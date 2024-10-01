App store for web apps
Top Email Client Software - New Caledonia
Email client software allows users to manage their email accounts through a desktop application. While they function similarly to webmail managers available through a browser, email clients are accessed via a downloaded program. Some email account providers offer their own email clients, though most do not provide email accounts themselves. A key advantage of email clients is their ability to create a unified inbox for multiple email accounts. Although some webmail services can consolidate emails from multiple accounts from the same provider, email clients can gather emails from different providers into a single location. Like webmail services, email clients either include calendar features or integrate with external calendar software, enabling users to easily coordinate meetings and track important dates.
Zoom Web
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgr...
Outlook
microsoft.com
Outlook on the web (previously known as Exchange Web Connect, Outlook Web Access, and Outlook Web App) is a personal information manager web app from Microsoft. It includes a web-based email client, a calendar tool, a contact manager, and a task manager. It also includes add-in integration, Skype on...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. They’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to r...
Missive
missiveapp.com
Missive was launched in 2015 from Quebec City, Canada. It is currently composed of 3 co-founders and 2 employees. Missive is an app that brings team inboxes and chat under a single roof. It was built with collaboration in mind to centralize your team's communication. Among its many features, Missiv...
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center l...
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a comprehensive customer engagement platform designed to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhancing the customer experience and team collaboration. With a focus on efficiency and automation, Trengo enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly from a singl...
Loop Email
intheloop.io
Loop Email is a simple yet powerful team inbox. It's been built with the familiarity of an email client, so it's easy to set up and use for any teams that are used to handling customer messages via email. It's hard being productive when you spend half your time reading emails, and the other half fli...
Unipile
unipile.com
Incorporate APIs for email and messaging to facilitate direct conversations through LinkedIn, Gmail, and WhatsApp within your application, enhancing user productivity and satisfaction.
Pingly
pingly.com
Message or talk seamlessly with anyone over Email, Text & Voice from a single unified platform.
Mailstand
mailstand.com
Mailstand is a cold email outreach platform that allows you to merge mailboxes to scale your email outreach. Using multiple mailboxes on one campaign is important if you want to reach more people faster. Set limitations and sending patterns on the mailbox level and Mailstand will automatically follo...