Top Email Management Software - Georgia
Email management software streamlines inbox organization by automatically categorizing and prioritizing incoming emails. This technology enhances productivity for individuals and businesses through automation and artificial intelligence. Key features often include reducing distractions with options like a snooze function to defer non-urgent emails and customizable rules for auto-archiving. Additional capabilities may encompass email tracking, template creation, automatic sorting, and easy unsubscribing from unwanted content. This software is particularly beneficial for client and customer-facing teams, enabling them to efficiently manage shared conversations and tickets, monitor important metrics and KPIs, and automate workflows.
Fastmail
fastmail.com
Fastmail is an email service offering paid email accounts for individuals and organizations. It is provided in 36 languages to customers worldwide by Fastmail Pty Ltd, a company located in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.The company was acquired by Opera Software in 2010. On 26 September 2013, Fastma...
Titan Email
titan.email
Titan is the first customer-centric email suite created specifically for professionals and small business owners, with features designed to enable deeper, more meaningful relationships with customers. With useful built-in tools such as Email templates, the ability to Schedule sends, Follow-up remind...
Unroll.Me
unroll.me
Easily unsubscribe in one click from email subscriptions. Sign up today!
Help Scout
helpscout.net
Help Scout is a global remote company which is a provider of help desk software and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides an email-based customer support platform, knowledge base tool, and an embeddable search/contact widget for customer service professionals. Help Scout's ...
Shortwave
shortwave.com
Shortwave is an email app designed to bring shared channels and productivity features to your team's existing Gmail inboxes. It helps startup teams be more productive, collaborate effectively with each other, and iterate faster with their customers.
Clean Email
clean.email
Clean your Inbox of emails you don't need. Then keep it clean. Clean Email helps you manage your mailbox overloaded with unread and unwanted emails more efficiently — while keeping your data safe and respecting your privacy. Clean up emails with our email inbox cleaner app.
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. They’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to r...
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionali...
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting com...
Paced Email
paced.email
Paced Email is a privacy-first productivity tool based in the UK. We help you achieve a calmer email inbox while providing added privacy and identity protection. Use personalised or anonymous Paced Email addresses to buffer yourself from messages until you want them. Batch by day, week or month into...
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that helps the average worker save at least 2.5 hours per week so they can spend more time outside their inbox. Founded in 2011, SaneBox offers individuals and enterprise clients alike a full suite of email organizational tools to take back control of their inbox.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a comprehensive customer engagement platform designed to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhancing the customer experience and team collaboration. With a focus on efficiency and automation, Trengo enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly from a singl...
Neo
neo.space
Neo is an email and growth suite designed to accelerate the online growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs. Over 15,000 small businesses trust Neo. Neo is an all-in-one business email platform where you get a custom business email address ([email protected]) that matches your brand n...
Zoho SalesInbox
zoho.com
Zoho SalesInbox automatically prioritizes and organizes emails according to the deals that matter the most. It lets you perform all CRM activities right from your inbox.
Gmelius
gmelius.io
Gmelius makes great teamwork happen right from your Gmail inbox. Starting with powerful shared inboxes, shared Gmail labels, visual Kanban boards, and smart workflow automations right inside Gmail, Gmelius offers a unique collaboration platform that integrates with the rest of your daily apps. Conne...
Tonkean
tonkean.com
Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind process orchestration and experience platform that helps enterprise internal service teams like procurement and legal create process experiences that people actually follow. Tonkean seamlessly wraps around existing policies and systems, allowing internal teams to do ...
Hiver
hiverhq.com
Hiver is a powerful communication and collaboration platform that helps organizations using Google Workspace engage meaningfully with their customers, employees, and vendors. Teams using Hiver can efficiently manage multichannel communication, provide self-service, automate grunt work, integrate wit...
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple t...
Vodien
vodien.com
Looking for domain hosting in Singapore? Buy domain and hosting services for your website with reliable solutions. Get started today and establish your online presence.
Rooftop
getrooftop.io
At Rooftop, we're reinventing the way teams are emailing.📧 Making emails collaborative by efficient mentioning colleagues, or building smart workflows to get their shared inbox organized. Manage group emails like @contact, @info or @yourbrand easily.
InMoat
inmoat.com
InMoat supercharges your inbox by giving you control over your email preferences. With InMoat, you can maintain a focused inbox by selecting the types of emails that are important to you. Other unimportant and non-urgent emails will be filtered to your @InMoat folder to be reviewed later. Whether yo...
OutReachBin
outreachbin.com
OutReachBin lets you send unlimited mass emails that land in inbox! Get more opens, more leads, and more sales. Increase sender reputation and deliverability. Automations and sequences. Never miss a follow-up. Email personalization. Raise sender reputation.