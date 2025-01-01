App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Email client software allows users to manage their email accounts through a desktop application. While they function similarly to webmail managers available through a browser, email clients are accessed via a downloaded program. Some email account providers offer their own email clients, though most do not provide email accounts themselves. A key advantage of email clients is their ability to create a unified inbox for multiple email accounts. Although some webmail services can consolidate emails from multiple accounts from the same provider, email clients can gather emails from different providers into a single location. Like webmail services, email clients either include calendar features or integrate with external calendar software, enabling users to easily coordinate meetings and track important dates.