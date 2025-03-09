Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Email management software streamlines inbox organization by automatically categorizing and prioritizing incoming emails. This technology enhances productivity for individuals and businesses through automation and artificial intelligence. Key features often include reducing distractions with options like a snooze function to defer non-urgent emails and customizable rules for auto-archiving. Additional capabilities may encompass email tracking, template creation, automatic sorting, and easy unsubscribing from unwanted content. This software is particularly beneficial for client and customer-facing teams, enabling them to efficiently manage shared conversations and tickets, monitor important metrics and KPIs, and automate workflows.
Submit New App
Clean Email
clean.email
Clean Email helps users efficiently manage and organize their inbox by automating email cleanup, categorizing messages, and enhancing privacy.
Titan Email
titan.email
Titan Email is a business email service designed for professionals. It offers features like scheduling, reminders, and integrations for efficient communication and productivity.
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting company, and the world’s only B Corp web host & public cloud provider. Whether it’s our award-winning web hosting, bespoke cloud services, VoIP solutions, or outstanding UK customer support, we never compromise on our products, service or planet-first approach. We are powered by 100% renewable electricity, and after reinvesting profits into improving our service, we direct any surplus cash towards environmental initiatives. We offset the carbon emissions of our entire workforce and plant millions of carbon-capturing, habitat-restoring trees. Whatever the size of your business or its ambitions, Krystal has a sustainable solution to futureproof your business and power your growth.
InMoat
inmoat.com
InMoat supercharges your inbox by giving you control over your email preferences. With InMoat, you can maintain a focused inbox by selecting the types of emails that are important to you. Other unimportant and non-urgent emails will be filtered to your @InMoat folder to be reviewed later. Whether you want to prioritize your team members, calendar invites, or project collaboration updates, InMoat puts you in control. InMoat is headquartered in Austin, Texas developed by a remote team across the United States and Canada.
Fastmail
fastmail.com
Fastmail is a paid email service for individuals and organizations, offering features like calendar, contacts, and file storage with a focus on privacy and data protection.
OutReachBin
outreachbin.com
OutReachBin lets you send unlimited mass emails that land in inbox! Get more opens, more leads, and more sales. Increase sender reputation and deliverability. Automations and sequences. Never miss a follow-up. Email personalization. Raise sender reputation.
Hiver
hiverhq.com
Hiver is a powerful communication and collaboration platform that helps organizations using Google Workspace engage meaningfully with their customers, employees, and vendors. Teams using Hiver can efficiently manage multichannel communication, provide self-service, automate grunt work, integrate with their favourite apps, ensure SLA compliance, and gain real-time performance insights to drive better business outcomes. Without leaving Gmail, ever. Hiver's ease of use, zero learning curve, world-class security & compliance, and 24x7 top-rated support make it the trusted software for 2000+ companies worldwide. Flexport, Pluralsight, Harvard University, Appsflyer, Oxford Business Group, and Upwork, among others, are powered by Hiver.
Neo
neo.space
Neo is an email and growth suite designed to accelerate the online growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs. Over 15,000 small businesses trust Neo. Neo is an all-in-one business email platform where you get a custom business email address ([email protected]) that matches your brand name and powerful features that help grow your brand. A business email address adds credibility and instills trust in your clients and customers for your brand, as it's based on your domain name. And the best part? We'll help you with a suitable domain name if you don't already have one! You also get a website to solidify your brand's digital presence, and it requires no setup or coding. Neo is packed with a range of tools along with rich webmail, including integrated Calendar and Contacts apps, email marketing, appointment scheduling, and an AI email assistant to write and respond to any email, read receipts, and a host of other productivity and security features. Ideal for: Small businesses, entrepreneurs, and startups seeking a comprehensive email suite to engage with clients and teammates effectively.
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple tools for leads prospecting and email campaigns. This platform offers you everything under one digital roof. Key Features: Email Outreach Capability: Send targeted campaigns to your prospects effortlessly. With email warmup and rotation functionalities, you can ensure that your outreach has maximum effectiveness. Smart Email Matching: No more guesswork! Send emails using the client that matches your lead's email provider. Whether your lead uses Outlook or Gmail, Leadspicker matches and uses the appropriate client for optimal delivery rates. Prospecting Tool: Seamlessly identify potential leads that align with your business's requirements. Dive into a rich pool of prospects and streamline your targeting process. Waterfall Email Hunting: Leadspicker revolutionizes email hunting by employing a unique waterfall approach. By synergizing with over 5 third-party solutions, it ensures a higher success rate and quality in obtaining valid email addresses. Special offers: Data-as-a-Service: Finding quality leads can be challenging. With Leadspicker’s Data-as-a-Service feature, get access to top-tier leads directly on the platform, ready for outreach. Sales Campaign as a Service: From data prospecting to email outreach, let Leadspicker handle the heavy lifting. As a client, your primary focus remains on leads that show genuine interest in meetings, ensuring higher conversion rates.
Vodien
vodien.com
Looking for domain hosting in Singapore? Buy domain and hosting services for your website with reliable solutions. Get started today and establish your online presence.
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
Mail Butler is an email plugin that enhances your inbox with features like AI assistance, email tracking, scheduling, and contact management for better productivity.
Zoho SalesInbox
zoho.com
Zoho SalesInbox automatically prioritizes and organizes emails according to the deals that matter the most. It lets you perform all CRM activities right from your inbox.
Unroll.Me
unroll.me
Unroll.Me is an email management app that helps users unsubscribe from unwanted emails and consolidates selected subscriptions into a daily digest.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a comprehensive customer engagement platform designed to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhancing the customer experience and team collaboration. With a focus on efficiency and automation, Trengo enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly from a single interface.
Tonkean
tonkean.com
Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind process orchestration and experience platform that helps enterprise internal service teams like procurement and legal create process experiences that people actually follow. Tonkean seamlessly wraps around existing policies and systems, allowing internal teams to do more with what they already have. With Tonkean, you can build processes that are personalized for each requester, and that use AI to automate the intake, triage, and resolution of every request. With a library of preconfigured process templates and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the automation platform of choice for innovative companies like Google, Netflix, Instacart, and Workday. And with full governance controls, you can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption—all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto with R&D in Tel Aviv.
Shortwave
shortwave.com
Shortwave is an email app that enhances Gmail with smart organization, AI tools for summarization, and productivity features for team collaboration.
SaneBox
sanebox.com
Clean up your inbox today (& keep it that way forever) with SaneBox SaneBox is like a super-smart assistant who’s been with you for years and knows what’s important to you. It moves unimportant emails from the inbox into a new folder and summarizes them in a digest, where you can quickly bulk-process them. An average SaneBox customer saves 12+ hours/month. SaneBox is like a super-smart assistant who’s been with you for years and knows what’s important to you - saving the average user 12+ hours/month.
Rooftop
getrooftop.io
At Rooftop, we're reinventing the way teams are emailing.📧 Making emails collaborative by efficient mentioning colleagues, or building smart workflows to get their shared inbox organized. Manage group emails like @contact, @info or @yourbrand easily.
Paced Email
paced.email
Paced Email is a privacy-first productivity tool based in the UK. We help you achieve a calmer email inbox while providing added privacy and identity protection. Use personalised or anonymous Paced Email addresses to buffer yourself from messages until you want them. Batch by day, week or month into convenient digests. Can also be used as a super effective burner email provider with a single click. Create disposable email addresses from your browser with our Safari, Chrome and Firefox compatible addon.
Help Scout
helpscout.com
Help Scout is an email-based customer support software that helps teams manage communications, automate tasks, and provide personalized assistance.
Gmelius
gmelius.com
Gmelius is the first collaboration platform that integrates natively inside Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), and connects it with the other apps used by your company like Slack or Trello. Gmelius allows teams to collaborate while working from the tools they already know and love. No need to migrate data to a different third-party solution nor to learn how to use another application. Gmelius makes great teamwork happen right from a user's Gmail inbox. Starting with powerful shared inboxes, shared Gmail labels, visual Kanban boards, and smart workflow automations right inside Gmail, Gmelius offers a unique collaboration platform that integrates with the rest of a user's daily apps. A user can connect their favorite tools together with unique 2-way integrations (including Slack and Trello), a public API, or through Zapier. * Simplify email management * Increase transparency and accountability * Automate and optimize the distribution of the workload * Streamline workflows and automate any grunt work Gmelius offers the leading shared inbox solution in the market, and here is why: 1. Gmelius seamlessly integrates with existing tools. Gmelius lives right in a user's Gmail inbox, letting them work in an ecosystem they are comfortable with. This saves time and money on migration, administration, and training. 2. Gmelius scales with needs. Its unique architecture supports both small and large organizations on a daily basis. Its largest customers count 8,000+ active shared inboxes and tens of thousands of users. 3. Gmelius enforces a strict Privacy by Design model. Its headquarters are in Switzerland, Europe, and privacy has always been proactively integrated into the platform. Unlike other services, Gmelius never stores the content of a user's emails.
Front
front.com
Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.