Top Email Marketing Software - Aruba
Email marketing software serves as a crucial tool for businesses to construct and oversee their email lists, segmenting them for targeted email campaigns while monitoring subscriber interactions. These tools enable the creation of customized emails, employing either HTML and CSS or user-friendly WYSIWYG editors. Integration with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software enhances the platform's predictive capabilities. Email marketing is a typical feature found in marketing automation tools. Unlike comprehensive automation solutions covering various channels, these products are focused specifically on email marketing. For a detailed exploration of email marketing capabilities within marketing automation products, buyers can refer to the Marketing Automation category page.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax c...
ConvertKit
convertkit.com
Get the email marketing tools and automation you need to grow your blog and business. Join more than 100,000 creators and try ConvertKit today.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Systeme
systeme.io
Systeme.io has all the tools you need to grow your online business. Click here to create your FREE account!
SendBuzz
sendbuzz.io
SendBuzz is a multi-channel cold outreach platform that help businesses convert their prospects into buyers. SendBuzz provides custom flow sequences, where business owners and marketers can automate their marketing and sales outreach on email, WhatsApp, Social Media, Text messages, and more.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a top-rated customer communication platform for your Support, Marketing & Sales. Increase conversions and sales, improve support, and grow faster with HelpCrunch. Features include: - Live chat - Chatbot - Knowledge base - Email marketing - Popups Try HelpCrunch for free for 14 days.
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
SendFox
sendfox.com
Grow your audience with email campaigns, automations, and landing pages that integrate your content.
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai is an all-in-one cold email platform designed to help businesses achieve hypergrowth. With a focus on unlocking unlimited leads, emails, warm-up, and advanced AI writing capabilities, this tool aims to supercharge outreach efforts. The platform provides access to a vast database of over 7...
AdRoll
adroll.com
With AdRoll's AI-driven marketing software, you can get sophisticated audience targeting, cross-channel engagement, advanced measurement and attribution, all in one place. Build a brand customers love, turn more visitors into customers, and grow customer loyalty with AdRoll’s growth platform.
EasySendy Pro
easysendy.com
EasySendy Pro is an hybrid email marketing platform for digital marketing teams. It integrates with multiple email delivery API relay service providers and enables delivery of email campaigns to a list of opt-in emails. You can split test email deliveries across the relay servers, do email list clea...
Customerly
customerly.io
Give your customers the support they deserve. Customerly makes it easy to continue offering your customers world-class support while you grow and scale your business
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/ca...
EcoSend
ecosend.io
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
Rasa.io
rasa.io
Our newsletters engage your customers through curated content and help build relationships. We give businesses a way to provide a real benefit regularly for everyone on their email list. And not just regularly, but relevantly. Through automation, businesses can engage with a new level of frequency w...
Hoppy Copy
hoppycopy.co
Hoppy Copy is an AI-powered email writing platform designed specifically for marketers. With a focus on saving the user time and effort, it provides assistance in generating impactful content for a wide variety of email marketing campaigns, including drips and newsletters. It features an AI Copywri...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
EmailOctopus
emailoctopus.com
EmailOctopus is an email marketing tool offering a rich set of email marketing templates allow users to create campaigns which are responsive to any device, in a matter of minutes. Users have the ability to build drip email sequences, import contacts, integrate with forms, and generate customized re...
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Getsitecontrol
getsitecontrol.com
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform with a versatile popup builder on board. It helps ecommerce brands attract repeat customers. The app provides merchants with the tools they need to prom... Show More te special offers, prevent cart abandonment, conduct surveys, collect emails, manage con...
Levitate
levitate.ai
Founded in 2017 by ShareFile creator Jesse Lipson, Levitate helps small businesses focus on what they do best: building relationships. Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help small businesses build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows ...
Transpond
transpond.io
Manage subscribers, design beautiful templates, create automated emails, and send and track campaigns. Welcome to Transpond - a cutting-edge marketing platform. Try Transpond - Easy to use marketing suite. Create standout communications to send to your customers and grow your business.
ClickSend
clicksend.com
ClickSend is communications software for businesses and developers. We offer SMS, MMS, Voice, Online Mail, Email and Fax — to help you talk to the people who matter. ClickSend is powered by our talented team of 100+ people who work in Australia, The Philippines, England, America, Vietnam and beyon...
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes & sizes. Manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's Apps, from sales & marketing, to billing & support, and everything in between. With Apptivo there is no per-app pricing, get access to the entire plat...
Sendy
sendy.co
Sendy is a self hosted email newsletter application that lets you send trackable emails via Amazon Simple Email Service (SES). This makes it possible for you to send authenticated bulk emails at an insanely low price without sacrificing deliverability.
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on yo...
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...
GoSquared
gosquared.com
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Wave goodbye to cold email templates and say hello to programmatic cold email outreach! Salesforge is an all-in-one sales execution super app that gives every sales team the highest probability to hit their target by tackling the need to personalize cold email outreach at scale while safeguarding yo...
Cakemail
cakemail.com
All the tools you need to deliver the emails people want. Engage your audience and grow your business with the tools and ongoing support you need to send marketing and transactional emails.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichan...
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Benchmark is an email marketing platform on a global mission to help businesses everywhere ignite relationships with their customers. * CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An intuitive no-code email builder paired with the power of AI-g...
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok, your all-in-one web marketing platform for digital agencies, marketers, businesses and consultants. Functionality Website Builder, Funnel Builder, Landing pages, Pop Ups, E-Commerce includes CRM with Email marketing, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Anal...
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do...
Markate
markate.com
Markate app is ideal for every service businesses that look for affordable, mobile-ready, easy-to-use, end-to-end management solution. Learn how Markate helps your business.
Elastic Email
elasticemail.com
Elastic Email is a Canadian-Polish company, founded in 2010. After many years of providing customers with email services, today Elastic Email is an amazing email marketing platform, built on the most cost-effective email API. With an SMTP Relay, robust HTTP API, intuitive user interface, 24/7 global...
SendX
sendx.io
SendX is an Intuitive, Affordable & Feature-rich Email Marketing Software for marketers & business owners. SendX prides itself on enabling marketers with one of the simplest UIs in the industry. SendX provides unlimited email sends with every plan, powerful automation capabilities, 24x7 live support...
mails.ai
mails.ai
Mails.ai is the go-to platform for growing your business through efficient cold email outreach. It's an advanced yet user-friendly system that helps you reach more people with less effort. What you'll love about Mails.ai: - Smart Email Automation: Our AI takes care of sending emails and follow-ups f...
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...
Privy
privy.com
GROW YOUR EMAIL LIST Create beautiful displays with easy to use audience targeting and triggers designed to get people to join your list and buy from your store. REDUCE CART ABANDONMENT WITH TARGETED DISPLAYS Launch targeted pop ups and flyouts with exit intent and special discounts to close the sal...
FreshMail
freshmail.com
FreshMail is an innovative email marketing system that makes it easy to create and send online campaigns. Its intuitive user interface lets you design and customize beautiful newsletters that get attention and results. It also provides powerful tools to automate much of your work and gather insights...
Workbooks
workbooks.com
Workbooks CRM joins up your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work in the right way with a single cloud-based system. Marketing can generate more high-quality leads, sales can close more deals, finance can invoice quickly and easily, and support can deliver exceptiona...