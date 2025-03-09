Top Email Encryption Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Email encryption technology transforms and secures information as it travels through an email server, ensuring that data in transit remains protected until the intended recipient is identified. While email encryption is beneficial across various industries, it is essential in sectors like healthcare and government, where sensitive information, such as medical records and government data, must be encrypted before sharing. These tools utilize different encryption methods to obscure information, all aiming to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive business data. Transport-level encryption protects against eavesdropping, ensuring that the information remains private until it reaches the target network. End-to-end encryption offers additional security by keeping the data encrypted from the moment the email is created until it is accessed by authorized devices directly associated with the intended recipient.
Submit New App
Mailfence
mailfence.com
Mailfence is a secure email service that offers encrypted communication and productivity tools like calendars, document storage, and chat for organizing personal and professional tasks.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.
Tuta
tuta.com
Tuta is a secure email service that offers end-to-end encryption for emails, calendars, and contacts, ensuring private and confidential communication.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
HornetSecurity offers a comprehensive security solution for Microsoft 365, including email protection, compliance, backup, and recovery features.
RMail
rmail.com
RPost is a global leader in e-signature and cybersecurity services, specializing in email encryption for privacy and compliance, e-signature automation, legal e-delivery proof, document rights management, and AI-infused services to prevent data leaks and human e-security errors. RPost’s AI-infused RMail e-security, RSign e-signature, and Registered Email e-compliance platforms have had more than 50 patents granted on their core technologies, having received international awards and accolades including the World Mail Award for Best in Security, Initiative Mittelstand Best Innovation in IT Award in Germany, and APCC Top Choice for GDPR Email Data Privacy Compliance. More than 25 million users have enjoyed RPost’s track, prove, encrypt, e-sign, certify, share, and protect services for more than a decade in more than 100 countries. RPost's largest customers are some of the world’s most respected brands across industry and geography. RPost's mission is to help our customers worldwide communicate and transact electronically in the most secure, compliant, and productive ways possible and to continuously innovate our products to support their evolving needs.
Beeble
beeble.com
The Beeble Project is email and online cloud storage platform with unprecedented security and privacy without third party access. Your information belongs only to you.
Encyro
encyro.com
Encyro is a secure file-sharing app that allows users to send files via email and receive messages without requiring clients to log in.
LuxSci
luxsci.com
LuxSci offers secure communication solutions for healthcare organizations, ensuring HIPAA compliance and protecting patient data through encrypted email and messaging services.
Zivver
zivver.com
Zivver is a secure email and file transfer app that protects sensitive data with encryption and two-factor authentication, facilitating safe communication without account creation.
SendSafely
sendsafely.com
SendSafely lets you easily exchange encrypted files and information with anyone on any device. Let us take the headache out of secure file exchange. SendSafely integrates with many popular third party systems, adding end-to-end encryption to the platforms your users already know and love. We let you extend the capabilities of your existing apps and infrastructure by seamlessly adding encryption to your current workflows.
Trustifi
trustifi.com
Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest-to-use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi's key objective is keeping clients' data, reputations, and brands safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, Account Takeover Protection, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. www.trustifi.com
Paubox
paubox.com
Paubox provides secure, HIPAA-compliant email and texting solutions for healthcare organizations, allowing direct communication without extra logins or portals.
BlueFiles
bluefiles.com
BlueFiles is a file transfer platform. It enables users to send encrypted files securely while maintaining full control over recipients, access periods, downloads, and printing. BlueFiles is secure, easy to use, and allows users 100% privacy in their file exchanges.
Boolebox
boolebox.com
Boolebox is a secure platform for uploading, sharing, and collaborating on sensitive data, providing encryption and access controls for organizations.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.