Education ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) suites comprise integrated modules designed to manage the operational aspects of K-12 schools, colleges, and universities. Similar to ERP systems in businesses, these suites connect various functions within an educational institution’s “back office,” including finance, human resources, and fee management. In K-12 schools, Education ERP suites are typically utilized by district office staff to oversee district-wide resources, as well as by administrative personnel at individual schools. At colleges and universities, employees across different departments—such as finance, human resources, financial aid, and academic advising—often use various components of the ERP system. By integrating these functions into a unified platform, Education ERP suites streamline daily operations, eliminate data silos, and enhance inter-departmental communication. Additionally, the automation features of these systems reduce the manual workload for routine tasks, such as retrieving data from multiple departmental systems.