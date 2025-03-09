Find the right software and services.
Email management software streamlines inbox organization by automatically categorizing and prioritizing incoming emails. This technology enhances productivity for individuals and businesses through automation and artificial intelligence. Key features often include reducing distractions with options like a snooze function to defer non-urgent emails and customizable rules for auto-archiving. Additional capabilities may encompass email tracking, template creation, automatic sorting, and easy unsubscribing from unwanted content. This software is particularly beneficial for client and customer-facing teams, enabling them to efficiently manage shared conversations and tickets, monitor important metrics and KPIs, and automate workflows.
Tonkean
tonkean.com
Tonkean is a no-code platform that helps enterprise teams automate and manage workflows, enabling efficient process orchestration and improved operational productivity.
InMoat
inmoat.com
InMoat supercharges your inbox by giving you control over your email preferences. With InMoat, you can maintain a focused inbox by selecting the types of emails that are important to you. Other unimportant and non-urgent emails will be filtered to your @InMoat folder to be reviewed later. Whether you want to prioritize your team members, calendar invites, or project collaboration updates, InMoat puts you in control. InMoat is headquartered in Austin, Texas developed by a remote team across the United States and Canada.
OutReachBin
outreachbin.com
OutReachBin lets you send unlimited mass emails that land in inbox! Get more opens, more leads, and more sales. Increase sender reputation and deliverability. Automations and sequences. Never miss a follow-up. Email personalization. Raise sender reputation.
Hiver
hiverhq.com
Hiver is an email management tool that enhances team collaboration and customer support by automating workflows within Gmail and Outlook.
Neo
neo.space
Neo is a business email and growth suite for small businesses, offering custom email addresses, website creation, and integrated management tools.
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple tools for leads prospecting and email campaigns. This platform offers you everything under one digital roof. Key Features: Email Outreach Capability: Send targeted campaigns to your prospects effortlessly. With email warmup and rotation functionalities, you can ensure that your outreach has maximum effectiveness. Smart Email Matching: No more guesswork! Send emails using the client that matches your lead's email provider. Whether your lead uses Outlook or Gmail, Leadspicker matches and uses the appropriate client for optimal delivery rates. Prospecting Tool: Seamlessly identify potential leads that align with your business's requirements. Dive into a rich pool of prospects and streamline your targeting process. Waterfall Email Hunting: Leadspicker revolutionizes email hunting by employing a unique waterfall approach. By synergizing with over 5 third-party solutions, it ensures a higher success rate and quality in obtaining valid email addresses. Special offers: Data-as-a-Service: Finding quality leads can be challenging. With Leadspicker’s Data-as-a-Service feature, get access to top-tier leads directly on the platform, ready for outreach. Sales Campaign as a Service: From data prospecting to email outreach, let Leadspicker handle the heavy lifting. As a client, your primary focus remains on leads that show genuine interest in meetings, ensuring higher conversion rates.
Vodien
vodien.com
Looking for domain hosting in Singapore? Buy domain and hosting services for your website with reliable solutions. Get started today and establish your online presence.
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
Mail Butler is an email plugin that enhances your inbox with features like AI assistance, email tracking, scheduling, and contact management for better productivity.
Zoho SalesInbox
zoho.com
Zoho SalesInbox organizes and prioritizes emails based on CRM data, facilitating sales communication and activities directly from the inbox.
Unroll.Me
unroll.me
Unroll.Me is an email management app that helps users unsubscribe from unwanted emails and consolidates selected subscriptions into a daily digest.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a customer engagement platform that centralizes communications from multiple channels, automates responses, and enhances team collaboration.
Fastmail
fastmail.com
Fastmail is a paid email service for individuals and organizations, offering features like calendar, contacts, and file storage with a focus on privacy and data protection.
Titan Email
titan.email
Titan Email is a business email service designed for professionals. It offers features like scheduling, reminders, and integrations for efficient communication and productivity.
Shortwave
shortwave.com
Shortwave is an email app that enhances Gmail with smart organization, AI tools for summarization, and productivity features for team collaboration.
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that organizes your inbox by filtering unimportant emails and summarizing them, saving users time and reducing clutter.
Rooftop
getrooftop.io
At Rooftop, we're reinventing the way teams are emailing.📧 Making emails collaborative by efficient mentioning colleagues, or building smart workflows to get their shared inbox organized. Manage group emails like @contact, @info or @yourbrand easily.
Paced Email
paced.email
Paced Email is a UK-based tool that helps manage email privacy by creating personalized or anonymous addresses, batching messages into digests, and providing disposable email options.
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal offers web hosting, cloud services, and VoIP solutions, focusing on sustainability and customer support for businesses globally.
Help Scout
helpscout.com
Help Scout is an email-based customer support software that helps teams manage communications, automate tasks, and provide personalized assistance.
Gmelius
gmelius.com
Gmelius is a collaboration platform that integrates with Google Workspace, enhancing email management and teamwork within Gmail and connecting to other tools like Slack and Trello.
Front
front.com
Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.
Clean Email
clean.email
Clean Email helps users efficiently manage and organize their inbox by automating email cleanup, categorizing messages, and enhancing privacy.
