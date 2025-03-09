Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Email deliverability tools play a crucial role in enabling businesses to monitor and enhance email campaigns, ultimately boosting their inbox placement and fostering a positive reputation among recipients. These tools prove invaluable in the realm of marketing and sales strategies, elevating open rates and conversion opportunities. By ensuring emails effectively navigate spam filters and are strategically crafted to appear legitimate, these tools become instrumental in achieving success. Typically utilized by email marketers or organizational teams engaged in sending bulk emails to contact lists and leads, the effective deployment of these tools can strategically position valuable content and sales opportunities in front of a wider audience. Additionally, they play a pivotal role in preventing emails from getting lost or flagged as spam, ensuring a more seamless and successful communication process.
Submit New App
mailivery
mailivery.io
Mailivery is an AI-powered email warmup tool that aims to improve email sender reputation and increase email deliverability. By engaging in AI-generated sales conversations, Mailivery helps users bypass spam algorithms and land their emails in their prospects' primary inboxes instead of the spam folder. The tool works by using AI to interact with real emails in the user's inbox. It removes emails from spam and responds to them in real-time to enhance deliverability. Unlike other similar services, Mailivery leverages a peer-to-peer network of over 10,000 users to generate real interactions and improve sender reputation. The tool provides users with dashboards that offer real-time insights into spam analytics and reputation improvement. Users can monitor the number of emails landing in spam, check if they are blacklisted, and receive actionable recommendations to enhance their reputation.Mailivery allows users to customize the volume and timing of their interactions, ensuring maximum deliverability. The tool operates behind the scenes in dedicated folders, minimizing interference with sales activities. Additionally, Mailivery offers options to interact with other customer email accounts, providing better results as different email addresses engage with each other. The tool also offers team management features, allowing users to set up their accounts and actively manage their teams' activity and domain statistics. Furthermore, Mailivery provides a reputation checker and spam score feature to ensure that users have correctly set up their email infrastructure. Customers are assigned a unique identifier to avoid being grouped with other customers by spam filters. Overall, Mailivery aims to help users increase their email deliverability and sales by improving email sender reputation and bypassing spam algorithms.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Salesforge is an AI-driven platform for automated, personalized cold email outreach, improving deliverability and engagement for sales teams.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that streamlines outreach campaigns with features for email validation, personalization, and AI-driven content creation.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve marketing strategies through personalization and automation based on customer data.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore offers a Comprehensive Customer Engagement & Experience Suite that empowers a marketer to create personalized customer experiences. Its platform enables a marketer to connect customer data across channels and systems, create targeted segments, and deliver meaningful experiences across digital channels like Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. With its robust analytics, Netcore Cloud helps brands understand their audience better, enabling targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with customers on a personal level. The platform’s AI and machine learning capabilities ensure that each customer interaction is optimized for engagement and conversion, making every touchpoint an opportunity to impress and retain. Netcore is trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors such as Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel to deliver AI-powered experiences. Some of its marquee global customers include Swiggy, Myntra, Crocs, Pizza Hut, Domino's, McDonald's, and many more. Netcore is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India, affirming its commitment to exceptional workplace culture. The company has a global presence in 20+ offices across North America, South America, Europe, and APAC. Netcore is the Martech OS that helps a business drive revenue growth, maximize customer lifetime value, and accelerate its journey towards profitability.
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo is an email marketing platform that helps businesses enhance sales and customer retention through email automation, segmentation, and performance analytics.
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
SocketLabs is an SMTP relay service for managing bulk and transactional emails, offering tools for delivery, analytics, and integration with other platforms.
TrulyInbox
trulyinbox.com
TrulyInbox is an email warm-up tool that helps businesses improve their sender's reputation and increase the chances of their emails landing in the inbox. It works by interacting with your inbox in a human way, such as sending and receiving emails at varying intervals, opening and replying to emails, and marking emails as important and starred. This helps to build trust with email service providers (ESPs) and show them that your account is active and engaged. As a result, ESPs are more likely to deliver your emails to the inbox, which can lead to improved email deliverability, increased engagement, and reduced spam complaints.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ is a PR platform for managing media lists, distributing press releases, and tracking media coverage, streamlining communication tasks for professionals.
Folderly
folderly.com
Folderly is an email deliverability solution that helps businesses optimize their email infrastructure and improve inbox placement rates.
Seventh Sense
theseventhsense.com
Seventh Sense is a sales and marketing software that allows Sales and marketing professionals generate data about their prospective and existing customers every day to analyze that data to increase sales, increase marketing engagement and brand awareness, minimize bad customer experiences and lost revenue caused by sales personnel attrition, improve efficiency and overall morale.
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple tools for leads prospecting and email campaigns. This platform offers you everything under one digital roof. Key Features: Email Outreach Capability: Send targeted campaigns to your prospects effortlessly. With email warmup and rotation functionalities, you can ensure that your outreach has maximum effectiveness. Smart Email Matching: No more guesswork! Send emails using the client that matches your lead's email provider. Whether your lead uses Outlook or Gmail, Leadspicker matches and uses the appropriate client for optimal delivery rates. Prospecting Tool: Seamlessly identify potential leads that align with your business's requirements. Dive into a rich pool of prospects and streamline your targeting process. Waterfall Email Hunting: Leadspicker revolutionizes email hunting by employing a unique waterfall approach. By synergizing with over 5 third-party solutions, it ensures a higher success rate and quality in obtaining valid email addresses. Special offers: Data-as-a-Service: Finding quality leads can be challenging. With Leadspicker’s Data-as-a-Service feature, get access to top-tier leads directly on the platform, ready for outreach. Sales Campaign as a Service: From data prospecting to email outreach, let Leadspicker handle the heavy lifting. As a client, your primary focus remains on leads that show genuine interest in meetings, ensuring higher conversion rates.
Inbox Monster
inboxmonster.com
Inbox Monster’s email deliverability and threat monitoring platform allows you to see beyond surface-level metrics. An incredible depth of action-ready visualizations and insights are bolstered by a proactive professional services team. Essentials for the next generation of data-driven email marketer include: + Inbox Placement + Comprehensive Threat Monitoring + Rendering & Testing + DMARC Management + Engagement Intelligence + Pre- and Post-Send Analytics How we help you win at email: Automated intel: Customize monitoring alerts in minutes, then let important insights on a huge number of variables come to you. So you can not think about deliverability 99.5% of the time. Aggregated visuals: Get easy-to-digest visualizations, with the ability to double-click to the granularity you need, so you can react in real time and be the email hero. Analyzed by an expert: Tailored professional services from an expert who goes deep on your program, serving up proactive, action-oriented advice that goes beyond simple metrics.
Inboxy
inboxy.io
Land emails in the inbox effortlessly so you can close more deals. The only inbox warm-up solution that utilizes a private network of headless browsers and AI to guarantee better deliverability. Our IP Warm Up service offers several distinct benefits that separate us from other market solutions. Headless Management We track your domain’s reputation metrics and compare against our database of domains to ensure you always achieve better email deliverability. Domain Score IQ We track your domain’s reputation metrics and compare against our database of domains to ensure you always achieve better email deliverability. Enhance Email Deliverability Our proprietary technology ensures that your emails are optimized for maximum deliverability. By analyzing and tailoring your email parameters, we guarantee that your messages reach their intended recipients without being flagged as spam. Increase Email Open Rates We employ advanced AI-driven algorithms to craft compelling subject lines and content, driving higher engagement with your emails. Our unique approach ensures more eyes on your messages and a significant boost in open rates. High Volume Email IP Warm Up Handling a large volume of emails? Our scalable IP warm-up service allows for the seamless handling of high email volumes, ensuring each one is effectively warmed up without losing personal touch or ending up in spam folders. Email Reputation Management Your email reputation is vital for successful communication. Our continuous monitoring and proactive adjustments keep your email reputation in the green, preventing blacklisting and ensuring uninterrupted email performance.
Reoon
reoon.com
Boost business efficiency by automating manual tasks. Reoon provides the best software solutions and professional tools to support your business.
MailMonitor
mailmonitor.com
From inbox placement and blocklist monitoring to email campaign performance analytics, MailMonitor’s has every essential tool you need to optimize your email marketing campaigns and ensure you’re always following email marketing best practices. MailMonitor is your technology partner that you always needed to make the most of your email marketing campaigns and improve their deliverability. We determine if your campaign will make it to your customer’s inbox before you spend a penny on it. We empower you to fix issues and become a marketing hero.
Nicesender
nicesender.com
Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.
Mailazy
mailazy.com
Mailazy is a Transactional Email Platform that satisfies the requirement for use cases like Reset Password Emails, OTP Emails, Welcome Emails, and so on. The Mailazy platform helps you to send transactional emails seamlessly and track email deliverability. Mailazy enables your applications to send messages via simple HTTP REST APIs or via easy SMTP integration and abstracts away the complexities of sending transactional emails. Stop worrying if your transactional emails made it to customers' inboxes, and focus on what’s curial like building great products and growing your business. Let Mailazy take care of email delivery to your customers’ inbox effectively. Get access now!
Infobip
infobip.com
Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional or promotional emails. Robust and easily scalable infrastructure Process millions of emails in minutes, and deliver them in 2 secs with a 99,4% of deliverability rate. Ready to support any volume of emails. Built for product teams and developers Simple and flexible integration, support all popular programming languages, <100 milliseconds median response time, 99.99% uptime SLA. 24/7 technical support from experienced engineers. Data centers worldwide Local deployments and storage ensure lower latencies and higher security. Remain fully compliant with regional regulations. Deliverability support A dedicated team of deliverability experts helps with onboarding, custom domain warm-up, and maximizing performance. Reporting and analytics Diagnose and resolve sending issues quickly with logs reports and webhooks. Track email performance, and get insights with full email analytics. Email Validation Use API or web application to identify high-risk contacts, remove invalid email addresses, and keep mailing lists clean. Protect sender reputation with a quality database and increase deliverability.
MailChannels
mailchannels.com
MailChannels is a cloud-based email service that enhances delivery reliability and security, preventing spam and ensuring legitimate emails reach their recipients.
MailCharts
mailcharts.com
MailCharts is a competitor email monitoring tool to understand how often they discount, when they email, and how they segment emails.
SendClean
sendclean.com
SendClean is an intelligent email delivery platform packed with all the tools and features to help businesses achieve their marketing and sales goals in the most simplified manner.
Unspam
unspam.email
Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.
EmailLabs
emaillabs.io
EmailLabs was created for those who have a system that generates e-mails. Whether you have a store, billing, accounting, CRM, ERP, CMS or a dedicated Marketing Automation system - EmailLabs will increase the deliverability of your e-mails. ✅ Thanks to simple SMTP integration, the service is ready to use in a few moments. RESTful API will allow you to integrate with your IT system fully. You can also use ready-made libraries and code samples. 🌐 We have many years of experience in the field of e-mail deliverability. We send over 6 billion messages a year. 🚀 Discover more: https://emaillabs.io/en/
Inboxroad
inboxroad.com
Connect to the Inboxroad SMTP server and get the best delivery with the help of dedicated experts. Inboxroad offers monitoring and personal deliverability advice, helping you get the most out of your email marketing and transactional email activities.
SendPost
sendpost.io
SendPost is an app for managing and optimizing email delivery, offering tracking, handling failures, and integration with email service providers.
InboxIgniter
inboxigniter.com
InboxIgniter.com is a revolutionary email warmup tool. You can simply connect your mailbox you want to run outreach campaigns with and the tool will take care of everything by itself. Inboxigniter is an AI-powered email warmup tool that works by taking care of industries, business niches, languages and locations to give the best results.
GoCustomer
gocustomer.ai
Redefining Customer Engagement with Hyper-Personalized Emails. Propel your marketing with our unique AI blend for customer acquisition, retention, and beyond.
Warmbase
warmbase.io
Warmbase is an email warm up tool. It helps your emails to get warmed up before you reach out to your prospects inbox. Once your email is warmed up, you are ready to land your prospect’s inbox instead of their spam folder. Warmbase saves your time, energy and efforts increasing your email deliverability & reputation to get more sales. Moreover, it moves your emails from recipients' spam folder to inbox automatically and saves your email reputation.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor is an email marketing tool that allows users to create, manage, and analyze personalized email campaigns using templates and automation.
Clever Elements
cleverelements.com
Email marketing for the best. More than 250,000 companies rely on d for email marketing Clever Elements is a German email marketing service. They offer a user friendly editor to design the emails for the campaigns and analytics features.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.
Emercury
emercury.net
Emercury is an email marketing platform that automates campaigns, personalizes communication, and improves email deliverability for businesses.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold allows marketers to create targeted email and SMS campaigns, offering planning, design tools, and analytics for personalized customer engagement.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
MailerLite is an email marketing software that helps create and manage campaigns using features like automation, landing pages, and survey tools.
MailReach
mailreach.co
MailReach is an email warm up service that improves sender reputation by automating realistic email engagement to enhance deliverability and prevent landing in spam.
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an email delivery platform for developers to test and send emails in a controlled environment, offering tools for analytics and optimization.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a platform for creating, automating, and managing Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns with in-depth analytics.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText is an app for managing enterprise information, handling content and unstructured data for large organizations and agencies.
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid is an email delivery platform for managing transactional and marketing emails, offering tools for campaign management, analytics, and integration with other applications.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer is a secure email verification platform that checks email lists for accuracy and deliverability, processing up to 200,000 emails per hour.
SparkPost
developers.sparkpost.com
SparkPost is an email service provider that enables businesses to manage and deliver transactional and marketing emails, focusing on deliverability and providing analytics.
Warmup Inbox
warmupinbox.com
Warmup Inbox enhances email deliverability by connecting users to a network of real inboxes, improving sender reputation and reducing spam classification.
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
Zoho ZeptoMail is a transactional email service that enables businesses to send and manage important emails like welcome messages and password resets.
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
Mailmodo is an email marketing tool that enables users to create interactive AMP emails with automation, audience segmentation, and integration features for improved engagement.
Maildroppa
maildroppa.com
Simple email marketing for busy founders. Maildroppa is an easy-to-learn tool for startups that are building something new. It's the simplest way to connect and grow with your audience.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a recruitment app that automates candidate sourcing and outreach, streamlining the hiring process through email sequences and CRM integrations.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Upland Adestra is an email automation platform that helps businesses create personalized campaigns and automate customer journeys to engage their audience effectively.
Nureply
nureply.com
Nureply is an AI-driven cold email software that personalizes emails, automates campaigns, and optimizes performance for sales outreach.
Warmy
warmy.io
Warmy is an AI email warm-up tool that improves email deliverability by building sender reputation and automating the warming process.
mails.ai
mails.ai
Mails.ai is the go-to platform for growing your business through efficient cold email outreach. It's an advanced yet user-friendly system that helps you reach more people with less effort. What you'll love about Mails.ai: - Smart Email Automation: Our AI takes care of sending emails and follow-ups for you. - Connect as Many Email Accounts as You Want: There’s no cap - link as many accounts as you need. - Real-Time Email Verifier: We make sure your emails land in inboxes, not spam folders, with our instant verification system. - Unlimited Contacts Upload: No matter how big your lead list is, you can upload them all. - AI-Created Custom Emails: Get emails that speak directly to your audience, written by our clever AI. - Intelligent Sending Patterns: Our system smartly rotates senders to keep your deliverability high and spam risks low. Mails.ai is more than just an email campaign tool—it's designed to boost your responses and help you seal more deals. It's all about getting you a better return on your investments, with flat-fee pricing no matter the size of your outreach. And that's not all - enjoy our complimentary email warmup service, which is one of the most generous around. With Mails.ai, you're choosing a blend of effectiveness, scale, and value in your email outreach efforts.
Levitate
levitate.ai
Levitate is a marketing tool for small businesses that helps automate and personalize client communication through emails and texts.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.