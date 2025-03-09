Top Email Anti-spam Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Email anti-spam technology is designed to stop malicious content from reaching recipients' inboxes. These tools analyze email messages, content, and attachments for potential threats, filtering or blocking any that appear suspicious. Administrators can allow content or senders they trust while blocking or blacklisting those deemed suspicious. Companies rely on email anti-spam tools to protect employees from phishing attacks and prevent the accidental download of malware that could compromise local networks. These tools also help ensure that sensitive information is not mistakenly sent to unauthorized recipients, reducing the risk of security breaches.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that organizes your inbox by filtering unimportant emails and summarizing them, saving users time and reducing clutter.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
HornetSecurity offers a comprehensive security solution for Microsoft 365, including email protection, compliance, backup, and recovery features.
SimplyCast
simplycast.com
SimplyCast is an ISO 27001:2013-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company's 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.
IronVest
ironvest.com
IronVest InboxGuard, previously "Retruster", is the only AI-powered anti-phishing solution that delivers security training both contextually and in real-time on actual phishing emails that your organization might receive. We layer our solution with an immersive security training program that offers consistently updated, relevant, and highly engaging content that is specifically designed to change employee behavior and promote a strong security culture throughout your enterprise.
Intermedia
intermedia.com
Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 140,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, though our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience. As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models. Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company's cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of every kind and every size – increasing enforcement success rates from less than 25% to over 95%. As the only FedRAMP-certified platform and the vetted DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments and Twilio SendGrid, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key email authentication standards body, championing increased trust and safety in the email ecosystem. For more information visit www.valimail.com.
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal is a cybersecurity app that provides malware detection, web protection, ransomware defense, and endpoint management across multiple operating systems.
1Fort
1fort.com
1Fort streamlines the process of placing cyber insurance for middle-market businesses, saving insurance brokers and their clients time and money. Brokers use 1Fort to quote more markets in less time by helping their clients get insurable in days, not weeks. Businesses use 1Fort to automate up to 90% of the work to meet security requirements, enabling them to unlock better-priced policies and more comprehensive coverage.
Mailinblack
mailinblack.com
Mailinblack is an email security app that protects users from phishing, malware, and spam while helping organizations manage email threats effectively.
OOPSpam
oopspam.com
OOPSpam API stops bots and manual spam from reaching your customers with high accuracy and privacy.
