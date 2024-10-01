App store for web apps
Top Earned Wage Access Software - Micronesia
Earned wage access software allows employees to access a portion of their earned wages before their next scheduled payday. This software helps employees track available funds and withdraw money as needed, with the advance deducted from their upcoming paycheck. Employers offer earned wage access as a financial wellness benefit, especially for businesses with hourly workers. For employees needing immediate funds, accessing earned wages can prevent overdraft fees or the need for payday loans and credit card debt. This option can lead to greater financial stability for employees, benefiting businesses by reducing stress, improving productivity, and increasing retention.
Instant Financial
instant.co
A pioneer of flexible employee pay solutions, Instant Financial provides financial wellness solutions to businesses, allowing employees to take control of their finances, and get paid how they want, when they want and where they want. From earned wage access, digital employee tips, and electronic pa...
DailyPay
dailypay.com
On-Demand Pay That You Can Trust. Introducing Friday by DailyPay™ Friday, a Visa® prepaid card and app, is our latest offering and gives employees instant, no-fee access to their earned pay. Join the industry-leading companies that trust DailyPay to help employees take control of their finances.
Branch app
branchapp.com
Branch helps businesses accelerate payments to empower working Americans. Businesses turn to Branch for a more cost-effective, faster way to pay workers and reduce the costs of paper checks and paycards. Workers and independent contractors that sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account...
Earnin
earnin.com
Recruit, retain and improve employee productivity with the Earnin benefit. Earnin is a Financial Wellness platform specifically designed to help employees avoid debt, pay their bills, save for the future and reduce financial stress by enabling access to their pay as they work. Our core Cashout produ...
ZayZoom
zayzoon.com
ZayZoon is the financial empowerment platform for SMBs. With ZayZoon, payday finally comes with the push of a button. It’s free for employers and takes only 30 minutes to implement. Employees can use ZayZoon to get paid whenever, however. The platform also offers educational resources and tools to h...