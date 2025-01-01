App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Email Marketing Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Email Marketing Software

Email marketing software serves as a crucial tool for businesses to construct and oversee their email lists, segmenting them for targeted email campaigns while monitoring subscriber interactions. These tools enable the creation of customized emails, employing either HTML and CSS or user-friendly WYSIWYG editors. Integration with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software enhances the platform's predictive capabilities. Email marketing is a typical feature found in marketing automation tools. Unlike comprehensive automation solutions covering various channels, these products are focused specifically on email marketing. For a detailed exploration of email marketing capabilities within marketing automation products, buyers can refer to the Marketing Automation category page.

Submit New App


Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.

Square

Square

squareup.com

Square is a point-of-sale app that facilitates payment processing, inventory management, and sales analytics for businesses in various environments.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM tool that helps teams manage sales pipelines, track deals, automate workflows, and analyze sales performance.

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Zoho Campaigns is an email marketing software for creating, sending, and tracking email campaigns to build customer engagement and optimize marketing strategies.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.

SuiteDash

SuiteDash

suitedash.com

SuiteDash is a cloud-based platform for small to medium-sized businesses, integrating tools for project management, CRM, invoicing, and client portals to streamline operations.

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.

Pabbly

Pabbly

pabbly.com

Pabbly Subscriptions is a cloud-based app for managing subscription billing, customer portals, tax calculations, and affiliate management.

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

Freshsales is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales operations, automate tasks, and enhance customer interactions through features like lead scoring and email marketing.

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.

Kit

Kit

kit.com

Kit is an email marketing platform for creators, enabling efficient email campaign management, automation, segmentation, and analytics.

Systeme

Systeme

systeme.io

Systeme is an all-in-one online marketing platform for creating sales funnels, managing email campaigns, building websites, and automating business tasks.

SendBuzz

SendBuzz

sendbuzz.io

SendBuzz is a multi-channel outreach platform that automates marketing and sales processes through email, WhatsApp, and social media to convert prospects into customers.

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

SendGrid is an email delivery platform for managing transactional and marketing emails, offering tools for campaign management, analytics, and integration with other applications.

AdRoll

AdRoll

adroll.com

AdRoll is an AI-driven marketing platform for retargeting and prospecting, offering audience targeting, cross-channel engagement, and analytics for businesses.

Success.ai

Success.ai

success.ai

Success.ai is a cold email platform that provides tools for lead generation, email sending, and AI-assisted writing, aimed at enhancing outreach and improving email deliverability.

Rasa.io

Rasa.io

rasa.io

Rasa.io automates personalized newsletters for organizations, curating content based on subscriber preferences to enhance engagement and communication.

Podia

Podia

podia.com

Podia is a digital platform that enables creators to sell online courses, digital products, and memberships, with tools for website building, email marketing, and community engagement.

EcoSend

EcoSend

ecosend.io

EcoSend is a sustainable email marketing platform that helps businesses create campaigns while offsetting carbon emissions through tree planting.

SendFox

SendFox

sendfox.com

SendFox is an email marketing platform that helps users create, send, and manage email campaigns with features like automation and landing pages.

ClickSend

ClickSend

clicksend.com

ClickSend is a communication platform for businesses that offers SMS, email, voice, and online mail to facilitate messaging and customer engagement.

HelpCrunch

HelpCrunch

helpcrunch.com

HelpCrunch is a customer communication platform offering live chat, chatbots, CRM, email marketing, and analytics to enhance support, sales, and engagement.

EasySendy Pro

EasySendy Pro

easysendy.com

EasySendy Pro is a hybrid email marketing platform that enables campaign management, list segmentation, and integration with various tools to optimize marketing efforts.

EmailOctopus

EmailOctopus

emailoctopus.com

EmailOctopus is an email marketing tool that enables users to create and manage responsive email campaigns, automations, and analytics for targeted marketing.

Customerly

Customerly

customerly.io

Customerly is a customer service and marketing automation platform that integrates live chat, helpdesk, and CRM to streamline communication and enhance customer relationships.

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Sender is an email marketing platform that allows businesses to manage campaigns, automate emails, and grow subscriber lists using a user-friendly interface.

Transpond

Transpond

transpond.io

Transpond is a marketing platform for managing subscribers, designing email templates, automating emails, and tracking campaigns.

Campaigner

Campaigner

campaigner.com

Campaigner is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, automate, and analyze email campaigns effectively using customizable templates and advanced features.

Salesforge

Salesforge

salesforge.ai

Salesforge is an AI-driven platform for automated, personalized cold email outreach, improving deliverability and engagement for sales teams.

Metrilo

Metrilo

metrilo.com

Metrilo is an analytics and CRM platform for ecommerce brands, offering tools for customer data management, email marketing, and sales funnel optimization.

NetHunt

NetHunt

nethunt.com

NetHunt is a CRM tool integrated with Gmail for managing leads, nurturing customer relationships, tracking sales progress, and automating sales processes.

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

Litmus helps marketers create, test, and analyze emails to improve delivery and personalization, ensuring effective communication with recipients.

Levitate

Levitate

levitate.ai

Levitate is a marketing tool for small businesses that helps automate and personalize client communication through emails and texts.

Markate

Markate

markate.com

Markate is a CRM and job management app for service providers, streamlining operations, automating tasks, and enhancing customer retention.

Hoppy Copy

Hoppy Copy

hoppycopy.co

Hoppy Copy is an AI tool for marketers that helps create impactful email content, design newsletters, and manage email campaigns while offering various content creation tools.

Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol

getsitecontrol.com

Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform that enables ecommerce brands to create pop-ups, manage contacts, and promote offers to enhance customer engagement.

Mailmeteor

Mailmeteor

mailmeteor.com

Mailmeteor allows users to send personalized mass emails from Gmail or Outlook, track results, manage campaigns, and automate follow-ups using Google Sheets.

Elastic Email

Elastic Email

elasticemail.com

Elastic Email is an email marketing platform offering API and SMTP relay services for sending transactional and promotional emails.

Big Mailer

Big Mailer

bigmailer.io

Big Mailer is an affordable email marketing platform for bulk, drip, and transactional campaigns, allowing management of multiple projects and users in one place.

GoSquared

GoSquared

gosquared.com

GoSquared is a sustainable email marketing platform that helps users create more effective email campaigns and grow their audiences.

Benchmark

Benchmark

benchmarkemail.com

Benchmark is an email marketing platform that enables businesses to create, automate, and analyze email campaigns for better audience engagement.

MadMail

MadMail

madmail.allapps.io

MadMail is an email marketing app that helps users create, manage, and automate email campaigns with personalized content and performance tracking.

INBOX

INBOX

useinbox.com

INBOX is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, send, and analyze email campaigns efficiently with customizable features and a free plan.

Glue Up

Glue Up

glueup.com

Glue Up is a CRM platform that helps organizations manage events, memberships, and community engagement through various digital tools.

Flexmail

Flexmail

flexmail.be

Flexmail is an email marketing platform that allows users to create, send, and track personalized campaigns with analytics and automation features.

Helpmonks

Helpmonks

helpmonks.com

Helpmonks is a collaborative email platform that centralizes team communication, manages shared inboxes, and streamlines email workflows.

Sendy

Sendy

sendy.co

Sendy is a self-hosted email newsletter app that enables users to send bulk emails via Amazon SES, featuring autoresponders, list segmentation, and integrations.

Apptivo

Apptivo

apptivo.com

Apptivo is a cloud-based platform providing integrated business apps for managing tasks across sales, marketing, billing, and support.

Bluecore

Bluecore

bluecore.com

Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that automates personalized campaigns across channels using integrated customer data.

MailUp

MailUp

mailup.com

MailUp is a platform for creating, automating, and managing Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns with in-depth analytics.

WeeBlok

WeeBlok

weeblok.com

WeeBlok is a web marketing platform for building websites, funnels, and landing pages, with integrated CRM, email marketing, and analytics tools.

Infobip

Infobip

infobip.com

Infobip Email API allows users to send and manage large volumes of emails via SMTP or HTTP API, ensuring high deliverability and efficient analytics.

Xeno

Xeno

getxeno.com

Xeno is an AI-driven CRM that helps retailers boost repeat sales by personalizing marketing campaigns through various channels.

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Campaign Monitor is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, manage, and analyze personalized email campaigns using templates and automation.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.