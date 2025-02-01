Top Email Anti-spam Software - Belize

Find the right software and services.
Email anti-spam technology is designed to stop malicious content from reaching recipients' inboxes. These tools analyze email messages, content, and attachments for potential threats, filtering or blocking any that appear suspicious. Administrators can allow content or senders they trust while blocking or blacklisting those deemed suspicious. Companies rely on email anti-spam tools to protect employees from phishing attacks and prevent the accidental download of malware that could compromise local networks. These tools also help ensure that sensitive information is not mistakenly sent to unauthorized recipients, reducing the risk of security breaches.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archiving.
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that helps the average worker save at least 2.5 hours per week so they can spend more time outside their inbox. Founded in 2011, SaneBox offers individuals and enterprise clients alike a full suite of email organizational tools to take back control of their inbox.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
365 Total Protection is the only solution on the market to cover all aspects of security, compliance and backup for Microsoft 365. Choose from various bundles to suit your business needs, and enjoy state-of-the-art email security that protects against spam, viruses, phishing and ransomware; plus email signatures and disclaimers. You can also benefit from Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to defend your users against the most sophisticated email attacks, automated email continuity to prevent unexpected downtime and legally compliant email archiving to keep all emails safe and searchable. You can even opt for backup and recovery for endpoints and Microsoft 365 data in mailboxes, Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint. 365 Total Protection‘s tailored integration with Microsoft 365 simplifies your entire experience: from signup, to setup, to feature and user management. Its central console is a perfect blend of data privacy and ease of use, enabling you to do more and worry less.
SimplyCast
simplycast.com
SimplyCast is an ISO 27001:2013-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company's 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.
IronVest
ironvest.com
IronVest InboxGuard, previously "Retruster", is the only AI-powered anti-phishing solution that delivers security training both contextually and in real-time on actual phishing emails that your organization might receive. We layer our solution with an immersive security training program that offers consistently updated, relevant, and highly engaging content that is specifically designed to change employee behavior and promote a strong security culture throughout your enterprise.
Intermedia
intermedia.com
Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 140,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, though our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience. As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models. Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company's cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of every kind and every size – increasing enforcement success rates from less than 25% to over 95%. As the only FedRAMP-certified platform and the vetted DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments and Twilio SendGrid, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key email authentication standards body, championing increased trust and safety in the email ecosystem. For more information visit www.valimail.com.
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal® is a fast-growing cybersecurity company focused on continuous technological innovation. Since its establishment in 2014 in Copenhagen, based on the winning idea of CTF World Champions, Heimdal has experienced spectacular growth by proactively building products that anticipate threatscape trends. The company offers a multi-layered security suite that combines threat prevention, patch and asset management, endpoint rights management, and antivirus and mail security which together secure customers against cyberattacks and keep critical information and intellectual property safe. Heimdal has been recognized as a thought leader in the industry and has won multiple international awards both for its solutions and for its educational content creation. The Heimdal line of products currently consists of 10 products and 2 services. The former category encompasses Threat Prevention Endpoint, Threat Prevention Network, Patch & Asset Management, Privileged Access Management, Application Control, Next-Gen Endpoint Antivirus, Ransomware Encryption Protection, Email Security, Email Fraud Prevention, and Remote Desktop. The latter is represented by Endpoint Detection & Response, as well as eXtended Detection & Response, or EDR and XDR for short. Currently, Heimdal’s cybersecurity solutions are deployed in more than 45 countries and supported regionally from offices in 15+ countries, by 175+ highly qualified specialists. Heimdal is ISAE 3000 certified and secures more than 2 million endpoints for over 10,000 companies. The company supports its partners without concessions on the basis of predictability and scalability. The common goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem and a strategic partnership.
1Fort
1fort.com
1Fort streamlines the process of placing cyber insurance for middle-market businesses, saving insurance brokers and their clients time and money. Brokers use 1Fort to quote more markets in less time by helping their clients get insurable in days, not weeks. Businesses use 1Fort to automate up to 90% of the work to meet security requirements, enabling them to unlock better-priced policies and more comprehensive coverage.
Mailinblack
mailinblack.com
Protect your business and employees against threats with the leading email protection solution in France. Mailinblack technologies combine artificial and human intelligence and have been recognised for more than 20 years by companies, health establishments and public institutions. Join our 14,000 customers who benefit from an effective and upgradable solution that is adapted to their organisation, in addition to a world-class support service.
OOPSpam
oopspam.com
OOPSpam API stops bots and manual spam from reaching your customers with high accuracy and privacy.
