Top Email Anti-spam Software - Latvia
Email anti-spam technology is designed to stop malicious content from reaching recipients' inboxes. These tools analyze email messages, content, and attachments for potential threats, filtering or blocking any that appear suspicious. Administrators can allow content or senders they trust while blocking or blacklisting those deemed suspicious. Companies rely on email anti-spam tools to protect employees from phishing attacks and prevent the accidental download of malware that could compromise local networks. These tools also help ensure that sensitive information is not mistakenly sent to unauthorized recipients, reducing the risk of security breaches.
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that helps the average worker save at least 2.5 hours per week so they can spend more time outside their inbox. Founded in 2011, SaneBox offers individuals and enterprise clients alike a full suite of email organizational tools to take back control of their inbox.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
365 Total Protection is the only solution on the market to cover all aspects of security, compliance and backup for Microsoft 365. Choose from various bundles to suit your business needs, and enjoy state-of-the-art email security that protects against spam, viruses, phishing and ransomware; plus ema...
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archivi...
IronVest
ironvest.com
IronVest InboxGuard, previously "Retruster", is the only AI-powered anti-phishing solution that delivers security training both contextually and in real-time on actual phishing emails that your organization might receive. We layer our solution with an immersive security training program that offers ...
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal® is a fast-growing cybersecurity company focused on continuous technological innovation. Since its establishment in 2014 in Copenhagen, based on the winning idea of CTF World Champions, Heimdal has experienced spectacular growth by proactively building products that anticipate threatscape tr...
Mailinblack
mailinblack.com
Protect your business and employees against threats with the leading email protection solution in France. Mailinblack technologies combine artificial and human intelligence and have been recognised for more than 20 years by companies, health establishments and public institutions. Join our 14,000 cu...
Intermedia
intermedia.com
Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 140,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, though our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more....
SimplyCast
simplycast.com
SimplyCast is an ISO 27001:2013-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company's 3...
OOPSpam
oopspam.com
OOPSpam API stops bots and manual spam from reaching your customers with high accuracy and privacy.
1Fort
1fort.com
1Fort streamlines the process of placing cyber insurance for middle-market businesses, saving insurance brokers and their clients time and money. Brokers use 1Fort to quote more markets in less time by helping their clients get insurable in days, not weeks. Businesses use 1Fort to automate up to 90%...
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company's cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of ...