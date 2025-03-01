Find the right software and services.
Email marketing software serves as a crucial tool for businesses to construct and oversee their email lists, segmenting them for targeted email campaigns while monitoring subscriber interactions. These tools enable the creation of customized emails, employing either HTML and CSS or user-friendly WYSIWYG editors. Integration with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software enhances the platform's predictive capabilities. Email marketing is a typical feature found in marketing automation tools. Unlike comprehensive automation solutions covering various channels, these products are focused specifically on email marketing. For a detailed exploration of email marketing capabilities within marketing automation products, buyers can refer to the Marketing Automation category page.
Mailchimp
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
SendBuzz
SendBuzz is a multi-channel cold outreach platform that help businesses convert their prospects into buyers. SendBuzz provides custom flow sequences, where business owners and marketers can automate their marketing and sales outreach on email, WhatsApp, Social Media, Text messages, and more.
Square
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Odoo
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Success.ai
Success.ai is an all-in-one cold email platform designed to help businesses achieve hypergrowth. With a focus on unlocking unlimited leads, emails, warm-up, and advanced AI writing capabilities, this tool aims to supercharge outreach efforts. The platform provides access to a vast database of over 700 million verified B2B leads, allowing users to discover and engage with their ideal customers effortlessly. This is complemented by advanced filters and keywords that enable targeted client acquisition by industry, company size, location, and revenue. Success.ai also offers unlimited email sending accounts, allowing users to send thousands of emails every day without impacting their reputation. The tool's warm-up feature helps ensure maximum email delivery efficiency and keeps emails out of spam, providing peace of mind and assured inbox delivery. The AI-powered writing functionality allows users to craft tailored emails effortlessly, leveraging AI to maintain brand authenticity and make a data-driven impact. AI personalization further enhances engagement and response rates, enabling users to seize more opportunities. Additional features include InboxHub, which streamlines lead responses and deal closings, and powerful campaign analytics for maximizing results. The tool also offers inbox rotation to distribute email sending among multiple accounts organically, as well as email validation and bulk domain testing to safeguard deliverability. Overall, Success.ai is a comprehensive solution that aims to help businesses accelerate their growth and achieve maximum impact and success in their cold email campaigns.
Rasa.io
Our newsletters engage your customers through curated content and help build relationships. We give businesses a way to provide a real benefit regularly for everyone on their email list. And not just regularly, but relevantly. Through automation, businesses can engage with a new level of frequency without having to spend more time, effort or money. Our platform sends an individualized and completely custom newsletter to each one of your subscribers, every time you send. You choose the sources and the topic and rasa.io handles the rest. Our AI collects and sifts through the articles your sources produce to pull only the most relevant to your newsletter. Articles are then filtered and designated to be sent to each individual subscriber based on their own unique interests.
EcoSend
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
Constant Contact
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
GetResponse
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
EasySendy Pro
EasySendy Pro is an hybrid email marketing platform for digital marketing teams. It integrates with multiple email delivery API relay service providers and enables delivery of email campaigns to a list of opt-in emails. You can split test email deliveries across the relay servers, do email list cleaning, email warmup and check reports, track email clicks, and open each email campaign. It also has smart autoresponder and email list segmentation. With EasySendy, you can launch various campaigns to engage with your subscribers and customer, through autoresponders and automated drip email campaigns. You can also manage and engage your Facebook messenger subscribers. You can add Web Pop Forms to capture email subscribers from your website, build custom subscriber pages, create email templates with drag and drop editor, build drip email automation flow, do subscriber segmentation filtering. Connect your app / website through API, Google Analytics, WordPress and Zapier. In collaboration with its mid-enterprise brand Aritic, EasySendy also offers a bundle of advanced marketing automation features, transactional email delivery API, and all-in-one CRM for small businesses to manage their customers and teams efficiently on the EasySendy app. So, if you make digital or physical products, provide services, build software, and market/ sell online, EasySendy is for you.
SendPulse
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Systeme
Systeme.io has all the tools you need to grow your online business. Click here to create your FREE account!
Brevo
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Salesforce
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Metrilo
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Hoppy Copy
Hoppy Copy is an AI-powered email writing platform designed specifically for marketers. With a focus on saving the user time and effort, it provides assistance in generating impactful content for a wide variety of email marketing campaigns, including drips and newsletters. It features an AI Copywriter for crafting compelling emails, an Email Sequence Creator for writing multi-email sequences, and a Newsletter Creator for designing image-rich newsletters. The tool also includes an Email Publishing feature to help users send out beautifully crafted emails. In addition, Hoppy Copy enables users to monitor their competitors' emails, offering important insights for improving their own strategies. An AI Chat tool, mimicking a system like ChatGPT, is present to assist with marketing. It further extends its tools to include features like AI Image Creator, AI Copy Editor, and AI Content Converter, which help with designing, editing, and repurposing respectively. Additional resources are provided in the form of design and writing templates. A spam check is also available to ensure that the created content does not land in spam folders. Apart from email creation, users can use Hoppy Copy for other types of marketing content as well, from product descriptions to Facebook and Google ads.
Getsitecontrol
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform with a versatile popup builder on board. It helps ecommerce brands attract repeat customers. The app provides merchants with the tools they need to prom... Show More te special offers, prevent cart abandonment, conduct surveys, collect emails, manage contacts, build email marketing automations, and send email broadcasts. Getsitecontrol has an official Shopify app, a WordPress plugin, and a Wix app. However, it works on any other website platform including Squarespace, Bigcommerce, Magento, and others.
Customerly
Give your customers the support they deserve. Customerly makes it easy to continue offering your customers world-class support while you grow and scale your business
Transpond
Manage subscribers, design beautiful templates, create automated emails, and send and track campaigns. Welcome to Transpond - a cutting-edge marketing platform. Try Transpond - Easy to use marketing suite. Create standout communications to send to your customers and grow your business.
NetHunt
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. MORE ABOUT NETHUNT CRM 🙂 Organize your customer base Use core CRM features in NetHunt to organize your customer base in the most efficient way. ✓ Say goodbye to tedious data entry forever. ✓ Use NetHunt’s duplicate prevention feature to keep your data clean at all times. ✓ The required fields feature watches over your data to make sure you’ve got what you need. ✓ Your customer base is securely stored in one place, protected from leaks or prying eyes by proper access management. 📞 Capture new leads through multiple channels NetHunt CRM is integrated with multiple tools that allows you to get new leads from different sources and store communication within CRM records. ✓ Create new leads from inbound and outbound calls ✓ Turn website chats into new leads ✓ Get new leads from social media platforms ✓ Add new leads to CRM from messengers ✓ Capture leads from custom web forms 📋 Segment leads and customers base Break down your customer base into targeted segments to send personalized pitches by using various macros - job title, need, company size and more. ✓ Use custom filters and views to segment your contacts. ✓ Save an unlimited number of segments for yourself or share them with the team. ✓ Have these segments updated automatically when new users match certain parameters. 💲 Build sales pipeline Turn contacts into leads and push them down the beautiful, functional pipeline. ✓ Add new deals, their value, probability of closing and expected close date. ✓ Track deals progress through the pipeline stages. ✓ Know revenue stuck at every stage of the pipeline ✓ Spot blocked leads and how to push them towards purchase. ✓ Create one or several custom pipelines for your products and services. ✓ Build forecasts you can trust. ⭕ Manage Tasks Organize your workday and manage the workload of your team. All within Gmail. ✓ Manage Tasks and collaborate with your team inside Gmail. ✓ Assign Tasks automatically by certain criteria or round-robin algorithm. ✓ Link Tasks to emails and CRM records. ✓ Receive daily Tasks Digest to plan your day. 🤖 Automate sales processes in Gmail NetHunt CRM allows users to automate the entire sales process – from lead capture to deals’ pipeline stage to notifications. ✓ Capture leads from different sources and add them in your CRM. ✓ Assign managers to leads and set up personalised auto-replies. ✓ Prioritise leads automatically depending on their behaviour ✓ Set sequences to nurture leads. ✓ Automatically link email conversations, chats, calls to CRM profiles. ✓ Have an algorithm move a lead to the next pipeline stage based on the lead’s response. ✓ Create automatic tasks for the team. ✓ Set notifications to the team when important changes happen in the pipeline. ✓ Automate data entry. ✉️ Email automation ✓ Create personal and shared email templates in Gmail. ✓ Write repetitive emails easily and quickly. ✓ Personalize email templates with custom fields. ✓ Use email templates in daily email correspondence, email campaigns or automated email sequences. 📩 Email tracking Track your email opens and clicks in Gmail. ✓ Know if, when, and how often the receiver views your emails in real-time. ✓ Know when people open your emails to provide insights for your team. ✓ Prioritise leads based on how many times they open emails or click on the links. ✓ Use email tracking for regular emails, email campaigns and automated email sequences. 🔁 Email campaigns Send email campaigns and follow-up campaigns in Gmail. ✓ Send email campaigns to custom segments or all of your customer base. ✓ Set follow-up emails to previous email campaigns. ✓ Monitor campaigns stats: opens, clicks, unsubscribes, bounces, and replies. ✓ Send email campaigns via Gmail, NetHunt SMTP or your own SMTP server. 📊 Sales reporting Track key business metrics and team performance with reports in NetHunt CRM. ✓ Track the effectiveness of the entire team and every manager separately – the number of sent emails, presentations made, calls made, etc. ✓ Analyze business growth compared to previous periods – the number of closed deals as well as revenue generated. ✓ Analyze revenue by breaking it down by a manager, by a certain product, by country, etc. ✓ Track your quota attainment. ✓ Analyze the reasons for losing deals. ✓ Build a sales forecast you can trust.
Litmus
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.
Bluecore
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communication and automate the who, what, when, where of every email, mobile, site, and paid media message for each individual shopper. More than 400 brands trust Bluecore to rapidly increase customer retention and drive predictable revenue, including Express, Bass Pro Shops, Lenovo, Steve Madden, Alo Yoga, and Lulu & Georgia.
Pipedrive
Every company needs the right tools to blossom. To scale your business, you need software that’s accessible, offers the right functionality, is quick to master and highlights key opportunities. Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful. Pipedrive is designed to help small businesses grow. For over ten years, we’ve been committed to building the best CRM – a CRM by and for salespeople. The result is an easy-to-use, effective sales tool that centralizes your data, helping you visualize your entire sales process and win more deals.
Routee
Routee is a leading cloud communications provider that designs, develops, and distributes advanced Web & API automation solutions. Through its robust platform and scalable API, it helps corporations, retail businesses, and service providers, around the world, to communicate effectively with their target audience. Powered by AMD Telecom’s vigorous infrastructure, Routee brings a powerful engagement toolset to its trusted global partners and some of the most renowned Fortune 500 corporations. What are some of the things you can do with Routee? -SMS Spread your message efficiently all over the globe using the SMS services Routee provides. Marketing SMS, Transactional SMS, Two-Way SMS, SMS Two-Factor Authentication,SMS Survey, Bulk MMS, Verified SMS Sender. -VOICE Let people hear your business’s voice through the numerous VoIP choices. Elevate your brand through Voice Broadcasting, Two Way Voice, Click To Call, Text To Speech, Cloud IVR and Voice Two Factor Authentication. -EMAIL Discover which Email service suits you, customize it and make it happen. Promotional Email, Transactional Email, Email Verifier. Which one do you need? -MESSAGING APPS Reach your clients with more interactive messages and increase your revenues. Engage with them via Viber, RCS, Facebook, Telegram & WhatsApp. -NUMBERS Get your own Premium Rate or Toll-free numbers, validate your contacts list and prevent call-related fraud. This advanced communications platform includes Virtual Numbers, Number Validation, Number Lookup, Missed Call, Call Masking, Toll-free Numbers. -TWO FACTOR AUTHENTICATION Add a second layer of security to your business by utilizing a combination of two different components. Prevent fraudsters from getting access to your sensitive information, application, or software. Use among Two-Factor Authentication with Fallback, SMS, Voice, Viber, or Missed Call.
Simon Data
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architecture that makes data hard to access and deploy. That's why Tripadvisor, Equinox, JetBlue, ASOS, Venmo and many others count on Simon Data to connect with consumers. Low code, the Simon Data Platform is designed for use by marketers – turning them into data scientists. Simon Data is a 2022 Built-In Best Places to Work, Great Places to Work Certified, and is an 8-time G2 Leader in the CDP space. To learn more, visit www.simondata.com.
HelpCrunch
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
Zoho Campaigns
Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.
Sender
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporations. With custom made integrations for ecommerce platforms you can simply add products to your newsletters by simply copying and pasting URL of a product, and Sender will automatically extract product images, descriptions, prices and more. Bloggers and info marketers can use Sender's extensive automation features, and share newsletters with their social media followers and track results. Moreover, Sender offers many additional features in order to help to reach best marketing results with destop Push-Notifications, transactional and automated email sequences, API integrations, and an easy to use drag&drop subscription form builder. All of these features are available in all Sender plans, including a generous FREE-FOREVER plan, which allows sending up to 15 000 emails to 2 500 subscribers every month.
Mailsoftly
Mailsoftly is a free email marketing tool designed to send personalized emails and newsletters to your contacts. We guarantee your email marketing success. For this purpose, we offer free white glove customer support and consultancy for your first email campaign. In this session, we walk through importing your contacts, creating a personalized email campaign, sending it and then analyzing its success together. Only after you experience the effectiveness yourself, we talk about pricing options. The affordable, user friendly and personalized email sending software, Mailsoftly presents such main features : Contact Segmentation Email List Personalized Email Bulk Action Detailed Statistics Transactional Email Email Design Email Templates Email Automation Email Testing Email Parser Email Collector
SpotlerUK
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
sitenote
sitenote is a CMS (Content Management System) for website notifications, modals, and AI-powered chatbots. It helps marketers launch campaigns to boost website conversion rates without requiring any technical expertise.
AWeber
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
Pabbly
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax calculations, handle customer portal with single sign-on, customers subscriptions management. Further, you can even promote your products with integrated affiliate management system, set commission rules and handle payouts, etc.
Campaign Monitor
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engagement-based segmentation allow marketers to deliver targeted content to large lists of subscribers without any technical expertise.
Freshsales
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
MailerLite
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Ungapped
By integrating core marketing and sales tools, Ungapped aims to make the day-to-day running of a business less messy and more holistic so that growing businesses can create exceptional customer experiences to grow your business. A complete platform for growing businesses with tools for email marketing, surveys, invitations, signup forms and text messages. In addition to our platform, we also offer consulting services to help you create exceptional customer experiences.
DirectIQ
DirectIQ offers an easy-to-use email marketing interface that delivers results. Users can sign-up for free without a credit card and immediately start sending emails campaigns. Email marketers are free to choose from hundreds of modern email templates or to create new ones using a really easy-to-use drag and drop editor. Some features include unlimited sends, A/B campaigns, email automation or premium features such as Spam Doctor and Inbox Premium!
Bulk Signature
BulkSignature is an Email Signature Management solution for Google Workspace. It automates the process of creating email signatures for your entire organization. Turn your emails into a powerful marketing channel with a BulkSignature! You can upload banners, and run promotion campaigns using the email signatures. With more than 4000+ trusted companies worldwide, BulkSignature makes an easy go-to add-on for your Google Workspace administrators, IT Managers, and employees.
Sendloop
Sendloop is a marketing tools that automates email marketing to help small businesses grow. No more complex email marketing. Sendloop is the easiest email marketing service. Setup your account in seconds and start sending awesome emails in just a few minutes.
VerticalResponse
VerticalResponse®, a Deluxe company, helps businesses connect with their customers on email, social media and more. Create, manage and optimize email marketing campaigns in just a few clicks, with no design or coding experience needed. Choose from a variety of mobile-responsive, attractive templates, or build messages from scratch using our easy email editor. Save time with automatic welcome messages and other autoresponders that ensure a great experience for your email subscribers. Engage your audience even more with social posts, landing pages and customer surveys you can create and publish in minutes. Additionally, VerticalResponse integrates with Salesforce and dozens of other online platforms, making it easy to capture customer data that flows right into your contact lists. Over 1,400,000 businesses of all sizes have trusted the VerticalResponse platform with their email marketing needs.
Critical Impact
Applying Critical Impact’s innovative email marketing technology, it’s simple for Marketers to deliver dynamic newsletters, targeted marketing messages, surveys, and text messages (SMS) that make a great impact and garner even greater results.
Acymailing
Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor - Dynamic content insertion (receiver information, events...) Managing your campaign: - Send an unlimited number of emails - Track your newsletter efficiency - Statistics (click rating, prospect conversion, open rate...) - See how much money you've made thanks to the content you have sent in your newsletters
UniSender
UniSender is a multi-channel marketing platform for personalized Email and SMS campaigns. It has ready-to-use Email templates, time-saving marketing automation tools, and insightful aggregated statistics. Five-click integrations with popular platforms enable marketing activities to be started quickly and easily. UniSender has been helping businesses of various sizes to grow since 2008.
Vision6
Vision6 by Constant Contact is Australia's Most Reliable Email & SMS Marketing Platform Create email campaigns that look beautiful on any device with our class-leading email designer & professionally designed templates. Send powerful promotional or transactional emails with workflow automation & personalization tools. Boost your engagement with SMS marketing. Grow your leads with Web Forms and improve ROI with real-time reports. Plus, our dedicated Customer Success team provides support when you need it. And with data security that's better than Fort Know, you can be confident that your data is always secure with us. Pricing starts from $9/month. Start your free trial today! No credit card required. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Australia, thousands of companies across the world rely on Vision6 to grow their brand and get more business with intuitive email and SMS marketing.
MailBluster
MailBluster is an AWS-powered email marketing platform. Users with an AWS account can connect their AWS SES account to MailBluster and take advantage of the platform's incredible features, including unlimited subscriber storage, segmentation, a fully updated Drag & Drop editor, and an HTML editor, among others, at one of the lowest prices available in the market right now.
Rejoiner
Ecommerce email marketing software powered by experts you can count on 24x7. Other email platforms force you to DIY, engage an agency, or hire more full-time staff. Rejoiner comes with email experts who embed with your marketing team. Reduce overhead, execute faster, and grow more proﬁtably. Email marketing for ecommerce—it’s all we do.
OpenMoves
The OpenMoves OM3 platform is an Enterprise level email marketing platform that's extremely easy to use and comes with our I-do™ and We-do™ services so you can choose how you want to want to work with us (self service or full service). Experience the easiest drag-and-drop functionality to create mobile responsive email templates, automated drip campaigns, lead scoring, segment users based on behavior, and much more. Advanced features include cart & browse abandonment, PipeDrive, Salesforce and MS Dynamics integration as well as Magento, Shopify and many more. Learn more at: www.openmoves.com/om3-signup
Big Mailer
Affordable Email Marketing Platform - Bulk + Drip + Transactional - Free up to 1,000 Contacts BigMailer supports all major email campaign types - bulk, automation, drip, auto-responders, rss to email, and transactional - and allows high volume senders consolidate all their email activities on a single platform. Built-in brand management allows for optimized workflows for agencies, large teams, multi-product businesses, and makers with multiple projects. Invite unlimited users or clients with appropriate permission level and change access anytime. White label option available on agency and enterprise plans. Bounces, unsubscribes, and complaints are handled automatically. Self-service option to export or delete lists anytime without reaching out to support. Flexible options for email template management - build beautiful mobile optimized templates with our drag-n-drop editor, or use our classic editor to manage your existing branded templates and edit as rich text or code. Host unlimited images for use in your templates. Share selected templates between brands. All accounts start on free tier, no CC required.
Gold Lasso
Gold Lasso is a free email service provider exclusively for media companies helping them monetize their email assets with native advertising and email newsletter automation.
Omeda
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build sophisticated audience growth campaigns at scale with no additional tools needed. Omeda has over 40 years of experience in audience relationship management. We sent over 5.5 billion emails annually, manage over 25,000 brands and products, and cleanse and manage millions of records for our clients.
Ecomail.app
Ecomail is an email and omnichannel marketing platform. Communicate effectively with customers using email, SMS, Facebook. With us, you can do this simply and automatically, yet with individual care. Use our drag&drop editor and create beautiful, responsive templates or pick one of 100 pre-made templates. Be one step ahead and use personalization, dynamic content to stand out in customers' inboxes. Use our advanced segmentation options to customize content and react to your customer behaviour. In addition, grow your database using sign up forms and Facebook lead ads. Improve with comprehensive reports. We offer data of OR, CTR, bounce, and unsubscribe rate or spam complaints. In addition, watch the conversion rate, revenue, activity of each contact, click map, opens on desktop and mobile, mail clients, and many more useful insight statistics. Take advantage of our simple automation builder and let automations work for you. Use templates of the most popular automations - welcome series, discount on the first purchase, birthday automation, abandoned cart, reward for purchase, ebook download, and more. Get data straight from your store using integrations - we offer Shopify, Woocommerce, Opencart, Ecwid, Zapier, API and more. Try Ecomail with our one month free trial to see for yourself! We made sending newsletters and communicating with your customers easy and accessible with just a few steps. Our support is free for all users. We are always here for you at [email protected] Our paid plans begin at 5€ per month.
Xeno
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Mailmunch
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do with Mailmunch: - Build email lists with a wide variety of opt-in form for every industry and use case - Nurture these leads with lead nurturing sequences - Lower cart abandonment and generate repeat sales with easy-to-build autoresponders - Promote new campaigns or announce product updates with high deliverability broadcasts - Boost conversions with our eye-catching landing pages that are designed for high traction Mailmunch is also incredibly easy to set up. Our intuitive drag & drop builder along with hundreds of free templates ensure that you can launch any campaign in a matter of minutes, be it an opt-in form, an email campaign, or a landing page. And if you’re wondering whether Mailmunch is a good fit for your organization, don’t worry. Mailmunch has an option for every industry and vertical. More about Mailmunch opt-in forms: - Six different types of opt-in forms - Vast template library for every use case - Advanced display rules and A/B testing - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Mobile-friendly forms that look good on every device More about Mailmunch landing pages: - Large template library for every industry - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Out of the box integrations with leading email marketing services - A/B testing to optimize for high conversions More about Mailmunch email marketing: - Large template library for every campaign and niche - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Autoresponder sequences - Easy-to-design and schedule broadcasts There’s a lot more in our powerful suite of tools to cater to all your email marketing needs. All our paid plans come with a 60-day money-back guarantee to give you the confidence to try the easiest lead growth and email marketing tool you’ll find.
Tarvent
Tarvent is a marketing automation and email marketing solution built for fast growing small businesses with limited budgets. Our goal is to provide the enterprise-level features of some of our biggest competitors at a price everyone can afford. In most cases, there is never a need to charge thousands of dollars for these advanced features, but they just don't cost that much to actually work. Our pricing is set in a similar fashion. If you're new, use the
smoove
Smoove is a SAAS marketing automation platform that empowers businesses to cultivate, maintain, and strengthen its connection with all customers - whether existing or potential.
WeeBlok
WeeBlok, your all-in-one web marketing platform for digital agencies, marketers, businesses and consultants. Functionality Website Builder, Funnel Builder, Landing pages, Pop Ups, E-Commerce includes CRM with Email marketing, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Analytics, Webhooks, and more! Your go-to solution. No-code, drag-and-drop simplicity, and a suite of conversion tools ensure your monetary ROI. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Sigful
Sigful is enterprise email signature marketing and management software, powering email signatures and banners for business via a custom signature generator.
Infobip
Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional or promotional emails. Robust and easily scalable infrastructure Process millions of emails in minutes, and deliver them in 2 secs with a 99,4% of deliverability rate. Ready to support any volume of emails. Built for product teams and developers Simple and flexible integration, support all popular programming languages, <100 milliseconds median response time, 99.99% uptime SLA. 24/7 technical support from experienced engineers. Data centers worldwide Local deployments and storage ensure lower latencies and higher security. Remain fully compliant with regional regulations. Deliverability support A dedicated team of deliverability experts helps with onboarding, custom domain warm-up, and maximizing performance. Reporting and analytics Diagnose and resolve sending issues quickly with logs reports and webhooks. Track email performance, and get insights with full email analytics. Email Validation Use API or web application to identify high-risk contacts, remove invalid email addresses, and keep mailing lists clean. Protect sender reputation with a quality database and increase deliverability.
