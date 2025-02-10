Top Email Marketing Software - Senegal

Find the right software and services.
Email marketing software serves as a crucial tool for businesses to construct and oversee their email lists, segmenting them for targeted email campaigns while monitoring subscriber interactions. These tools enable the creation of customized emails, employing either HTML and CSS or user-friendly WYSIWYG editors. Integration with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software enhances the platform's predictive capabilities. Email marketing is a typical feature found in marketing automation tools. Unlike comprehensive automation solutions covering various channels, these products are focused specifically on email marketing. For a detailed exploration of email marketing capabilities within marketing automation products, buyers can refer to the Marketing Automation category page.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid has raised over $81 million and has offices in Denver, Colorado; Boulder, Colorado; Irvine, California; Redwood City, California; and London.The company went public with a debut in the New York Stock Exchange on November 16, 2017. Twilio acquired SendGrid in February 2019.
SmartrMail
smartrmail.com
Send better email in less time. SmartrMail is the easiest way to send email that delights your customers and gets more sales. We integrate with Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Neto. We're one of the most recommended email marketing apps in the e-commerce space. We have over 130+ five star reviews across Shopify and other review platforms.
Mailmeteor
mailmeteor.com
Send personalized mass emails, directly from Gmail. Track your results in real time. Follow up easily and get more replies.
Selzy
selzy.com
Selzy is an ecosystem of easy-to-use marketing automation tools that helps small and medium businesses grow. Launch email campaigns in less than 15 minutes, no html/design skills needed with Selzy’s drag-and-drop editor. Build email blocks (headers, footers) and save them to plug into any template later. Use 140+ goal oriented templates, custom countdown timers, access 800k+ images and GIFs. Grow your audience with ease. Use embedded sign-up forms or pop-ups for effortless email list building. Automate your campaigns. Use 12+ goal-oriented automated sequence templates or create yours from scratch in a few clicks. Make the most of your audience with 70+ segmentation criteria. Connect Selzy to any tool you like via Albato. Make use of direct integrations with WooCommerce, Shopify, Salesforce, Hubspot, Wordpress, and so much more. Generate leads directly from Facebook thanks to a seamless integration with Facebook Lead Ads. Get access to 150+ tutorials and 100+ how-to’s: from setting up a campaign to learning about general email marketing examples, cases and strategies.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Wave goodbye to cold email templates and say hello to programmatic cold email outreach! Salesforge is an all-in-one sales execution super app that gives every sales team the highest probability to hit their target by tackling the need to personalize cold email outreach at scale while safeguarding your email deliverability We do that by enabling real-time AI & machine learning to decision critical sales activities, enhance messaging in every language and eliminate the need for various sales point solutions, therefore driving superior conversion rates.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that helps businesses improve their outbound communication. It provides a suite of features to make the process easier, faster and more effective. Connect unlimited inboxes, enjoy free warm-up for all your accounts, built-in email validation and data cleansing, AI-powered sequence and template writer, and much more. The tool also includes features such as email validation and list cleansing, custom personalization fields, automated GIF, IMG and video personalization, AI-copywriting assistant, and more. It helps businesses land new clients, increase their bottom-line, scale their outbound campaigns, secure industry partnerships, and find investors for their next funding round. All of these features are designed to help businesses save time, increase their efficiency, and improve their ROI.
Growmatik
growmatik.ai
Growmatik is a cross-channel marketing tool that can help you automate and personalize your entire marketing from one dashboard. Using this tool you can uncover your customer journey, segment your users using industry-leading filtering system, create and manage automations visually without any code, send personalized emails, display highly-targeted popups, personalize your webpages and measure all to improve conversion and growth.
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo is an enterprise grade email marketing platform that helps brands boost their sales, customer retention and improve lifetime value of customers. The key highlights include an easy to use email builder with drag and drop options, segmentation tools to tailor your messages to users, and creating various intent capture forms. As a smart email toolkit, businesses can use Kasplo to take the best advantage of this cost effective and ROI driven marketing platform.
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management: - Email Finder - Chrome Extension - Import from LinkedIn - CSV Import - Custom Fields - Contacts Management Outbound: - Multi-channel Campaigns - Cold Emails - LinkedIn Automation - Phone Calls - Templates & Variables - Email Threads - Email Tracking Sales Productivity: - Deals & Pipelines - Workflows - Tasks Management - Conversations Inbox - Collaboration - Integrations & Syncing
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
Email is what we do. Making sure your messages are delivered is our top priority. And extraordinary service is our promise. We’ve spent over 15 years perfecting the art and science of easy, reliable delivery for your email. Regardless of the size or complexity of your business, we have the technology, reporting, and support resources available to maximize the success of your email. Looking for a simple, headache-free experience? We’ve struck just the right balance between a feature-rich outgoing mail delivery solution, an easy-to-use dashboard interface, and an even easier setup. You can be set up and running in minutes. Our proprietary email server technology, advanced analytics, and personalized customer support are what help SocketLabs deliver the ultimate customer experience. Our products and services ensure that you can: - Get your important marketing and transactional email to the inbox - Gain highly detailed visual insights into the performance of your email across all KPIs - Access our Email Delivery Experts if a problem does arise - Save time and money by utilizing the efficient and reliable SocketLabs email infrastructure - Capture and store email in the comfort of our highly secure and compliant email system At SocketLabs, we know how vital email is to your business, that’s why perfecting “the science of hitting the inbox” is our passion.
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai is an all-in-one cold email platform designed to help businesses achieve hypergrowth. With a focus on unlocking unlimited leads, emails, warm-up, and advanced AI writing capabilities, this tool aims to supercharge outreach efforts. The platform provides access to a vast database of over 700 million verified B2B leads, allowing users to discover and engage with their ideal customers effortlessly. This is complemented by advanced filters and keywords that enable targeted client acquisition by industry, company size, location, and revenue. Success.ai also offers unlimited email sending accounts, allowing users to send thousands of emails every day without impacting their reputation. The tool's warm-up feature helps ensure maximum email delivery efficiency and keeps emails out of spam, providing peace of mind and assured inbox delivery. The AI-powered writing functionality allows users to craft tailored emails effortlessly, leveraging AI to maintain brand authenticity and make a data-driven impact. AI personalization further enhances engagement and response rates, enabling users to seize more opportunities. Additional features include InboxHub, which streamlines lead responses and deal closings, and powerful campaign analytics for maximizing results. The tool also offers inbox rotation to distribute email sending among multiple accounts organically, as well as email validation and bulk domain testing to safeguard deliverability. Overall, Success.ai is a comprehensive solution that aims to help businesses accelerate their growth and achieve maximum impact and success in their cold email campaigns.
Foureyes
foureyes.io
Foureyes sales intelligence software helps businesses track, protect, engage, and sell better. Typically, businesses focus on driving more leads with top-of-the-funnel marketing efforts. But Foureyes allows companies to support bottom-of-the-funnel conversion activities and the people who are ultimately responsible to make the sale. With Foureyes, businesses get visibility into every call, form, and chat lead with patented user-level website tracking. Automatic lead logging and analysis protects and prioritizes your pipeline. Dynamic communication software engages leads with inventory-specific updates sent to relevant prospects. AI-powered lead insights and alerts help sales teams improve sales process with better, more customer-centric conversations. Using Foureyes, customers increase their close rate by 41% on average. Today, Foureyes sales intelligence software runs for more than 5,000 businesses and the underlying customer data platform informs the sales and marketing decisions of major manufacturers including Stellantis and Nissan Motor Co.
FeedOtter
feedotter.com
FeedOtter increases website traffic for more than 200 B2B companies by automating blog, news, and RSS email delivered by an existing marketing automation software such as Marketo, Pardot, or Eloqua.
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a leading cloud communications provider that designs, develops, and distributes advanced Web & API automation solutions. Through its robust platform and scalable API, it helps corporations, retail businesses, and service providers, around the world, to communicate effectively with their target audience. Powered by AMD Telecom’s vigorous infrastructure, Routee brings a powerful engagement toolset to its trusted global partners and some of the most renowned Fortune 500 corporations. What are some of the things you can do with Routee? -SMS Spread your message efficiently all over the globe using the SMS services Routee provides. Marketing SMS, Transactional SMS, Two-Way SMS, SMS Two-Factor Authentication,SMS Survey, Bulk MMS, Verified SMS Sender. -VOICE Let people hear your business’s voice through the numerous VoIP choices. Elevate your brand through Voice Broadcasting, Two Way Voice, Click To Call, Text To Speech, Cloud IVR and Voice Two Factor Authentication. -EMAIL Discover which Email service suits you, customize it and make it happen. Promotional Email, Transactional Email, Email Verifier. Which one do you need? -MESSAGING APPS Reach your clients with more interactive messages and increase your revenues. Engage with them via Viber, RCS, Facebook, Telegram & WhatsApp. -NUMBERS Get your own Premium Rate or Toll-free numbers, validate your contacts list and prevent call-related fraud. This advanced communications platform includes Virtual Numbers, Number Validation, Number Lookup, Missed Call, Call Masking, Toll-free Numbers. -TWO FACTOR AUTHENTICATION Add a second layer of security to your business by utilizing a combination of two different components. Prevent fraudsters from getting access to your sensitive information, application, or software. Use among Two-Factor Authentication with Fallback, SMS, Voice, Viber, or Missed Call.
Ecomail.app
ecomail.app
Ecomail is an email and omnichannel marketing platform. Communicate effectively with customers using email, SMS, Facebook. With us, you can do this simply and automatically, yet with individual care. Use our drag&drop editor and create beautiful, responsive templates or pick one of 100 pre-made templates. Be one step ahead and use personalization, dynamic content to stand out in customers' inboxes. Use our advanced segmentation options to customize content and react to your customer behaviour. In addition, grow your database using sign up forms and Facebook lead ads. Improve with comprehensive reports. We offer data of OR, CTR, bounce, and unsubscribe rate or spam complaints. In addition, watch the conversion rate, revenue, activity of each contact, click map, opens on desktop and mobile, mail clients, and many more useful insight statistics. Take advantage of our simple automation builder and let automations work for you. Use templates of the most popular automations - welcome series, discount on the first purchase, birthday automation, abandoned cart, reward for purchase, ebook download, and more. Get data straight from your store using integrations - we offer Shopify, Woocommerce, Opencart, Ecwid, Zapier, API and more. Try Ecomail with our one month free trial to see for yourself! We made sending newsletters and communicating with your customers easy and accessible with just a few steps. Our support is free for all users. We are always here for you at [email protected] Our paid plans begin at 5€ per month.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's use Xeno to increase their eCommerce & store sales.
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do with Mailmunch: - Build email lists with a wide variety of opt-in form for every industry and use case - Nurture these leads with lead nurturing sequences - Lower cart abandonment and generate repeat sales with easy-to-build autoresponders - Promote new campaigns or announce product updates with high deliverability broadcasts - Boost conversions with our eye-catching landing pages that are designed for high traction Mailmunch is also incredibly easy to set up. Our intuitive drag & drop builder along with hundreds of free templates ensure that you can launch any campaign in a matter of minutes, be it an opt-in form, an email campaign, or a landing page. And if you’re wondering whether Mailmunch is a good fit for your organization, don’t worry. Mailmunch has an option for every industry and vertical. More about Mailmunch opt-in forms: - Six different types of opt-in forms - Vast template library for every use case - Advanced display rules and A/B testing - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Mobile-friendly forms that look good on every device More about Mailmunch landing pages: - Large template library for every industry - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Out of the box integrations with leading email marketing services - A/B testing to optimize for high conversions More about Mailmunch email marketing: - Large template library for every campaign and niche - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Autoresponder sequences - Easy-to-design and schedule broadcasts There’s a lot more in our powerful suite of tools to cater to all your email marketing needs. All our paid plans come with a 60-day money-back guarantee to give you the confidence to try the easiest lead growth and email marketing tool you’ll find.
Tarvent
tarvent.com
Tarvent is a marketing automation and email marketing solution built for fast growing small businesses with limited budgets. Our goal is to provide the enterprise-level features of some of our biggest competitors at a price everyone can afford. In most cases, there is never a need to charge thousands of dollars for these advanced features, but they just don't cost that much to actually work. Our pricing is set in a similar fashion. If you're new, use the
smoove
smoove.io
Smoove is a SAAS marketing automation platform that empowers businesses to cultivate, maintain, and strengthen its connection with all customers - whether existing or potential.
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok, your all-in-one web marketing platform for digital agencies, marketers, businesses and consultants. Functionality Website Builder, Funnel Builder, Landing pages, Pop Ups, E-Commerce includes CRM with Email marketing, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Analytics, Webhooks, and more! Your go-to solution. No-code, drag-and-drop simplicity, and a suite of conversion tools ensure your monetary ROI. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architecture that makes data hard to access and deploy. That's why Tripadvisor, Equinox, JetBlue, ASOS, Venmo and many others count on Simon Data to connect with consumers. Low code, the Simon Data Platform is designed for use by marketers – turning them into data scientists. Simon Data is a 2022 Built-In Best Places to Work, Great Places to Work Certified, and is an 8-time G2 Leader in the CDP space. To learn more, visit www.simondata.com.
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build sophisticated audience growth campaigns at scale with no additional tools needed. Omeda has over 40 years of experience in audience relationship management. We sent over 5.5 billion emails annually, manage over 25,000 brands and products, and cleanse and manage millions of records for our clients.
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conversion funnel, serving as an extension of your marketing team. UpSellit's flexible pricing models lends itself to meet the needs of any businesses and allows retailers of all sizes to see the true impact conversion rate optimization. UpSellit's suite of manages services includes: - Email Remarketing - Incentivized Strategies - SMS Campaigns - Value-Driven Strategies - Cart Rebuilder Technology - Control Groups - Advanced AB Tests - Behavioral Parsing - Anti-False Safeguards
W3rocks
w3rocks.com
W3rocks offers you a suite of products that you can use for your marketing in order to grow your company, find leads, send emails, create a chatbot, attract visitors to write reviews, prevent your site from fake emails, display social notification on your site and many more. A suite of marketing and lead generation products: package includes multiple lead generation tools that you can use to grow your company. Get more leads and customers: All tools are oriented to drive new leads and customers to your company to make it grow. Unlimited access to all products: Offer Unlimited access to all the software without any limit, do not pay anymore per lead. What’s included? Enrichment data software to find email of new leads: Find leads from a list of companies. You will be able to get leads from a list of companies or domains. The software is perfect for B2B companies, Sales and Growth Hackers. The best enrich software to find leads. Ideal for generating leads to prospect them by cold email. Find business emails and leads information. Export leads directly to Excel with business data. Email, phone & social media extractor from a list of websites: You can upload a list of domains and extracts emails, social media URLs, and usernames from Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc., and phone numbers on all pages of each website. A report is available to download as Excel once all the emails are extracted.
AddShoppers
addshoppers.com
At AddShoppers, our vision is to be a trusted digital commerce platform for brands and shoppers; known for creating delightful experiences that save people time and money. Our product, SafeOpt, harnesses a network of over 175M+ shoppers, empowering brands to send 3-5x more emails and effectively recover lost shoppers. Trusted by 1,000+ eCommerce brands, SafeOpt seamlessly integrates with existing marketing strategies, driving substantial revenue growth and optimizing web traffic.
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry, we at AiTrillion specialize at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries. Everything you are looking for is packed under one roof with its Integrated & Innovative features. Email Marketing Automation Loyalty Rewards Program Product Reviews + Q&A Web Push Notifications Affiliate Marketing Recurring Memberships Form Builder Ai Workflow Automation Smart Popups Announcement Bar Product Recommendation
Nicesender
nicesender.com
Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.
Infobip
infobip.com
Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional or promotional emails. Robust and easily scalable infrastructure Process millions of emails in minutes, and deliver them in 2 secs with a 99,4% of deliverability rate. Ready to support any volume of emails. Built for product teams and developers Simple and flexible integration, support all popular programming languages, <100 milliseconds median response time, 99.99% uptime SLA. 24/7 technical support from experienced engineers. Data centers worldwide Local deployments and storage ensure lower latencies and higher security. Remain fully compliant with regional regulations. Deliverability support A dedicated team of deliverability experts helps with onboarding, custom domain warm-up, and maximizing performance. Reporting and analytics Diagnose and resolve sending issues quickly with logs reports and webhooks. Track email performance, and get insights with full email analytics. Email Validation Use API or web application to identify high-risk contacts, remove invalid email addresses, and keep mailing lists clean. Protect sender reputation with a quality database and increase deliverability.
StoneShot
stoneshot.com
StoneShot is a digital marketing technology and services provider specializing in financial services. StoneShot helps busy financial services marketing teams increase engagement and elevate the client experience whilst minimizing operational inefficiencies. Their technology covers marketing automation, email marketing, event promotion, content automation and fund document distribution. StoneShot works with retail, institutional, and private banks from boutique, fast-growing firms to global leading brands. Founded in in London in 2001, StoneShot has offices in London, New York and Singapore and clients in over 25 countries.
Gold Lasso
goldlasso.com
Gold Lasso is a free email service provider exclusively for media companies helping them monetize their email assets with native advertising and email newsletter automation.
Big Mailer
bigmailer.io
Affordable Email Marketing Platform - Bulk + Drip + Transactional - Free up to 1,000 Contacts BigMailer supports all major email campaign types - bulk, automation, drip, auto-responders, rss to email, and transactional - and allows high volume senders consolidate all their email activities on a single platform. Built-in brand management allows for optimized workflows for agencies, large teams, multi-product businesses, and makers with multiple projects. Invite unlimited users or clients with appropriate permission level and change access anytime. White label option available on agency and enterprise plans. Bounces, unsubscribes, and complaints are handled automatically. Self-service option to export or delete lists anytime without reaching out to support. Flexible options for email template management - build beautiful mobile optimized templates with our drag-n-drop editor, or use our classic editor to manage your existing branded templates and edit as rich text or code. Host unlimited images for use in your templates. Share selected templates between brands. All accounts start on free tier, no CC required.
OpenMoves
openmoves.com
The OpenMoves OM3 platform is an Enterprise level email marketing platform that's extremely easy to use and comes with our I-do™ and We-do™ services so you can choose how you want to want to work with us (self service or full service). Experience the easiest drag-and-drop functionality to create mobile responsive email templates, automated drip campaigns, lead scoring, segment users based on behavior, and much more. Advanced features include cart & browse abandonment, PipeDrive, Salesforce and MS Dynamics integration as well as Magento, Shopify and many more. Learn more at: www.openmoves.com/om3-signup
Rejoiner
rejoiner.com
Ecommerce email marketing software powered by experts you can count on 24x7. Other email platforms force you to DIY, engage an agency, or hire more full-time staff. Rejoiner comes with email experts who embed with your marketing team. Reduce overhead, execute faster, and grow more proﬁtably. Email marketing for ecommerce—it’s all we do.
MailBluster
mailbluster.com
MailBluster is an AWS-powered email marketing platform. Users with an AWS account can connect their AWS SES account to MailBluster and take advantage of the platform's incredible features, including unlimited subscriber storage, segmentation, a fully updated Drag & Drop editor, and an HTML editor, among others, at one of the lowest prices available in the market right now.
Vision6
vision6.com.au
Vision6 by Constant Contact is Australia's Most Reliable Email & SMS Marketing Platform Create email campaigns that look beautiful on any device with our class-leading email designer & professionally designed templates. Send powerful promotional or transactional emails with workflow automation & personalization tools. Boost your engagement with SMS marketing. Grow your leads with Web Forms and improve ROI with real-time reports. Plus, our dedicated Customer Success team provides support when you need it. And with data security that's better than Fort Know, you can be confident that your data is always secure with us. Pricing starts from $9/month. Start your free trial today! No credit card required. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Australia, thousands of companies across the world rely on Vision6 to grow their brand and get more business with intuitive email and SMS marketing.
UniSender
unisender.com
UniSender is a multi-channel marketing platform for personalized Email and SMS campaigns. It has ready-to-use Email templates, time-saving marketing automation tools, and insightful aggregated statistics. Five-click integrations with popular platforms enable marketing activities to be started quickly and easily. UniSender has been helping businesses of various sizes to grow since 2008.
Acymailing
acymailing.com
Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor - Dynamic content insertion (receiver information, events...) Managing your campaign: - Send an unlimited number of emails - Track your newsletter efficiency - Statistics (click rating, prospect conversion, open rate...) - See how much money you've made thanks to the content you have sent in your newsletters
Critical Impact
criticalimpact.com
Applying Critical Impact’s innovative email marketing technology, it’s simple for Marketers to deliver dynamic newsletters, targeted marketing messages, surveys, and text messages (SMS) that make a great impact and garner even greater results.
EasySendy Pro
easysendy.com
EasySendy Pro is an hybrid email marketing platform for digital marketing teams. It integrates with multiple email delivery API relay service providers and enables delivery of email campaigns to a list of opt-in emails. You can split test email deliveries across the relay servers, do email list cleaning, email warmup and check reports, track email clicks, and open each email campaign. It also has smart autoresponder and email list segmentation. With EasySendy, you can launch various campaigns to engage with your subscribers and customer, through autoresponders and automated drip email campaigns. You can also manage and engage your Facebook messenger subscribers. You can add Web Pop Forms to capture email subscribers from your website, build custom subscriber pages, create email templates with drag and drop editor, build drip email automation flow, do subscriber segmentation filtering. Connect your app / website through API, Google Analytics, WordPress and Zapier. In collaboration with its mid-enterprise brand Aritic, EasySendy also offers a bundle of advanced marketing automation features, transactional email delivery API, and all-in-one CRM for small businesses to manage their customers and teams efficiently on the EasySendy app. So, if you make digital or physical products, provide services, build software, and market/ sell online, EasySendy is for you.
VerticalResponse
verticalresponse.com
VerticalResponse®, a Deluxe company, helps businesses connect with their customers on email, social media and more. Create, manage and optimize email marketing campaigns in just a few clicks, with no design or coding experience needed. Choose from a variety of mobile-responsive, attractive templates, or build messages from scratch using our easy email editor. Save time with automatic welcome messages and other autoresponders that ensure a great experience for your email subscribers. Engage your audience even more with social posts, landing pages and customer surveys you can create and publish in minutes. Additionally, VerticalResponse integrates with Salesforce and dozens of other online platforms, making it easy to capture customer data that flows right into your contact lists. Over 1,400,000 businesses of all sizes have trusted the VerticalResponse platform with their email marketing needs.
Sendloop
sendloop.com
Sendloop is a marketing tools that automates email marketing to help small businesses grow. No more complex email marketing. Sendloop is the easiest email marketing service. Setup your account in seconds and start sending awesome emails in just a few minutes.
Ungapped
ungapped.com
By integrating core marketing and sales tools, Ungapped aims to make the day-to-day running of a business less messy and more holistic so that growing businesses can create exceptional customer experiences to grow your business. A complete platform for growing businesses with tools for email marketing, surveys, invitations, signup forms and text messages. In addition to our platform, we also offer consulting services to help you create exceptional customer experiences.
SMTPMaster
smtpmaster.com
SMTPMaster.com provides a sophisticated SMTP relay in addition to a highly flexible platform allowing developers to easily integrate its SMTP solutions within their apps or services. SMTPMaster's cloud-based infrastructure is scalable to any business size and its proprietary technology ensures that emails arrive in the inbox. SMTPMaster.com is one of the best SMTP services that specialize in sending transactional and promotional emails, You'll very likely need a transactional and promotional email service, a dedicated email sending service that'll make sure your emails get delivered no matter how many you need to send. You'll love working with us.
Markeaze
markeaze.com
Markeaze - an all-in-one marketing tool for the fashion industry that solves marketers' problems comprehensively. Create stunning email designs or analyze what content works best for your customers - choose what you need and see how little time you need to accomplish it! 1) Email segmentation - You can easily create static and dynamic segments based on dozens of different client attributes. Craft your own attributes to understand your the preferencefs of your audience and tune the uniqueness and relevancy of your content 2) A simple drag and drop visual email builder - Easily create stunning emails, edit the mobile and desktop version simultaneosly to optimize email sizes. Enable the dark mode for target those who work at night. And if you're an expert in coding, go crazy in the block enditor
MDirector
mdirector.com
MDirector, the email marketing platform that has it all. Transform your business and boost your marketing strategy with emailing and bulk SMS, all from the same place. Connect with the right audience and, optimise your results in real-time to increase your sales and achieve your goals.
Nitronews
nitronews.com.br
Email marketing is the use of email as an information tool or direct marketing, respecting good practices and regulations of the market, using appropriate tools for this and measuring return through reports of openings, clicks, rejections, etc.
Tabular
tabular.email
With Tabular, it's easy to create quality emails that look perfect on every inbox and device — without ever seeing a single line of code. Already thousands of marketers are loving it because of the i... Show More tuitive design experience and ease of use. Many first reactions are that it feels like they’re using Canva or Figma — but for email design. **How can it help you?** 1. Design emails for your app or marketing campaign — intuively 2. Speed up your email creation process — quickly create or iterate on designs 3. Design drastically different experiences for mobile email readers — get full control over responsiveness 4. Cut costs and time — emails you design from scratch look perfect in 50+ major email clients 5. Collaborate with your team on email creation — create reusable team blocks, and structure projects in team folders 6. Your dedicated email design tool — use it together with any email marketing platform Visit our website, and try out a random email to get a feeling of the design tool.
theMarketer
themarketer.com
theMarketer is an all-in-one email and loyalty marketing platform, designed to boost business growth and forge authentic customer relationships. Create 100% personalized newsletters, build loyalty programs, set up automated flows, send SMS & push notifications, grow your contact list with pop-ups, rely on RFM analysis, collect feedback & reviews, and leverage referrals to turn customer interactions into meaningful relationships, enhance brand loyalty as well as customer lifetime value.
Campaignfeed
brands.campaignfeed.com
Never run out of newsletter ideas again. Campaignfeed is the #1 Newsletter Library providing best-practices from 45,000+ leading brands. Track your competition and get the most out of your email marketing efforts.
JetSend
jetsend.com
JetSend is a transactional email management system designed to help businesses manage, send and track digital messages. With JetSend, developers can integrate our bespoke API into your software platforms and ensure that important transactional messages are delivered to your users. Furthermore, JetSend can track deliverability analytics on the personalized dashboard, so you can monitor the performance of your important transactional messages. Best For: JetSend is targeted towards technology businesses that are looking to integrate a trusted transactional messaging platform into their application without the need to build their own infrastructure. Pricing Overview: JetSend pricing starts at $8.00 based on usage, per month. JetSend offers a free trial!
Mailkit
mailkit.com
Premium marketing platform to truly unleash your creativity. You have flexibility to create new and exciting ways to automate communication using dynamic personalisation, high deliverability and engagement scoring.
Octeth
www2.octeth.com
Octeth is an enterprise-grade on-premise email marketing and audience management software. Its forever free community edition gives you access to all enterprise-level features enabling you to send GDPR-compliant mass emails to up to 10,000 subscribers for free.
Sigful
sigful.com
Sigful is enterprise email signature marketing and management software, powering email signatures and banners for business via a custom signature generator.
Bulk Signature
bulksignature.com
BulkSignature is an Email Signature Management solution for Google Workspace. It automates the process of creating email signatures for your entire organization. Turn your emails into a powerful marketing channel with a BulkSignature! You can upload banners, and run promotion campaigns using the email signatures.
Signitic
signitic.com
Managing all your email signatures is a constant battle of updating links, images, and campaign taglines to stay current. Until today, because now you can use Signitic. Signitic is a tool that lets you create and customize an unlimited number of email signatures for more leads and better campaigns.
