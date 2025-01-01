Top eLearning Content Software - Grenada

App store for web apps
eLearning content providers cater to businesses and professionals by offering ready-made content libraries accessible via the cloud. These libraries encompass courses, lessons, videos, and books across diverse subjects such as business skills, management, leadership, IT, environmental health and safety (EHS) compliance training, and more. Subscription models are common among these providers, granting a specified number of users access to curated content. Additionally, some eLearning providers charge for certificates of completion or offer enterprise-level access to courses and advanced eLearning features. Certain providers also furnish learning management system (LMS) software or integrations designed to complement their content libraries. These LMS solutions and integrations assist companies and learning departments in overseeing and optimizing their employees' eLearning training progress. Furthermore, training companies may seamlessly integrate eLearning content solutions with their existing training management system software.
Scribd
scribd.com
Scribd is an American e-book and audiobook subscription service that includes one million titles. Scribd hosts 60 million documents on its open publishing platform.Founded in 2007 by Trip Adler, Jared Friedman, and Tikhon Bernstam, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company is back...
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning, the leading online learning platform, helps organizations increase learner engagement and develop the skills they need today and tomorrow. With over 16,000 courses taught by real-world experts from Lynda.com—and more than 50 new courses added every week—the library is always up-to...
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to ma...
Simplilearn
simplilearn.com
2M+ learners from over 150 countries; 1500 live classes every month with 85% learners reporting career benefits - Simplilearn is today the world’s #1 online bootcamp for learning digital skills. From role-aligned learning paths and university-partnered programs to free courses for beginners, world-...
DataCamp
datacamp.com
What is DataCamp for Business? DataCamp is the go-to platform for learning about data and AI, collaborating through data, and recruiting job-ready talent. DataCamp for Business empowers your entire organization with vital data and AI skills, regardless of your starting point. Support teams of 2-10K+...
O'Reilly Learning
oreilly.com
O’Reilly follows and filters the trends and advancements in technology, sharing the insights of expert practitioners through the O’Reilly learning platform. So you get the answers you need to solve tough problems—from a line of code to learning a new tool or technology.
Perlego
perlego.com
With Perlego’s online library of academic resources and tools, trusted by students worldwide.
Udacity
udacity.com
Udacity, a part of Accenture, is the market leader in talent transformation—changing lives, businesses, and nations by creating job-ready digital talent. Eliminate your talent gaps in digital technologies like AI, data science, ML, cloud, cybersecurity, and more. Create job-ready talent to accelerat...
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Pluralsight
pluralsight.com
What is Pluralsight? As your industry and business model evolve, you need a learning solution that helps you deliver key innovations on time and on budget. With our platform, you can evaluate the technical abilities of your teams, align learning to key business objectives and close skills gaps in cr...
Scaler
scaler.com
Develop your coding skills with our personalised 1:1 mentorship by MAANG experts by Scaler Academy. We also offer mock interviews, tailored courses to help you take charge of your career.
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audie...
edureka
edureka.co
We are a live & interactive e-learning platform with the mission of making learning accessible to everyone. We offer instructor-led courses, along with 24/7 on-demand support to achieve highest course completion rates in the industry! Our real-life projects, 24/7 Support, Personal Learning Managers ...
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft,...
CBT Nuggets
cbtnuggets.com
Learning IT doesn’t have to mean boring lectures, the frantic pace of bootcamps, or lots of time away from your job or family. With CBT Nuggets, you can train 24/7 anywhere on a variety of devices, from the comfort of your office chair or living room couch. Our world-class team of trainers are indus...
getAbstract
getabstract.com
Know better. Do better. What can you learn in 15 minutes? By providing easy access to summarized expert knowledge, getAbstract helps organizations and individuals worldwide use knowledge efficiently.
Uxcel
uxcel.com
Design managers are spread too thin. You’re expected to map your team’s skills, identify learning materials from a dozen of platforms, just to find out that you lack insights on how learning impacts individual, team and business growth. What if you had a tool that has distilled, to-the-point, and ga...
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, designed to be intuitive for admins, engaging for learners, and transformative for businesses. Key differentiators include: - Capability for delivering a hyperpersonalized learning experience to multiple audiences, including employees, customers...
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email no...
Nolej
nolej.io
NOLEJ is an AI-driven platform that facilitates decentralized learning through the generation of interactive courseware and a global knowledge graph. The tool is designed to serve educational settings from K12 classrooms to higher education by transforming underutilized educational materials into en...
Skillspace
skillspace.ai
Skillspace.ai by DPhi automates the assessments for on-the-job skills to help high-growth companies hire top-notch experienced and fresh university graduate engineers and data scientists. Platform features include coding and AI challenges, automated project assessments, MCQs, and more. All of this i...
Passion.io
passion.io
Helping coaches & experts turn their knowledge into profitable mobile apps. Build a business from your pocket, no code required.
Vue School
vueschool.io
Learn Vue.js and modern, cutting-edge front-end technologies from core-team members and industry experts with our premium tutorials and video courses.
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
Ethena
goethena.com
Ethena’s all-in-one compliance training platform helps you check all your boxes and build a better workplace. Our product gives you a catalog of courses employees will actually like, an LMS that automates their delivery, and employee relations tools to support your team through tricky situations. Et...
OpenSesame
opensesame.com
We help develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to inc...
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
At BizLibrary, we’re on a mission to elevate employees’ skills, create better places to work and do our part to build a more compassionate and competent future. We lean into these goals every day by supporting organizations’ learning and development needs through our innovative platforms, best-in-cl...
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is a global content aggregator with the world's most diverse library of development courses and trainings for professionals. With one subscription, L&D leaders can deliver the right content, to the right employee at exactly the right time with AI-enhanced discovery and curation tools from 250+ i...
5Mins AI
5mins.ai
5Mins is a gamified, TikTok styled eLearning platform loved by thousands of teams in 80+ countries. We help employees build in-demand hard, soft and life skills in minutes with AI-powered micro-learning that's personalised to each user's role, function and aspirations. The extensive 15,000+ micro-co...
GoodHabitz
goodhabitz.com
With GoodHabitz, you help your employees to develop the skills they need for the future. Through our innovative self-assessments, they will gain unique insights into their opportunities for growth, whilst our world-leading training courses will help them become the best version of themselves. All of...
Disco
disco.co
Unleash the potential of your learning community with Disco. Optimize member onboarding, leverage AI assistance, and gain actionable insights with Disco's award-winning platform. Disco was named one of Fast Companies Most Innovative Companies in Education (2023) and EdTech Startup of the Year by the...
EasyLlama
easyllama.com
With training courses inspired by how modern learners consume content, EasyLlama is disrupting the status quo. Our industry-specific, best-in-class, interactive, and engaging courses are personalized to your company, making them relevant to your employees and assisting in the development of a welcom...
CXL
cxl.com
Deep, specialized marketing training CXL turns marketing specialists into marketing leaders. Get access to 150+ tactical skill-building courses, taught by
SocialTalent
socialtalent.com
SocialTalent is the world’s most popular e-learning platform dedicated to hiring and talent management. Our industry leading content enables organizations to not only find and hire the best candidates, but also foster a culture of employee engagement while championing diversity, equity and inclusion...
OneRange
onerange.co
OneRange pioneers a new era of professional development software, dedicated to removing barriers to continuous learning. Our innovative platform empowers users to effortlessly explore, access, and oversee upskilling endeavors through an extensive marketplace of curated resources. We accomplish the m...
Learnerbly
learnerbly.com
Learnerbly is an award-winning L&D marketplace that gives employees access to expertly curated content from over 200 of the best learning content providers (including courses, books, coaches, e-learning subscriptions, and much more). It empowers employees to own their learning journey in a way that ...
Nvolve
nvolvegroup.com
Nvolve helps Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Healthcare Companies accelerate their journey to Workforce and Operational Excellence by moving away from paper based Work Instructions, SOPs and Checklists and delivering improvements in Sustainability, Productivity, Quality and Safety. This includes our...
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact.
Sales Impact Academy
salesimpact.io
Sales Impact Academy is the leading Skills Development Platform for high-growth revenue teams. We provide continuous practice, reinforcement, and expertly-led coaching to help reps reach peak productivity. The business launched in October 2019 and already has over 200 customers including Outreach, G...