Top eLearning Content Software - Seychelles

Design managers are spread too thin. You’re expected to map your team’s skills, identify learning materials from a dozen of platforms, just to find out that you lack insights on how learning impacts individual, team and business growth. What if you had a tool that has distilled, to-the-point, and gamified learning material that directly influence your team’s skills and outputs? And on top of that, unlocks your entire team’s unique skills, strengths, and areas for improvement? Wouldn’t that be great? Meet Uxcel - the only way to level up your design team with automated skill mapping, backed with hundreds of distilled, to-the-point, and gamified learning materials made by designers. What can you do with Uxcel? - Build your team’s skill graph in less than 20 minutes: gain a bird’s-eye view of your team’s skill set across 65 design skills, grouped in 6 main categories. - Benchmark your team with the industry: compare your team against 230K+ designers on Uxcel across roles, regions, and years of experience. - Watch your team’s skill grow over time: see the impact of learning, assessments, and design challenges, and how they improved your team month over month. - Turbo-charge growth and learning: identify areas of improvement and provide them with learning materials, customized to their skill level. - Build a personalized learning path: assign specific courses, lessons, assessments, and challenges to turn their weaknesses into strengths. - Improve their performance in a single click: find out your designer’s top skills, and staff them to the right projects, at the right time to maximize their design output. How are we different? - We’re interactive and gamified: hundreds of hours of interactive, gamified courses, lessons, assessments and real-life challenges. - We don’t waste your time: learn at your own pace. What took you 3 months to learn, it takes a day with Uxcel. - Accessible for everyone, everywhere: build healthy learning habits, on any device or platform.