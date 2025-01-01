Find the right software and services.
Email services refer to online platforms or applications that facilitate the sending, receiving, and organization of electronic messages. These services enable users to communicate efficiently and securely through the exchange of digital messages, attachments, and other multimedia content. Email services often include features such as inbox organization, spam filtering, and the ability to create and manage contacts. Whether for personal or professional use, email services play a crucial role in modern communication, offering a reliable and widely adopted means of staying connected in today's digital age.
Gmail
google.com
Gmail is a free email service by Google that allows users to send, receive, and organize emails with features like storage, search, and integration with other Google services.
Microsoft Outlook
outlook.com
Microsoft Outlook is a web app for managing emails, calendars, contacts, and tasks, suitable for personal and professional use.
Proton Mail
proton.me
Proton Mail is a secure email app offering end-to-end encryption, privacy-focused features, and integration with third-party clients.
Yahoo Mail
mail.yahoo.com
Yahoo Mail is an email service that allows users to manage their emails, contacts, and calendar through a web and mobile interface, with customizable features and ample storage.
Outlook Business
microsoft.com
Outlook Business is a web-based email management tool that integrates email, calendar, contacts, and tasks for efficient communication and collaboration.
iCloud Mail
icloud.com
iCloud Mail allows users to send, receive, and organize emails on Apple devices. It offers features like spam filtering, privacy protection, and AI-powered email categorization.
Disroot Mail
disroot.org
Disroot Mail offers free, secure email accounts with encrypted communication, supporting POP3, IMAP, and web access, along with 2 GB storage and file attachments up to 10 MB.
Fastmail
fastmail.com
Fastmail is a paid email service for individuals and organizations, offering features like calendar, contacts, and file storage with a focus on privacy and data protection.
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses with collaboration tools for efficient communication and integration with other Zoho applications.
Yandex Mail
mail.yandex.com
Yandex Mail is an email service with features like spam protection, sorting, cloud storage, and custom domains for personal and professional use.
Titan Email
titan.email
Titan Email is a business email service designed for professionals. It offers features like scheduling, reminders, and integrations for efficient communication and productivity.
Mail.ru
mail.ru
Mail.ru is a free email service with unlimited storage, spam protection, and mobile access, offering news, search, and various services within the app.
IONOS Webmail
ionos.com
IONOS Webmail is a secure email solution with a user-friendly interface, customizable accounts, and integration with cloud services and calendars.
Hostinger Webmail
webmail.hostinger.com
Hostinger Webmail is an email hosting solution that allows users to create domain-based email addresses, providing secure and organized email management.
Aruba.it Webmail
webmail.aruba.it
Aruba.it Webmail is a web-based email service for managing emails, calendars, contacts, and tasks from any device with internet access.
QQ邮箱
mail.qq.com
QQ邮箱 is an email app providing reliable communication services with features like attachment support, calendar, and integration with Tencent services.
AOL Mail
mail.aol.com
AOL Mail is a free web-based email service for managing emails, providing features like spam filtering, calendar integration, and support for other email accounts.
Rediffmail
mail.rediff.com
Rediffmail is an email management app that allows users to send, receive, and organize emails, integrating multiple accounts into one interface.
mail.com
mail.com
The mail.com app combines secure email management and cloud storage, allowing users to access multiple email accounts and store documents on their smartphones.
OnMail
onmail.com
OnMail is an email service that prioritizes user control, privacy, and simplicity, allowing seamless management of multiple email accounts across devices.
Infomaniak Mail
infomaniak.com
Infomaniak Mail is a secure email service based in Switzerland, focusing on privacy and data protection for individuals and businesses.
Temp Mail
temp-mail.org
Temp Mail provides temporary email addresses for users to receive emails without using their personal email, helping to avoid spam and protect privacy.
Tuta
tuta.com
Tuta is a secure email service that offers end-to-end encryption for emails, calendars, and contacts, ensuring private and confidential communication.
BT Email
email.bt.com
The BT Email app allows users to manage multiple email accounts in one interface, facilitating easy sending, reading, and organizing of emails.
阿里邮箱
mail.aliyun.com
阿里邮箱 is an email service by Alibaba that offers secure, efficient communication and email management for personal and business needs.
Clean Email
clean.email
Clean Email helps users efficiently manage and organize their inbox by automating email cleanup, categorizing messages, and enhancing privacy.
163网易免费邮
mail.163.com
The 163网易免费邮 app offers a free email service with features for managing multiple accounts, spam filtering, and attachment support, suitable for personal and professional use.
STRATO
strato.de
STRATO offers web hosting, cloud storage, email solutions, and website creation tools, allowing users to manage their online presence effectively.
Burner Mail
burnermail.io
Burner Mail generates temporary email addresses for sign-ups, protecting users' personal emails from spam and providing anonymity in online communications.
Libero Mail
libero.it
Libero Mail is an email service that allows users to manage and organize their emails on multiple devices, offering features like custom folders and account management.
HEY Email
hey.com
HEY Email is an organized email management app that prioritizes messages, screens unwanted emails, and integrates with a calendar for streamlined productivity.
네이버 메일
mail.naver.com
Naver Mail is a mobile email app that allows users to manage their email accounts easily, offering features for sending, receiving, and organizing emails on-the-go.
Yahoo!メール
yahoo.co.jp
Yahoo!メール is an email service that offers a large mailbox, spam protection, and integration with multiple email accounts for efficient communication.
Daum Mail
daum.net
Daum Mail allows users to read emails while writing replies on the same screen, with the option to minimize drafts for later access.
mailbox.org
mailbox.org
Mailbox.org is a secure email service with privacy features, cloud storage, productivity tools, and custom domain support, hosted in Germany.
Zimbra
zimbra.com
Zimbra is an open-source platform for email and collaboration, offering tools for messaging, calendars, contacts, tasks, and file sharing in a secure, user-friendly environment.
Vivaldi Webmail
vivaldi.com
Vivaldi Webmail is an email service for managing emails, featuring folder organization, contact management, and integration with other Vivaldi services.
Neo
neo.space
Neo is a business email and growth suite for small businesses, offering custom email addresses, website creation, and integrated management tools.
Kanban Mail
kanbanmail.app
Kanban Mail organizes emails into a visual task management system, using Kanban boards to help users manage their inbox and collaborate on tasks effectively.
Atmail
atmail.com
Atmail is a cloud-based email service for telcos and ISPs, offering customizable email solutions to enhance customer engagement and reduce churn.
Pobox
pobox.com
Pobox is an email service that offers customizable spam filters, forwarding to multiple addresses, and mailboxes at personal or provided domains.
UOL Mail
email.uol.com.br
UOL Mail is an email management app that allows users to send, receive, and organize emails securely and efficiently.
Viettel Mail
mail.viettel.com.vn
Viettel Mail is an email app that allows users to send, receive, and organize emails securely from multiple accounts on various devices.
Paced Email
paced.email
Paced Email is a UK-based tool that helps manage email privacy by creating personalized or anonymous addresses, batching messages into digests, and providing disposable email options.
Dinahosting Webmail
dinahosting.com
Dinahosting Webmail is an email management app that allows users to customize email addresses and manage communication securely on any device.
netclusive Webmail
netclusive.de
netclusive Webmail is a secure web-based email client that allows users to manage multiple email accounts, send and receive emails, and organize them from any device.
Soverin
soverin.net
Soverin is a secure email service that offers private mailboxes on personal domains, prioritizing user privacy and data protection.
No2bounce
no2bounce.com
No2bounce is an app for email validation, scoring, and database cleaning to improve email deliverability and marketing campaign effectiveness.
Bouncify
bouncify.io
Bouncify is a cloud-based tool for bulk email verification and list cleaning, helping businesses maintain email reputation and improve deliverability.
