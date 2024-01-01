App store for web apps
Top E-Signature Software - Albania
E-signature software enables users to gather electronic signatures on documents, eliminating the need for physical paperwork. This software simplifies the process of distributing legally sensitive documents that require electronic signatures. Organizations utilize e-signature software to securely encrypt documents, such as sales contracts or employment paperwork, that require signatures from clients, employees, or partners. E-signature software often integrates with various third-party applications, including CRM software, ERP systems, HR management suites, and accounting tools. This integration facilitates seamless management of quotes, contracts, and supplier interactions. Additionally, e-signature software adheres to built-in security standards that meet both local and federal legal requirements. This ensures the smooth exchange of legal documents and guarantees the legitimacy and legal validity of signatures obtained through the software.
DocuSign
docusign.com
Docusign eSignature is the world’s #1 way for businesses and individuals to securely send and sign agreements from practically anywhere, at any time, from almost any device. The Docusign app is easy to use, includes unlimited free signing for all parties, and is trusted by millions of people worldwi...
Adobe Acrobat Sign
adobe.com
Get documents and forms signed. Easily. Securely. Anywhere. One place for all your PDF and e-sign work. Acrobat's got it. Transform and speed up your workflows with Acrobat Sign — Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution and the only e-sign tool that also includes the power of Adobe Acrobat in o...
Zoho Sign
zoho.com
Digitally sign business documents online with complete security and reliability using Zoho's e-signature software. Automate your transactions with simple e-sign document workflows. Zoho Sign readily integrates with Zoho apps, including Zoho CRM, Zoho People, Zoho Recruit, Zoho Forms, and other third...
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub empowers anyone to streamline document editing, signing, distribution as well as forms completion. DocHub is also offering a highly popular integration with Google Workspace which allow users to import, export, modify, and sign documents directly from Google apps. Launched in 2014, DocHub has...
Dropbox Sign
hellosign.com
Dropbox Sign (formerly HelloSign) is the intuitive way to sign and request signatures securely online. Add legally valid signatures to any agreement—from new-hire offer letters to loans to sales contracts to NDAs. An award-winning user interface, robust admin controls, document tracking, and enterpr...
Signaturely
signaturely.com
Signaturely is a free electronic signature software to get documents signed online. Work smarter & faster by moving into the digital age with esignatures. Signing documents by hand, scanning them, and emailing them is a headache, wouldn’t you agree? Signaturely eliminates the headache and moves you ...
SignEasy
signeasy.com
SignEasy is a cloud-based solution to electronically sign and fill documents or get documents signed from phone, tablet or computer. Signatures done with SignEasy are compliant with the ESIGN Act as well as the eIDAS and the European Directive (EC/1999/93).
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionali...
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one...
Foxit eSign
foxit.com
Foxit is used by over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries around the world. Foxit eSign is a legally-binding e-sign service to prepare and gather important signed documents. It provides a complete e-sig...
WiseStamp
wisestamp.com
Make beautiful customized email signatures with our award-winning signature generator. Easily create and edit your email signature - it's FREE
signNow
signnow.com
Electronic signature that scales with your workflow. Create and scale eSignature workflows with signNow, part of the airSlate Business Cloud. Sign and send documents for signing, generate agreements, negotiate contracts, accept payments, and automate business processes.
Encyro
encyro.com
Encyro lets you send secure files to any email address. Stop wasting time inviting clients, setting up shared folders, or configuring permissions. Receive secure messages and files from clients without asking them to login. Encyro is the only e-sign provider that lets you draw your signature on a ph...
Formstack
formstack.com
Formstack Sign (formerly InsureSign) is the simplest, fastest and most secure way to get any document signed electronically. Trusted by thousands of businesses of all sizes, Formstack Sign (formerly InsureSign) lets your customers easily sign your documents from their laptops, tablets and mobile dev...
Nitro
gonitro.com
Nitro is a global SaaS leader in PDF software, document management and electronic signatures. Nitro’s Productivity Platform includes powerful PDF tools, digital workflows, highly secure eSigning and identity verification capabilities. Its industry-leading business intelligence and analytics product ...
Xodo Sign
eversign.com
Legally binding electronic signatures at work, at home or on the go. Securely approve, deliver and sign documents online. Formerly eversign.
Concord
concordnow.com
Concord is the only tool you need for all your contracts. Spend less time juggling between applications, editors, and e-signature tools and save money. Over 500,000+ companies trust Concord with their contracts. With Concord, you can: -Draft, negotiate, sign, and manage every contract across your or...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Skribble
skribble.com
With Skribble, you can legally sign any document electronically. Different documents, different legal requirements – at Skribble, you get access to all available e-signature standards from a single source, and you are prepared for every situation.
SignFree
signfree.io
SignFree is your go-to e-signature solution, designed for quick and secure document signing. With SignFree, you can sign unlimited documents in under 30 seconds, all for free. Say goodbye to paper waste and embrace a faster, greener way to manage your agreements. Join us in simplifying signatures an...
MySignature
mysignature.io
MySignature is an online email signature generator that helps create professional and visually compelling email signatures for Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, Thunderbird, Office 365, and email signature management for Google Workspace. No technical background needed. Plus, enjoy tracking email opens an...
BoldSign
boldsign.com
BoldSign is a modern e-signature app that makes it fast, simple, secure, and cost-effective to send documents out for legally binding signatures. For those looking to integrate digital signatures into their own applications, its easy-to-use API is tailor-made. Backed by Syncfusion’s 20 years of expe...
SignRequest
signrequest.com
Sign yourself or get documents signed. Easy, secure, legally binding and free.
Sertifi
sertifi.net
Sertifi offers the fastest and most secure way to close business, from legally-binding eSignatures to secure online payment capture and secure online credit card authorization capture. Thousands of companies around the world trust Sertifi to close business faster, recognize revenue quickly, enhance ...
NEWOLDSTAMP
newoldstamp.com
Newoldstamp is an email signature management and marketing platform perfect for mid-sized businesses, enterprises, and teams. Quick and simple signature set up for all company employees that doesn’t require involving Tech or Design Teams. Seamless integration with major email clients and devices inc...
Signwell
signwell.com
SignWell (formerly Docsketch). Make it so easy to sign your documents that it cuts turnaround time in half. SignWell is an electronic signature tool for legally binding esignatures and faster document signing.
eSignly
esignly.com
Esignly is the leading eSignature solution in the market,allowing easy, efficient, and secure signing of electronic documents. Accessible anytime, anywhere, on any device, businesses of all sizes and industries are replacing manual, paper-based signature methods with Esignly’selectronic signatures.
DottedSign
dottedsign.com
Sign documents online with DottedSign on the web, iOS and Android devices in a legally-enforceable way. Capture your first electronic signature today!
StampyMail
stampymail.com
StampyMail is a web platform to create, manage and display email signatures for any organization in a centralized, fast and intuitive way from any PC or mobile device. Integrates with any email solution (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, G Mail, Outlook, Thunderbird, Exchange). In addition, it is a s...
Mailtastic
mailtastic.com
Mailtastic allows you to centrally manage your employees' email signatures and extend them with marketing banners to transform daily email traffic into a powerful marketing channel. Mailtastic is trusted by customers of all sizes around the world, including Fortune 500+ businesses, to harness the f...
SIGN.PLUS
sign.plus
SIGN.PLUS is an electronic signature solution designed to make workflows faster. It’s easy-to-use, secure, and reliable across various platforms.
Workiro
workiro.com
A next-generation app that uniquely combines task, communication and document management capabilities, including e-signature - helping you get any work done, with anyone, in a better way.
Exclaimer
exclaimer.com
Create and manage professional email signatures. Our range of email signature management solutions make designing and controlling your organization's email signatures easy.
Opensense
opensense.com
Centrally manage email signatures across all devices. Works great with Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange, G-Suite/Gmail/Google Workspace, Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, and more!
Signority
signority.com
Signority is an eSignature and document workflow automation management tools that replaces the print-sign-scan process. Founded in 2010 Signority is HIPAA compliant and a leading eSignature provider in North America's healthcare, staffing, non-profit, and education sectors. With time saving features...
SignHouse
usesignhouse.com
SignHouse is a free, modern, and simple eSignature solution. Aside from the free plan, we're running a lifetime deal offer, which sets us apart from over 90% of the other electronic signature apps. Instead of paying monthly fees for an outdated app like DocuSign, you can pay just one time forever fo...
Scrive
scrive.com
Scrive automates agreement-based business processes with electronic signature and identity verification solutions. Founded in 2010 in Stockholm, Scrive quickly became the e-sign market leader in the Nordics and continues to expand into Europe. Ease of use and robust security measures are key reasons...
Contractify
contractify.io
Contractify is a contract management software that simplifies the process of e-signing, managing, and automating contracts online. It enables teams to collaborate effectively and offers various features tailored for legal teams, finance teams, and business leaders. The software facilitates contract...
emSigner
emsigner.com
emSigner is an electronic document signing solution that allows individuals and organizations to digitally sign documents. Transform your workflow with emSigner's advanced eSignature solutions.
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe helps secure and automate client communication, document signing and exchange and improve compliance. We secure documents and automate document flows. From powerful e-signature, through a flexible e-forms engine, to configurable client portals, we help organisations streamline business pr...
DocuFirst
docufirst.com
DocuFirst is the easy way to manage your business forms and documents in one simple secure online platform. DocuFirst is much more than just an e-sign solution! We allow businesses to collect and store data needed to fill forms, along with providing robust document management capabilities.
Signable
signable.co.uk
Signable's electronic signature software helps you send legally binding and secure online documents in seconds. Start with eSignatures today!
inSign
getinsign.com
Electronic Signature Software makes signing documents quick and easy. inSign supports advanced (AES) and qualified electronic signatures (QES) according to eIDAS and ZertES. The signature is legally secure and provable. Signing is possible in the browser or via app - no installation required. Other ...
VeriDoc Sign
veridocsign.com
VeriDoc Sign is the solution to all your problems when it comes to documents and electronic signature verification. VeriDoc Sign uses patented verification technology, developed over the years by VeriDoc Global. It provides blockchain-secured electronic signature solutions to organizations across th...
FuseSign
fusesign.com
Affordable, secure and easy to use Digital Signing tool. FuseSign is tailored for the professional services industry. Send documents to be signed and have them back in minutes, not days. It's legally binding and can be used for a vast range of documents. Try FuseSign for free for 14 days and find ou...
WeSign
wesign.com
Other eSignature types that are considered valid Apart from digital signature and eSignature, there are other types of electronic signature that are becoming widely accepted.
Mekari Sign
mekarisign.com
Get deals done faster with secure and integrated contract signing software Draft, send, and sign contracts in one unified platform. Complete all agreements faster and more secure with a certified digital signature and Peruri’s official eMeterai.
Agrello
agrello.io
Work smarter with Agrello Start your journey of digital transformation with us! Whether you just need to sign digital docs from time to time or need to manage your entire company’s legal documentation, we are here to help. // Start without stress and learning All too often, new tools often require n...
DocVerify
docverify.com
DocVerify advances signatures and notarization into the digital age with a robust eSign and remote online notarization (RON) solution. Now you can securely sign, manage and store legally binding documents in a trusted, online environment. DocVerify's approved and certified e-notary tool does not req...
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
Document creation, collaboration, and signing all in one spot. SuiteFiles is powerful — yet simple — document management software for accounting and professional services firms. Our workflows are exactly what small to mid-sized firms need to grow along with their clients. We back your daily activiti...
CocoSign
cocosign.com
Easier, Quicker, Safer eSignature Solution for SMBs and Professionals Quickly and effortlessly sign, send, track, and collect electronic signatures with CocoSign’s trusted and legally binding eSign software.
DocuX
docux.ai
Put your documents and contracts on autopilot. DocuX is the only AI-powered platform that enables you to manage the complete lifecycle of your docs and contracts—from creation and collaboration right through to eSigning and long-term archiving. Get work done in minutes instead of hours with our inte...
Serviceform
serviceform.com
Serviceform – The only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing Have website visitors but not converting them into customers? Let's change that! Serviceform helps businesses around the world to convert website visitors into revenue. This is done by combining lead generation tool...
BlueInk
blueink.com
eSign with Blueink: Where Quality Meets Cost Efficiency. Say goodbye to high eSignature costs. Choose Blueink’s secure, affordable, and signer-friendly eSignature solutions.
airSlate
airslate.com
airSlate WorkFlow, the largest document workflow automation platform, offers no‑code technology, built‑in integration options, and hundreds of Bots that empower teams to digitize workflows of any complexity.
Sigsync
sigsync.com
Sigsync e-mail signature service is best described in just three words. It is a centralized, company-wide, and web-based signature service for Office 365. By centralized, it means that it lets you create and manage all your e-mail signatures for your company at one place. Company-wide signature make...
Signer HQ
signerhq.com
Simplify your contract signing process with Signer HQ and spend less time chasing signatures.es
Zoopsign
zoopsign.com
Simplify contract management, enhance security, & optimize workflows with Zoop Sign eSignature & document tracking solutions. Start your free trial now
Signmee
signmee.com
Agreement Forms Online for Faster Sign Off Online form builder, mailer & eSigner with an Inbox for everyone