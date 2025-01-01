Top Education HR Software

Find the right software and services.
Education HR software is designed specifically for human resources departments in educational institutions, helping them manage and automate essential employee-related tasks such as recordkeeping, time and attendance tracking, and payroll processing. While it shares similarities with general HR software, Education HR solutions offer unique features tailored to the specific needs of schools, colleges, and universities. These tools enable educational institutions to effectively oversee the operations of organizations with hundreds or thousands of employees. They streamline various processes throughout the employee lifecycle, enhancing recruiting and onboarding, simplifying attendance management, and automating payroll. Some software also includes capabilities for managing teacher evaluations and professional development activities. Education HR software allows HR administrators to oversee employee management at an institutional level, while individual teachers and staff can utilize it for everyday tasks like requesting time off or submitting timesheets for payroll.
Skool
skool.com
Skool is a platform for creating and managing online courses while fostering community engagement and collaboration among users.
Teachmint
teachmint.com
Teachmint is an educational platform providing tools for school management, including attendance, fees, and learning resources for teachers, students, and administrators.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
PowerSchool
powerschool.com
PowerSchool is a student information system for K-12 schools that manages grades, attendance, and communication between teachers, students, and parents.
MyClassBoard
myclassboard.com
MyClassBoard is a school management software that automates operations, managing student records, attendance, and communication between schools and parents.
Frontline Education
frontlineeducation.com
Frontline Education is school administration software for managing hiring, time tracking, absences, professional development, and student data.
Skolaro
skolaro.com
Skolaro is a school management app that streamlines administrative tasks, including student management, attendance tracking, and communication between parents and teachers.
EdPrime
edprime.co
EdPrime is an all-in-one education management app that streamlines administration, finance, communication, and student performance evaluation for educational institutions.
NEOGOV
neogov.com
NEOGOV is a talent management system for public sector agencies, automating recruitment, onboarding, training, and performance management.
Edumarshal
edumarshal.com
Edumarshal is an ERP software that helps educational institutions manage activities like student records, attendance, and fees efficiently.
Edunext
edunext.co
Edunext is an educational management platform that streamlines academic operations and supports flexible course delivery through Open edX LMS.
APL nextED
aplnexted.com
APL nextED is a Faculty Management Solution for managing and reporting faculty data for both tenure and non-tenure track faculty.
