Email marketing software serves as a crucial tool for businesses to construct and oversee their email lists, segmenting them for targeted email campaigns while monitoring subscriber interactions. These tools enable the creation of customized emails, employing either HTML and CSS or user-friendly WYSIWYG editors. Integration with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software enhances the platform's predictive capabilities. Email marketing is a typical feature found in marketing automation tools. Unlike comprehensive automation solutions covering various channels, these products are focused specifically on email marketing. For a detailed exploration of email marketing capabilities within marketing automation products, buyers can refer to the Marketing Automation category page.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM tool that helps teams manage sales pipelines, track deals, automate workflows, and analyze sales performance.
Square
squareup.com
Square is a point-of-sale app that facilitates payment processing, inventory management, and sales analytics for businesses in various environments.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Zoho Campaigns is an email marketing software for creating, sending, and tracking email campaigns to build customer engagement and optimize marketing strategies.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, send, and manage email campaigns, track performance, and integrate with other tools.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
SuiteDash is a cloud-based platform for small to medium-sized businesses, integrating tools for project management, CRM, invoicing, and client portals to streamline operations.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is a cloud-based app for managing subscription billing, customer portals, tax calculations, and affiliate management.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Freshsales is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales operations, automate tasks, and enhance customer interactions through features like lead scoring and email marketing.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.
Kit
kit.com
Kit is an email marketing platform for creators, enabling efficient email campaign management, automation, segmentation, and analytics.
Systeme
systeme.io
Systeme is an all-in-one online marketing platform for creating sales funnels, managing email campaigns, building websites, and automating business tasks.
SendBuzz
sendbuzz.io
SendBuzz is a multi-channel outreach platform that automates marketing and sales processes through email, WhatsApp, and social media to convert prospects into customers.
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid is an email delivery platform for managing transactional and marketing emails, offering tools for campaign management, analytics, and integration with other applications.
AdRoll
adroll.com
AdRoll is an AI-driven marketing platform for retargeting and prospecting, offering audience targeting, cross-channel engagement, and analytics for businesses.
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai is a cold email platform that provides tools for lead generation, email sending, and AI-assisted writing, aimed at enhancing outreach and improving email deliverability.
Rasa.io
rasa.io
Rasa.io automates personalized newsletters for organizations, curating content based on subscriber preferences to enhance engagement and communication.
Podia
podia.com
Podia is a digital platform that enables creators to sell online courses, digital products, and memberships, with tools for website building, email marketing, and community engagement.
EcoSend
ecosend.io
EcoSend is a sustainable email marketing platform that helps businesses create campaigns while offsetting carbon emissions through tree planting.
SendFox
sendfox.com
SendFox is an email marketing platform that helps users create, send, and manage email campaigns with features like automation and landing pages.
ClickSend
clicksend.com
ClickSend is a communication platform for businesses that offers SMS, email, voice, and online mail to facilitate messaging and customer engagement.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a customer communication platform offering live chat, chatbots, CRM, email marketing, and analytics to enhance support, sales, and engagement.
EasySendy Pro
easysendy.com
EasySendy Pro is a hybrid email marketing platform that enables campaign management, list segmentation, and integration with various tools to optimize marketing efforts.
EmailOctopus
emailoctopus.com
EmailOctopus is an email marketing tool that enables users to create and manage responsive email campaigns, automations, and analytics for targeted marketing.
Customerly
customerly.io
Customerly is a customer service and marketing automation platform that integrates live chat, helpdesk, and CRM to streamline communication and enhance customer relationships.
Sender
sender.net
Sender is an email marketing platform that allows businesses to manage campaigns, automate emails, and grow subscriber lists using a user-friendly interface.
Transpond
transpond.io
Transpond is a marketing platform for managing subscribers, designing email templates, automating emails, and tracking campaigns.
Campaigner
campaigner.com
Campaigner is an email marketing platform that helps businesses create, automate, and analyze email campaigns effectively using customizable templates and advanced features.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Salesforge is an AI-driven platform for automated, personalized cold email outreach, improving deliverability and engagement for sales teams.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo is an analytics and CRM platform for ecommerce brands, offering tools for customer data management, email marketing, and sales funnel optimization.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a CRM tool integrated with Gmail for managing leads, nurturing customer relationships, tracking sales progress, and automating sales processes.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus helps marketers create, test, and analyze emails to improve delivery and personalization, ensuring effective communication with recipients.
Levitate
levitate.ai
Levitate is a marketing tool for small businesses that helps automate and personalize client communication through emails and texts.
Markate
markate.com
Markate is a CRM and job management app for service providers, streamlining operations, automating tasks, and enhancing customer retention.
Hoppy Copy
hoppycopy.co
Hoppy Copy is an AI tool for marketers that helps create impactful email content, design newsletters, and manage email campaigns while offering various content creation tools.
Getsitecontrol
getsitecontrol.com
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform that enables ecommerce brands to create pop-ups, manage contacts, and promote offers to enhance customer engagement.
Mailmeteor
mailmeteor.com
Mailmeteor allows users to send personalized mass emails from Gmail or Outlook, track results, manage campaigns, and automate follow-ups using Google Sheets.
Elastic Email
elasticemail.com
Elastic Email is an email marketing platform offering API and SMTP relay services for sending transactional and promotional emails.
Big Mailer
bigmailer.io
Big Mailer is an affordable email marketing platform for bulk, drip, and transactional campaigns, allowing management of multiple projects and users in one place.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
GoSquared is a sustainable email marketing platform that helps users create more effective email campaigns and grow their audiences.
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Benchmark is an email marketing platform that enables businesses to create, automate, and analyze email campaigns for better audience engagement.
MadMail
madmail.allapps.io
MadMail is an email marketing app that helps users create, manage, and automate email campaigns with personalized content and performance tracking.
INBOX
useinbox.com
INBOX is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, send, and analyze email campaigns efficiently with customizable features and a free plan.
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up is a CRM platform that helps organizations manage events, memberships, and community engagement through various digital tools.
Flexmail
flexmail.be
Flexmail is an email marketing platform that allows users to create, send, and track personalized campaigns with analytics and automation features.
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a collaborative email platform that centralizes team communication, manages shared inboxes, and streamlines email workflows.
Sendy
sendy.co
Sendy is a self-hosted email newsletter app that enables users to send bulk emails via Amazon SES, featuring autoresponders, list segmentation, and integrations.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, manage, and analyze personalized email campaigns using templates and automation.
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud-based platform providing integrated business apps for managing tasks across sales, marketing, billing, and support.
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that automates personalized campaigns across channels using integrated customer data.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a platform for creating, automating, and managing Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns with in-depth analytics.
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok is a web marketing platform for building websites, funnels, and landing pages, with integrated CRM, email marketing, and analytics tools.
Infobip
infobip.com
Infobip Email API allows users to send and manage large volumes of emails via SMTP or HTTP API, ensuring high deliverability and efficient analytics.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-driven CRM that helps retailers boost repeat sales by personalizing marketing campaigns through various channels.
