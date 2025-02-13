Top Email Encryption Software - South Sudan

Paubox

paubox.com

Paubox is a leader in HIPAA compliant communication and marketing solutions for healthcare organizations. Listed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately owned companies, Paubox is trusted by over 5,000 healthcare organizations, including AdaptHealth, Cost Plus Drugs, Covenant Health, and SimonMed Imaging. Our email solutions are HITRUST CSF certified for the highest standard of security and encrypt all outbound email by default. This allows providers to communicate directly with their patients from Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, or Microsoft Exchange—no portals or passcodes required. Email sent is HIPAA compliant, every time, without the risk of human error. Paubox Email Suite offers secure, HIPAA compliant email encryption, inbound security, data loss prevention, workflow automation, and more for healthcare organizations of all sizes. With Paubox Email Suite Plus and Premium plans, get extra security features to stop inbound email threats. Protect your email from spam, viruses, ransomware, phishing attacks, data breaches, and data loss. Leverage Paubox Marketing to improve patient communications and grow your healthcare business. Unlike other email marketing platforms, Paubox Marketing is HIPAA compliant and our patented approach lets email recipients read secure messages in their inbox like regular email. Providers can segment contacts and send highly relevant email campaigns personalized with PHI. Paubox Email API integrates HIPAA compliant email into third-party applications to easily send secure, transactional messages. Quickly set up secure email with out-of-the-box or custom API integrations using modern REST API or SMTP options. Paubox Texting is a HIPAA compliant texting API that can be personalized with PHI to improve patient engagement. We applied the same principles to HIPAA compliant texting that make Paubox Email Suite so patient-friendly - recipients won’t need to download a special app or use a password-protected portal to read your text messages.