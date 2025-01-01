Top Education ERP Software

Find the right software and services.
Education ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Software is a comprehensive solution designed to streamline and integrate the various administrative and academic functions of educational institutions. This software facilitates efficient management of processes such as admissions, student enrollment, attendance tracking, grading, course management, and financial administration.
Skool
skool.com
Skool is a platform for creating and managing online courses while fostering community engagement and collaboration among users.
Teachmint
teachmint.com
Teachmint is an educational platform providing tools for school management, including attendance, fees, and learning resources for teachers, students, and administrators.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
PowerSchool
powerschool.com
PowerSchool is a student information system for K-12 schools that manages grades, attendance, and communication between teachers, students, and parents.
MyClassBoard
myclassboard.com
MyClassBoard is a school management software that automates operations, managing student records, attendance, and communication between schools and parents.
Frontline Education
frontlineeducation.com
Frontline Education is school administration software for managing hiring, time tracking, absences, professional development, and student data.
Kinderpedia
kinderpedia.co
Kinderpedia is a digital management tool for schools and childcare centers, streamlining administration, communication, attendance tracking, and billing processes.
Jenzabar
myjenzabar.net
Jenzabar provides technology solutions for higher education, enhancing administrative operations and student services with features like course creation and secure access.
Blackbaud
blackbaud.com
Blackbaud is a CRM platform for nonprofits that manages fundraising, events, memberships, and grants while integrating with Microsoft Power Platform.
Skolaro
skolaro.com
Skolaro is a school management app that streamlines administrative tasks, including student management, attendance tracking, and communication between parents and teachers.
EdPrime
edprime.co
EdPrime is an all-in-one education management app that streamlines administration, finance, communication, and student performance evaluation for educational institutions.
Fekara
fekara.com
Fekara is a free cloud-based school management software for small schools, handling admissions, attendance, exams, and result cards.
TUIO
tuiopay.com
TUIO is a cloud-based tuition management system that automates billing, enrollment, and student information management for educational institutions.
NEOGOV
neogov.com
NEOGOV is a talent management system for public sector agencies, automating recruitment, onboarding, training, and performance management.
Edumarshal
edumarshal.com
Edumarshal is an ERP software that helps educational institutions manage activities like student records, attendance, and fees efficiently.
Edunext
edunext.co
Edunext is an educational management platform that streamlines academic operations and supports flexible course delivery through Open edX LMS.
APL nextED
aplnexted.com
APL nextED is a Faculty Management Solution for managing and reporting faculty data for both tenure and non-tenure track faculty.
