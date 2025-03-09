App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Email Services
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Email Services - Vatican City

Email services refer to online platforms or applications that facilitate the sending, receiving, and organization of electronic messages. These services enable users to communicate efficiently and securely through the exchange of digital messages, attachments, and other multimedia content. Email services often include features such as inbox organization, spam filtering, and the ability to create and manage contacts. Whether for personal or professional use, email services play a crucial role in modern communication, offering a reliable and widely adopted means of staying connected in today's digital age.

Submit New App


Vivaldi Webmail

Vivaldi Webmail

vivaldi.com

Vivaldi Webmail is an email service for managing emails, featuring folder organization, contact management, and integration with other Vivaldi services.

Outlook Business

Outlook Business

microsoft.com

Outlook Business is a web-based email management tool that integrates email, calendar, contacts, and tasks for efficient communication and collaboration.

네이버 메일

네이버 메일

mail.naver.com

Naver Mail is a mobile email app that allows users to manage their email accounts easily, offering features for sending, receiving, and organizing emails on-the-go.

netclusive Webmail

netclusive Webmail

netclusive.de

netclusive Webmail is a secure web-based email client that allows users to manage multiple email accounts, send and receive emails, and organize them from any device.

OnMail

OnMail

onmail.com

OnMail is an email service that prioritizes user control, privacy, and simplicity, allowing seamless management of multiple email accounts across devices.

Paced Email

Paced Email

paced.email

Paced Email is a UK-based tool that helps manage email privacy by creating personalized or anonymous addresses, batching messages into digests, and providing disposable email options.

Rediffmail

Rediffmail

mail.rediff.com

Rediffmail is an email management app that allows users to send, receive, and organize emails, integrating multiple accounts into one interface.

Soverin

Soverin

soverin.net

Soverin is a secure email service that offers private mailboxes on personal domains, prioritizing user privacy and data protection.

STRATO

STRATO

strato.de

STRATO offers web hosting, cloud storage, email solutions, and website creation tools, allowing users to manage their online presence effectively.

Temp Mail

Temp Mail

temp-mail.org

Temp Mail provides temporary email addresses for users to receive emails without using their personal email, helping to avoid spam and protect privacy.

Titan Email

Titan Email

titan.email

Titan Email is a business email service designed for professionals. It offers features like scheduling, reminders, and integrations for efficient communication and productivity.

Tuta

Tuta

tuta.com

Tuta is a secure email service that offers end-to-end encryption for emails, calendars, and contacts, ensuring private and confidential communication.

Viettel Mail

Viettel Mail

mail.viettel.com.vn

Viettel Mail is an email app that allows users to send, receive, and organize emails securely from multiple accounts on various devices.

mailbox.org

mailbox.org

mailbox.org

Mailbox.org is a secure email service with privacy features, cloud storage, productivity tools, and custom domain support, hosted in Germany.

Yahoo!メール

Yahoo!メール

yahoo.co.jp

Yahoo!メール is an email service that offers a large mailbox, spam protection, and integration with multiple email accounts for efficient communication.

Zimbra

Zimbra

zimbra.com

Zimbra is an open-source platform for email and collaboration, offering tools for messaging, calendars, contacts, tasks, and file sharing in a secure, user-friendly environment.

Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail

zoho.com

Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses with collaboration tools for efficient communication and integration with other Zoho applications.

QQ邮箱

QQ邮箱

mail.qq.com

QQ邮箱 is an email app providing reliable communication services with features like attachment support, calendar, and integration with Tencent services.

阿里邮箱

阿里邮箱

mail.aliyun.com

阿里邮箱 is an email service by Alibaba that offers secure, efficient communication and email management for personal and business needs.

UOL Mail

UOL Mail

email.uol.com.br

UOL Mail is an email management app that allows users to send, receive, and organize emails securely and efficiently.

Dinahosting Webmail

Dinahosting Webmail

dinahosting.com

Dinahosting Webmail is an email management app that allows users to customize email addresses and manage communication securely on any device.

No2bounce

No2bounce

no2bounce.com

No2bounce helps you to maintain a proper email validation system, AI-based email scoring, and a high deliverability rate. Maintain a clean email database to reach out to ideal prospects easily. Clean your email lists and boost your email marketing campaigns with our email verification tool. All emails sent will be cached so that they can be re-evaluated whenever necessary. Find accurate emails, validate email data, clean email database, and get email reputation score with no2bounce.

Bouncify

Bouncify

bouncify.io

Bouncify is a cloud-based tool for bulk email verification and list cleaning, helping businesses maintain email reputation and improve deliverability.

Pobox

Pobox

pobox.com

Pobox is an email service that offers customizable spam filters, forwarding to multiple addresses, and mailboxes at personal or provided domains.

Neo

Neo

neo.space

Neo is a business email and growth suite for small businesses, offering custom email addresses, website creation, and integrated management tools.

Clean Email

Clean Email

clean.email

Clean Email helps users efficiently manage and organize their inbox by automating email cleanup, categorizing messages, and enhancing privacy.

Proton Mail

Proton Mail

proton.me

Proton Mail is a secure email app offering end-to-end encryption, privacy-focused features, and integration with third-party clients.

Yahoo Mail

Yahoo Mail

mail.yahoo.com

Yahoo Mail is an email service that allows users to manage their emails, contacts, and calendar through a web and mobile interface, with customizable features and ample storage.

Yandex Mail

Yandex Mail

mail.yandex.com

Yandex Mail is an email service with features like spam protection, sorting, cloud storage, and custom domains for personal and professional use.

Fastmail

Fastmail

fastmail.com

Fastmail is a paid email service for individuals and organizations, offering features like calendar, contacts, and file storage with a focus on privacy and data protection.

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook

outlook.com

Microsoft Outlook is a web app for managing emails, calendars, contacts, and tasks, suitable for personal and professional use.

163网易免费邮

163网易免费邮

mail.163.com

The 163网易免费邮 app offers a free email service with features for managing multiple accounts, spam filtering, and attachment support, suitable for personal and professional use.

AOL Mail

AOL Mail

mail.aol.com

AOL Mail is a free web-based email service for managing emails, providing features like spam filtering, calendar integration, and support for other email accounts.

Aruba.it Webmail

Aruba.it Webmail

webmail.aruba.it

Aruba.it Webmail is a web-based email service for managing emails, calendars, contacts, and tasks from any device with internet access.

Atmail

Atmail

atmail.com

Atmail is a cloud-based email service for telcos and ISPs, offering customizable email solutions to enhance customer engagement and reduce churn.

BT Email

BT Email

email.bt.com

The BT Email app allows users to manage multiple email accounts in one interface, facilitating easy sending, reading, and organizing of emails.

Burner Mail

Burner Mail

burnermail.io

Burner Mail generates temporary email addresses for sign-ups, protecting users' personal emails from spam and providing anonymity in online communications.

Gmail

Gmail

google.com

Gmail is a free email service by Google that allows users to send, receive, and organize emails with features like storage, search, and integration with other Google services.

Daum Mail

Daum Mail

daum.net

Daum Mail allows users to read emails while writing replies on the same screen, with the option to minimize drafts for later access.

Disroot Mail

Disroot Mail

disroot.org

Disroot Mail offers free, secure email accounts with encrypted communication, supporting POP3, IMAP, and web access, along with 2 GB storage and file attachments up to 10 MB.

HEY Email

HEY Email

hey.com

HEY Email is an organized email management app that prioritizes messages, screens unwanted emails, and integrates with a calendar for streamlined productivity.

Hostinger Webmail

Hostinger Webmail

webmail.hostinger.com

Hostinger Webmail is an email hosting solution that allows users to create domain-based email addresses, providing secure and organized email management.

iCloud Mail

iCloud Mail

icloud.com

iCloud Mail allows users to send, receive, and organize emails on Apple devices. It offers features like spam filtering, privacy protection, and AI-powered email categorization.

Infomaniak Mail

Infomaniak Mail

infomaniak.com

Infomaniak Mail is a secure email service based in Switzerland, focusing on privacy and data protection for individuals and businesses.

IONOS Webmail

IONOS Webmail

ionos.com

IONOS Webmail is a secure email solution with a user-friendly interface, customizable accounts, and integration with cloud services and calendars.

Kanban Mail

Kanban Mail

kanbanmail.app

Kanban Mail organizes emails into a visual task management system, using Kanban boards to help users manage their inbox and collaborate on tasks effectively.

Libero Mail

Libero Mail

libero.it

Libero Mail is an email service that allows users to manage and organize their emails on multiple devices, offering features like custom folders and account management.

mail.com

mail.com

mail.com

The mail.com app combines secure email management and cloud storage, allowing users to access multiple email accounts and store documents on their smartphones.

Mail.ru

Mail.ru

mail.ru

Mail.ru is a free email service with unlimited storage, spam protection, and mobile access, offering news, search, and various services within the app.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Email Services - Vatican City - WebCatalog