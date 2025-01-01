App store for web apps

Education ERP Software
Top Education ERP Software

Education ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Software is a comprehensive solution designed to streamline and integrate the various administrative and academic functions of educational institutions. This software facilitates efficient management of processes such as admissions, student enrollment, attendance tracking, grading, course management, and financial administration.

Skool

Skool

skool.com

Skool is a platform for creating and managing online courses while fostering community engagement and collaboration among users.

Teachmint

Teachmint

teachmint.com

Teachmint is an educational platform providing tools for school management, including attendance, fees, and learning resources for teachers, students, and administrators.

Workday

Workday

workday.com

Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.

PowerSchool

PowerSchool

powerschool.com

PowerSchool is a student information system for K-12 schools that manages grades, attendance, and communication between teachers, students, and parents.

MyClassBoard

MyClassBoard

myclassboard.com

MyClassBoard is a school management software that automates operations, managing student records, attendance, and communication between schools and parents.

Frontline Education

Frontline Education

frontlineeducation.com

Frontline Education is school administration software for managing hiring, time tracking, absences, professional development, and student data.

Kinderpedia

Kinderpedia

kinderpedia.co

Kinderpedia is a digital management tool for schools and childcare centers, streamlining administration, communication, attendance tracking, and billing processes.

Jenzabar

Jenzabar

myjenzabar.net

Jenzabar provides technology solutions for higher education, enhancing administrative operations and student services with features like course creation and secure access.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud

blackbaud.com

Blackbaud is a CRM platform for nonprofits that manages fundraising, events, memberships, and grants while integrating with Microsoft Power Platform.

Skolaro

Skolaro

skolaro.com

Skolaro is a school management app that streamlines administrative tasks, including student management, attendance tracking, and communication between parents and teachers.

EdPrime

EdPrime

edprime.co

EdPrime is an all-in-one education management app that streamlines administration, finance, communication, and student performance evaluation for educational institutions.

Fekara

Fekara

fekara.com

Fekara is a free cloud-based school management software for small schools, handling admissions, attendance, exams, and result cards.

TUIO

TUIO

tuiopay.com

TUIO is a cloud-based tuition management system that automates billing, enrollment, and student information management for educational institutions.

NEOGOV

NEOGOV

neogov.com

NEOGOV is a talent management system for public sector agencies, automating recruitment, onboarding, training, and performance management.

Edumarshal

Edumarshal

edumarshal.com

Edumarshal is an ERP software that helps educational institutions manage activities like student records, attendance, and fees efficiently.

Edunext

Edunext

edunext.co

Edunext is an educational management platform that streamlines academic operations and supports flexible course delivery through Open edX LMS.

APL nextED

APL nextED

aplnexted.com

APL nextED is a Faculty Management Solution for managing and reporting faculty data for both tenure and non-tenure track faculty.

