Top Email Management Software - Slovakia

This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionality. It offers an artificial intelligence-powered email assistant that can write messages for you, Cloud Delivery so your scheduled email can be sent even if your computer is offline, advanced email tracking which doesn't require approval from your recipient, and a powerful Contacts feature which can help you improve your customer relationships, among many other smart, inbox-enhancing features. These include: • Smart Assistant: An AI-powered email assistant that writes, summarizes and improves messages, finds tasks and contacts, and responds for you. • Smart Send Later: Smart scheduling functionality to help you optimize your email delivery times. • Recipient Optimized Scheduling: Suggests the best time for you to send an email to maximize your chances of it being opened. • Email Tracking: Find out when, where, and how often your email or link was opened. For those using iCloud or IMAP email addresses, see exactly who has opened your email when you send a message to multiple recipients. Also send tracked emails from your mobile phone. • Snooze: Snooze less important emails temporarily and they’ll reappear at a time of your choosing. • Contacts: Get essential insights into your contacts to maintain peak customer communication. • Signatures: Beautiful and professional email signatures with extensive creative control. • Templates: Craft message templates to increase productivity and efficiency. •