Top E-Merchandising Software

E-merchandising, also known as e-commerce or digital merchandising, involves selecting the optimal products or services and presenting them strategically with appropriate content to boost sales. Much like how physical stores strategically position items, e-merchandising software is designed to showcase products on websites effectively, aiming to entice potential buyers and encourage repeat purchases. Effective e-merchandising enhances customer engagement, reduces site abandonment, and fosters quality conversions. Drawing inspiration from traditional product marketing and merchandising, e-merchandising leverages analytics from various touchpoints to offer personalized experiences, ultimately driving engagement, sales, and customer satisfaction. Typically, e-merchandising software seamlessly integrates with e-commerce platforms, web content management, inventory management, point of sale (POS), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Algolia is an AI search platform that enables fast, relevant search experiences for online and in-app users, supporting businesses with analytics, real-time indexing, and personalization.

Coveo

Coveo

coveo.com

Coveo is a SaaS platform that enhances digital experiences through AI-driven search and analytics, providing personalized content and recommendations for businesses.

Bluecore

Bluecore

bluecore.com

Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that automates personalized campaigns across channels using integrated customer data.

Syte

Syte

syte.ai

Syte is a visual AI platform for eCommerce that enhances product discovery, improves inventory management, and automates product tagging tailored to different retail sectors.

Vue.ai

Vue.ai

vue.ai

Vue.ai is an AI platform that helps enterprises enhance ecommerce operations through automation and personalization in product discovery and customer engagement.

Adobe Commerce

Adobe Commerce

business.adobe.com

Adobe Commerce is a scalable e-commerce platform for managing online stores, offering personalized experiences for B2B and B2C, with various integrated tools and support.

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.

Avataar

Avataar

avataar.ai

Avataar is an AI platform that generates high-quality videos from product links, enabling businesses to enhance digital marketing and streamline content creation.

Findify

Findify

findify.io

Findify is a search and personalization platform for ecommerce sites, enhancing product discovery with advanced search features and customizable merchandising tools.

Productsup

Productsup

productsup.com

Productsup is a P2C platform that optimizes product data management, enabling brands to manage and syndicate product content across multiple channels.

edrone

edrone

edrone.me

edrone is an eCRM for eCommerce that automates marketing and helps businesses understand customer behavior through advanced analytics.

Searchspring

Searchspring

searchspring.net

Searchspring enhances ecommerce by improving search functionality, personalized recommendations, and product merchandising to boost sales and customer satisfaction.

PureClarity

PureClarity

pureclarity.com

PureClarity offers ecommerce personalisation solutions to enhance online shopping experiences, increase conversion rates, and engage customers effectively across various platforms.

Hawksearch

Hawksearch

hawksearch.com

Hawksearch is an AI-driven search platform that enhances product discovery with personalized results and recommendations for B2B and B2C businesses.

commonsku

commonsku

commonsku.com

commonsku is a CRM and order management platform for the promotional products industry, helping distributors and suppliers manage inventory, orders, and customer interactions.

Klevu

Klevu

klevu.com

Klevu is an AI-powered search and discovery platform for e-commerce, enhancing product discovery through advanced search, merchandising, and personalized recommendations.

Salesfire

Salesfire

salesfire.co.uk

Salesfire helps retailers optimize customer journeys and improve website performance using data analysis, AI, and personalized experiences to increase engagement and revenue.

Prefixbox

Prefixbox

prefixbox.com

Prefixbox is an AI-driven search and discovery tool for e-commerce platforms, enhancing product searches and recommendations to boost sales and customer engagement.

Toolio

Toolio

toolio.com

Toolio is a cloud-based merchandising platform that automates workflows, provides insights, and enables collaboration for retailers' inventory and planning optimization.

Loop54

Loop54

loop54.com

Loop54 enhances e-commerce search and navigation using AI, providing personalized results and recommendations to improve customer experience and conversion rates.

Relewise

Relewise

relewise.com

Relewise is a personalization platform for e-commerce, providing tailored product recommendations and optimizing upsell and cross-sell strategies based on customer behavior.

LiftIgniter

LiftIgniter

liftigniter.com

LiftIgniter provides real-time machine learning recommendations for digital platforms, enhancing user experience and engagement through personalized content.

Nosto

Nosto

nosto.com

Nosto is an eCommerce platform that enhances online shopping experiences by personalizing interactions and optimizing conversions through data integration and AI.

Clerk.io

Clerk.io

clerk.io

Clerk.io is an e-commerce personalization platform that enhances customer engagement through product recommendations, email automation, and real-time analytics.

MakerSights

MakerSights

makersights.com

MakerSights is a workspace for retail brands that streamlines product development by integrating consumer insights to create better-aligned products.

Potions

Potions

get-potions.com

Potions personalizes online shopping experiences without using cookies, helping e-commerce sites increase revenue through improved conversion rates.

Pixyle.ai

Pixyle.ai

pixyle.ai

Pixyle.ai generates detailed e-commerce product data to enhance site search and recommendations for brands and retailers, improving product discovery for shoppers.

Luigi's Box

Luigi's Box

luigisbox.com

Luigi's Box enhances e-commerce platforms with AI-driven search and product discovery tools, improving customer engagement and streamlining online shopping experiences.

RichRelevance

RichRelevance

richrelevance.com

RichRelevance offers tools for personalized customer interactions and recommendations by analyzing consumer behavior and preferences in real time.

BEYABLE

BEYABLE

beyable.com

BEYABLE is a SaaS platform that enhances retailer websites by personalizing content and optimizing traffic to improve conversions and revenue without requiring IT support.

Raptor Services

Raptor Services

auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com

Raptor Services provides a platform for brands to track user behavior, offer personalized recommendations, and manage customer data across multiple channels.

