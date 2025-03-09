Top Email Marketing Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Email marketing software serves as a crucial tool for businesses to construct and oversee their email lists, segmenting them for targeted email campaigns while monitoring subscriber interactions. These tools enable the creation of customized emails, employing either HTML and CSS or user-friendly WYSIWYG editors. Integration with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software enhances the platform's predictive capabilities. Email marketing is a typical feature found in marketing automation tools. Unlike comprehensive automation solutions covering various channels, these products are focused specifically on email marketing. For a detailed exploration of email marketing capabilities within marketing automation products, buyers can refer to the Marketing Automation category page.
Sendloop
sendloop.com
Sendloop is a marketing tools that automates email marketing to help small businesses grow. No more complex email marketing. Sendloop is the easiest email marketing service. Setup your account in seconds and start sending awesome emails in just a few minutes.
Snapforce CRM
snapforce.com
Snapforce CRM is a software for small and mid sized business that provides Telephony fucntionality, and the only CRM on the market that provides a Virtual PBX Phone System as a standard module for all new customers.
Venntive
venntive.com
Venntive offers integrated marketing, sales and customer success platform.
Beetle Eye
beetle-eye.com
Beetle Eye streamlines CRM and marketing tools in order to provide one powerful platform that helps you grow your business. As a marketing automation platform, with Beetle Eye you can: * Automate email marketing campaigns * Create personalized email templates * A/B split testing * Host campaign assets * Manage email subscriptions * Make, deploy and analyze surveys * Track customer engagement Some of the Beetle Eye CRM functionalities are: * Aggregate lead sources * Manage and qualify leads * Generate lead lists and segments 8 Send triggered sales responses * Record advanced lead data * Leverage custom data modeling
Mailmeteor
mailmeteor.com
Mailmeteor allows users to send personalized mass emails from Gmail or Outlook, track results, manage campaigns, and automate follow-ups using Google Sheets.
Selzy
selzy.com
Selzy is an ecosystem of easy-to-use marketing automation tools that helps small and medium businesses grow. Launch email campaigns in less than 15 minutes, no html/design skills needed with Selzy’s drag-and-drop editor. Build email blocks (headers, footers) and save them to plug into any template later. Use 140+ goal oriented templates, custom countdown timers, access 800k+ images and GIFs. Grow your audience with ease. Use embedded sign-up forms or pop-ups for effortless email list building. Automate your campaigns. Use 12+ goal-oriented automated sequence templates or create yours from scratch in a few clicks. Make the most of your audience with 70+ segmentation criteria. Connect Selzy to any tool you like via Albato. Make use of direct integrations with WooCommerce, Shopify, Salesforce, Hubspot, Wordpress, and so much more. Generate leads directly from Facebook thanks to a seamless integration with Facebook Lead Ads. Get access to 150+ tutorials and 100+ how-to’s: from setting up a campaign to learning about general email marketing examples, cases and strategies.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Salesforge is an AI-driven platform for automated, personalized cold email outreach, improving deliverability and engagement for sales teams.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that streamlines outreach campaigns with features for email validation, personalization, and AI-driven content creation.
Growmatik
growmatik.ai
Growmatik is a cross-channel marketing tool that can help you automate and personalize your entire marketing from one dashboard. Using this tool you can uncover your customer journey, segment your users using industry-leading filtering system, create and manage automations visually without any code, send personalized emails, display highly-targeted popups, personalize your webpages and measure all to improve conversion and growth.
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo is an email marketing platform that helps businesses enhance sales and customer retention through email automation, segmentation, and performance analytics.
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a sales engagement platform that automates outreach via cold emails, LinkedIn, and phone calls, while managing sales pipelines and tracking performance.
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
SocketLabs is an SMTP relay service for managing bulk and transactional emails, offering tools for delivery, analytics, and integration with other platforms.
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai is a cold email platform that provides tools for lead generation, email sending, and AI-assisted writing, aimed at enhancing outreach and improving email deliverability.
Foureyes
foureyes.io
Foureyes sales intelligence software helps businesses track, protect, engage, and sell better. Typically, businesses focus on driving more leads with top-of-the-funnel marketing efforts. But Foureyes allows companies to support bottom-of-the-funnel conversion activities and the people who are ultimately responsible to make the sale. With Foureyes, businesses get visibility into every call, form, and chat lead with patented user-level website tracking. Automatic lead logging and analysis protects and prioritizes your pipeline. Dynamic communication software engages leads with inventory-specific updates sent to relevant prospects. AI-powered lead insights and alerts help sales teams improve sales process with better, more customer-centric conversations. Using Foureyes, customers increase their close rate by 41% on average. Today, Foureyes sales intelligence software runs for more than 5,000 businesses and the underlying customer data platform informs the sales and marketing decisions of major manufacturers including Stellantis and Nissan Motor Co.
FeedOtter
feedotter.com
FeedOtter automates the aggregation and formatting of content for newsletters using existing marketing automation platforms like Marketo and Pardot to boost B2B website traffic.
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a cloud communications platform that offers SMS, voice, email, and messaging services to help businesses manage customer interactions and automate workflows.
Ecomail.app
ecomail.app
Ecomail.app is an email and omnichannel marketing platform that allows users to create, send, and analyze email campaigns with automation and segmentation features.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is an email marketing platform that helps businesses generate leads, create campaigns, and manage email lists with user-friendly tools and templates.
Tarvent
tarvent.com
Tarvent is a marketing automation and email marketing solution built for fast growing small businesses with limited budgets. Our goal is to provide the enterprise-level features of some of our biggest competitors at a price everyone can afford. In most cases, there is never a need to charge thousands of dollars for these advanced features, but they just don't cost that much to actually work. Our pricing is set in a similar fashion. If you're new, use the
smoove
smoove.io
Smoove is a SAAS marketing automation platform that empowers businesses to cultivate, maintain, and strengthen its connection with all customers - whether existing or potential.
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok, your all-in-one web marketing platform for digital agencies, marketers, businesses and consultants. Functionality Website Builder, Funnel Builder, Landing pages, Pop Ups, E-Commerce includes CRM with Email marketing, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Analytics, Webhooks, and more! Your go-to solution. No-code, drag-and-drop simplicity, and a suite of conversion tools ensure your monetary ROI. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data is a Customer Data Platform that helps businesses manage and activate customer data for personalized marketing and audience segmentation.
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build sophisticated audience growth campaigns at scale with no additional tools needed. Omeda has over 40 years of experience in audience relationship management. We sent over 5.5 billion emails annually, manage over 25,000 brands and products, and cleanse and manage millions of records for our clients.
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conversion funnel, serving as an extension of your marketing team. UpSellit's flexible pricing models lends itself to meet the needs of any businesses and allows retailers of all sizes to see the true impact conversion rate optimization. UpSellit's suite of manages services includes: - Email Remarketing - Incentivized Strategies - SMS Campaigns - Value-Driven Strategies - Cart Rebuilder Technology - Control Groups - Advanced AB Tests - Behavioral Parsing - Anti-False Safeguards
W3rocks
w3rocks.com
W3rocks offers you a suite of products that you can use for your marketing in order to grow your company, find leads, send emails, create a chatbot, attract visitors to write reviews, prevent your site from fake emails, display social notification on your site and many more. A suite of marketing and lead generation products: package includes multiple lead generation tools that you can use to grow your company. Get more leads and customers: All tools are oriented to drive new leads and customers to your company to make it grow. Unlimited access to all products: Offer Unlimited access to all the software without any limit, do not pay anymore per lead. What’s included? Enrichment data software to find email of new leads: Find leads from a list of companies. You will be able to get leads from a list of companies or domains. The software is perfect for B2B companies, Sales and Growth Hackers. The best enrich software to find leads. Ideal for generating leads to prospect them by cold email. Find business emails and leads information. Export leads directly to Excel with business data. Email, phone & social media extractor from a list of websites: You can upload a list of domains and extracts emails, social media URLs, and usernames from Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc., and phone numbers on all pages of each website. A report is available to download as Excel once all the emails are extracted.
AddShoppers
addshoppers.com
At AddShoppers, our vision is to be a trusted digital commerce platform for brands and shoppers; known for creating delightful experiences that save people time and money. Our product, SafeOpt, harnesses a network of over 175M+ shoppers, empowering brands to send 3-5x more emails and effectively recover lost shoppers. Trusted by 1,000+ eCommerce brands, SafeOpt seamlessly integrates with existing marketing strategies, driving substantial revenue growth and optimizing web traffic.
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry, we at AiTrillion specialize at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries. Everything you are looking for is packed under one roof with its Integrated & Innovative features. Email Marketing Automation Loyalty Rewards Program Product Reviews + Q&A Web Push Notifications Affiliate Marketing Recurring Memberships Form Builder Ai Workflow Automation Smart Popups Announcement Bar Product Recommendation
Nicesender
nicesender.com
Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.
Infobip
infobip.com
Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional or promotional emails. Robust and easily scalable infrastructure Process millions of emails in minutes, and deliver them in 2 secs with a 99,4% of deliverability rate. Ready to support any volume of emails. Built for product teams and developers Simple and flexible integration, support all popular programming languages, <100 milliseconds median response time, 99.99% uptime SLA. 24/7 technical support from experienced engineers. Data centers worldwide Local deployments and storage ensure lower latencies and higher security. Remain fully compliant with regional regulations. Deliverability support A dedicated team of deliverability experts helps with onboarding, custom domain warm-up, and maximizing performance. Reporting and analytics Diagnose and resolve sending issues quickly with logs reports and webhooks. Track email performance, and get insights with full email analytics. Email Validation Use API or web application to identify high-risk contacts, remove invalid email addresses, and keep mailing lists clean. Protect sender reputation with a quality database and increase deliverability.
StoneShot
stoneshot.com
StoneShot is a digital marketing technology and services provider specializing in financial services. StoneShot helps busy financial services marketing teams increase engagement and elevate the client experience whilst minimizing operational inefficiencies. Their technology covers marketing automation, email marketing, event promotion, content automation and fund document distribution. StoneShot works with retail, institutional, and private banks from boutique, fast-growing firms to global leading brands. Founded in in London in 2001, StoneShot has offices in London, New York and Singapore and clients in over 25 countries.
Gold Lasso
goldlasso.com
Gold Lasso is a free email service provider exclusively for media companies helping them monetize their email assets with native advertising and email newsletter automation.
Big Mailer
bigmailer.io
Affordable Email Marketing Platform - Bulk + Drip + Transactional - Free up to 1,000 Contacts BigMailer supports all major email campaign types - bulk, automation, drip, auto-responders, rss to email, and transactional - and allows high volume senders consolidate all their email activities on a single platform. Built-in brand management allows for optimized workflows for agencies, large teams, multi-product businesses, and makers with multiple projects. Invite unlimited users or clients with appropriate permission level and change access anytime. White label option available on agency and enterprise plans. Bounces, unsubscribes, and complaints are handled automatically. Self-service option to export or delete lists anytime without reaching out to support. Flexible options for email template management - build beautiful mobile optimized templates with our drag-n-drop editor, or use our classic editor to manage your existing branded templates and edit as rich text or code. Host unlimited images for use in your templates. Share selected templates between brands. All accounts start on free tier, no CC required.
OpenMoves
openmoves.com
The OpenMoves OM3 platform is an Enterprise level email marketing platform that's extremely easy to use and comes with our I-do™ and We-do™ services so you can choose how you want to want to work with us (self service or full service). Experience the easiest drag-and-drop functionality to create mobile responsive email templates, automated drip campaigns, lead scoring, segment users based on behavior, and much more. Advanced features include cart & browse abandonment, PipeDrive, Salesforce and MS Dynamics integration as well as Magento, Shopify and many more. Learn more at: www.openmoves.com/om3-signup
Rejoiner
rejoiner.com
Ecommerce email marketing software powered by experts you can count on 24x7. Other email platforms force you to DIY, engage an agency, or hire more full-time staff. Rejoiner comes with email experts who embed with your marketing team. Reduce overhead, execute faster, and grow more proﬁtably. Email marketing for ecommerce—it’s all we do.
MailBluster
mailbluster.com
MailBluster is an AWS-powered email marketing platform. Users with an AWS account can connect their AWS SES account to MailBluster and take advantage of the platform's incredible features, including unlimited subscriber storage, segmentation, a fully updated Drag & Drop editor, and an HTML editor, among others, at one of the lowest prices available in the market right now.
Vision6
vision6.com.au
Vision6 by Constant Contact is Australia's Most Reliable Email & SMS Marketing Platform Create email campaigns that look beautiful on any device with our class-leading email designer & professionally designed templates. Send powerful promotional or transactional emails with workflow automation & personalization tools. Boost your engagement with SMS marketing. Grow your leads with Web Forms and improve ROI with real-time reports. Plus, our dedicated Customer Success team provides support when you need it. And with data security that's better than Fort Know, you can be confident that your data is always secure with us. Pricing starts from $9/month. Start your free trial today! No credit card required. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Australia, thousands of companies across the world rely on Vision6 to grow their brand and get more business with intuitive email and SMS marketing.
UniSender
unisender.com
UniSender is a multi-channel marketing platform for personalized Email and SMS campaigns. It has ready-to-use Email templates, time-saving marketing automation tools, and insightful aggregated statistics. Five-click integrations with popular platforms enable marketing activities to be started quickly and easily. UniSender has been helping businesses of various sizes to grow since 2008.
Acymailing
acymailing.com
Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor - Dynamic content insertion (receiver information, events...) Managing your campaign: - Send an unlimited number of emails - Track your newsletter efficiency - Statistics (click rating, prospect conversion, open rate...) - See how much money you've made thanks to the content you have sent in your newsletters
Critical Impact
criticalimpact.com
Applying Critical Impact’s innovative email marketing technology, it’s simple for Marketers to deliver dynamic newsletters, targeted marketing messages, surveys, and text messages (SMS) that make a great impact and garner even greater results.
EasySendy Pro
easysendy.com
EasySendy Pro is a hybrid email marketing platform that enables campaign management, list segmentation, and integration with various tools to optimize marketing efforts.
VerticalResponse
verticalresponse.com
VerticalResponse®, a Deluxe company, helps businesses connect with their customers on email, social media and more. Create, manage and optimize email marketing campaigns in just a few clicks, with no design or coding experience needed. Choose from a variety of mobile-responsive, attractive templates, or build messages from scratch using our easy email editor. Save time with automatic welcome messages and other autoresponders that ensure a great experience for your email subscribers. Engage your audience even more with social posts, landing pages and customer surveys you can create and publish in minutes. Additionally, VerticalResponse integrates with Salesforce and dozens of other online platforms, making it easy to capture customer data that flows right into your contact lists. Over 1,400,000 businesses of all sizes have trusted the VerticalResponse platform with their email marketing needs.
SMTPMaster
smtpmaster.com
SMTPMaster.com provides a sophisticated SMTP relay in addition to a highly flexible platform allowing developers to easily integrate its SMTP solutions within their apps or services. SMTPMaster's cloud-based infrastructure is scalable to any business size and its proprietary technology ensures that emails arrive in the inbox. SMTPMaster.com is one of the best SMTP services that specialize in sending transactional and promotional emails, You'll very likely need a transactional and promotional email service, a dedicated email sending service that'll make sure your emails get delivered no matter how many you need to send. You'll love working with us.
MadMail
madmail.allapps.io
Masterful Email Marketing Made Simple Revolutionize your email marketing campaigns with MadMail by allapps.io. Seamlessly connect with your audience, whether it's customers, clients, or prospects, and drive engagement to new heights. Craft compelling emails, captivate your recipients, and achieve remarkable results. Features: 👉 Effortless Campaign Creation: Design eye-catching emails with user-friendly templates and customization options. 👉 Segmentation and Targeting: Reach the right audience with precision through advanced segmentation. 👉 Automation: Set up automated workflows to nurture leads, onboard users, and more. 👉 Engaging Content: Embed images, videos, and interactive elements to capture attention. 👉 Analytics and Insights: Gain valuable insights with detailed email performance metrics. 👉 Responsive Design: Ensure your emails look great on any device, boosting user experience. 👉 Personalization: Craft personalized messages to make every recipient feel valued. 👉 List Management: Organize and manage your contacts efficiently for maximum impact. 👉 A/B Testing: Optimize your campaigns by testing different elements for higher conversion rates. With MadMail, you're not just sending emails – you're forging meaningful connections. Elevate your marketing strategy and watch your business flourish. Try MadMail today and experience the power of impactful email marketing.
Markeaze
markeaze.com
Markeaze - an all-in-one marketing tool for the fashion industry that solves marketers' problems comprehensively. Create stunning email designs or analyze what content works best for your customers - choose what you need and see how little time you need to accomplish it! 1) Email segmentation - You can easily create static and dynamic segments based on dozens of different client attributes. Craft your own attributes to understand your the preferencefs of your audience and tune the uniqueness and relevancy of your content 2) A simple drag and drop visual email builder - Easily create stunning emails, edit the mobile and desktop version simultaneosly to optimize email sizes. Enable the dark mode for target those who work at night. And if you're an expert in coding, go crazy in the block enditor
MDirector
mdirector.com
MDirector, the email marketing platform that has it all. Transform your business and boost your marketing strategy with emailing and bulk SMS, all from the same place. Connect with the right audience and, optimise your results in real-time to increase your sales and achieve your goals.
Nitronews
nitronews.com.br
Email marketing is the use of email as an information tool or direct marketing, respecting good practices and regulations of the market, using appropriate tools for this and measuring return through reports of openings, clicks, rejections, etc.
Tabular
tabular.email
Tabular is a no-code email builder that allows users to create and customize responsive email templates through a drag-and-drop interface.
theMarketer
themarketer.com
theMarketer is an all-in-one email and loyalty marketing platform, designed to boost business growth and forge authentic customer relationships. Create 100% personalized newsletters, build loyalty programs, set up automated flows, send SMS & push notifications, grow your contact list with pop-ups, rely on RFM analysis, collect feedback & reviews, and leverage referrals to turn customer interactions into meaningful relationships, enhance brand loyalty as well as customer lifetime value.
Campaignfeed
brands.campaignfeed.com
Never run out of newsletter ideas again. Campaignfeed is the #1 Newsletter Library providing best-practices from 45,000+ leading brands. Track your competition and get the most out of your email marketing efforts.
JetSend
jetsend.com
JetSend is a transactional email management system designed to help businesses manage, send and track digital messages. With JetSend, developers can integrate our bespoke API into your software platforms and ensure that important transactional messages are delivered to your users. Furthermore, JetSend can track deliverability analytics on the personalized dashboard, so you can monitor the performance of your important transactional messages. Best For: JetSend is targeted towards technology businesses that are looking to integrate a trusted transactional messaging platform into their application without the need to build their own infrastructure. Pricing Overview: JetSend pricing starts at $8.00 based on usage, per month. JetSend offers a free trial!
Mailkit
mailkit.com
Premium marketing platform to truly unleash your creativity. You have flexibility to create new and exciting ways to automate communication using dynamic personalisation, high deliverability and engagement scoring.
Octeth
www2.octeth.com
Octeth is an enterprise-grade on-premise email marketing and audience management software. Its forever free community edition gives you access to all enterprise-level features enabling you to send GDPR-compliant mass emails to up to 10,000 subscribers for free.
Smaily
smaily.com
Smaily is an email marketing and automation tool created to make email marketing accessible, easy and enjoyable for everyone. The platform offers its users an award-winning drag and drop template editor to help create eye-catching emails. Users can set up automated workflows to make their email marketing even more efficient and profitable. Smaily has various integrations to give its users the possibility to sync customer data on all platforms.
sitenote
sitenote.ai
sitenote is a CMS (Content Management System) for website notifications, modals, and AI-powered chatbots. It helps marketers launch campaigns to boost website conversion rates without requiring any technical expertise.
Sigful
sigful.com
Sigful is enterprise email signature marketing and management software, powering email signatures and banners for business via a custom signature generator.
Signitic
signitic.com
Managing all your email signatures is a constant battle of updating links, images, and campaign taglines to stay current. Until today, because now you can use Signitic. Signitic is a tool that lets you create and customize an unlimited number of email signatures for more leads and better campaigns.
Bulk Signature
bulksignature.com
BulkSignature is an Email Signature Management solution for Google Workspace. It automates the process of creating email signatures for your entire organization. Turn your emails into a powerful marketing channel with a BulkSignature! You can upload banners, and run promotion campaigns using the email signatures. With more than 4000+ trusted companies worldwide, BulkSignature makes an easy go-to add-on for your Google Workspace administrators, IT Managers, and employees.
ColdClicks
coldclicks.com
ColdClicks is an add on tool that learns about your business to craft perfectly relevant email openers. Use your data and our Blueprint micro campaigns to focus the point of relevancy and generate your openers. Connect to your favorite email marketing or outreach tool and send away.
