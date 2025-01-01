Find the right software and services.
Email anti-spam technology is designed to stop malicious content from reaching recipients' inboxes. These tools analyze email messages, content, and attachments for potential threats, filtering or blocking any that appear suspicious. Administrators can allow content or senders they trust while blocking or blacklisting those deemed suspicious. Companies rely on email anti-spam tools to protect employees from phishing attacks and prevent the accidental download of malware that could compromise local networks. These tools also help ensure that sensitive information is not mistakenly sent to unauthorized recipients, reducing the risk of security breaches.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
HornetSecurity offers a comprehensive security solution for Microsoft 365, including email protection, compliance, backup, and recovery features.
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that organizes your inbox by filtering unimportant emails and summarizing them, saving users time and reducing clutter.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
IronVest
ironvest.com
IronVest InboxGuard is an AI-driven anti-phishing tool that provides real-time security training on actual phishing emails to enhance organizational security awareness.
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal is a cybersecurity app that provides malware detection, web protection, ransomware defense, and endpoint management across multiple operating systems.
Mailinblack
mailinblack.com
Mailinblack is an email security app that protects users from phishing, malware, and spam while helping organizations manage email threats effectively.
Intermedia
intermedia.com
Intermedia is a cloud communications platform offering voice, video, chat, email, file sharing, and IT management solutions for businesses to enhance collaboration and productivity.
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is an email authentication management platform that simplifies securing email communications and protects domains from phishing attacks through DMARC enforcement.
SimplyCast
simplycast.com
SimplyCast is a communication platform that provides over 20 tools for managing outreach, including email, SMS, and automation to improve engagement and efficiency.
OOPSpam
oopspam.com
OOPSpam is a spam filtering app that uses machine learning to block unwanted submissions without CAPTCHAs, ensuring user privacy and seamless integration with various platforms.
1Fort
1fort.com
1Fort simplifies cyber insurance for middle-market businesses, allowing brokers to quote faster and helping businesses automate compliance to improve coverage and pricing.
