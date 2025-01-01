Top Education ERP Suites

Find the right software and services.
Education ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) suites comprise integrated modules designed to manage the operational aspects of K-12 schools, colleges, and universities. Similar to ERP systems in businesses, these suites connect various functions within an educational institution’s “back office,” including finance, human resources, and fee management. In K-12 schools, Education ERP suites are typically utilized by district office staff to oversee district-wide resources, as well as by administrative personnel at individual schools. At colleges and universities, employees across different departments—such as finance, human resources, financial aid, and academic advising—often use various components of the ERP system. By integrating these functions into a unified platform, Education ERP suites streamline daily operations, eliminate data silos, and enhance inter-departmental communication. Additionally, the automation features of these systems reduce the manual workload for routine tasks, such as retrieving data from multiple departmental systems.
Teachmint
teachmint.com
Teachmint is an educational platform providing tools for school management, including attendance, fees, and learning resources for teachers, students, and administrators.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
MyClassBoard
myclassboard.com
MyClassBoard is a school management software that automates operations, managing student records, attendance, and communication between schools and parents.
Jenzabar
myjenzabar.net
Jenzabar provides technology solutions for higher education, enhancing administrative operations and student services with features like course creation and secure access.
Skolaro
skolaro.com
Skolaro is a school management app that streamlines administrative tasks, including student management, attendance tracking, and communication between parents and teachers.
EdPrime
edprime.co
EdPrime is an all-in-one education management app that streamlines administration, finance, communication, and student performance evaluation for educational institutions.
Fekara
fekara.com
Fekara is a free cloud-based school management software for small schools, handling admissions, attendance, exams, and result cards.
Edumarshal
edumarshal.com
Edumarshal is an ERP software that helps educational institutions manage activities like student records, attendance, and fees efficiently.
