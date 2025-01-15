App store for web apps
Top E-Merchandising Software - Palestinian Territories
E-merchandising, also known as e-commerce or digital merchandising, involves selecting the optimal products or services and presenting them strategically with appropriate content to boost sales. Much like how physical stores strategically position items, e-merchandising software is designed to showcase products on websites effectively, aiming to entice potential buyers and encourage repeat purchases. Effective e-merchandising enhances customer engagement, reduces site abandonment, and fosters quality conversions. Drawing inspiration from traditional product marketing and merchandising, e-merchandising leverages analytics from various touchpoints to offer personalized experiences, ultimately driving engagement, sales, and customer satisfaction. Typically, e-merchandising software seamlessly integrates with e-commerce platforms, web content management, inventory management, point of sale (POS), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.
edrone
edrone.me
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them (Marketing Automation) with all-in-one e-commerce marketing cloud. The system consists of two sections: Learn & Engage. Learn: advanced stats, RFM segmentation and detailed view per client (even with the social media stats). Engage: 20 ready to send scenarios, including recover abandoned cards, send recommendations and increase the revenue with cross selling based on our Customer Intelligence algorithms. The Marketing Machine is something more than a simple recommendation frame: it makes the idea of segment of one easy to implement in every e-commerce.
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire provides retailers with data-led, intelligent customer journey optimisation solutions that guide online shoppers through the buying funnel and retain them within the ecosystem. Leveraging customer insights, Salesfire empowers businesses to boost on-site engagement, personalise user experiences, and drive revenue growth. From first-party data collection to advanced analytics, Salesfire harnesses the power of AI to identify more shoppers, enhance retargeting and transform visitor data into sales.
MakerSights
makersights.com
MakerSights is the only assortment management workspace, empowering retail brands to take a consumer-obsessed approach to product strategy and enabling them to create more products that people love – and less of what they don’t. The MakerSights Workspace unites cross-functional teams, from design and product to merchandising and consumer insights to test ideas and in-development products with target consumers at scale. Leveraging interactive, purpose-built retail analytics and dashboards, teams are able to quickly analyze consumer data, instantly share insights with stakeholders, and make data-informed decisions that result in efficient, high-performing assortments.
Prefixbox
prefixbox.com
Prefixbox’s AI Search, AI Navigation, AI Recommend, and Insights & Experimentation solutions improve the shopping experience for increased conversion rate and revenue. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 uses the latest search technology to understand meaning. By combining vector, large language models (LLMs) and GPT technology, it can extract the intent behind a general sentence in order to return relevant product results. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻's Related Products, Related Keywords and Related Categories modules increase engagement and help shoppers refine their search intent with just 1 click. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱 inspires shoppers to explore your catalog with relevant recommendations that boost average order value. Prefixbox 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 can optimize your solution with insightful metrics, frequent A/B tests, and personalized search expert support.
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio is a cloud-based Merchandising Platform that automates critical workflows, provides real-time insights, and enables remote collaboration. We empower retailers to save time and make faster, data-driven merchandising decisions that lead to inventory optimization, increased profitability, and revenue growth. The Toolio Merchandising Platform includes four core modules: Merchandise Planning, Assortment Planning, Item Planning and Allocation. These modules can be used separately, but are more powerful together and can be customized to your unique planning processes. -Merchandise Planning: Streamlines the creation and maintenance of sales forecasts and inventory plans by blending seasonal trends and real-time end-to-end data insights -Assortment Planning: Combines historical performance information, attribute analysis and visual line sheets to help retailers decide which products to produce and how much to sell through each channel -Item Planning: Helps retailers maintain optimal inventory levels to avoid stock-outs and improve cash flow through intelligent demand forecasting and automated replenishment management -Allocation: You’re in full control of inventory with smart insights to automatically assess replenishment needs and more Toolio is a global operation with headquarters in NYC and offices in Istanbul, built by an ex-Walmart team of second-time entrepreneurs and backed by top VCs and apparel industry executives.
Potions
get-potions.com
Potions is the only market player capable of personalizing online shopper journeys without relying on cookies. Its unique technology is a future-proof solution in light of the impending end of third-party cookies, enabling websites to boost their revenue by 12% to 25% through increased conversion rates and average order value. Over the past three years, more than 60 e-commerce merchants, including industry leaders such as Wonderbox, Jacadi, Le Slip Français, and Alltricks, have chosen Potions as their preferred solution.
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a Search & discovery personalization platform, powered by data and machine learning. Built for ecommerce sites to accelerate growth.
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity is one of the leading providers of intelligent ecommerce personalisation and provides the perfect solution for businesses whether B2C or B2B to increase online revenue, average order value, online conversion rate and also build a loyal customer database. PureClarity allows you to provide your customers with a highly personalised and relevant online shopping experience through a wide range of intelligent ecommerce personalisation features, converting your online visitors into loyal customers. The software is compatible with all ecommerce platforms and offers plugins/extensions for Magento 1x and 2x, Shopify, BigCommerce, X-Cart, WooCommerce and Kooomo. PureClarity works effectively with any amount of data and gets to work from day one. Businesses generally start to see positive results quickly. PureClarity features include: Personalised content – allowing you to create a 1-2-1 relevant and engaging dialogue. Display targeted content and banner ads which are relevant to each of your online visitors. Turn them into returning and loyal customers by showing promotions, offers, and imagery they are interested in. Intelligent Recommendations that know what your customers want before they do. By showing customers the right product at the right time in their customer journey you can increase your online conversion and revenue. Let PureClarity’s AI upsell and cross-sell products in real-time throughout the customer journey to maximise your online sales. Personalisation within search - taking your customers from search straight to checkout. You can make it easy for customers find exactly what they’re looking for by displaying personalised product recommendations and content in real-time as they search your website and within your search results pages. Personalisation within email which injects your customers back into your sales funnel. Entice customers back onto your website by including products tailored to their onsite experience. Persuade your customers to buy, buy again, or revisit their abandoned cart. Why not throw in an incentive to really get them excited. PopUps which grab your customers attention! Create personalised pop-ups to and email capture popups to drive engagement and increase your online conversion rate. Insights & analytics which understand the value and potential buying power of each of your customers. You can gain full insight into your visitor behaviours, customer segments and campaign performance and discover how to maximise your websites potential to further increase revenue.
Adobe Commerce
business.adobe.com
The experience makes all the difference. Grow with Adobe Commerce. Adobe Commerce is a flexible and scalable commerce platform that lets you create uniquely personalized B2B and B2C experiences, no matter how many brands you have. Formerly Magneto.
Productsup
productsup.com
Productsup is the leading product-to-consumer (P2C) platform enabling manufacturers, brands, service providers, and marketplaces to turn commerce anarchy into commercial success. The Productsup P2C platform offers a range of solutions like feed management, marketplace experience and social commerce, product content syndication, and seller and vendor onboarding. It processes over two trillion products a month for over 900 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI, handling more monthly data requests than Google’s consumer search service.
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what they’re looking for. Companies including ESPRIT, Otrium, Depop and Shoptrue drive conversions and loyalty with Pixyle’s AI-powered product tagging, text generation, image moderation and recommendation solutions.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from across the enterprise, decoding them with its AI stack, enabling the intelligence to feed across the enterprise for data-driven decision-making. With a combination of ready-to-use APIs, no-code, and low-code tools, Vue.ai enables marketing, product, business, and technology teams to bring an order of magnitude impact to revenue growth, efficiency, and cost reduction. Vue.ai is currently deployed across several industries, including Retail, Finance, Insurance, Logistics, and Healthcare. Vue.ai is a Mad Street Den brand founded by Ashwini Asokan & Anand Chandrasekaran.
Avataar
avataar.ai
Avataar is revolutionizing the industry with the power of spatial storytelling, moving into a new era of visual discovery by enabling generative AI-powered visual experiences. Its globally first AI-led Computer Vision platform takes a deep learning approach to enabling interactive experience creation for diverse enterprises, brands and users. With over 10 patents and serving as the Chair of 3D Commerce at Khronos, Avataar is at the forefront of driving neural innovation and contributing to setting interoperable industry standards. The company’s strategic partnerships with major stakeholders such as Khronos, Nvidia, Meta, Google, AWS, along with blue chip investors (Sequoia Capital, and Tiger Global), underscore its dedication to driving a revolutionary shift on a global scale, reimagining product experiences and visual discovery like never before.
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the work of thousands of rules. Letting you automatically personalise the user experience, fast. Site-search Turn your search box into a helpful sales associate – without the overbearing hovering. - Predictive personalisation - Autocomplete - Learning new words - Spellcheck - Automated ranking & sorting - Content search - Dynamic faceting - Related results Our search increases AOV and conversion rate by 30% on average. Some customers we work with are Not On The High Street, Webhallen, Office Depot among others.
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant results for their needs in context, no matter the device, platform, or language. Having completed over 800+ implementations, Hawksearch is utilized for delivering engaging and personalized search experiences through our innovative features, which enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to accomplish their goals. Hawksearch's advanced machine learning and automation handle all the reactive and day-to-day monitoring allowing your team to focus on the big picture solution. Our conversion analyzer is built to understand your customer's keywords and convert them into phrases contained in your data. With built in metric families and libraries, you no longer need to have hundreds of synonyms to handle unit of measure and other metrics.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of your platform and ensure the best results thanks to AI-powered Search, Recommender, and Product Listing. Give your visitors the ultimate tools to discover your products as efficiently as possible. Luigi's Box is software that you and your customers will enjoy using.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia powers 1.75 Trillion search requests a year or more than 30 Billion a week enabling more than 17,000 customers in 150+ countries to build blazing fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors (using any web, mobile or voice device) – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.
commonsku
commonsku.com
commonsku is software specifically designed for the promotional products industry. It's a CRM, Order Management, and eCommerce platform wrapped up in one sophisticated hub. With software that intuitively connects distributors and suppliers, commonsku is like a breath of fresh air for your team.
Relewise
relewise.com
Let’s reach your personalization potential At Relewise, we provide our customers with the competitive edge of true personalization, so they can deliver unique user experiences. We want your business to reach its personalization potential, and we want to help you all the way. Customized results at warp speed We offer a personalization platform with an outstanding ability to provide personalized search and recommendation results. Based on real-time user behavior, our platform adapts to the user’s unique interests and actions and provides excellent results at warp speed. The result is fantastic user experiences, and e-commerce businesses benefit from the platform’s extreme adaptability, flexible integration, super-fast engine, and automized learning. Search in products, variants, categories, and content, present personalized product recommendations, personalize the sort order when category browsing and triggers e.g. for marketing automation. Relewise supports millions of products and variants, where all data gets persisted, and where data is analyzed and used real-time with zero delay. Everything working smoothly in both B2C and B2B. Furthermore, Relewise fully embrace B2B with targeted features such as support for personalization in customer-specific assortments, customer segmentation, and multi-user customer accounts (and baskets). No hot air, lots of straight talk, and never a dull moment We believe that great relationships are everything and that great dialogue is where they start. That’s why our product changes with the needs of our customers and why we are dead serious about providing the highest HOW product quality and above-and-beyond service. Trust is our strongest currency, and we promise to give you all honest talk and no hot air sales pitches. We also promise to keep things interesting – we are driven by a never-ending desire to explore and to develop something better than what is.
RichRelevance
richrelevance.com
RichRelevance is the global leader in experience personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals – at scale, in real time, and across the customer lifecycle.
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for you” or “You might like.
BEYABLE
beyable.com
BEYABLE is a SaaS platform which helps retailers and brands find digital solutions to increase conversions, margins and user experience by focusing on their existing website traffic. Thanks to AI and our automated customer journey analysis, our clients personalize the content of their site. We leverage their current traffic to optimize their revenues without any IT need. You want easy to implement solutions. That’s why BEYABLE is a suite of independent modules that all rely on a single lightweight tag (asynchrone). Pay for what you need, when you need it. Websites using BEYABLE full-suite usually see up to 35% increase in their revenue and x10 of average return on Investment.
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands already use Raptor for higher conversion rates, more efficient workflows, and better user experiences. For more information, visit https://www.raptorservices.com/
Nosto
nosto.com
Experience Intelligent Commerce Nosto is the intelligent Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands and retailers intuitively designed tools to increase online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management. With experience.AI, Nosto helps brands enrich and activate customer, product and content data in real-time across personalization, product discovery, and user-generated content to deliver high-performing commerce experiences at scale.
Klevu
klevu.com
Klevu AI Ecommerce Search & Discovery is headless compatible, and includes AI--powered Site Search, Smart Category Merchandising, Smart Recommendations and a Personalisation Engine, all powered by real-time buyer intent. Klevu has helped merchants: Increase conversion from search by 6x, Increase AOV by 6% via search and Increase site-wide ecommerce conversion by 15%. The Klevu AI Search & Discovery Platform includes: Klevu AI Ecommerce Site Search Rich autocomplete and relevant search results Search as you type Natural Language Processing (NLP) AI-powered self-learning on-site search bar Supports long tail and voice based search Error tolerance, stop words and inflections Automated product catalogue enrichment Real-time search trends and personalisation Visual merchandising of search results Search Keyword-based product promotion -------------------------------- Klevu AI Ecommerce Merchandising Balance AI and strategic control Automatic and visual merchandising of collection pages Dynamic filters and SEO-friendly collection page layouts Plan ahead for campaigns and add merchandising banners Drag and drop visual merchandising Pin hero products to always remain at the top of collections Schedule time-bound campaigns for visual banners and product boosting Save time with simple to copy rules across all categories or selected categories -------------------------------- Personalized Product Recommendations Hyper-relevant AI product recommendations based on search Self-learning with each click, search query and purchase Choose a variety of recommendation types including trending, new, highly-rated, and related to past purchase Recommendations of the most popular products (based on clicks and views and search) Encourage upsell and cross sell on home, collection, product detail and cart pages. Personalization Engine Display the most relevant products at the best time Simple out-of-the-box activation, and fully customisable with the Klevu API Personalise all website pages including homepage, listing pages, product detail pages, and checkout pages Personalize with little history of interactions, using learning from others. -------------------------------- Why Choose Klevu? Easy to use and quick time to value Klevu software is API-first and headless compatible Natural Language Processing used in search Product-Wide AI and Machine Learning 24/7 Support Language-agnostic search and tailor-made for international store -------------------------------- Klevu helps connect people to products they want to buy. Through AI and NLP-powered discovery technology, Klevu enables merchants to deliver hyper-relevant, personalized experiences powered by real-time buyer intent. Klevu discovery technology balances AI automation and strategic control, is quick and easy to install and compatible with all ecommerce platforms. Klevu powers thousands of ecommerce businesses worldwide and has offices in the UK, US, Sweden, Finland, Australia and India.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search experience that improves efficiencies, supports sustainability, and eliminates dead-ends. It displays visually similar and complementary product recommendations, aiming to inspire and convert shoppers of different types. It also features an automatic product tagging system that saves time, optimizes merchandising processes, and enhances the accuracy of product data. These solutions can be adapted to different market realities and can be scaled to meet the specific needs of various industry sectors, such as fashion, home decor, and jewelry. It caters to different business sizes, from growing businesses to large enterprises.
Clerk.io
clerk.io
Clerk.io is an all-in-one e-commerce personalization platform that improves the performance and profitability of your webstore while saving you time and driving growth for your business. By using industry-leading artificial intelligence to power hyper-relevance throughout your customer journey, we automate higher conversion rates, basket sizes, and order values. At Clerk, we're dedicated to giving our customers all the tools they need to get the most out of our e-commerce personalization platform. We help our customers grow their sales through dynamic product recommendations, personalized emails, efficient site search, and audience segmentation: all with our cookieless solution. We’re here to empower our customers across the globe to deliver personalized shopping experiences for their users. Many details about our goods and services are available on our website, including regular product updates. We recognize how critical it is to update you on the most recent product changes and features so you can always stay updated. To better understand the solutions available and how they might benefit your organization, we also give user examples for the various products. Our case studies show how other businesses have increased their sales using Clerk's AI-driven technology. In addition to our resources, we provide dedicated help via our website, giving you quick access to our group of professional tech experts. Our team is committed to giving you the best advice and assistance possible so you can make the most of our platform. We are confident that our AI-driven customization solutions may assist you in achieving your professional objectives, so let us help you grow your business and reach your business goals.
Searchspring
searchspring.net
Searchspring is one of the original and most trusted ecommerce solutions. Over the last 16 years, Searchspring has developed an entire ecommerce suite of products to help online stores deliver the ultimate shopper experience through Search, Merchandising, Personalization, and Reporting. Searchspring's team of ecommerce experts ensures complete integration with personalized onboarding and continued support from an award-winning Customer Success team. As the #1 Search, Merchandising, and Personalization platform built exclusively for ecommerce, Searchspring gets the right product, to the right person, at the right time. Customers such as Chubbies, Pura Vida, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, West Elm, Specialized, Wildfang, and Ripcurl trust Searchspring to help increase cart size, conversions, and repeat customers.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technologies to unify disparate content and data, to automate the delivery of relevant, personalized information. Coveo provides solutions for ecommerce, customer service, and workforce proficiency. The company is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms.
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communication and automate the who, what, when, where of every email, mobile, site, and paid media message for each individual shopper. More than 400 brands trust Bluecore to rapidly increase customer retention and drive predictable revenue, including Express, Bass Pro Shops, Lenovo, Steve Madden, Alo Yoga, and Lulu & Georgia.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com. (Exponea was acquired by Bloomreach in 2021.)