Email client software allows users to manage their email accounts through a desktop application. While they function similarly to webmail managers available through a browser, email clients are accessed via a downloaded program. Some email account providers offer their own email clients, though most do not provide email accounts themselves. A key advantage of email clients is their ability to create a unified inbox for multiple email accounts. Although some webmail services can consolidate emails from multiple accounts from the same provider, email clients can gather emails from different providers into a single location. Like webmail services, email clients either include calendar features or integrate with external calendar software, enabling users to easily coordinate meetings and track important dates.

Zoom

zoom.us

Zoom is a video conferencing app that allows users to hold virtual meetings, enabling video chats, screen sharing, and integration with various tools.

Microsoft Outlook

outlook.com

Microsoft Outlook is a web app for managing emails, calendars, contacts, and tasks, suitable for personal and professional use.

Spike

spikenow.com

Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.

Missive

missiveapp.com

Missive is a collaborative email management app that centralizes team communication through shared inboxes, internal chat, and automated workflows.

Front

front.com

Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.

Trengo

trengo.com

Trengo is a customer engagement platform that centralizes communications from multiple channels, automates responses, and enhances team collaboration.

Loop Email

intheloop.io

Loop Email is a team inbox app that consolidates customer communications, allowing teams to manage shared emails, chat, and automate workflows in one place.

Pingly

pingly.com

Pingly allows users to communicate via email, text, and voice on a single platform for seamless messaging and calling.

Unipile

unipile.com

Unipile integrates LinkedIn, messaging, and calendar tools, allowing users to manage posts, schedule content, and analyze engagement metrics effectively.

Mailstand

mailstand.com

Mailstand is a cold email outreach platform that merges mailboxes to optimize email campaigns and manage sending limits automatically.

