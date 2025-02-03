Top Earned Wage Access Software - Singapore

Earnin

earnin.com

Recruit, retain and improve employee productivity with the Earnin benefit. Earnin is a Financial Wellness platform specifically designed to help employees avoid debt, pay their bills, save for the future and reduce financial stress by enabling access to their pay as they work. Our core Cashout product supports employees from over 50,000 business across the US and we have provided access to over $10 billion in earnings. Our mission is to help employees live better financial lives. Earnin technology is unique as the only provider with Zero integration needed. This means an easy rollout in days. We're likely helping some of your employees already - get in touch to find out how. Additional features: - Balance shield: Employees receive notification if their bank balance falls below a certain amount to help them avoid an overdraft fee. - Budgeting: We automatically pull in recurring expenses to help employees see what bills are upcoming and budget around them - Tip Yourself: This is a unique savings product where employees can easily create custom savings jars to save for an emergency fund, vacation, education etc.