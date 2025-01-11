App store for web apps
Top Email Management Software - Pakistan
Email management software streamlines inbox organization by automatically categorizing and prioritizing incoming emails. This technology enhances productivity for individuals and businesses through automation and artificial intelligence. Key features often include reducing distractions with options like a snooze function to defer non-urgent emails and customizable rules for auto-archiving. Additional capabilities may encompass email tracking, template creation, automatic sorting, and easy unsubscribing from unwanted content. This software is particularly beneficial for client and customer-facing teams, enabling them to efficiently manage shared conversations and tickets, monitor important metrics and KPIs, and automate workflows.
Titan Email
titan.email
Titan is the first customer-centric email suite created specifically for professionals and small business owners, with features designed to enable deeper, more meaningful relationships with customers. With useful built-in tools such as Email templates, the ability to Schedule sends, Follow-up reminders, and more, Titan provides an email experience that streamlines productivity. Titan’s calendar, contact list, and storage offers efficiency from right within the inbox. Titan can be integrated with Webhosts, Domain Registrars, and Website Builders to offer a full-package solution to customers. Titan Email is available on Webmail, iOS, and Android devices. Best For: Professionals or small businesses looking for a comprehensive email suite that enables meaningful customer relationships.
Clean Email
clean.email
Clean your Inbox of emails you don't need. Then keep it clean. Clean Email helps you manage your mailbox overloaded with unread and unwanted emails more efficiently — while keeping your data safe and respecting your privacy. Clean up emails with our email inbox cleaner app.
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting company, and the world’s only B Corp web host & public cloud provider. Whether it’s our award-winning web hosting, bespoke cloud services, VoIP solutions, or outstanding UK customer support, we never compromise on our products, service or planet-first approach. We are powered by 100% renewable electricity, and after reinvesting profits into improving our service, we direct any surplus cash towards environmental initiatives. We offset the carbon emissions of our entire workforce and plant millions of carbon-capturing, habitat-restoring trees. Whatever the size of your business or its ambitions, Krystal has a sustainable solution to futureproof your business and power your growth.
Unroll.Me
unroll.me
Easily unsubscribe in one click from email subscriptions. Sign up today!
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. They’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to resolve issues and help teams work faster. Customers get exceptional service whether they’re looking for a simple, instant answer, or personalized help on their most complex issues — and they get the analytics and insights their business needs to optimize their customer experience. Over 8,500 businesses of all shapes and sizes, from ClickUp to Branch Insurance, Echo Global Logistics to Reed & Mackay, rely on Front to deliver game-changing service that wins and retains customers for life.
Fastmail
fastmail.com
Fastmail is an email service offering paid email accounts for individuals and organizations. It is provided in 36 languages to customers worldwide by Fastmail Pty Ltd, a company located in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.The company was acquired by Opera Software in 2010. On 26 September 2013, Fastmail announced that it had split from Opera and became a privately held independent company. Its main servers are located in New York City and Amsterdam; a previous backup location in Iceland is being replaced by the server location in Amsterdam.
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple tools for leads prospecting and email campaigns. This platform offers you everything under one digital roof. Key Features: Email Outreach Capability: Send targeted campaigns to your prospects effortlessly. With email warmup and rotation functionalities, you can ensure that your outreach has maximum effectiveness. Smart Email Matching: No more guesswork! Send emails using the client that matches your lead's email provider. Whether your lead uses Outlook or Gmail, Leadspicker matches and uses the appropriate client for optimal delivery rates. Prospecting Tool: Seamlessly identify potential leads that align with your business's requirements. Dive into a rich pool of prospects and streamline your targeting process. Waterfall Email Hunting: Leadspicker revolutionizes email hunting by employing a unique waterfall approach. By synergizing with over 5 third-party solutions, it ensures a higher success rate and quality in obtaining valid email addresses. Special offers: Data-as-a-Service: Finding quality leads can be challenging. With Leadspicker’s Data-as-a-Service feature, get access to top-tier leads directly on the platform, ready for outreach. Sales Campaign as a Service: From data prospecting to email outreach, let Leadspicker handle the heavy lifting. As a client, your primary focus remains on leads that show genuine interest in meetings, ensuring higher conversion rates.
InMoat
inmoat.com
InMoat supercharges your inbox by giving you control over your email preferences. With InMoat, you can maintain a focused inbox by selecting the types of emails that are important to you. Other unimportant and non-urgent emails will be filtered to your @InMoat folder to be reviewed later. Whether you want to prioritize your team members, calendar invites, or project collaboration updates, InMoat puts you in control. InMoat is headquartered in Austin, Texas developed by a remote team across the United States and Canada.
OutReachBin
outreachbin.com
OutReachBin lets you send unlimited mass emails that land in inbox! Get more opens, more leads, and more sales. Increase sender reputation and deliverability. Automations and sequences. Never miss a follow-up. Email personalization. Raise sender reputation.
Hiver
hiverhq.com
Hiver is a powerful communication and collaboration platform that helps organizations using Google Workspace engage meaningfully with their customers, employees, and vendors. Teams using Hiver can efficiently manage multichannel communication, provide self-service, automate grunt work, integrate with their favourite apps, ensure SLA compliance, and gain real-time performance insights to drive better business outcomes. Without leaving Gmail, ever. Hiver's ease of use, zero learning curve, world-class security & compliance, and 24x7 top-rated support make it the trusted software for 2000+ companies worldwide. Flexport, Pluralsight, Harvard University, Appsflyer, Oxford Business Group, and Upwork, among others, are powered by Hiver.
Neo
neo.space
Neo is an email and growth suite designed to accelerate the online growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs. Over 15,000 small businesses trust Neo. Neo is an all-in-one business email platform where you get a custom business email address ([email protected]) that matches your brand name and powerful features that help grow your brand. A business email address adds credibility and instills trust in your clients and customers for your brand, as it's based on your domain name. And the best part? We'll help you with a suitable domain name if you don't already have one! You also get a website to solidify your brand's digital presence, and it requires no setup or coding. Neo is packed with a range of tools along with rich webmail, including integrated Calendar and Contacts apps, email marketing, appointment scheduling, and an AI email assistant to write and respond to any email, read receipts, and a host of other productivity and security features. Ideal for: Small businesses, entrepreneurs, and startups seeking a comprehensive email suite to engage with clients and teammates effectively.
Vodien
vodien.com
Looking for domain hosting in Singapore? Buy domain and hosting services for your website with reliable solutions. Get started today and establish your online presence.
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionality. It offers an artificial intelligence-powered email assistant that can write messages for you, Cloud Delivery so your scheduled email can be sent even if your computer is offline, advanced email tracking which doesn't require approval from your recipient, and a powerful Contacts feature which can help you improve your customer relationships, among many other smart, inbox-enhancing features. These include: • Smart Assistant: An AI-powered email assistant that writes, summarizes and improves messages, finds tasks and contacts, and responds for you. • Smart Send Later: Smart scheduling functionality to help you optimize your email delivery times. • Recipient Optimized Scheduling: Suggests the best time for you to send an email to maximize your chances of it being opened. • Email Tracking: Find out when, where, and how often your email or link was opened. For those using iCloud or IMAP email addresses, see exactly who has opened your email when you send a message to multiple recipients. Also send tracked emails from your mobile phone. • Snooze: Snooze less important emails temporarily and they’ll reappear at a time of your choosing. • Contacts: Get essential insights into your contacts to maintain peak customer communication. • Signatures: Beautiful and professional email signatures with extensive creative control. • Templates: Craft message templates to increase productivity and efficiency. •
Zoho SalesInbox
zoho.com
Zoho SalesInbox automatically prioritizes and organizes emails according to the deals that matter the most. It lets you perform all CRM activities right from your inbox.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a comprehensive customer engagement platform designed to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhancing the customer experience and team collaboration. With a focus on efficiency and automation, Trengo enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly from a single interface.
Tonkean
tonkean.com
Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind process orchestration and experience platform that helps enterprise internal service teams like procurement and legal create process experiences that people actually follow. Tonkean seamlessly wraps around existing policies and systems, allowing internal teams to do more with what they already have. With Tonkean, you can build processes that are personalized for each requester, and that use AI to automate the intake, triage, and resolution of every request. With a library of preconfigured process templates and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the automation platform of choice for innovative companies like Google, Netflix, Instacart, and Workday. And with full governance controls, you can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption—all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto with R&D in Tel Aviv.
Shortwave
shortwave.com
Shortwave is an email app designed to bring shared channels and productivity features to your team's existing Gmail inboxes. It helps startup teams be more productive, collaborate effectively with each other, and iterate faster with their customers.
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that helps the average worker save at least 2.5 hours per week so they can spend more time outside their inbox. Founded in 2011, SaneBox offers individuals and enterprise clients alike a full suite of email organizational tools to take back control of their inbox.
Rooftop
getrooftop.io
At Rooftop, we're reinventing the way teams are emailing.📧 Making emails collaborative by efficient mentioning colleagues, or building smart workflows to get their shared inbox organized. Manage group emails like @contact, @info or @yourbrand easily.
Paced Email
paced.email
Paced Email is a privacy-first productivity tool based in the UK. We help you achieve a calmer email inbox while providing added privacy and identity protection. Use personalised or anonymous Paced Email addresses to buffer yourself from messages until you want them. Batch by day, week or month into convenient digests. Can also be used as a super effective burner email provider with a single click. Create disposable email addresses from your browser with our Safari, Chrome and Firefox compatible addon.
Help Scout
helpscout.net
Help Scout is a global remote company which is a provider of help desk software and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides an email-based customer support platform, knowledge base tool, and an embeddable search/contact widget for customer service professionals. Help Scout's main product (also called Help Scout) is a web-based SaaS (software as a service) HIPAA-compliant help desk.Founded in 2011, the company serves more than 10,000 customers in over 140 countries including Buffer, Basecamp, Trello, Reddit, and AngelList. In addition to its Boston location, the company has a remote workforce with over 100 employees living in more than 80 cities around the world.
Gmelius
gmelius.io
Gmelius makes great teamwork happen right from your Gmail inbox. Starting with powerful shared inboxes, shared Gmail labels, visual Kanban boards, and smart workflow automations right inside Gmail, Gmelius offers a unique collaboration platform that integrates with the rest of your daily apps. Connect your favorite tools together with our unique 2-way integrations (including Slack and Trello), public API, or through Zapier. • Simplify email management • Increase transparency and accountability • Automate and optimize the distribution of your workload • Streamline your workflows and automate any grunt work Gmelius offers the leading shared inbox solution in the market and here is why: 1. Gmelius seamlessly integrates with your existing tools. Gmelius lives right in your Gmail inbox, letting your teammates work in an ecosystem they are comfortable with. You save time and money on migration, administration, and training. 2. Gmelius scales with your needs. Our unique architecture supports on a daily basis small and large organizations. Our largest customers count 8,000+ active shared inboxes and 10s of thousands of users. 3. Gmelius enforces a strict Privacy by Design model. Our headquarters are in Switzerland, Europe, and privacy has always been proactively integrated into our platform. Unlike other services, Gmelius never stores the content of your emails.