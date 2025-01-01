Top Email Encryption Software

Find the right software and services.
Email encryption technology transforms and secures information as it travels through an email server, ensuring that data in transit remains protected until the intended recipient is identified. While email encryption is beneficial across various industries, it is essential in sectors like healthcare and government, where sensitive information, such as medical records and government data, must be encrypted before sharing. These tools utilize different encryption methods to obscure information, all aiming to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive business data. Transport-level encryption protects against eavesdropping, ensuring that the information remains private until it reaches the target network. End-to-end encryption offers additional security by keeping the data encrypted from the moment the email is created until it is accessed by authorized devices directly associated with the intended recipient.
Tuta
tuta.com
Tuta is a secure email service that offers end-to-end encryption for emails, calendars, and contacts, ensuring private and confidential communication.
Mailfence
mailfence.com
Mailfence is a secure email service that offers encrypted communication and productivity tools like calendars, document storage, and chat for organizing personal and professional tasks.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.
Encyro
encyro.com
Encyro is a secure file-sharing app that allows users to send files via email and receive messages without requiring clients to log in.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
HornetSecurity offers a comprehensive security solution for Microsoft 365, including email protection, compliance, backup, and recovery features.
Beeble
beeble.com
Beeble is an email and cloud storage platform that offers secure and private access to your information without third-party involvement.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
RMail
rmail.com
RMail app provides email encryption, e-signature automation, and document rights management to enhance privacy, compliance, and security in electronic communications.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
BlueFiles
bluefiles.com
BlueFiles is a secure file transfer app that lets users send encrypted files with control over recipients and access, ensuring privacy during exchanges.
LuxSci
luxsci.com
LuxSci offers secure communication solutions for healthcare organizations, ensuring HIPAA compliance and protecting patient data through encrypted email and messaging services.
Boolebox
boolebox.com
Boolebox is a secure platform for uploading, sharing, and collaborating on sensitive data, providing encryption and access controls for organizations.
Paubox
paubox.com
Paubox provides secure, HIPAA-compliant email and texting solutions for healthcare organizations, allowing direct communication without extra logins or portals.
Zivver
zivver.com
Zivver is a secure email and file transfer app that protects sensitive data with encryption and two-factor authentication, facilitating safe communication without account creation.
Trustifi
trustifi.com
Trustifi is an email security platform that protects sensitive data with encryption, threat detection, and compliance tools for organizations handling confidential information.
SendSafely
sendsafely.com
SendSafely allows users to exchange encrypted files securely across devices, integrating with existing systems for safe file sharing.
