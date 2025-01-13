App store for web apps
Top Email Encryption Software - Guatemala
Email encryption technology transforms and secures information as it travels through an email server, ensuring that data in transit remains protected until the intended recipient is identified. While email encryption is beneficial across various industries, it is essential in sectors like healthcare and government, where sensitive information, such as medical records and government data, must be encrypted before sharing. These tools utilize different encryption methods to obscure information, all aiming to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive business data. Transport-level encryption protects against eavesdropping, ensuring that the information remains private until it reaches the target network. End-to-end encryption offers additional security by keeping the data encrypted from the moment the email is created until it is accessed by authorized devices directly associated with the intended recipient.
Mailfence
mailfence.com
Mailfence strives to make the internet a safer place. That’s why we developed our encrypted email solution. But in our opinion, just offering secure and private email is not sufficient. Otherwise our users would need to use insecure solutions to manage their appointments, create and store their files or chat online. That is why Mailfence is much more than secure email. Mailfence allows you to organize your life through powerful productivity tools such as Mailfence Calendar, Mailfence Documents, Mailfence Contacts, Mailfence Groups, Mailfence Chat and Mailfence Polls.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archiving.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
Tuta
tuta.com
Tuta is the world's most secure email service, easy to use and private by design. You get fully encrypted calendars and contacts with all our personal and business email accounts. Formerly Tutanota.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Data Format, Virtru software is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace/Gmail and Microsoft 365/Outlook, Google Drive, and enterprise apps like Salesforce, Confluence, and Zendesk. Granular access controls, self-hosted key management options, DLP, and audit help our customers meet even the strictest privacy and compliance requirements, including ITAR, CMMC 2.0, CJIS, HIPAA, and GLBA/FTC Safeguards. Encrypt sensitive information with a single click, without leaving your existing workflows, because Virtru integrates directly within the apps you already use every day.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
365 Total Protection is the only solution on the market to cover all aspects of security, compliance and backup for Microsoft 365. Choose from various bundles to suit your business needs, and enjoy state-of-the-art email security that protects against spam, viruses, phishing and ransomware; plus email signatures and disclaimers. You can also benefit from Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to defend your users against the most sophisticated email attacks, automated email continuity to prevent unexpected downtime and legally compliant email archiving to keep all emails safe and searchable. You can even opt for backup and recovery for endpoints and Microsoft 365 data in mailboxes, Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint. 365 Total Protection‘s tailored integration with Microsoft 365 simplifies your entire experience: from signup, to setup, to feature and user management. Its central console is a perfect blend of data privacy and ease of use, enabling you to do more and worry less.
RMail
rmail.com
RPost is a global leader in e-signature and cybersecurity services, specializing in email encryption for privacy and compliance, e-signature automation, legal e-delivery proof, document rights management, and AI-infused services to prevent data leaks and human e-security errors. RPost’s AI-infused RMail e-security, RSign e-signature, and Registered Email e-compliance platforms have had more than 50 patents granted on their core technologies, having received international awards and accolades including the World Mail Award for Best in Security, Initiative Mittelstand Best Innovation in IT Award in Germany, and APCC Top Choice for GDPR Email Data Privacy Compliance. More than 25 million users have enjoyed RPost’s track, prove, encrypt, e-sign, certify, share, and protect services for more than a decade in more than 100 countries. RPost's largest customers are some of the world’s most respected brands across industry and geography. RPost's mission is to help our customers worldwide communicate and transact electronically in the most secure, compliant, and productive ways possible and to continuously innovate our products to support their evolving needs.
Beeble
beeble.com
The Beeble Project is email and online cloud storage platform with unprecedented security and privacy without third party access. Your information belongs only to you.
Encyro
encyro.com
Encyro lets you send secure files to any email address. Stop wasting time inviting clients, setting up shared folders, or configuring permissions. Receive secure messages and files from clients without asking them to login. Encyro is the only e-sign provider that lets you draw your signature on a phone while reviewing the document to sign on a computer (by scanning a QR code). Request electronic signatures with enhanced protection, including text-message based access codes, and login options. Showcase your branding on your custom upload page. Increase your visibility with clients by letting them use their free Encyro account to communicate securely with others. Keep customer data secure and comply with HIPAA, GLBA, FINRA, IRS, GDPR and other regulatory requirements for client data privacy. Use Encyro from your browser, or from Microsoft Outlook (with the free Encyro Outlook Addin).
LuxSci
luxsci.com
LuxSci provides highly secure, patient-centric communications solutions. Them SecureLine Technology offers an unparalleled combination of security and flexibility, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver personalized care, streamline workflows, and increase revenues while protecting patient data. LuxSci’s solutions are HITRUST-certified and are designed to support the needs of enterprise healthcare organizations and technology companies. They offer email and web solutions to help organizations securely collect, transmit, and store data to fulfill critical business operations. Them secure email marketing, secure email API, and secure email gateway tools enable secure patient communication at scale to help organizations improve engagement and health outcomes.
Zivver
zivver.com
Zivver is the effortless email security solution, empowering people to share and use information securely and with confidence. Powered by smart machine learning, and with unparalleled encryption, we are transforming email communications for the better, adding a privacy layer to existing email clients to enable employees to send information safely, without disrupting workflows.
SendSafely
sendsafely.com
SendSafely lets you easily exchange encrypted files and information with anyone on any device. Let us take the headache out of secure file exchange. SendSafely integrates with many popular third party systems, adding end-to-end encryption to the platforms your users already know and love. We let you extend the capabilities of your existing apps and infrastructure by seamlessly adding encryption to your current workflows.
Trustifi
trustifi.com
Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest-to-use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi's key objective is keeping clients' data, reputations, and brands safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, Account Takeover Protection, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. www.trustifi.com
Paubox
paubox.com
Paubox is a leader in HIPAA compliant communication and marketing solutions for healthcare organizations. Listed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately owned companies, Paubox is trusted by over 5,000 healthcare organizations, including AdaptHealth, Cost Plus Drugs, Covenant Health, and SimonMed Imaging. Our email solutions are HITRUST CSF certified for the highest standard of security and encrypt all outbound email by default. This allows providers to communicate directly with their patients from Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, or Microsoft Exchange—no portals or passcodes required. Email sent is HIPAA compliant, every time, without the risk of human error. Paubox Email Suite offers secure, HIPAA compliant email encryption, inbound security, data loss prevention, workflow automation, and more for healthcare organizations of all sizes. With Paubox Email Suite Plus and Premium plans, get extra security features to stop inbound email threats. Protect your email from spam, viruses, ransomware, phishing attacks, data breaches, and data loss. Leverage Paubox Marketing to improve patient communications and grow your healthcare business. Unlike other email marketing platforms, Paubox Marketing is HIPAA compliant and our patented approach lets email recipients read secure messages in their inbox like regular email. Providers can segment contacts and send highly relevant email campaigns personalized with PHI. Paubox Email API integrates HIPAA compliant email into third-party applications to easily send secure, transactional messages. Quickly set up secure email with out-of-the-box or custom API integrations using modern REST API or SMTP options. Paubox Texting is a HIPAA compliant texting API that can be personalized with PHI to improve patient engagement. We applied the same principles to HIPAA compliant texting that make Paubox Email Suite so patient-friendly - recipients won’t need to download a special app or use a password-protected portal to read your text messages.
BlueFiles
bluefiles.com
BlueFiles is a file transfer platform. It enables users to send encrypted files securely while maintaining full control over recipients, access periods, downloads, and printing. BlueFiles is secure, easy to use, and allows users 100% privacy in their file exchanges.
Boolebox
boolebox.com
boolebox is the data protection solution chosen by the EU Institutions. boolebox is the security platform to upload, create, share and work on data, purposely designed for organizations that need to protect sensitive content and information. boolebox offers its users advanced privacy and full control over data, personal encryption keys and unlimited sharing capabilities, without compromising usability. UPLOAD AND CREATE Automatically encrypt your files and folders by uploading them into boolebox with a simple drag & drop. Create new files online and optimize your time through corporate templates. Enhance the security level of your files by setting a personal encryption key. CLASSIFY AND SHARE Classify data according to company policies. Share files and folders with functional limitations. Apply corporate sharing policies to projects, making them accessible in a selective and granular way. COLLABORATE AND SYNCHRONIZE Collaboratively work on the same file in real-time with your team. Keep your files updated and protected on your laptop, smartphone and tablet. Accessibility granted at any time and from any portable device. CONTROL Control the data logs: which operations have been made, when and where. Manage access permissions and limitations for each workgroup and project.