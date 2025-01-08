App store for web apps
Top E-Signature Software - French Polynesia
E-signature software enables users to gather electronic signatures on documents, eliminating the need for physical paperwork. This software simplifies the process of distributing legally sensitive documents that require electronic signatures. Organizations utilize e-signature software to securely encrypt documents, such as sales contracts or employment paperwork, that require signatures from clients, employees, or partners. E-signature software often integrates with various third-party applications, including CRM software, ERP systems, HR management suites, and accounting tools. This integration facilitates seamless management of quotes, contracts, and supplier interactions. Additionally, e-signature software adheres to built-in security standards that meet both local and federal legal requirements. This ensures the smooth exchange of legal documents and guarantees the legitimacy and legal validity of signatures obtained through the software.
DocuSign
docusign.com
Docusign eSignature is the world’s way for businesses and individuals to securely send and sign agreements from practically anywhere, at any time, from almost any device. The Docusign app is easy to use, includes unlimited free signing for all parties, and is trusted by millions of people worldwide. While eSignature has changed the way that many organizations execute a contract, the lifecycle before and after signature is often managed through manual processes, spreadsheets, and emails—slowing the pace of doing business, increasing risk, and frustrating customers and employees. Docusign CLM (Contract Lifecycle Management) allows organizations to streamline the agreement lifecycle by transforming analog manual processes into a digital automated workflow. The end result is an accelerated pace of doing business, increased compliance, and more efficient employees. Key Features: Central Repository, Advanced Search & Find, Version Control, Clause Library, Collaboration with internal and external parties, Redlining, Simple & Advanced Workflows, Tagging, Mobile Access, Multi Platform integrations (including tight integration with Salesforce).
Adobe Acrobat Sign
adobe.com
Get documents and forms signed. Easily. Securely. Anywhere. One place for all your PDF and e-sign work. Acrobat's got it. Transform and speed up your workflows with Acrobat Sign — Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution and the only e-sign tool that also includes the power of Adobe Acrobat in one package.
Zoho Sign
zoho.com
Digitally sign business documents online with complete security and reliability using Zoho's e-signature software. Automate your transactions with simple e-sign document workflows. Zoho Sign readily integrates with Zoho apps, including Zoho CRM, Zoho People, Zoho Recruit, Zoho Forms, and other third party apps such as Office 365, G Suite, and Microsoft Teams.
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub empowers anyone to streamline document editing, signing, distribution as well as forms completion. DocHub is also offering a highly popular integration with Google Workspace which allow users to import, export, modify, and sign documents directly from Google apps. Launched in 2014, DocHub has been trusted by more than 83.3 million users. Real-time cloud saving and secure workflows keep over 500 million documents up-to-date and secure within a single, easy-to-use solution.
Signaturely
signaturely.com
Signaturely is a free electronic signature software to get documents signed online. Work smarter & faster by moving into the digital age with esignatures. Signing documents by hand, scanning them, and emailing them is a headache, wouldn’t you agree? Signaturely eliminates the headache and moves you into the digital age.
Dropbox Sign
hellosign.com
Dropbox Sign (formerly HelloSign) is the intuitive way to sign and request signatures securely online. Add legally valid signatures to any agreement—from new-hire offer letters to loans to sales contracts to NDAs. An award-winning user interface, robust admin controls, document tracking, and enterprise-grade security that's more secure than pen and paper methods all come default out-of-the-box. Sign faster. Dropbox Sign helps businesses sign contracts 80% faster, on average, than traditional paper-based contracts that take on average 15 days to sign and return. Increase document completions. With features like tracking, automatic reminders, and mobile signing, Dropbox Sign has improved document completion rates by up to 96%. Send agreements fast. An award-winning, intuitive interface combined with features like templates and data validation means Dropbox is fast and easy for anyone to send agreements for signature. Work from the tools you love. Dropbox Sign integrates seamlessly with apps like Salesforce, Slack, Oracle, HubSpot CRM, Microsoft Word, so you can send documents for signature directly from your favorite tools. Automatically file and store agreements. Automatically save signed documents and find them anytime in your preferred cloud storage, whether that’s Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Box, OneDrive, or SharePoint. Make every agreement court-admissible. Every Dropbox Sign agreement is affixed with a court-admissible audit trail, which protects all parties and reduces remediation costs and legal challenges. Keep everything secure. All of your documents are kept private using encryption both in transfer and at rest. Add deeper functionality. The Dropbox Sign API embeds robust eSignature functionality directly into your app, workflow, or website. Features like embedded signing, custom branding, and embedded templates create a truly seamless in-product signing experience. An exceptional developer experience and dedicated API support team means you get a secure, reliable, and feature-rich signature experience with an average implementation time that’s over 2x faster than the industry average.
SignEasy
signeasy.com
SignEasy is a cloud-based solution to electronically sign and fill documents or get documents signed from phone, tablet or computer. Signatures done with SignEasy are compliant with the ESIGN Act as well as the eIDAS and the European Directive (EC/1999/93).
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionality. It offers an artificial intelligence-powered email assistant that can write messages for you, Cloud Delivery so your scheduled email can be sent even if your computer is offline, advanced email tracking which doesn't require approval from your recipient, and a powerful Contacts feature which can help you improve your customer relationships, among many other smart, inbox-enhancing features. These include: • Smart Assistant: An AI-powered email assistant that writes, summarizes and improves messages, finds tasks and contacts, and responds for you. • Smart Send Later: Smart scheduling functionality to help you optimize your email delivery times. • Recipient Optimized Scheduling: Suggests the best time for you to send an email to maximize your chances of it being opened. • Email Tracking: Find out when, where, and how often your email or link was opened. For those using iCloud or IMAP email addresses, see exactly who has opened your email when you send a message to multiple recipients. Also send tracked emails from your mobile phone. • Snooze: Snooze less important emails temporarily and they’ll reappear at a time of your choosing. • Contacts: Get essential insights into your contacts to maintain peak customer communication. • Signatures: Beautiful and professional email signatures with extensive creative control. • Templates: Craft message templates to increase productivity and efficiency. •
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one integrated, easy-to-use platform. From contracts, proposals and project management to client billing, revenue tracking and resource management. Project Management Assign projects & tasks to your team, prioritize your week and see exactly how your projects progress. Set project budgets & avoid unexpected costs. Kanban view, integrated timer for easy billing, and collaboration with external partners for an efficient work. Team Time Tracking Get an instant report of your team's tracked hours with accurate timesheets & see who's over capacity at a glance. Monitor your business's utilization & get clarity on your team's efficiency & profitability. Plan your resources in advance to keep your projects on track and on budget. CRM Manage your clients and their projects in one place. Create unique client profiles with all your notes, contacts, rates and tags. Invite your clients to your branded Client Portal where they can access projects, documents and links you’ve shared with them.
Foxit eSign
foxit.com
Foxit is used by over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries around the world. Foxit eSign is a legally-binding e-sign service to prepare and gather important signed documents. It provides a complete e-sign solution - upload your document, create your template, add recipients, and send. Foxit eSign automates workflow, providing a seamless process to allow the user to send, sign, track, and manage signature processes using a browser. After completion, you have a tamper-proof archived of a legally signed document. Whether from web or mobile, generating agreements and sending them out for e-sign is quick and easy. Just a few of the helpful features available with Foxit eSign software include: • Reusable templates to save time • Bulk signing and sending • Audit trails and Certificates of Completion • Attach photos, driver's license, etc. directly to documents • In-person signing • Generate in-email document links for easy access and signing • Online form/embedding code available to integrate eSignatures directly into websites • Use eSign Genie REST APIs to integrate with your website or application • Easily integrate with Google Drive, Dropbox, and more • Excel reporting • Email bounce notifications • Signing in 11 different languages
Nitro
gonitro.com
Nitro is a global SaaS leader in PDF software, document management and electronic signatures. Nitro’s Productivity Platform includes powerful PDF tools, digital workflows, highly secure eSigning and identity verification capabilities. Its industry-leading business intelligence and analytics product measures ROI and quantifies sustainability efforts, all supported by a best-in-class customer success and change management support team. With more than 3 million licensed users and 13,000+ business customers across 157 countries, Nitro is proud to serve 68% of the Fortune 500.
Encyro
encyro.com
Encyro lets you send secure files to any email address. Stop wasting time inviting clients, setting up shared folders, or configuring permissions. Receive secure messages and files from clients without asking them to login. Encyro is the only e-sign provider that lets you draw your signature on a phone while reviewing the document to sign on a computer (by scanning a QR code). Request electronic signatures with enhanced protection, including text-message based access codes, and login options. Showcase your branding on your custom upload page. Increase your visibility with clients by letting them use their free Encyro account to communicate securely with others. Keep customer data secure and comply with HIPAA, GLBA, FINRA, IRS, GDPR and other regulatory requirements for client data privacy. Use Encyro from your browser, or from Microsoft Outlook (with the free Encyro Outlook Addin).
signNow
signnow.com
Electronic signature that scales with your workflow. Create and scale eSignature workflows with signNow, part of the airSlate Business Cloud. Sign and send documents for signing, generate agreements, negotiate contracts, accept payments, and automate business processes.
WiseStamp
wisestamp.com
Make beautiful customized email signatures with our award-winning signature generator. Easily create and edit your email signature - it's FREE
Formstack
formstack.com
Formstack Forms is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses automate processes of creating digital forms and collecting data for surveys, leads, registrations, and more. Key features include data routing, file uploads, data encryption, payment collection, and form analytics. Designed for businesses of all sizes, Formstack Forms allows users to collaborate with teams to approve, deny, and comment on data submitted through forms. With a drag-and-drop form builder, Formstack Forms empowers users across organizations to build branded forms, surveys, and workflows without needing to know code. For more technical users, Formstack Forms offers an open API that allows users and 3rd-party applications to access Formstack resources programmatically. Formstack allows integration with various third-party applications such as Mailchimp, Salesforce, PayPal, Amazon S3, PowerAutomate, and more. Formstack is available on a monthly subscription, and support is extended via documentation and other online measures.
Xodo Sign
eversign.com
Legally binding electronic signatures at work, at home or on the go. Securely approve, deliver and sign documents online. Formerly eversign.
Concord
concordnow.com
Concord is the only tool you need for all your contracts. Spend less time juggling between applications, editors, and e-signature tools and save money. Over 500,000+ companies trust Concord with their contracts. With Concord, you can: * Draft, negotiate, sign, and manage every contract across your organization — all in one place * Work the way you want — on Concord, Word, or Google Docs -Collaborate with everyone — your teams, customers, and vendors * Get started in minutes, not months Key features that Concord offers: * Conditional approval workflows so that every contract is reviewed by the right person (and only that person) * Private comments and versioning for more effective contract negotiations * Clause library for all pre-approved clauses, to add to contracts as-needed * Templates to streamline the contract drafting process * Unlimited, free e-signatures * Unlimited contracts
SignFree
signfree.io
SignFree is your go-to e-signature solution, designed for quick and secure document signing. With SignFree, you can sign unlimited documents in under 30 seconds, all for free. Say goodbye to paper waste and embrace a faster, greener way to manage your agreements. Join us in simplifying signatures and contributing to a more sustainable future. Sign up today and experience SignFree's effortless e-signatures.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
Skribble
skribble.com
With Skribble, you can legally sign any document electronically. Different documents, different legal requirements – at Skribble, you get access to all available e-signature standards from a single source, and you are prepared for every situation.
MySignature
mysignature.io
MySignature is an online email signature generator that helps create professional and visually compelling email signatures for Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, Thunderbird, Office 365, and email signature management for Google Workspace. No technical background needed. Plus, enjoy tracking email opens and clicks with no limits using MySignature extension for Gmail.
Scrive
scrive.com
Scrive automates agreement-based business processes with electronic signature and identity verification solutions. Founded in 2010 in Stockholm, Scrive quickly became the e-sign market leader in the Nordics and continues to expand into Europe. Ease of use and robust security measures are key reasons why organisations of all sizes, including enterprises in highly-regulated industries, rely on Scrive solutions to drive internal efficiency, compliance and customer satisfaction. eSign, Scrive’s agreement signing platform, is available out of the box with pricing plans and feature packages to suit any business, or as an API integration. Key benefits include: - Sign on any device - Eliminate costly manual tasks - Shorten lead times - Authenticate signers with eID - Built for security and compliance - Track and monitor the status of your agreements - Detailed audit log/legal evidence - Document integrity secured by blockchain
BoldSign
boldsign.com
BoldSign is a modern e-signature app that makes it fast, simple, secure, and cost-effective to send documents out for legally binding signatures. For those looking to integrate digital signatures into their own applications, its easy-to-use API is tailor-made. Backed by Syncfusion’s 20 years of experience in providing powerful APIs for developers, BoldSign leverages the company’s deep expertise in the domain to offer an intuitive user interface, a wide array of customization possibilities, and a commitment to technical support and continual product evolution that’s second to none. 5 REASONS BUSINESSES CHOOSE BoldSign: * Transparent, scalable pricing with generous plan limits. Full details at https://www.boldsign.com/pricing/. * An attention to UI design that creates a seamless user experience. * Fast response times with large documents. * Designed from the ground up for true embedding into applications - unlike other solutions in the space. * Built by Syncfusion, it leverages our decades of experience in providing enterprise-grade APIs that help developers create elegant, powerful applications. BoldSign HELPS ORGANIZATIONS: * Close deals quickly & smoothly by getting documents out for legally binding signatures in minutes. * Spend more time on the things that matter, as users spend less time chasing and checking in. * Get documents signed on time, thanks to effective tracking and follow-ups made easy. * Enable teams to be their best, by giving managers visibility into process statuses. * Maintain existing workflows. * Maximize productivity by eliminating the need to switch between apps. * Increase consistency and accuracy with custom templates. * Enhance signers’ confidence and comfort via custom branding and personal messages. * Ensure compliance with laws and regulations. * Be ready for what’s next, thanks to BoldSign’s scaling-friendly pricing model. KEY FEATURES & CAPABILITIES * Built for complex workflows. * Helpful guidance at every step, creating a seamless signing experience. * Automatic reminders for efficient, hassle-free follow-up. * Legally compliant with U.S. (ESIGN) and international (eIDAS) e-signature laws. * Enterprise-grade security - 256-bit AES encryption standards. * Pre-configured templates. * Custom template capabilities. * Configure custom permissions to set who can see a given document / class of documents. * Opportunity to showcase custom permissions. * A dedicated view enables team admin oversight of a team’s documents. * Bulk Links allow multiple people to sign an identical document separately over a period of time. * Manage multiple brands from one account and select the brand at the document level. * Some users can choose to print and sign if required. * Tracking of documents statuses using a dashboard.
SignRequest
signrequest.com
Sign yourself or get documents signed. Easy, secure, legally binding and free.
Signwell
signwell.com
SignWell (formerly Docsketch). Make it so easy to sign your documents that it cuts turnaround time in half. SignWell is an electronic signature tool for legally binding esignatures and faster document signing.
NEWOLDSTAMP
newoldstamp.com
Newoldstamp is an email signature management and marketing platform perfect for mid-sized businesses, enterprises, and teams. Quick and simple signature set up for all company employees that doesn’t require involving Tech or Design Teams. Seamless integration with major email clients and devices including smartphones. Streamline brand consistent signatures in all company emails. With Newoldstamp you can: Create an interactive email signature that meets branding requirements Manage all email signatures of your team in one place Run email signature banner campaigns Track email signature performance Customize existing signature templates Create different email signature templates for every department Key Features: Advanced email signature editor and generator G Suite, Exchange, Microsoft 365 integrations Central signature management Signature banner management Signature analytics Compatible with major email clients Mobile friendly
Sertifi
sertifi.net
Sertifi offers the fastest and most secure way to close business, from legally-binding eSignatures to secure online payment capture and secure online credit card authorization capture. Thousands of companies around the world trust Sertifi to close business faster, recognize revenue quickly, enhance security and compliance, and go paperless.
Workiro
workiro.com
A next-generation app that uniquely combines task, communication and document management capabilities, including e-signature - helping you get any work done, with anyone, in a better way.
StampyMail
stampymail.com
StampyMail is a web platform to create, manage and display email signatures for any organization in a centralized, fast and intuitive way from any PC or mobile device. Integrates with any email solution (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, G Mail, Outlook, Thunderbird, Exchange). In addition, it is a sales, communication and marketing tool. It allows you to add dynamic content to signatures, deploying different banners automatically to redirect traffic to a landing, Marketplace or E-commerce. In addition, it measures the impacts of campaigns in real time.
SignHouse
usesignhouse.com
SignHouse is a free, modern, and simple eSignature solution. Aside from the free plan, we're running a lifetime deal offer, which sets us apart from over 90% of the other electronic signature apps. Instead of paying monthly fees for an outdated app like DocuSign, you can pay just one time forever for SignHouse and join a community of people like you.
eSignly
esignly.com
Esignly is the leading eSignature solution in the market,allowing easy, efficient, and secure signing of electronic documents. Accessible anytime, anywhere, on any device, businesses of all sizes and industries are replacing manual, paper-based signature methods with Esignly’selectronic signatures.
emSigner
emsigner.com
emSigner is an electronic document signing solution that allows individuals and organizations to digitally sign documents. Transform your workflow with emSigner's advanced eSignature solutions.
DocuX
docux.ai
Put your documents and contracts on autopilot. DocuX is the only AI-powered platform that enables you to manage the complete lifecycle of your docs and contracts—from creation and collaboration right through to eSigning and long-term archiving. Get work done in minutes instead of hours with our intelligent Workspace that auto-prioritizes your documents and collects required approvals and eSigns for you. Choose from over 500+ in-built, legally-vetted templates of agreements, forms, contracts, policies, and more. (Valued at over $50K, available with all paid plans at no extra cost.) DocuX offers bank-grade security to all users, by default. You can integrate your current tools and platforms with DocuX in just a few clicks. Teams using DocuX report up to 80% increase in productivity 70% cost reduction and 10X faster deal closures Book a demo to see how you can take back control of your docs and contracts, maximize efficiencies, and minimize subscription costs.
DottedSign
dottedsign.com
Sign documents online with DottedSign on the web, iOS and Android devices in a legally-enforceable way. Capture your first electronic signature today!
Mailtastic
mailtastic.com
Mailtastic allows you to centrally manage your employees' email signatures and extend them with marketing banners to transform daily email traffic into a powerful marketing channel. Mailtastic is trusted by customers of all sizes around the world, including Fortune 500+ businesses, to harness the full marketing potential of their email signatures, thereby expanding their marketing initiatives and connecting with new potential customers. Book a demo today to see how you can start unlocking revenue with email signature marketing.
Opensense
opensense.com
Centrally manage email signatures across all devices. Works great with Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange, G-Suite/Gmail/Google Workspace, Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, and more!
SIGN.PLUS
sign.plus
SIGN.PLUS is an electronic signature solution designed to make workflows faster. It’s easy-to-use, secure, and reliable across various platforms.
inSign
getinsign.com
Electronic Signature Software makes signing documents quick and easy. inSign supports advanced (AES) and qualified electronic signatures (QES) according to eIDAS and ZertES. The signature is legally secure and provable. Signing is possible in the browser or via app - no installation required. Other popular features in inSign: - Form editor - Word Add-in - Individual configuration - Document templates - Audit report - REST-API - And more...
Exclaimer
exclaimer.com
Create and manage professional email signatures. Our range of email signature management solutions make designing and controlling your organization's email signatures easy.
Signable
signable.co.uk
Signable's electronic signature software helps you send legally binding and secure online documents in seconds. Start with eSignatures today!
DocVerify
docverify.com
DocVerify advances signatures and notarization into the digital age with a robust eSign and remote online notarization (RON) solution. Now you can securely sign, manage and store legally binding documents in a trusted, online environment. DocVerify's approved and certified e-notary tool does not require software downloads or hardware purchases. Access to this electronic notarization is available through the internet and a standard browser. Accelerate turnaround times, reduce costs and keep transactions moving forward with the trusted DocVerify platform. For contracts and other business documents, DocVerify’s electronic signature tools provide a wealth of options. The digital signing software can simplify obtaining signatures or integrate into your company’s existing systems. DocVerify is offered by Black Knight, an industry-leading technology, data and analytics company, powering the mortgage industry for 60 years.
Signority
signority.com
Signority is an eSignature and document workflow automation management tools that replaces the print-sign-scan process. Founded in 2010 Signority is HIPAA compliant and a leading eSignature provider in North America's healthcare, staffing, non-profit, and education sectors. With time saving features like templates, bulk signing, and batch signing you can spend your day focused on what you have to do. Our industry leading support is human-centric, not bot-centric. So you can speak to a live person when you need help in a hurry. And, because Signority is so easy to use, onboarding is simple and can be done within a day. Plus, if your team needs training it can typically be scheduled within 10 business days.
Contractify
contractify.io
Contractify is a contract management software that simplifies the process of e-signing, managing, and automating contracts online. It enables teams to collaborate effectively and offers various features tailored for legal teams, finance teams, and business leaders. The software facilitates contract creation, negotiation, and digitization, as well as approval workflows and e-signing, with support for three types of electronic signatures. It also provides post-signing management capabilities, including the extraction of critical data from contract PDFs through AI technology and the generation of contract timelines. Contractify offers a user-friendly drafting assistant that combines AI technology with the user's expertise to create contracts effortlessly and automate legal drafting with customizable playbooks. It allows collaboration with colleagues from various departments and offers an extensive library of standard business contract templates. The software supports digital signatures via integration with leading providers such as DocuSign and Connective, enabling users to sign contracts online securely and quickly. It also streamlines approval processes with automated workflows and fosters collaborative engagement among internal and external stakeholders. Contractify's AI contract data analyst, named Ada, can extract contract data from PDFs and provide automated follow-up tasks for managing contracts effectively. The software offers personalized demos and is praised by industry leaders for its intelligent contract management capabilities. Pricing starts at €147 per month, and the company provides customer support and has locations in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France.
Serviceform
serviceform.com
Serviceform – The only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing Have website visitors but not converting them into customers? Let's change that! Serviceform helps businesses around the world to convert website visitors into revenue. This is done by combining lead generation tools, analytics to identify the behaviour of the website visitors and a CRM to provide a single solution for website conversion and customer management. Our vision is to be a globally leading company focused on pushing the boundaries of online lead generation and communication. We want to be the only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing. Serviceform is a Finland-based SaaS company. We are committed to growing the best possible lead generation tools and analytics tools. We want to allow business owners to make educated decisions and grow their businesses predictably. About our technology, we provide an all-in-one software platform that helps companies simplify their sales, marketing, and customer support process. • The only 6 website conversion tools you'll need: Chatbot, Live chat, Dynamic form, Conversational landing page, Engagement chatbot, Popup, and Floating bar. • Management tools: Flex xRM, Ourly Meeting scheduler, Website analytics, and Cookie banner. • Communication tools: Social inbox, Email and SMS campaign builder.
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe helps secure and automate client communication, document signing and exchange and improve compliance. We secure documents and automate document flows. From powerful e-signature, through a flexible e-forms engine, to configurable client portals, we help organisations streamline business processes that involve personal data, contracts, money and identity, saving up to 90% of the time involved. HR departments use us to onboard employees and distribute payslips. Sales departments use us to onboard clients. Professional services firms use us to sign contracts, capture data and exchange documents with their clients. Schools use us to automate admissions processes.
Letsignit
letsignit.com
With 98% client satisfaction and over 1,000,000 users worldwide, Letsignit is a powerful solution helping marketing and IT teams optimize employee email signatures to achieve brand consistency, drive lead generation, and increase employee engagement. We’ve been a Microsoft Gold Partner for over 10 years and provide the highest global standards in IT security with ISO/IEC 27001:2017 & ISO/IEC 27018:2019 certification. With our best-in-class drag & drop designer, you can quickly create customized signatures with targeted and trackable marketing banners – promote events, connect on social media, schedule meetings… the options are endless! You can create and assign signatures for specific people, departments, geographies/languages, or subsidiaries. Because it connects with your active directory, it’s easy to update and deploy. With our global team in North America and Europe, we offer customer support in English, French and Spanish 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.
FuseSign
fusesign.com
Affordable, secure and easy to use Digital Signing tool. FuseSign is tailored for the professional services industry. Send documents to be signed and have them back in minutes, not days. It's legally binding and can be used for a vast range of documents. Try FuseSign for free for 14 days and find out why FuseSign is the only digital signing tool you will ever need.
Mekari Sign
mekarisign.com
Get deals done faster with secure and integrated contract signing software Draft, send, and sign contracts in one unified platform. Complete all agreements faster and more secure with a certified digital signature and Peruri’s official eMeterai.
DocuFirst
docufirst.com
DocuFirst is the easy way to manage your business forms and documents in one simple secure online platform. DocuFirst is much more than just an e-sign solution! We allow businesses to collect and store data needed to fill forms, along with providing robust document management capabilities.
Secured Signing
securedsigning.com
Secured Signing is a digital signature and remote online notary software that helps businesses sign documents electronically. It is a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to sign documents, and it is compliant with a number of industry regulations - globally. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, we offer a number of features, including: Digital signatures: Secured Signing uses a trusted, tamper-proof digital signature (PKI) technology that ensures the authenticity and integrity of documents. Remote online notarization: Secured Signing offers remote online notarization services, which allow documents to be signed and notarized electronically. Document tracking: Secured Signing tracks the status of all signed documents, so you can easily see who has signed and when. Reminders: Secured Signing can send reminders to signers if they haven't signed a document by a certain date. Reporting: Secured Signing provides detailed reports on all signed documents, so you can track your signing activity and compliance. Secured Signing is a good option for businesses of all sizes that need to sign documents electronically. It is a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to sign documents, and it is compliant with a number of industry regulations. Here are some of the benefits of using Secured Signing: Security: Secured Signing uses a trusted digital signature (PKI) technology that ensures the authenticity and integrity of documents. This makes it a secure and reliable way to sign documents electronically. Convenience: Secured Signing makes it easy to sign documents electronically. You can sign documents from anywhere, at any time, as long as you have an internet connection. Compliance: Compliant with a number of industry regulations, including HIPAA, GDPR, and MISMO. This makes it a safe and secure way to sign documents for businesses in regulated industries. Cost-effectiveness: There are no setup fees, and you only pay for the features you need. Secured Signing facilitates integration with several third-party systems such as Bullhorn, Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, RecruitOnline, JobAdder, FastTrack360, and more. Other features include email notifications, templates, a centralized dashboard, custom branding, reporting, and reminders. The user specific, X509 PKI digital signature technology that underpins Secured Signing ensures the authenticity of signatories and documents. The signature seals the document so that any alteration invalidates the signature. Compliance with the NZ Electronic Transactions Act 2002 and corresponding international legislation guarantees validity and legal enforceability worldwide. Organizations that adopt Secured Signing experience significant cost reduction, fast turnaround of complete and accurate documents, a short and efficient business process and exceptionally satisfied customers.
GoFormz
goformz.com
GoFormz is a platform used for creating digital forms and collecting data, used by teams of every industry and size. Using GoFormz's online form builder, teams can either digitize existing forms or craft new ones from scratch – no code required. GoFormz is the only digital form solution that empowers users to create a digital version of an existing form, enabling any user (regardless of their technical proficiency) to effortlessly generate digital and online forms that meet their unique business needs. Forms can be easily equipped with a variety of powerful fields and features, including eSignatures, file attachments, tables, checklists, instant calculations, required fields, and many others. Your digital forms can be filled out on mobile devices, like phones and tablets, and online from a computer. The GoFormz mobile apps are fully functional offline, allowing users to continue their work uninterrupted, no matter how remote their location. You can share forms with individuals outside of your organization, allowing them to fill them out and complete forms, even without a GoFormz login. GoFormz can also automate routine tasks and workflows, like sending completed forms to designated contacts, updating connected databases and dashboards, and uploading forms to integrated systems. By automating these tasks, businesses can rapidly implement streamlined processes for document approvals, authorizations, payroll activities, quality assurance, and numerous other activities quickly and efficiently. Your digital forms can also be directly integrated with your other business applications, like Salesforce, Google Suite, Microsoft 365, Procore, Box, and much more. Completed digital forms and collected data can be instantly uploaded to corresponding tools and records within connected systems, and data can even be pushed back to your digital forms, resulting in enhanced communication, improved operational efficiencies, and increased visibility. GoFormz’s award-winning customer support team is readily available to help when you need it. GoFormz also offers a free certification course that empowers users to quickly master platform essentials and become GoFormz Certified.
Sigsync
sigsync.com
Sigsync e-mail signature service is best described in just three words. It is a centralized, company-wide, and web-based signature service for Office 365. By centralized, it means that it lets you create and manage all your e-mail signatures for your company at one place. Company-wide signature makes it possible for you to roll out the changes or updates to the signature within minutes. Since it is a web-based service, it is platform independent and works on all devices without any complex installations.
SIGNandGO
signandgo.io
SIGNandGO provides a centralized email signature management to your company. A signature banner designed with SIGNandGO increases brand awareness. With custom signature designs, you get to have digital business cards that reflect your brand identity. With SIGNandGO, an email signature solution, signatures get to have a more professional look. SIGNandGO helps you organize your corporate e-mail management centrally and makes the follow-up of HR departments easier. Thus, the signatures of the employees are always up-to-date and have a perfect design. Offers a cloud-based and advanced enterprise signature management that is powered by OWA and provides compatibility with Office 365 email signature. This way, you get to have an easy corporate e-mail management and all your signatures get to be flawless.
Zoopsign
zoopsign.com
Simplify contract management, enhance security, & optimize workflows with Zoop Sign eSignature & document tracking solutions. Start your free trial now
VeriDoc Sign
veridocsign.com
VeriDoc Sign is the solution to all your problems when it comes to documents and electronic signature verification. VeriDoc Sign uses patented verification technology, developed over the years by VeriDoc Global. It provides blockchain-secured electronic signature solutions to organizations across the globe. VeriDoc Sign offers electronic signature and document solutions to some of the leading companies in both the public and private sectors. Our blockchain verification technology is patented in over 90 countries globally, assisting organizations with the best e-signature solution within reasonable pricing. We thrive to provide the best services to our clients which includes, Organizations can save valuable time by eliminating unnecessary waiting hours. With VeriDoc Sign, your organization will have improved efficiency and greater productivity. The benefits of VeriDoc e-signature solutions allow unending users to have access to verify important documents and send them to the required people. You can’t go wrong with VeriDoc Sign’s tools that provide you with the advantage to verify timestamps and hashes for electronically signed documents on the blockchain. Just scan a QR code with your mobile and you can see the original document on the verification page. Other features of VeriDoc Sign that you just can’t miss: Access control Legally Admissible Tamper-proof blockchain security Affordable
WeSign
wesign.com
Other eSignature types that are considered valid Apart from digital signature and eSignature, there are other types of electronic signature that are becoming widely accepted.
Signmee
signmee.com
Agreement Forms Online for Faster Sign Off Online form builder, mailer & eSigner with an Inbox for everyone
Agrello
agrello.io
Work smarter with Agrello Start your journey of digital transformation with us! Whether you just need to sign digital docs from time to time or need to manage your entire company’s legal documentation, we are here to help. // Start without stress and learning All too often, new tools often require new skills and training. Not the case with Agrello. Just use your favorite tool and upload ready-to-be-signed documents to Agrello. Once all the signers and viewers have been added, we'll take care of the rest. We will keep you posted on the signing process so you can focus on other things in the meantime! // Intuitive dashboard for your convenience Sometimes it takes more time to collect all necessary signatures. Agrello's document dashboard is designed to give you clear and instant feedback on which deals need a little push and which ones are successfully completed. You should really look into what you’ll be doing with all that extra time on your hands! // Bulk creation, dynamic templates We’re doing everything in our power to help you remove some of those pesky, repetitive tasks. Templates for recurring contracts, collecting missing data through forms, and even automating the full signature process by connecting your CRM and other tools - these are just some of the features that allow you to focus on more pressing matters. // Collaborate securely Emailing sensitive documents back and forth represents a serious security risk. Agrello’s ecosystem is designed for secure collaborations. Invite your partners, upload drafts, review and sign documents together with your partners while knowing that your work is safe at all times. //Legally binding all the way The world of digital signatures is growing more complex day by day. Thankfully, you can use your national e-ID or Agrello’s internationally recognised advanced electronic signature (AdES).
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
Document creation, collaboration, and signing all in one spot. SuiteFiles is powerful — yet simple — document management software for accounting and professional services firms. Our workflows are exactly what small to mid-sized firms need to grow along with their clients. We back your daily activities, integrating with Xero, Karbon, QuickBooks Online, Microsoft 365, and more. We’re on a mission to give firms of all sizes enterprise-grade solutions and service that meets them where they are in their growth trajectory. The result? A user-friendly, scalable, robust platform that your team and clients will actually enjoy using. Our product development and customer support teams are responsive — meaning you have people invested in you getting the most out of SuiteFiles. With SuiteFiles, your document management needs are taken care of and your IT burden is lifted allowing you to increase billable hours and strengthen relationships with your clients. With 1000+ efficiency driven professional services firms bettering their businesses with SuiteFiles (and a 99.6% renewal rate), we’re the obvious choice for you. Un-silo your operations with full workflow solutions and extensive integrations connecting you with industry-leading apps. SuiteFiles’ comprehensive features and functionality were designed for teams of 10 to 500 with your employees’ satisfaction in mind. Over the years, we’ve perfected our software for your end-to-end processes with integrations, automations, signing, and email management eliminating the app hopping and multiple subscription fees you’d otherwise need. We combine easy third party sharing with cutting-edge security without taking away your data ownership. We’ve simplified the complexity of organizing, centralizing and leveraging the information your firm needs to perform every day. You should be spending your working hours serving clients and growing your business, not fighting with files. So, we designed SuiteFiles with quick, complete data migration and onboarding to get your team operational in as little as two days. Plus, our intelligent interface is easy to use and consistently refined. By eliminating unnecessary back-and-forth, process delays, collaboration overhead, and toggling between multiple tools our time saving adds up. Our customers report saving 5 hours a week, per employee. That’s 6 ½ FTE weeks per staff member annually!