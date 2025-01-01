App store for web apps

Email Anti-spam Software
Top Email Anti-spam Software

Email anti-spam technology is designed to stop malicious content from reaching recipients' inboxes. These tools analyze email messages, content, and attachments for potential threats, filtering or blocking any that appear suspicious. Administrators can allow content or senders they trust while blocking or blacklisting those deemed suspicious. Companies rely on email anti-spam tools to protect employees from phishing attacks and prevent the accidental download of malware that could compromise local networks. These tools also help ensure that sensitive information is not mistakenly sent to unauthorized recipients, reducing the risk of security breaches.

HornetSecurity

HornetSecurity

hornetsecurity.com

HornetSecurity offers a comprehensive security solution for Microsoft 365, including email protection, compliance, backup, and recovery features.

SaneBox

SaneBox

sanebox.com

SaneBox is an email management tool that organizes your inbox by filtering unimportant emails and summarizing them, saving users time and reducing clutter.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

proofpoint.com

Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.

IronVest

IronVest

ironvest.com

IronVest InboxGuard is an AI-driven anti-phishing tool that provides real-time security training on actual phishing emails to enhance organizational security awareness.

Heimdal

Heimdal

heimdalsecurity.com

Heimdal is a cybersecurity app that provides malware detection, web protection, ransomware defense, and endpoint management across multiple operating systems.

Mailinblack

Mailinblack

mailinblack.com

Mailinblack is an email security app that protects users from phishing, malware, and spam while helping organizations manage email threats effectively.

Intermedia

Intermedia

intermedia.com

Intermedia is a cloud communications platform offering voice, video, chat, email, file sharing, and IT management solutions for businesses to enhance collaboration and productivity.

Valimail

Valimail

valimail.com

Valimail is an email authentication management platform that simplifies securing email communications and protects domains from phishing attacks through DMARC enforcement.

SimplyCast

SimplyCast

simplycast.com

SimplyCast is a communication platform that provides over 20 tools for managing outreach, including email, SMS, and automation to improve engagement and efficiency.

OOPSpam

OOPSpam

oopspam.com

OOPSpam is a spam filtering app that uses machine learning to block unwanted submissions without CAPTCHAs, ensuring user privacy and seamless integration with various platforms.

1Fort

1Fort

1fort.com

1Fort simplifies cyber insurance for middle-market businesses, allowing brokers to quote faster and helping businesses automate compliance to improve coverage and pricing.

