or hardware purchases. Access to this electronic notarization is available through the internet and a standard browser. Accelerate turnaround times, reduce costs and keep transactions moving forward with the trusted DocVerify platform. For contracts and other business documents, DocVerify’s electronic signature tools provide a wealth of options. The digital signing software can simplify obtaining signatures or integrate into your company’s existing systems. DocVerify is offered by Black Knight, an industry-leading technology, data and analytics company, powering the mortgage industry for 60 years.
Signority
signority.com
Signority is an eSignature and document workflow automation management tools that replaces the print-sign-scan process. Founded in 2010 Signority is HIPAA compliant and a leading eSignature provider in North America's healthcare, staffing, non-profit, and education sectors. With time saving features like templates, bulk signing, and batch signing you can spend your day focused on what you have to do. Our industry leading support is human-centric, not bot-centric. So you can speak to a live person when you need help in a hurry. And, because Signority is so easy to use, onboarding is simple and can be done within a day. Plus, if your team needs training it can typically be scheduled within 10 business days.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
Document creation, collaboration, and signing all in one spot. SuiteFiles is powerful — yet simple — document management software for accounting and professional services firms. Our workflows are exactly what small to mid-sized firms need to grow along with their clients. We back your daily activities, integrating with Xero, Karbon, QuickBooks Online, Microsoft 365, and more. We’re on a mission to give firms of all sizes enterprise-grade solutions and service that meets them where they are in their growth trajectory. The result? A user-friendly, scalable, robust platform that your team and clients will actually enjoy using. Our product development and customer support teams are responsive — meaning you have people invested in you getting the most out of SuiteFiles. With SuiteFiles, your document management needs are taken care of and your IT burden is lifted allowing you to increase billable hours and strengthen relationships with your clients. With 1000+ efficiency driven professional services firms bettering their businesses with SuiteFiles (and a 99.6% renewal rate), we’re the obvious choice for you. Un-silo your operations with full workflow solutions and extensive integrations connecting you with industry-leading apps. SuiteFiles’ comprehensive features and functionality were designed for teams of 10 to 500 with your employees’ satisfaction in mind. Over the years, we’ve perfected our software for your end-to-end processes with integrations, automations, signing, and email management eliminating the app hopping and multiple subscription fees you’d otherwise need. We combine easy third party sharing with cutting-edge security without taking away your data ownership. We’ve simplified the complexity of organizing, centralizing and leveraging the information your firm needs to perform every day. You should be spending your working hours serving clients and growing your business, not fighting with files. So, we designed SuiteFiles with quick, complete data migration and onboarding to get your team operational in as little as two days. Plus, our intelligent interface is easy to use and consistently refined. By eliminating unnecessary back-and-forth, process delays, collaboration overhead, and toggling between multiple tools our time saving adds up. Our customers report saving 5 hours a week, per employee. That’s 6 ½ FTE weeks per staff member annually!
Secured Signing
securedsigning.com
Secured Signing is a digital signature and remote online notary software that helps businesses sign documents electronically. It is a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to sign documents, and it is compliant with a number of industry regulations - globally. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, we offer a number of features, including: Digital signatures: Secured Signing uses a trusted, tamper-proof digital signature (PKI) technology that ensures the authenticity and integrity of documents. Remote online notarization: Secured Signing offers remote online notarization services, which allow documents to be signed and notarized electronically. Document tracking: Secured Signing tracks the status of all signed documents, so you can easily see who has signed and when. Reminders: Secured Signing can send reminders to signers if they haven't signed a document by a certain date. Reporting: Secured Signing provides detailed reports on all signed documents, so you can track your signing activity and compliance. Secured Signing is a good option for businesses of all sizes that need to sign documents electronically. It is a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to sign documents, and it is compliant with a number of industry regulations. Here are some of the benefits of using Secured Signing: Security: Secured Signing uses a trusted digital signature (PKI) technology that ensures the authenticity and integrity of documents. This makes it a secure and reliable way to sign documents electronically. Convenience: Secured Signing makes it easy to sign documents electronically. You can sign documents from anywhere, at any time, as long as you have an internet connection. Compliance: Compliant with a number of industry regulations, including HIPAA, GDPR, and MISMO. This makes it a safe and secure way to sign documents for businesses in regulated industries. Cost-effectiveness: There are no setup fees, and you only pay for the features you need. Secured Signing facilitates integration with several third-party systems such as Bullhorn, Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, RecruitOnline, JobAdder, FastTrack360, and more. Other features include email notifications, templates, a centralized dashboard, custom branding, reporting, and reminders. The user specific, X509 PKI digital signature technology that underpins Secured Signing ensures the authenticity of signatories and documents. The signature seals the document so that any alteration invalidates the signature. Compliance with the NZ Electronic Transactions Act 2002 and corresponding international legislation guarantees validity and legal enforceability worldwide. Organizations that adopt Secured Signing experience significant cost reduction, fast turnaround of complete and accurate documents, a short and efficient business process and exceptionally satisfied customers.
Legalesign
legalesign.com
Legalesign is UK-based eSignature software to send, sign and manage contracts online. Companies use Legalesign to gain significant productivity and financial benefits, increase their customers' satisfaction by removing the need for a printer and enabling them to sign from anywhere and, last but not least, relieve the burden of tiresome paperwork upon long suffering staff everywhere. Legalesign customers include legal firms, insurance companies, property firms, recruiters, accountants and many others. Legalesign is built from the ground up to deliver maximum value for our customers. The tariff price of business software is often far exceeded by its costs of use – the cost of adoption, training, the time in day-to-day usage, and the cost of change. Legalesign is designed throughout to minimise these costs so our customers see the most value through to the bottom line: from eliminating un-needed clicks in day-to-day actions so you don’t waste time getting contracts sent out, up to the entire architecture of the system that allows you to scale horizontally and vertically seamlessly and easily. We invest heavily in behind-the-scenes systems to ensure uptime and reliability, providing service where it matters.
CocoSign
cocosign.com
Easier, Quicker, Safer eSignature Solution for SMBs and Professionals Quickly and effortlessly sign, send, track, and collect electronic signatures with CocoSign’s trusted and legally binding eSign software.
EZsign
ezsign.ca
Try eZsign FOR FREE. Flexible pricing plans. Top-tier security. Designed for Canadian businesses.
StampyMail
stampymail.com
StampyMail is a web platform to create, manage and display email signatures for any organization in a centralized, fast and intuitive way from any PC or mobile device. Integrates with any email solution (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, G Mail, Outlook, Thunderbird, Exchange). In addition, it is a sales, communication and marketing tool. It allows you to add dynamic content to signatures, deploying different banners automatically to redirect traffic to a landing, Marketplace or E-commerce. In addition, it measures the impacts of campaigns in real time.
Sigsync
sigsync.com
Sigsync e-mail signature service is best described in just three words. It is a centralized, company-wide, and web-based signature service for Office 365. By centralized, it means that it lets you create and manage all your e-mail signatures for your company at one place. Company-wide signature makes it possible for you to roll out the changes or updates to the signature within minutes. Since it is a web-based service, it is platform independent and works on all devices without any complex installations.
Emailee
emailee.io
Emailee is a cutting-edge SaaS platform designed specifically for solopreneurs and freelancers who are keen on amplifying their personal brand and supercharging their lead generation via email.
GoatSign
goatsign.io
GoatSign is a free and straightforward online signature solution that makes it easy to get a signature and move on. With GoatSign, there are no complex workflows to navigate - just a simple, hassle-free signature process that saves you time and energy.
Crossware
crossware365.com
Looking for a powerful tool that allows you to add consistent and compliant signatures, disclaimers and branding to every email leaving your company? Our award-winning tool, Crossware Mail Signature (for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange and HCL Domino) is the solution for you. Sleek, compliant and personalised signatures are automatically added to each email, no matter what device you're sending from. Creating your perfect signature is easy with a simple drag-and-drop visual editor or get a little more technical and switch to creating your signature in HTML with our source code editor. Our signature tool is constantly being developed with the goal of ensuring signatures are dynamic and intelligent. This means context sensitive and customised for your company's unique requirements. You can create and apply rules that control when, where and how your signatures are applied with our simple rule builder. Quickly create rules for the application of signatures or signature blocks (a smaller part of your signature) based on Active Directory fields, recipient addresses, dates and more. If you need a highly custom or complex rule, you can also write rules in C#. Crossware Mail Signature lets you control of who can edit each signature or signature block, e.g. you can choose to only allow the marketing team to edit the ad banner section, and the legal team to edit the legal disclaimer keeping your signature safe from unsolicited changes. Crossware Mail Signature is built from the ground up to be highly secure. We don't store or copy your emails and process them securely within Microsoft Azure Datacenters. For added security, you can also specify the Microsoft Datacenter of your choice when setting up Crossware Mail Signature. Features: - Add logos, graphics, ad banners, social media icons, Active Directory fields, disclaimers and text to your email headers and footers. - Apply your signatures when, where and how you want with powerful rules. - Signatures on every device and email client. - Control every part of your signature, with separately controlled blocks. - Visual / HTML code editor - Preview signatures in real time, based on recipients and senders. - View signatures within Outlook & see your signatures in Sent Items. - Intelligent and dynamic signature application - Choose your Microsoft Datacenter to deploy into - Edit anywhere, anytime with our browser-based editor Find out what makes us the world leading signature solution - start your Free Trial now!
Mailtastic
mailtastic.com
Mailtastic allows you to centrally manage your employees' email signatures and extend them with marketing banners to transform daily email traffic into a powerful marketing channel. Mailtastic is trusted by customers of all sizes around the world, including Fortune 500+ businesses, to harness the full marketing potential of their email signatures, thereby expanding their marketing initiatives and connecting with new potential customers. Book a demo today to see how you can start unlocking revenue with email signature marketing.
Letsignit
letsignit.com
With 98% client satisfaction and over 1,000,000 users worldwide, Letsignit is a powerful solution helping marketing and IT teams optimize employee email signatures to achieve brand consistency, drive lead generation, and increase employee engagement. We’ve been a Microsoft Gold Partner for over 10 years and provide the highest global standards in IT security with ISO/IEC 27001:2017 & ISO/IEC 27018:2019 certification. With our best-in-class drag & drop designer, you can quickly create customized signatures with targeted and trackable marketing banners – promote events, connect on social media, schedule meetings… the options are endless! You can create and assign signatures for specific people, departments, geographies/languages, or subsidiaries. Because it connects with your active directory, it’s easy to update and deploy. With our global team in North America and Europe, we offer customer support in English, French and Spanish 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.
SIGNandGO
signandgo.io
SIGNandGO provides a centralized email signature management to your company. A signature banner designed with SIGNandGO increases brand awareness. With custom signature designs, you get to have digital business cards that reflect your brand identity. With SIGNandGO, an email signature solution, signatures get to have a more professional look. SIGNandGO helps you organize your corporate e-mail management centrally and makes the follow-up of HR departments easier. Thus, the signatures of the employees are always up-to-date and have a perfect design. Offers a cloud-based and advanced enterprise signature management that is powered by OWA and provides compatibility with Office 365 email signature. This way, you get to have an easy corporate e-mail management and all your signatures get to be flawless.
MySignature
mysignature.io
MySignature is an online email signature generator that helps create professional and visually compelling email signatures for Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, Thunderbird, Office 365, and email signature management for Google Workspace. No technical background needed. Plus, enjoy tracking email opens and clicks with no limits using MySignature extension for Gmail.
Signer HQ
signerhq.com
Simplify your contract signing process with Signer HQ and spend less time chasing signatures.es
OKdokument
okdokument.com
Fastest electronic signature for businesses and freelancers Sign documents online, integrate e-signatures, digitise your paper agenda and request signatures from your clients and partners remotely.
Opensense
opensense.com
Centrally manage email signatures across all devices. Works great with Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange, G-Suite/Gmail/Google Workspace, Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, and more!
Zoopsign
zoopsign.com
Simplify contract management, enhance security, & optimize workflows with Zoop Sign eSignature & document tracking solutions. Start your free trial now
Signulu
signulu.com
Signulu is an electronic signature software that streamlines document signing for businesses of all sizes. Easy, secure, and legal.
SIGN.PLUS
sign.plus
SIGN.PLUS is an electronic signature solution designed to make workflows faster. It’s easy-to-use, secure, and reliable across various platforms.
KONSIGN
konsign.com
KONSIGN is a premier electronic signature software that streamlines document signing processes with its fast, secure, and user-friendly solution. Experience the convenience of KONSIGN by signing up for a free trial today. In addition to e-signatures, KONSIGN offers advanced document management capabilities and seamless integration with popular cloud storage services like Google Drive. This allows you to effortlessly organize, access, and share documents from any device, ensuring smooth workflows. Konsign's innovative approach saves time, money, and resources while contributing to a paperless environment. This cutting-edge platform enables you to finalize paperwork in just a few clicks, allowing you to focus on more critical tasks. Konsign not only simplifies document signing but also demonstrates a commitment to sustainability by reducing paper consumption and promoting eco-friendly practices. Choose KONSIGN for efficient business operations and a greener future.
inSign
getinsign.com
Electronic Signature Software makes signing documents quick and easy. inSign supports advanced (AES) and qualified electronic signatures (QES) according to eIDAS and ZertES. The signature is legally secure and provable. Signing is possible in the browser or via app - no installation required. Other popular features in inSign: - Form editor - Word Add-in - Individual configuration - Document templates - Audit report - REST-API - And more...
GreenSign
greensign.io
Electronic signatures allow you to securely sign and send documents from anywhere, at any time. This eliminates the need for printing, scanning, and mailing physical paperwork, saving you time and hassle. GreenSign offers various ways of integration to help departments do business faster with less risk, lower costs, and better experiences for customers and employees. GreenSign solution includes dynamic no code powerful web forms, API integrations and integration with apps and CRMs.
GoodSign
goodsign.io
Pay as you go eSignatures. No subscription required. The first digital signature solution where you only pay for what you use. No limits on documents, features or users. We also on a mission to plant 1 million trees global to help curb global warming. This is funded by GoodSign sales. 20% of every sale goes to treeplanting!
ValidSign
validsign.eu
Our e-signature has been implemented within a variety of processes by more than 3000 organizations worldwide. ValidSign is an Enterprise-solution, which means, you can use ValidSign in all the different departments of your organization for the signing of various documents. ValidSign operates in over 30 different markets and holds an expertise in all of them. For instance, at this exact moment a board member from an American University is signing an establishment decision with ValidSign. At the same time the accountant in the Netherlands is signing a tax return. We are here to serve every organization that wants to accelerate business, simplify signing and improve customer service!
NEWOLDSTAMP
newoldstamp.com
Newoldstamp is an email signature management and marketing platform perfect for mid-sized businesses, enterprises, and teams. Quick and simple signature set up for all company employees that doesn’t require involving Tech or Design Teams. Seamless integration with major email clients and devices including smartphones. Streamline brand consistent signatures in all company emails. With Newoldstamp you can: Create an interactive email signature that meets branding requirements Manage all email signatures of your team in one place Run email signature banner campaigns Track email signature performance Customize existing signature templates Create different email signature templates for every department Key Features: Advanced email signature editor and generator G Suite, Exchange, Microsoft 365 integrations Central signature management Signature banner management Signature analytics Compatible with major email clients Mobile friendly
Adobe Acrobat Sign
adobe.com
Get documents and forms signed. Easily. Securely. Anywhere. One place for all your PDF and e-sign work. Acrobat's got it. Transform and speed up your workflows with Acrobat Sign — Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution and the only e-sign tool that also includes the power of Adobe Acrobat in one package.
Zoho Sign
zoho.com
Digitally sign business documents online with complete security and reliability using Zoho's e-signature software. Automate your transactions with simple e-sign document workflows. Zoho Sign readily integrates with Zoho apps, including Zoho CRM, Zoho People, Zoho Recruit, Zoho Forms, and other third party apps such as Office 365, G Suite, and Microsoft Teams.
WiseStamp
wisestamp.com
Make beautiful customized email signatures with our award-winning signature generator. Easily create and edit your email signature - it's FREE
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
Skribble
skribble.com
With Skribble, you can legally sign any document electronically. Different documents, different legal requirements – at Skribble, you get access to all available e-signature standards from a single source, and you are prepared for every situation.
SignRequest
signrequest.com
Sign yourself or get documents signed. Easy, secure, legally binding and free.
signNow
signnow.com
Electronic signature that scales with your workflow. Create and scale eSignature workflows with signNow, part of the airSlate Business Cloud. Sign and send documents for signing, generate agreements, negotiate contracts, accept payments, and automate business processes.
SignEasy
signeasy.com
SignEasy is a cloud-based solution to electronically sign and fill documents or get documents signed from phone, tablet or computer. Signatures done with SignEasy are compliant with the ESIGN Act as well as the eIDAS and the European Directive (EC/1999/93).
Signaturely
signaturely.com
Signaturely is a free electronic signature software to get documents signed online. Work smarter & faster by moving into the digital age with esignatures. Signing documents by hand, scanning them, and emailing them is a headache, wouldn’t you agree? Signaturely eliminates the headache and moves you into the digital age.
Sertifi
sertifi.net
Sertifi offers the fastest and most secure way to close business, from legally-binding eSignatures to secure online payment capture and secure online credit card authorization capture. Thousands of companies around the world trust Sertifi to close business faster, recognize revenue quickly, enhance security and compliance, and go paperless.
Universign
universign.com
Electronic signature made simple and compliant. Universign, a Trust Services Provider qualified according to the European eIDAS regulation, offers a SaaS platform for electronic signature, electronic seal and timestamping. Discover our no-obligation offer, via API or web portal, per pack or per use.
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe helps secure and automate client communication, document signing and exchange and improve compliance. We secure documents and automate document flows. From powerful e-signature, through a flexible e-forms engine, to configurable client portals, we help organisations streamline business processes that involve personal data, contracts, money and identity, saving up to 90% of the time involved. HR departments use us to onboard employees and distribute payslips. Sales departments use us to onboard clients. Professional services firms use us to sign contracts, capture data and exchange documents with their clients. Schools use us to automate admissions processes.
Dropbox Sign
hellosign.com
Dropbox Sign (formerly HelloSign) is the intuitive way to sign and request signatures securely online. Add legally valid signatures to any agreement—from new-hire offer letters to loans to sales contracts to NDAs. An award-winning user interface, robust admin controls, document tracking, and enterprise-grade security that's more secure than pen and paper methods all come default out-of-the-box. Sign faster. Dropbox Sign helps businesses sign contracts 80% faster, on average, than traditional paper-based contracts that take on average 15 days to sign and return. Increase document completions. With features like tracking, automatic reminders, and mobile signing, Dropbox Sign has improved document completion rates by up to 96%. Send agreements fast. An award-winning, intuitive interface combined with features like templates and data validation means Dropbox is fast and easy for anyone to send agreements for signature. Work from the tools you love. Dropbox Sign integrates seamlessly with apps like Salesforce, Slack, Oracle, HubSpot CRM, Microsoft Word, so you can send documents for signature directly from your favorite tools. Automatically file and store agreements. Automatically save signed documents and find them anytime in your preferred cloud storage, whether that’s Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Box, OneDrive, or SharePoint. Make every agreement court-admissible. Every Dropbox Sign agreement is affixed with a court-admissible audit trail, which protects all parties and reduces remediation costs and legal challenges. Keep everything secure. All of your documents are kept private using encryption both in transfer and at rest. Add deeper functionality. The Dropbox Sign API embeds robust eSignature functionality directly into your app, workflow, or website. Features like embedded signing, custom branding, and embedded templates create a truly seamless in-product signing experience. An exceptional developer experience and dedicated API support team means you get a secure, reliable, and feature-rich signature experience with an average implementation time that’s over 2x faster than the industry average.