Top Email Deliverability Tools - Puerto Rico

Email deliverability tools play a crucial role in enabling businesses to monitor and enhance email campaigns, ultimately boosting their inbox placement and fostering a positive reputation among recipients. These tools prove invaluable in the realm of marketing and sales strategies, elevating open rates and conversion opportunities. By ensuring emails effectively navigate spam filters and are strategically crafted to appear legitimate, these tools become instrumental in achieving success. Typically utilized by email marketers or organizational teams engaged in sending bulk emails to contact lists and leads, the effective deployment of these tools can strategically position valuable content and sales opportunities in front of a wider audience. Additionally, they play a pivotal role in preventing emails from getting lost or flagged as spam, ensuring a more seamless and successful communication process.
mailivery
mailivery.io
Mailivery is an AI-powered email warmup tool that aims to improve email sender reputation and increase email deliverability. By engaging in AI-generated sales conversations, Mailivery helps users bypass spam algorithms and land their emails in their prospects' primary inboxes instead of the spam folder. The tool works by using AI to interact with real emails in the user's inbox. It removes emails from spam and responds to them in real-time to enhance deliverability. Unlike other similar services, Mailivery leverages a peer-to-peer network of over 10,000 users to generate real interactions and improve sender reputation. The tool provides users with dashboards that offer real-time insights into spam analytics and reputation improvement. Users can monitor the number of emails landing in spam, check if they are blacklisted, and receive actionable recommendations to enhance their reputation.Mailivery allows users to customize the volume and timing of their interactions, ensuring maximum deliverability. The tool operates behind the scenes in dedicated folders, minimizing interference with sales activities. Additionally, Mailivery offers options to interact with other customer email accounts, providing better results as different email addresses engage with each other. The tool also offers team management features, allowing users to set up their accounts and actively manage their teams' activity and domain statistics. Furthermore, Mailivery provides a reputation checker and spam score feature to ensure that users have correctly set up their email infrastructure. Customers are assigned a unique identifier to avoid being grouped with other customers by spam filters. Overall, Mailivery aims to help users increase their email deliverability and sales by improving email sender reputation and bypassing spam algorithms.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Wave goodbye to cold email templates and say hello to programmatic cold email outreach! Salesforge is an all-in-one sales execution super app that gives every sales team the highest probability to hit their target by tackling the need to personalize cold email outreach at scale while safeguarding your email deliverability We do that by enabling real-time AI & machine learning to decision critical sales activities, enhance messaging in every language and eliminate the need for various sales point solutions, therefore driving superior conversion rates.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that helps businesses improve their outbound communication. It provides a suite of features to make the process easier, faster and more effective. Connect unlimited inboxes, enjoy free warm-up for all your accounts, built-in email validation and data cleansing, AI-powered sequence and template writer, and much more. The tool also includes features such as email validation and list cleansing, custom personalization fields, automated GIF, IMG and video personalization, AI-copywriting assistant, and more. It helps businesses land new clients, increase their bottom-line, scale their outbound campaigns, secure industry partnerships, and find investors for their next funding round. All of these features are designed to help businesses save time, increase their efficiency, and improve their ROI.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from leading brands across your industry — our platform enables you to accelerate time to value, deliver superior one-on-one experiences and produce measurable results... fast. Emarsys is the platform of choice for more than 1,500 customers around the world. Join thousands of leading brands who trust Emarsys to deliver the predictable, profitable outcomes that their businesses demand and the highly personalized omnichannel experiences that their customers deserve. For more information, visit www.emarsys.com
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore offers a Comprehensive Customer Engagement & Experience Suite that empowers a marketer to create personalized customer experiences. Its platform enables a marketer to connect customer data across channels and systems, create targeted segments, and deliver meaningful experiences across digital channels like Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. With its robust analytics, Netcore Cloud helps brands understand their audience better, enabling targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with customers on a personal level. The platform’s AI and machine learning capabilities ensure that each customer interaction is optimized for engagement and conversion, making every touchpoint an opportunity to impress and retain. Netcore is trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors such as Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel to deliver AI-powered experiences. Some of its marquee global customers include Swiggy, Myntra, Crocs, Pizza Hut, Domino's, McDonald's, and many more. Netcore is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India, affirming its commitment to exceptional workplace culture. The company has a global presence in 20+ offices across North America, South America, Europe, and APAC. Netcore is the Martech OS that helps a business drive revenue growth, maximize customer lifetime value, and accelerate its journey towards profitability.
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo is an enterprise grade email marketing platform that helps brands boost their sales, customer retention and improve lifetime value of customers. The key highlights include an easy to use email builder with drag and drop options, segmentation tools to tailor your messages to users, and creating various intent capture forms. As a smart email toolkit, businesses can use Kasplo to take the best advantage of this cost effective and ROI driven marketing platform.
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
Email is what we do. Making sure your messages are delivered is our top priority. And extraordinary service is our promise. We’ve spent over 15 years perfecting the art and science of easy, reliable delivery for your email. Regardless of the size or complexity of your business, we have the technology, reporting, and support resources available to maximize the success of your email. Looking for a simple, headache-free experience? We’ve struck just the right balance between a feature-rich outgoing mail delivery solution, an easy-to-use dashboard interface, and an even easier setup. You can be set up and running in minutes. Our proprietary email server technology, advanced analytics, and personalized customer support are what help SocketLabs deliver the ultimate customer experience. Our products and services ensure that you can: - Get your important marketing and transactional email to the inbox - Gain highly detailed visual insights into the performance of your email across all KPIs - Access our Email Delivery Experts if a problem does arise - Save time and money by utilizing the efficient and reliable SocketLabs email infrastructure - Capture and store email in the comfort of our highly secure and compliant email system At SocketLabs, we know how vital email is to your business, that’s why perfecting “the science of hitting the inbox” is our passion.
TrulyInbox
trulyinbox.com
TrulyInbox is an email warm-up tool that helps businesses improve their sender's reputation and increase the chances of their emails landing in the inbox. It works by interacting with your inbox in a human way, such as sending and receiving emails at varying intervals, opening and replying to emails, and marking emails as important and starred. This helps to build trust with email service providers (ESPs) and show them that your account is active and engaged. As a result, ESPs are more likely to deliver your emails to the inbox, which can lead to improved email deliverability, increased engagement, and reduced spam complaints.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams to work together to acquire, convert, grow, engage and reactivate Customers and incrementing their value for the Brand.
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.
Folderly
folderly.com
Folderly is an Email Deliverability solution that offers a comprehensive approach to ensuring flawless email deliverability. Locate, solve, and prevent email deliverability pitfalls, and ensure your emails reach the Inbox folder. Never again let your emails be part of the 51% of all business emails that never reach the inbox. Make every email count, bringing in revenue and business opportunities.
Seventh Sense
theseventhsense.com
Seventh Sense is a sales and marketing software that allows Sales and marketing professionals generate data about their prospective and existing customers every day to analyze that data to increase sales, increase marketing engagement and brand awareness, minimize bad customer experiences and lost revenue caused by sales personnel attrition, improve efficiency and overall morale.
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple tools for leads prospecting and email campaigns. This platform offers you everything under one digital roof. Key Features: Email Outreach Capability: Send targeted campaigns to your prospects effortlessly. With email warmup and rotation functionalities, you can ensure that your outreach has maximum effectiveness. Smart Email Matching: No more guesswork! Send emails using the client that matches your lead's email provider. Whether your lead uses Outlook or Gmail, Leadspicker matches and uses the appropriate client for optimal delivery rates. Prospecting Tool: Seamlessly identify potential leads that align with your business's requirements. Dive into a rich pool of prospects and streamline your targeting process. Waterfall Email Hunting: Leadspicker revolutionizes email hunting by employing a unique waterfall approach. By synergizing with over 5 third-party solutions, it ensures a higher success rate and quality in obtaining valid email addresses. Special offers: Data-as-a-Service: Finding quality leads can be challenging. With Leadspicker’s Data-as-a-Service feature, get access to top-tier leads directly on the platform, ready for outreach. Sales Campaign as a Service: From data prospecting to email outreach, let Leadspicker handle the heavy lifting. As a client, your primary focus remains on leads that show genuine interest in meetings, ensuring higher conversion rates.
Inbox Monster
inboxmonster.com
Inbox Monster’s email deliverability and threat monitoring platform allows you to see beyond surface-level metrics. An incredible depth of action-ready visualizations and insights are bolstered by a proactive professional services team. Essentials for the next generation of data-driven email marketer include: + Inbox Placement + Comprehensive Threat Monitoring + Rendering & Testing + DMARC Management + Engagement Intelligence + Pre- and Post-Send Analytics How we help you win at email: Automated intel: Customize monitoring alerts in minutes, then let important insights on a huge number of variables come to you. So you can not think about deliverability 99.5% of the time. Aggregated visuals: Get easy-to-digest visualizations, with the ability to double-click to the granularity you need, so you can react in real time and be the email hero. Analyzed by an expert: Tailored professional services from an expert who goes deep on your program, serving up proactive, action-oriented advice that goes beyond simple metrics.
Inboxy
inboxy.io
Land emails in the inbox effortlessly so you can close more deals. The only inbox warm-up solution that utilizes a private network of headless browsers and AI to guarantee better deliverability. Our IP Warm Up service offers several distinct benefits that separate us from other market solutions. Headless Management We track your domain’s reputation metrics and compare against our database of domains to ensure you always achieve better email deliverability. Domain Score IQ We track your domain’s reputation metrics and compare against our database of domains to ensure you always achieve better email deliverability. Enhance Email Deliverability Our proprietary technology ensures that your emails are optimized for maximum deliverability. By analyzing and tailoring your email parameters, we guarantee that your messages reach their intended recipients without being flagged as spam. Increase Email Open Rates We employ advanced AI-driven algorithms to craft compelling subject lines and content, driving higher engagement with your emails. Our unique approach ensures more eyes on your messages and a significant boost in open rates. High Volume Email IP Warm Up Handling a large volume of emails? Our scalable IP warm-up service allows for the seamless handling of high email volumes, ensuring each one is effectively warmed up without losing personal touch or ending up in spam folders. Email Reputation Management Your email reputation is vital for successful communication. Our continuous monitoring and proactive adjustments keep your email reputation in the green, preventing blacklisting and ensuring uninterrupted email performance.
Reoon
reoon.com
Boost business efficiency by automating manual tasks. Reoon provides the best software solutions and professional tools to support your business.
MailMonitor
mailmonitor.com
From inbox placement and blocklist monitoring to email campaign performance analytics, MailMonitor’s has every essential tool you need to optimize your email marketing campaigns and ensure you’re always following email marketing best practices. MailMonitor is your technology partner that you always needed to make the most of your email marketing campaigns and improve their deliverability. We determine if your campaign will make it to your customer’s inbox before you spend a penny on it. We empower you to fix issues and become a marketing hero.
Nicesender
nicesender.com
Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.
Mailazy
mailazy.com
Mailazy is a Transactional Email Platform that satisfies the requirement for use cases like Reset Password Emails, OTP Emails, Welcome Emails, and so on. The Mailazy platform helps you to send transactional emails seamlessly and track email deliverability. Mailazy enables your applications to send messages via simple HTTP REST APIs or via easy SMTP integration and abstracts away the complexities of sending transactional emails. Stop worrying if your transactional emails made it to customers' inboxes, and focus on what’s curial like building great products and growing your business. Let Mailazy take care of email delivery to your customers’ inbox effectively. Get access now!
Infobip
infobip.com
Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional or promotional emails. Robust and easily scalable infrastructure Process millions of emails in minutes, and deliver them in 2 secs with a 99,4% of deliverability rate. Ready to support any volume of emails. Built for product teams and developers Simple and flexible integration, support all popular programming languages, <100 milliseconds median response time, 99.99% uptime SLA. 24/7 technical support from experienced engineers. Data centers worldwide Local deployments and storage ensure lower latencies and higher security. Remain fully compliant with regional regulations. Deliverability support A dedicated team of deliverability experts helps with onboarding, custom domain warm-up, and maximizing performance. Reporting and analytics Diagnose and resolve sending issues quickly with logs reports and webhooks. Track email performance, and get insights with full email analytics. Email Validation Use API or web application to identify high-risk contacts, remove invalid email addresses, and keep mailing lists clean. Protect sender reputation with a quality database and increase deliverability.
MailChannels
mailchannels.com
Ensure your customers’ emails are always delivered. Our Email Delivery Platform prevents server blocklisting and proactively detects email security issues.
MailCharts
mailcharts.com
MailCharts is a competitor email monitoring tool to understand how often they discount, when they email, and how they segment emails.
SendClean
sendclean.com
SendClean is an intelligent email delivery platform packed with all the tools and features to help businesses achieve their marketing and sales goals in the most simplified manner.
Unspam
unspam.email
Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.
EmailLabs
emaillabs.io
EmailLabs was created for those who have a system that generates e-mails. Whether you have a store, billing, accounting, CRM, ERP, CMS or a dedicated Marketing Automation system - EmailLabs will increase the deliverability of your e-mails. ✅ Thanks to simple SMTP integration, the service is ready to use in a few moments. RESTful API will allow you to integrate with your IT system fully. You can also use ready-made libraries and code samples. 🌐 We have many years of experience in the field of e-mail deliverability. We send over 6 billion messages a year. 🚀 Discover more: https://emaillabs.io/en/
Inboxroad
inboxroad.com
Connect to the Inboxroad SMTP server and get the best delivery with the help of dedicated experts. Inboxroad offers monitoring and personal deliverability advice, helping you get the most out of your email marketing and transactional email activities.
SendPost
sendpost.io
Email API + SMTP Relay We provide developers, businesses and ESPs with tools, expertise and support needed to reliably deliver, measure and optimise emails so they reach your customers' inboxes on time, every time.
InboxIgniter
inboxigniter.com
InboxIgniter.com is a revolutionary email warmup tool. You can simply connect your mailbox you want to run outreach campaigns with and the tool will take care of everything by itself. Inboxigniter is an AI-powered email warmup tool that works by taking care of industries, business niches, languages and locations to give the best results.
GoCustomer
gocustomer.ai
Redefining Customer Engagement with Hyper-Personalized Emails. Propel your marketing with our unique AI blend for customer acquisition, retention, and beyond.
Warmbase
warmbase.io
Warmbase is an email warm up tool. It helps your emails to get warmed up before you reach out to your prospects inbox. Once your email is warmed up, you are ready to land your prospect’s inbox instead of their spam folder. Warmbase saves your time, energy and efforts increasing your email deliverability & reputation to get more sales. Moreover, it moves your emails from recipients' spam folder to inbox automatically and saves your email reputation.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engagement-based segmentation allow marketers to deliver targeted content to large lists of subscribers without any technical expertise.
Clever Elements
cleverelements.com
Email marketing for the best. More than 250,000 companies rely on d for email marketing Clever Elements is a German email marketing service. They offer a user friendly editor to design the emails for the campaigns and analytics features.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdigital streamlines decision-making and paves the way for marketing creativity that delivers customer engagement at scale. With powerful AI capabilities, Dotdigital makes it easy to automate deeply personalized experiences across web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and more. Trusted by over 4,000 brands across ecommerce, retail, not-for-profit, education, financial services, and other sectors, Dotdigital enables marketers across the globe. Headquartered in London and established in 1999, Dotdigital is focused on building trusted, connected, and future-proofed solutions that empower customer-obsessed businesses. Learn more at dotdigital.com.
Emercury
emercury.net
Emercury helps marketers, entrepreneurs, and business owners with nurturing their leads to customers, converting more sales to existing customers, and educating your customers to increase retention through our easy to use email marketing automation platform. Our approach to email marketing is all based around educating the marketer on email marketing best practices. We become your extended email marketing specialists whether it be for optimizing automation’s, improving delivery or improving engagement. We are fully transparent and believe in open communication at all times.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert across channels. We also offer customizable templates (not limited to premium accounts), hands-on customer support, and functionality that is built to scale with you. * Plan — Collaborate across teams, be proactive about your campaigns and customer outreach. * Design — Our world-class editor and hundreds of responsive templates help you design compelling mobile emails and test effective CTAs. * Target and Engage — Use segmentation to power more personalized messages based on what you know about your customers, and our automation tools help you efficiently build and execute ongoing campaigns that keep your brand top of mind. * Analyze and Optimize — Understand the impact of your programs and improve over time with real-time analytics, testing and insights, even when you’re on the go. * Integrations — Emma integrates with top CRM, e-commerce, and analytics platforms so you can use data from the technologies you use most to create informed and dynamic creative.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
MailReach
mailreach.co
The #1 email warm up service to stop landing in spam. Meet MailReach, the email warm up service that raises your email reputation by generating positive and realistic engagement to your emails on autopilot.
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. Email Sending - to send emails on production. In-depth Analytics - to control your email infrastructure performance. EMAIL TESTING FOR SECURE EMAIL TESTING Test your emails in a zero-risk environment. Mailtrap Email Testing offers a fake SMTP server to trap your test emails. With the provided tools, you can grab SMTP traffic, validate CSS/HTML, check spam score, and automate your flow to debug and improve your emails before sending them. Take advantage of Mailtrap Email Testing API to test any email-related functionality and share it with your team. EMAIL SENDING TO REACH RECIPIENTS’ INBOXES After inspecting and debugging your emails in staging, use reliable Mailtrap Email Sending to send emails on production. Integrate it with your application easily and fast. Get email infrastructure that is designed to provide you with high deliverability rates by default. CONTROL EMAILS WITH ACTIONABLE ANALYTICS Monitor your email stats with a helicopter view dashboard, drill-down reports and 60-day email logs. Use regular weekly reports with week-on-week comparison to monitor your deliverability trends and critical alerts if your metrics suddenly drop.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichannel marketing needs: newsletters, transactional emails, subscription forms, landing pages, promotions, SMS, Messaging Apps (Facebook Messenger and Telegram), and much more! Try its drag & drop email builder, integrate your marketing stack, create automated multichannel workflows in a matter of seconds and monitor your campaign performances through in-depth reports. Italian by birth, international by vocation. Established in 2003, over the years MailUp has grown to become the market leader in Italy and to operate in over 50 countries, with 5 branches worldwide. Over 10,000 companies across the globe trust MailUp as a strategic partner for their Digital Marketing activities. MailUp offers the best infrastructure and international certifications to ensure maximum deliverability to your messages. Its powerful messaging platform is complemented by a range of tools to help your day-to-day marketing campaigns run smoothly. Its teams at the technology hubs in Cremona (Italy) and Silicon Valley are at the forefront of flexible, scalable, integrated software development.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. OpenText aims its products at addressing information management requirements, including management of large volumes of content, compliance with regulatory requirements, and mobile and online experience management.OpenText employs over 14,000 people worldwide and is a publicly traded company, listed on the NASDAQ (OTEX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (OTEX).
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid has raised over $81 million and has offices in Denver, Colorado; Boulder, Colorado; Irvine, California; Redwood City, California; and London.The company went public with a debut in the New York Stock Exchange on November 16, 2017. Twilio acquired SendGrid in February 2019.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer - The easiest to use, yet the most powerful E-mail Validation and deliverability Service. Bouncer is a SaaS fortress-like secure (SOC 2 and GDPR compliant) e-mail verification, and deliverability platform trusted by thousands of companies from 6 continents. The platform was founded in 2017 with a simple mission to improve Human 2 Human e-mail communication and help people to get and stay connected via the e-mail channel. Bouncer is a technological leader in the e-mail validation market. Both list and API verification are top-notch mechanisms with a zero downtime policy. The product has the best coverage and high performance (up to 200 000 verified e-mails per hour per customer). To be a more complex solution for both Enterprise and SMB segments, the product has additional features like e-mail Toxicity Check and Deliverability Kit, so users can take care of and improve their deliverability. Bouncer also has a vast integrations library (top Marketing Automation, Email Marketing, or Sales tools). Why should you consider Bouncer as your e-mail validation and deliverability solution? 1. High precision with bias against false negatives - so the customers don’t lose the ability to connect because of the wrong categorization 2. The best coverage - the ability to verify e-mail addresses hosted by different e-mail service providers (even deep catch-all Google Workspace and Office365 verification) with a low amount of unknown results (0,3-3%) 3. High performance - speed of verification and generous rate-limiting. They can quickly check 200 000 e-mails per hour per customer 4. Reliable (zero downtime policy) and Secure - SOC2 ready 5. Complexity simplified - top-notch technological solution with simple and intuitive UI. Features: Super simple to use E-mail Checker & E-mail Verifier Just drag and drop your e-mail list with up to 250k addresses, and let Bouncer's e-mail checker do the job! You will know which e-mails are safe to send, but the app will also detect
SparkPost
developers.sparkpost.com
SparkPost is the world’s #1 email infrastructure provider and the most performant email delivery service available. Our customers send over 5 trillion messages a year, over 37 percent of the world’s business email. Several SparkPost customers—including the largest social networks—send over a billion emails a day, making us the fastest-growing email delivery service provider on the market. For more than a decade, we’ve developed the leading technology in the email industry and the first email delivery service truly architected for the cloud. From the finely-tuned Momentum MTA to today’s fully elastic cloud email delivery service, we provide our customers with proven highest inbox delivery rates, easy setup and launch, and the most comprehensive analytics and insight. Built on the AWS platform, we give our customers the reliability and scalability they demand—and more. There’s never been a better way to send email. Our technology is powerful, but SparkPost’s most valuable asset is our people—the most talented and experienced email experts in the industry. From deliverability experts to a community of developers to dedicated Technical Account Managers for enterprise customers, our team is there with you every step of the way. Whether you are just starting out building an app; a large, complex enterprise; or somewhere in between, there’s a SparkPost service to match your email delivery needs.
Warmup Inbox
warmupinbox.com
Stop sending cold emails to spam. Warmup Inbox is an email warmup service that automatically raises your email sending reputation through our network of inboxes talking to each other.
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
ZeptoMail (formerly TransMail) is a dedicated transactional email sending service by Zoho. ZeptoMail only allows users to send transactional emails, which helps us ensure reliable and guaranteed delivery of your transactional emails. Setup options ZeptoMail provides two setup options—SMTP and Email API. Integrate your business with ZeptoMail in a few quick steps using SMTP or use Email APIs for a deeper integration. Separate email streams Categorize your emails by domain, application, purpose, and more into groups called Mail Agents. You can view focused reports and control access and email sending of each Mail Agent using unique API tokens and SMTP credentials. Email templates ZeptoMail provides email templates for common types of transactional emails. Choose from the sample templates or create your own from scratch. Email tracking Track recipient activities, like opens and clicks, to improve email performance. ZeptoMail also logs processed emails and offers real-time notifications with webhook configuration. Reports View graphical reports of recipient activity and generate comparison reports of sending activity between multiple Mail Agents. Access management Use the advanced user permissions to assign roles to each user. This helps you manage which users have access to each of your Mail Agents and their associated data. WordPress plugin Use the ZeptoMail plugin for WordPress to configure your ZeptoMail account in your WordPress account. You can send emails directly from your WordPress website
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
Mailmodo is a new-age email marketing tool that helps you create and send app-like interactive emails to help you get higher conversions and ROI. It is power packed with all the features you see across different ESP's along with interactive AMP emails to get you better ROI than ever. With Mailmodo you can - - Create Stunning No code emails - Integrate with 1000+ tools - Segment your audience in minutes - Trigger Journeys and automation - Improve Deliverability and open rates And much more.
Maildroppa
maildroppa.com
Simple email marketing for busy founders. Maildroppa is an easy-to-learn tool for startups that are building something new. It's the simplest way to connect and grow with your audience.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a NYC-based SaaS company in the recruiting tech space, recently acquired by Greenhouse Software in October 2021. Since 2016, we've been helping recruiting agencies around the world build more predictable client and candidate pipeline. Our platform helps reduce the time it takes to engage with prospects and candidates. Interseller can find and reach out to any personal or work email address through automated and personalized email sequences, all while keeping 30+ CRMs and ATSs up-to-date.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
Nureply
nureply.com
Nureply is a cold email software that uses advanced AI technology to personalize emails, rewrite content, and send out emails with maximum efficiency. It is designed to help outbound teams generate more sales and more revenue with its suite of AI-driven tools. Nureply's AI model has been trained on over 1 billion parameters to ensure that emails are written with a mix of human and artificial intelligence. It is also capable of automatically creating email campaigns and scheduling follow-ups for months in advance. Furthermore, the AI model can optimize campaigns for key performance indicators (KPIs) such as open rates, response rates, and click-through rates.Nureply also offers features such as one-click cancellation, no contract, and zero chances of emails landing in the spam folder. It also offers a spam keyword checker to ensure emails get delivered to the right inbox. Additionally, Nureply can generate personalized first lines in seconds and is 3x faster than any other AI tool. With Nureply, users can save up to 200 minutes per day and increase response rates by up to 240%. Lastly, Nureply offers a 7-day free trial with 30 free credits to try out all its features.
Warmy
warmy.io
Warmy is an AI-powered email warm-up tool designed to improve email deliverability. By automating the warming up process, Warmy aims to simplify email marketing and make it more efficient. The tool connects to your mailbox and utilizes an artificial intelligence engine called "Adeline" to warm up your mailbox at an optimal pace. Adeline analyzes hundreds of parameters daily, interacts with real people on your behalf, and ensures that your emails reach the inbox consistently. Warmy provides full progress monitoring, offering a clear and transparent process so users can stay informed and in control. It includes features like an Email Deliverability Checker, Email Health Checker, and Email Template Checker to enhance the success of email campaigns. One key benefit of Warmy is that it improves email activity by automatically opening, marking as important, and removing sent messages from the spam folder, thereby boosting your reputation as a sender. The tool also offers an ROI Calculator to estimate the potential savings and return on investment for businesses. Warmy is compatible with major email providers and offers integration with popular apps and tools, allowing users to streamline their workflows. With a quick setup process, Warmy aims to save users weeks of frustration typically associated with email deliverability issues. Overall, Warmy provides a user-friendly and automation-driven solution to optimize email deliverability and enhance email marketing campaigns.
mails.ai
mails.ai
Mails.ai is the go-to platform for growing your business through efficient cold email outreach. It's an advanced yet user-friendly system that helps you reach more people with less effort. What you'll love about Mails.ai: - Smart Email Automation: Our AI takes care of sending emails and follow-ups for you. - Connect as Many Email Accounts as You Want: There’s no cap - link as many accounts as you need. - Real-Time Email Verifier: We make sure your emails land in inboxes, not spam folders, with our instant verification system. - Unlimited Contacts Upload: No matter how big your lead list is, you can upload them all. - AI-Created Custom Emails: Get emails that speak directly to your audience, written by our clever AI. - Intelligent Sending Patterns: Our system smartly rotates senders to keep your deliverability high and spam risks low. Mails.ai is more than just an email campaign tool—it's designed to boost your responses and help you seal more deals. It's all about getting you a better return on your investments, with flat-fee pricing no matter the size of your outreach. And that's not all - enjoy our complimentary email warmup service, which is one of the most generous around. With Mails.ai, you're choosing a blend of effectiveness, scale, and value in your email outreach efforts.
Levitate
levitate.ai
Founded in 2017 by ShareFile creator Jesse Lipson, Levitate helps small businesses focus on what they do best: building relationships. Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help small businesses build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows users to send personal emails at scale, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys, schedule meetings, remember key facts about their contacts, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach -- all with a dedicated marketing coach by your side.