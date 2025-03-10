Find the right software and services.
E-merchandising, also known as e-commerce or digital merchandising, involves selecting the optimal products or services and presenting them strategically with appropriate content to boost sales. Much like how physical stores strategically position items, e-merchandising software is designed to showcase products on websites effectively, aiming to entice potential buyers and encourage repeat purchases. Effective e-merchandising enhances customer engagement, reduces site abandonment, and fosters quality conversions. Drawing inspiration from traditional product marketing and merchandising, e-merchandising leverages analytics from various touchpoints to offer personalized experiences, ultimately driving engagement, sales, and customer satisfaction. Typically, e-merchandising software seamlessly integrates with e-commerce platforms, web content management, inventory management, point of sale (POS), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is an AI search platform that enables fast, relevant search experiences for online and in-app users, supporting businesses with analytics, real-time indexing, and personalization.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a SaaS platform that enhances digital experiences through AI-driven search and analytics, providing personalized content and recommendations for businesses.
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that automates personalized campaigns across channels using integrated customer data.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a visual AI platform for eCommerce that enhances product discovery, improves inventory management, and automates product tagging tailored to different retail sectors.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is an AI platform that helps enterprises enhance ecommerce operations through automation and personalization in product discovery and customer engagement.
Adobe Commerce
business.adobe.com
Adobe Commerce is a scalable e-commerce platform for managing online stores, offering personalized experiences for B2B and B2C, with various integrated tools and support.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.
Avataar
avataar.ai
Avataar is an AI platform that generates high-quality videos from product links, enabling businesses to enhance digital marketing and streamline content creation.
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a search and personalization platform for ecommerce sites, enhancing product discovery with advanced search features and customizable merchandising tools.
Productsup
productsup.com
Productsup is a P2C platform that optimizes product data management, enabling brands to manage and syndicate product content across multiple channels.
edrone
edrone.me
edrone is an eCRM for eCommerce that automates marketing and helps businesses understand customer behavior through advanced analytics.
Searchspring
searchspring.net
Searchspring enhances ecommerce by improving search functionality, personalized recommendations, and product merchandising to boost sales and customer satisfaction.
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity offers ecommerce personalisation solutions to enhance online shopping experiences, increase conversion rates, and engage customers effectively across various platforms.
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an AI-driven search platform that enhances product discovery with personalized results and recommendations for B2B and B2C businesses.
commonsku
commonsku.com
commonsku is a CRM and order management platform for the promotional products industry, helping distributors and suppliers manage inventory, orders, and customer interactions.
Klevu
klevu.com
Klevu is an AI-powered search and discovery platform for e-commerce, enhancing product discovery through advanced search, merchandising, and personalized recommendations.
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire helps retailers optimize customer journeys and improve website performance using data analysis, AI, and personalized experiences to increase engagement and revenue.
Prefixbox
prefixbox.com
Prefixbox is an AI-driven search and discovery tool for e-commerce platforms, enhancing product searches and recommendations to boost sales and customer engagement.
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio is a cloud-based merchandising platform that automates workflows, provides insights, and enables collaboration for retailers' inventory and planning optimization.
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54 enhances e-commerce search and navigation using AI, providing personalized results and recommendations to improve customer experience and conversion rates.
Relewise
relewise.com
Relewise is a personalization platform for e-commerce, providing tailored product recommendations and optimizing upsell and cross-sell strategies based on customer behavior.
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter provides real-time machine learning recommendations for digital platforms, enhancing user experience and engagement through personalized content.
Nosto
nosto.com
Nosto is an eCommerce platform that enhances online shopping experiences by personalizing interactions and optimizing conversions through data integration and AI.
Clerk.io
clerk.io
Clerk.io is an e-commerce personalization platform that enhances customer engagement through product recommendations, email automation, and real-time analytics.
MakerSights
makersights.com
MakerSights is the only assortment management workspace, empowering retail brands to take a consumer-obsessed approach to product strategy and enabling them to create more products that people love – and less of what they don’t. The MakerSights Workspace unites cross-functional teams, from design and product to merchandising and consumer insights to test ideas and in-development products with target consumers at scale. Leveraging interactive, purpose-built retail analytics and dashboards, teams are able to quickly analyze consumer data, instantly share insights with stakeholders, and make data-informed decisions that result in efficient, high-performing assortments.
Potions
get-potions.com
Potions is the only market player capable of personalizing online shopper journeys without relying on cookies. Its unique technology is a future-proof solution in light of the impending end of third-party cookies, enabling websites to boost their revenue by 12% to 25% through increased conversion rates and average order value. Over the past three years, more than 60 e-commerce merchants, including industry leaders such as Wonderbox, Jacadi, Le Slip Français, and Alltricks, have chosen Potions as their preferred solution.
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what they’re looking for. Companies including ESPRIT, Otrium, Depop and Shoptrue drive conversions and loyalty with Pixyle’s AI-powered product tagging, text generation, image moderation and recommendation solutions.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of your platform and ensure the best results thanks to AI-powered Search, Recommender, and Product Listing. Give your visitors the ultimate tools to discover your products as efficiently as possible. Luigi's Box is software that you and your customers will enjoy using.
RichRelevance
richrelevance.com
RichRelevance is the global leader in experience personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals – at scale, in real time, and across the customer lifecycle.
BEYABLE
beyable.com
BEYABLE is a SaaS platform which helps retailers and brands find digital solutions to increase conversions, margins and user experience by focusing on their existing website traffic. Thanks to AI and our automated customer journey analysis, our clients personalize the content of their site. We leverage their current traffic to optimize their revenues without any IT need. You want easy to implement solutions. That’s why BEYABLE is a suite of independent modules that all rely on a single lightweight tag (asynchrone). Pay for what you need, when you need it. Websites using BEYABLE full-suite usually see up to 35% increase in their revenue and x10 of average return on Investment.
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands already use Raptor for higher conversion rates, more efficient workflows, and better user experiences. For more information, visit https://www.raptorservices.com/
