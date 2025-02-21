Top E-Merchandising Software - Togo

PureClarity

PureClarity is one of the leading providers of intelligent ecommerce personalisation and provides the perfect solution for businesses whether B2C or B2B to increase online revenue, average order value, online conversion rate and also build a loyal customer database. PureClarity allows you to provide your customers with a highly personalised and relevant online shopping experience through a wide range of intelligent ecommerce personalisation features, converting your online visitors into loyal customers. The software is compatible with all ecommerce platforms and offers plugins/extensions for Magento 1x and 2x, Shopify, BigCommerce, X-Cart, WooCommerce and Kooomo. PureClarity works effectively with any amount of data and gets to work from day one. Businesses generally start to see positive results quickly. PureClarity features include: Personalised content – allowing you to create a 1-2-1 relevant and engaging dialogue. Display targeted content and banner ads which are relevant to each of your online visitors. Turn them into returning and loyal customers by showing promotions, offers, and imagery they are interested in. Intelligent Recommendations that know what your customers want before they do. By showing customers the right product at the right time in their customer journey you can increase your online conversion and revenue. Let PureClarity’s AI upsell and cross-sell products in real-time throughout the customer journey to maximise your online sales. Personalisation within search - taking your customers from search straight to checkout. You can make it easy for customers find exactly what they’re looking for by displaying personalised product recommendations and content in real-time as they search your website and within your search results pages. Personalisation within email which injects your customers back into your sales funnel. Entice customers back onto your website by including products tailored to their onsite experience. Persuade your customers to buy, buy again, or revisit their abandoned cart. Why not throw in an incentive to really get them excited. PopUps which grab your customers attention! Create personalised pop-ups to and email capture popups to drive engagement and increase your online conversion rate. Insights & analytics which understand the value and potential buying power of each of your customers. You can gain full insight into your visitor behaviours, customer segments and campaign performance and discover how to maximise your websites potential to further increase revenue.