Email client software allows users to manage their email accounts through a desktop application. While they function similarly to webmail managers available through a browser, email clients are accessed via a downloaded program. Some email account providers offer their own email clients, though most do not provide email accounts themselves. A key advantage of email clients is their ability to create a unified inbox for multiple email accounts. Although some webmail services can consolidate emails from multiple accounts from the same provider, email clients can gather emails from different providers into a single location. Like webmail services, email clients either include calendar features or integrate with external calendar software, enabling users to easily coordinate meetings and track important dates.
Zoom
zoom.us
Zoom is a video conferencing app that allows users to hold virtual meetings, enabling video chats, screen sharing, and integration with various tools.
Microsoft Outlook
outlook.com
Microsoft Outlook is a web app for managing emails, calendars, contacts, and tasks, suitable for personal and professional use.
Front
front.com
Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.
Missive
missiveapp.com
Missive is a collaborative email management app that centralizes team communication through shared inboxes, internal chat, and automated workflows.
Pingly
pingly.com
Message or talk seamlessly with anyone over Email, Text & Voice from a single unified platform.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a customer engagement platform that centralizes communications from multiple channels, automates responses, and enhances team collaboration.
Loop Email
intheloop.io
Loop Email is a simple yet powerful team inbox. It's been built with the familiarity of an email client, so it's easy to set up and use for any teams that are used to handling customer messages via email. It's hard being productive when you spend half your time reading emails, and the other half flipping between platforms to tell your team about said emails. You need a single app that's going to help you move faster and keep everything and everyone on the same page. This is Loop. It simplifies and organizes all your incoming work communication into one inbox and gives you and your team back order, control and focus. With Loop no messages get missed and your team can assign ownership, chat about customer emails, exchange files, automate workflows and manage shared inboxes with ease. Why not try it today?
Unipile
unipile.com
Unipile integrates LinkedIn, messaging, and calendar tools, allowing users to manage posts, schedule content, and analyze engagement metrics effectively.
Mailstand
mailstand.com
Mailstand is a cold email outreach platform that allows you to merge mailboxes to scale your email outreach. Using multiple mailboxes on one campaign is important if you want to reach more people faster. Set limitations and sending patterns on the mailbox level and Mailstand will automatically follow your rules so you never over send at the wrong time.
