Top Email Management Software

Email management software streamlines inbox organization by automatically categorizing and prioritizing incoming emails. This technology enhances productivity for individuals and businesses through automation and artificial intelligence. Key features often include reducing distractions with options like a snooze function to defer non-urgent emails and customizable rules for auto-archiving. Additional capabilities may encompass email tracking, template creation, automatic sorting, and easy unsubscribing from unwanted content. This software is particularly beneficial for client and customer-facing teams, enabling them to efficiently manage shared conversations and tickets, monitor important metrics and KPIs, and automate workflows.
Fastmail
fastmail.com
Fastmail is a paid email service for individuals and organizations, offering features like calendar, contacts, and file storage with a focus on privacy and data protection.
Titan Email
titan.email
Titan Email is a business email service designed for professionals. It offers features like scheduling, reminders, and integrations for efficient communication and productivity.
Unroll.Me
unroll.me
Unroll.Me is an email management app that helps users unsubscribe from unwanted emails and consolidates selected subscriptions into a daily digest.
Shortwave
shortwave.com
Shortwave is an email app that enhances Gmail with smart organization, AI tools for summarization, and productivity features for team collaboration.
Help Scout
helpscout.com
Help Scout is an email-based customer support software that helps teams manage communications, automate tasks, and provide personalized assistance.
Clean Email
clean.email
Clean Email helps users efficiently manage and organize their inbox by automating email cleanup, categorizing messages, and enhancing privacy.
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
Mail Butler is an email plugin that enhances your inbox with features like AI assistance, email tracking, scheduling, and contact management for better productivity.
Front
front.com
Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.
Neo
neo.space
Neo is a business email and growth suite for small businesses, offering custom email addresses, website creation, and integrated management tools.
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that organizes your inbox by filtering unimportant emails and summarizing them, saving users time and reducing clutter.
Zoho SalesInbox
zoho.com
Zoho SalesInbox organizes and prioritizes emails based on CRM data, facilitating sales communication and activities directly from the inbox.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a customer engagement platform that centralizes communications from multiple channels, automates responses, and enhances team collaboration.
Paced Email
paced.email
Paced Email is a UK-based tool that helps manage email privacy by creating personalized or anonymous addresses, batching messages into digests, and providing disposable email options.
Hiver
hiverhq.com
Hiver is an email management tool that enhances team collaboration and customer support by automating workflows within Gmail and Outlook.
Krystal
krystal.io
Krystal offers web hosting, cloud services, and VoIP solutions, focusing on sustainability and customer support for businesses globally.
Gmelius
gmelius.com
Gmelius is a collaboration platform that integrates with Google Workspace, enhancing email management and teamwork within Gmail and connecting to other tools like Slack and Trello.
Tonkean
tonkean.com
Tonkean is a no-code platform that helps enterprise teams automate and manage workflows, enabling efficient process orchestration and improved operational productivity.
OutReachBin
outreachbin.com
OutReachBin is an email platform for sending mass emails with improved deliverability, using a warm-up tool and peer interactions to enhance sender reputation.
Rooftop
getrooftop.io
Rooftop is an app that enhances team email collaboration, allowing users to mention colleagues and manage shared inboxes like @contact or @info effectively.
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker is a SaaS platform that streamlines lead prospecting and email outreach for marketers and sales professionals, integrating multiple tools into one solution.
Vodien
vodien.com
Vodien app offers domain hosting and web hosting services in Singapore, focusing on security and fast performance for businesses targeting Asian audiences.
InMoat
inmoat.com
InMoat helps you manage email by prioritizing important messages and filtering less urgent ones to a separate folder for later review.
