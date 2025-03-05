Top eLearning Content Software - Ukraine

Find the right software and services.
eLearning content providers cater to businesses and professionals by offering ready-made content libraries accessible via the cloud. These libraries encompass courses, lessons, videos, and books across diverse subjects such as business skills, management, leadership, IT, environmental health and safety (EHS) compliance training, and more. Subscription models are common among these providers, granting a specified number of users access to curated content. Additionally, some eLearning providers charge for certificates of completion or offer enterprise-level access to courses and advanced eLearning features. Certain providers also furnish learning management system (LMS) software or integrations designed to complement their content libraries. These LMS solutions and integrations assist companies and learning departments in overseeing and optimizing their employees' eLearning training progress. Furthermore, training companies may seamlessly integrate eLearning content solutions with their existing training management system software.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a team of designers and programmers to make an impact with striking, visual communication in a flash. Use interactive and animated effects to easily distribute information in layers that viewers can explore and discover. Leave outdated content creation software behind, and stun and engage your audience with Genially. The Wow Effect is just a few clicks away. Choose from over 1100 templates, or start from scratch. Join a community of millions of users worldwide that includes businesspeople, teachers, marketers, designers and companies like Hulu, Danone, Michelin and Heineken. The future of communication awaits you.
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to master. We do this by curating a collection of 15,000+ of Udemy’s top-rated courses (still just a fraction of a percent of the full Udemy course collection). Our content covers a variety of key business and technical topics ranging from development and IT to leadership, marketing, PM, design and stress management. Udemy Business strives to provide an authentic learning experience for all employees–globally–and hosts in-demand topics across 10 languages taught by subject matter experts in their native language (beyond the traditional approach of content dubbing and video captions). In addition to a curated content collection, organizations can also host and distribute their own proprietary content on Udemy.
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audience — be it for corporate training and L&D, HR, internal comms, marketing, sales, and more. Founded in 2012, Powtoon has offices in London, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Ukraine, and the Philippines. With Powtoon you can easily create your own free (or paid) studio-quality HD live and animated videos — eliminating the high cost of hiring a video production team. Powtoon offers a huge library of professionally-designed templates, scenes, characters, props, videos, soundtracks, and more. Upload your own media, videos, GIFs, images, voiceovers, and anything you need to get your audience to care, connect, and act.
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning, the leading online learning platform, helps organizations increase learner engagement and develop the skills they need today and tomorrow. With over 16,000 courses taught by real-world experts from Lynda.com—and more than 50 new courses added every week—the library is always up-to-date with the most in-demand business, technical, and creative content. Drawing on insights from 600+ million LinkedIn members, LinkedIn Learning also delivers personalized recommendations that connect learners with the most relevant online learning resources. For more information, visit http://learning.linkedin.com.
DataCamp
datacamp.com
What is DataCamp for Business? DataCamp is the go-to platform for learning about data and AI, collaborating through data, and recruiting job-ready talent. DataCamp for Business empowers your entire organization with vital data and AI skills, regardless of your starting point. Support teams of 2-10K+ with a mix of the world’s most in-demand technologies and skills. Help your team build confidence and skills through active learning with 460+ data and AI courses for all levels. Build a tailored Data Academy for your company's specific needs. Improve productivity, ROI, and data-driven decision-making. World-leading data and AI curriculum: Empower your team to develop data and AI skills using the deepest learning curriculum in the industry, including Python, SQL, R, Generative AI, ChatGPT, Power BI, Tableau, Data Literacy, and more. It's easy to customize existing learning tracks or create new ones with the help of our expert team. From coding from day one to applying knowledge to real-life situations and enhancing workflows with generative AI, DataCamp’s hands-on learning approach builds proficiency 6x faster than traditional learning. DataCamp Workspace, your in-browser IDE: Workspace is DataCamp's modern in-browser IDE, accelerating your path to data insights. With a built-in AI assistant and 100% cloud-based operation, your team can elevate their analytics capabilities overnight. DataCamp's Certification: Achieve certifications that validate your team's data skills as they progress, assume greater responsibilities, and boost your organization's bottom line—recognized by Forbes as the #1 data certification program. Measure the impact of employee training: Visualize your organization-wide skill development with the flexibility to integrate learning data into your existing reporting tools. Easily track the impact of your investment and engagement levels across the business. On-hand expert guidance: Our customer success team offers resources and insights on everything from best practices to SSO and LMS integration. We'll help you create a bespoke learning solution for your organization. Join over 12 million learners, 2,500+ companies, and 80% of the Fortune 1000 who collaborate with DataCamp to upskill their teams.
SocialTalent
socialtalent.com
SocialTalent is the world’s most popular e-learning platform dedicated to hiring and talent management. Our industry leading content enables organizations to not only find and hire the best candidates, but also foster a culture of employee engagement while championing diversity, equity and inclusion.
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email notifications - Offline access - Mobile-first design - Accessible on any device - In depth data and analytics - Gamification - Certification - Personalization - Scheduled session deployment - Integration with >200 platforms Gnowbe is designed based on cutting-edge research and the science of learning, making it incredibly easy to create highly engaging and impactful trainings that move away from passive content consumption into reflective application. With a seamless desktop/mobile experience and support for over 100 languages, Gnowbe empowers creators and supports learners anytime, anywhere. Creators most commonly create: - Onboarding experiences for remote teams - Safety, health and wellness equipping - Certification prep - New learning experiences (blended, online) - Digital workbooks - E-learning courses - Coaching and feedback programs - Sales and product playbooks - Team engagement, fun & games - Daily habit forming programs
Nolej
nolej.io
NOLEJ is an AI-driven platform that facilitates decentralized learning through the generation of interactive courseware and a global knowledge graph. The tool is designed to serve educational settings from K12 classrooms to higher education by transforming underutilized educational materials into engaging and interactive content. The tool allows instructional designers and teachers to leverage existing resources such as textbooks, video content, and other online media resources, transforming them into interactive learning experiences. Some of the interactive content capability includes creating enriched interactive videos, flashcards that are generated for each main concept, glossaries derived from key concepts and relevant words in the content, as well as various game-like interactives like crosswords and find the word games. The generated material can be used as standalone content or can be exported for integration with existing Learning Management Systems (LMS), Learning Experience Platforms (LXP) or Learning Record Stores (LRS), with support for SCORM, xAPI, and H5P formats. This platform presents a solution for instructors and educators to save time in generating engaging content while utilizing otherwise underused resources.
getAbstract
getabstract.com
Know better. Do better. What can you learn in 15 minutes? By providing easy access to summarized expert knowledge, getAbstract helps organizations and individuals worldwide use knowledge efficiently.
Scribd
scribd.com
Scribd is an American e-book and audiobook subscription service that includes one million titles. Scribd hosts 60 million documents on its open publishing platform.Founded in 2007 by Trip Adler, Jared Friedman, and Tikhon Bernstam, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company is backed by Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, Charles River Ventures, and Redpoint Ventures. Scribd's e-book subscription service is available on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, as well as the Kindle Fire, Nook, and personal computers. Subscribers can access unlimited books a month from 1,000 publishers, including Bloomsbury, Harlequin, HarperCollins, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Lonely Planet, Macmillan, Perseus Book Group, Simon & Schuster, Wiley, and Workman.Scribd has 80 million users, and has been referred to as "the Netflix for books".
Pluralsight
pluralsight.com
What is Pluralsight? As your industry and business model evolve, you need a learning solution that helps you deliver key innovations on time and on budget. With our platform, you can evaluate the technical abilities of your teams, align learning to key business objectives and close skills gaps in critical areas like AI, cloud, design, security, mobile and data. How we do it? Businesses can evaluate the technical abilities of their teams through skill assessments and analytics, align learning to key objectives with custom plans, and close skills gaps in critical areas like cloud, mobile, security, design and data with a large library of on-demand courses from the largest network of technology experts in the world.
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve course completion rates by helping businesses build personalized learning journeys at scale using generative AI.
Scaler
scaler.com
Develop your coding skills with our personalised 1:1 mentorship by MAANG experts by Scaler Academy. We also offer mock interviews, tailored courses to help you take charge of your career.
CXL
cxl.com
Deep, specialized marketing training CXL turns marketing specialists into marketing leaders. Get access to 150+ tactical skill-building courses, taught by
Disco
disco.co
Unleash the potential of your learning community with Disco. Optimize member onboarding, leverage AI assistance, and gain actionable insights with Disco's award-winning platform. Disco was named one of Fast Companies Most Innovative Companies in Education (2023) and EdTech Startup of the Year by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards.
Passion.io
passion.io
Helping coaches & experts turn their knowledge into profitable mobile apps. Build a business from your pocket, no code required.
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is a personalized employee development platform providing businesses with the tools to engage their people and empower them to grow professionally by how they - onboard, enable, develop, and retain them throughout the employee life cycle. Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact. Only Juno Journey enables L+D teams to seamlessly integrate relevant external content from 100+ platforms into development paths for each individual employee, and to easily track and manage learning journeys company-wide. The result is L+D teams that spend less time managing software, employees who are more engaged, and companies that win in the global tech economy. High-growth companies partner with Juno Journey to grow, engage, upskill, and retain their workforce at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional learning solutions.
Skillspace
skillspace.ai
Skillspace.ai by DPhi automates the assessments for on-the-job skills to help high-growth companies hire top-notch experienced and fresh university graduate engineers and data scientists. Platform features include coding and AI challenges, automated project assessments, MCQs, and more. All of this is backed by a powerful proctoring engine, which prevents cheating during remote hiring. Skillspace.ai makes the hiring of Backend, Frontend, AI, Cloud, and similar roles way more seamless.
Nvolve
nvolvegroup.com
Nvolve helps Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Healthcare Companies accelerate their journey to Workforce and Operational Excellence by moving away from paper based Work Instructions, SOPs and Checklists and delivering improvements in Sustainability, Productivity, Quality and Safety. This includes our: Document Control with Tablet eSign, Rapid Video-Based Learning and Blended Learning tools. In addition to this, the Nvolve Marketplace allows you to access a wide range of partner solutions which are already integrated with Nvolve and ready to use. Your Connected Workforce journey begins with Learning & Development but adds value across your entire business Connected Workforces transform the way factories and the supply chain are managed across many functions and works best when incorporated into a wider Workforce and Operational Excellence program allowing you to Get it Right the First Time and Every Time! Nvolve is for: • Learning & Development • ESG & Sustainability • Quality & OpEx • Health & Safety • Maintenance & Operations • Human Resources Available in 12 different languages, the Nvolve Platform is ISO 27001:2017 accredited and validated to GAMP5, in line with the application of the European EMA and US FDA regulations governing computer system validation.
EasyLlama
easyllama.com
With training courses inspired by how modern learners consume content, EasyLlama is disrupting the status quo. Our industry-specific, best-in-class, interactive, and engaging courses are personalized to your company, making them relevant to your employees and assisting in the development of a welcoming environment, free from harassment and discrimination.
Learnerbly
learnerbly.com
Learnerbly is an award-winning L&D marketplace that gives employees access to expertly curated content from over 200 of the best learning content providers (including courses, books, coaches, e-learning subscriptions, and much more). It empowers employees to own their learning journey in a way that fits their learning preferences and role requirements. Employers only pay for content consumed rather than subscribing employees to enterprise-wide content that doesn't get used. With Learnerbly, learning leaders usually see a higher ROI at 3X+ industry levels of engagement (at 40-60% per month), as proven by hundreds of clients, including the likes of Flutter, Ocado, King.com, and HelloFresh.
GoodHabitz
goodhabitz.com
With GoodHabitz, you help your employees to develop the skills they need for the future. Through our innovative self-assessments, they will gain unique insights into their opportunities for growth, whilst our world-leading training courses will help them become the best version of themselves. All of our learning methods align with the critical competencies a workforce needs to succeed, both today and tomorrow.
5Mins AI
5mins.ai
5Mins is a gamified, TikTok styled eLearning platform loved by thousands of teams in 80+ countries. We help employees build in-demand hard, soft and life skills in minutes with AI-powered micro-learning that's personalised to each user's role, function and aspirations. The extensive 15,000+ micro-course library covers key industry topics and 200+ hard, soft and life skills, to build a well-rounded workforce with all the talent and expertise you need. Our bite-sized lessons are carefully curated and taught by 150+ industry experts, professors, universities and leading companies. Learn key skills from the likes of London Business School, Ahrefs, Gong, Terminus and hundreds more. Available in a multitude of languages and learning styles. We deliver 6x more engagement than traditional eLearning platforms. For more information visit: www.5mins.ai
OneRange
onerange.co
OneRange pioneers a new era of professional development software, dedicated to removing barriers to continuous learning. Our innovative platform empowers users to effortlessly explore, access, and oversee upskilling endeavors through an extensive marketplace of curated resources. We accomplish the mission by: ● Building a frictionless user experience leveraging data and advanced technology ● Delivering tailored, premium content to every user, agnostic of providers ● Empowering businesses to strategize, oversee, and enhance skill development through comprehensive analytics We lead the upskilling revolution by aligning corporate objectives, individual aspirations, and learning providers' offerings. Focusing on utilization and workflow automation, we optimize learning investments, saving our clients time and money.
Vue School
vueschool.io
Learn Vue.js and modern, cutting-edge front-end technologies from core-team members and industry experts with our premium tutorials and video courses.
Sales Impact Academy
salesimpact.io
Sales Impact Academy is the leading Skills Development Platform for high-growth revenue teams. We provide continuous practice, reinforcement, and expertly-led coaching to help reps reach peak productivity. The business launched in October 2019 and already has over 200 customers including Outreach, G2, Klaviyo, and Verbit. The teaching roster already features 50+ global experts including Mark Roberge former CRO of Hubspot, Elissa Fink former CMO of Tableau, Greg Holmes former CRO of Zoom, and Sir Clive Woodward, former Director of Sport for the Great Britain Olympics team.
Uxcel
uxcel.com
Design managers are spread too thin. You’re expected to map your team’s skills, identify learning materials from a dozen of platforms, just to find out that you lack insights on how learning impacts individual, team and business growth. What if you had a tool that has distilled, to-the-point, and gamified learning material that directly influence your team’s skills and outputs? And on top of that, unlocks your entire team’s unique skills, strengths, and areas for improvement? Wouldn’t that be great? Meet Uxcel - the only way to level up your design team with automated skill mapping, backed with hundreds of distilled, to-the-point, and gamified learning materials made by designers. What can you do with Uxcel? - Build your team’s skill graph in less than 20 minutes: gain a bird’s-eye view of your team’s skill set across 65 design skills, grouped in 6 main categories. - Benchmark your team with the industry: compare your team against 230K+ designers on Uxcel across roles, regions, and years of experience. - Watch your team’s skill grow over time: see the impact of learning, assessments, and design challenges, and how they improved your team month over month. - Turbo-charge growth and learning: identify areas of improvement and provide them with learning materials, customized to their skill level. - Build a personalized learning path: assign specific courses, lessons, assessments, and challenges to turn their weaknesses into strengths. - Improve their performance in a single click: find out your designer’s top skills, and staff them to the right projects, at the right time to maximize their design output. How are we different? - We’re interactive and gamified: hundreds of hours of interactive, gamified courses, lessons, assessments and real-life challenges. - We don’t waste your time: learn at your own pace. What took you 3 months to learn, it takes a day with Uxcel. - Accessible for everyone, everywhere: build healthy learning habits, on any device or platform.
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
At BizLibrary, we’re on a mission to elevate employees’ skills, create better places to work and do our part to build a more compassionate and competent future. We lean into these goals every day by supporting organizations’ learning and development needs through our innovative platforms, best-in-class content, and unrivaled strategic support. With L&D powered by BizLibrary, employees are equipped with the skills they need for the job today and ready to take on new challenges tomorrow.
Udacity
udacity.com
Udacity, a part of Accenture, is the market leader in talent transformation—changing lives, businesses, and nations by creating job-ready digital talent. Eliminate your talent gaps in digital technologies like AI, data science, ML, cloud, cybersecurity, and more. Create job-ready talent to accelerate your most critical initiatives, unlocking innovation that fuels growth. Learn more by visiting udacity.com/enterprise/overview
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com
Simplilearn
simplilearn.com
2M+ learners from over 150 countries; 1500 live classes every month with 85% learners reporting career benefits - Simplilearn is today the world’s #1 online bootcamp for learning digital skills. From role-aligned learning paths and university-partnered programs to free courses for beginners, world-class learning and career success is just a click away!
Perlego
perlego.com
With Perlego’s online library of academic resources and tools, trusted by students worldwide.
O'Reilly Learning
oreilly.com
O’Reilly follows and filters the trends and advancements in technology, sharing the insights of expert practitioners through the O’Reilly learning platform. So you get the answers you need to solve tough problems—from a line of code to learning a new tool or technology.
OpenSesame
opensesame.com
We help develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. Our expertly curated catalog includes thousands of courses covering business skills, compliance, safety, technology, certifications, and industry-specific topics. Some key topic areas include: Business skills - Communication - Management - Leadership - Project Management - Customer Service Compliance - Human Resources Compliance - Workplace and Sexual Harassment - Privacy - HIPAA - GDPR Leadership & Management - Coaching - Inspirational Leadership - Mission, Vision, and Value Setting - Delegation - Change Management Compliance - Human Resources Compliance - Workplace and Sexual Harassment - Privacy - HIPAA - GDPR Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion - Building Diverse Teams - Intercultural Competence - Inclusive Leadership - Unconscious Bias - Respect Safety - Workplace Safety - OSHA - Environmental Safety - Hazardous Materials - Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Technology - Software - Programming - Information Security - Machine Learning - Data Analysis Wellness - Stress Management - Personal Development - Corporate Wellness - Mental Wellness - Mindfulness & Meditation Certifications - CompTIA® - Microsoft® - PMI® - Agile - Six Sigma
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is a global content aggregator with the world's most diverse library of development courses and trainings for professionals. With one subscription, L&D leaders can deliver the right content, to the right employee at exactly the right time with AI-enhanced discovery and curation tools from 250+ industry-leading content providers. Our integrations with 70+ leading learning platforms and workplace apps allow your teams to take advantage of Go1 through your existing solutions.
Ethena
goethena.com
Ethena’s all-in-one compliance training platform helps you check all your boxes and build a better workplace. Our product gives you a catalog of courses employees will actually like, an LMS that automates their delivery, and employee relations tools to support your team through tricky situations. Ethena is trusted by teams at Zendesk, Pinterest, Notion, BetterUp, and more. We’re backed by Felicis, GSV, Homebrew, Village Global, and other top investors, and our advisory team includes People Ops and Legal experts like Frances Frei and Leonard Shen.
edureka
edureka.co
We are a live & interactive e-learning platform with the mission of making learning accessible to everyone. We offer instructor-led courses, along with 24/7 on-demand support to achieve highest course completion rates in the industry! Our real-life projects, 24/7 Support, Personal Learning Managers ensure that your learning goals are met! There are countless online education marketplaces on the internet. And there’s us. We are not the biggest. We are not the cheapest. But we are the fastest growing. We have the highest course completion rate in the industry. And the reason is, we don’t give up. When a student commits to a course, we commit to the student. We are not going to sugar coat it - we will make you complete, come what may. You may not have given much thought to what you are signing up for, but we believe you are signing up for knowledge that is useful and complete. And what we do, we do to make that belief a reality. We are ridiculously committed to our students. Be it constant reminders, relentless masters or 24 x 7 online support - we will absolutely make sure that you run out of excuses to not complete the course.
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, designed to be intuitive for admins, engaging for learners, and transformative for businesses. Key differentiators include: - Capability for delivering a hyperpersonalized learning experience to multiple audiences, including employees, customers, and partners. All of these experiences can be uniquely branded and centrally managed from a single platform. - The industry’s most advanced AI capabilities. Customers can automate manual tasks like enrollments, translations, and content categorization. With generative AI built for learning, customers can create effective course materials in just a few clicks. - The power to scale with your organization as you expand into new and larger learning audiences, geographies, languages, and more. - A mobile app and integrations with all major software, including Salesforce and Microsoft Teams.
CBT Nuggets
cbtnuggets.com
Learning IT doesn’t have to mean boring lectures, the frantic pace of bootcamps, or lots of time away from your job or family. With CBT Nuggets, you can train 24/7 anywhere on a variety of devices, from the comfort of your office chair or living room couch. Our world-class team of trainers are industry experts who enjoy teaching people IT. Their training is informative, relevant, and engaging — and because most videos are 10 minutes or less, it’s easier to retain information. Choose from a training library of thousands of videos on in-demand technologies from widely used and respected vendors such as Microsoft, Cisco, and AWS. Earn a certification. Keep your skills up to date. Learn a new technology. Have an on-the-job resource. CBT Nuggets can help you achieve your goals.
