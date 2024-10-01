App store for web apps
Top E-Merchandising Software - Mozambique
E-merchandising, also known as e-commerce or digital merchandising, involves selecting the optimal products or services and presenting them strategically with appropriate content to boost sales. Much like how physical stores strategically position items, e-merchandising software is designed to showcase products on websites effectively, aiming to entice potential buyers and encourage repeat purchases. Effective e-merchandising enhances customer engagement, reduces site abandonment, and fosters quality conversions. Drawing inspiration from traditional product marketing and merchandising, e-merchandising leverages analytics from various touchpoints to offer personalized experiences, ultimately driving engagement, sales, and customer satisfaction. Typically, e-merchandising software seamlessly integrates with e-commerce platforms, web content management, inventory management, point of sale (POS), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technol...
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search e...
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a Search & discovery personalization platform, powered by data and machine learning. Built for ecommerce sites to accelerate growth.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; ...
Searchspring
searchspring.net
Searchspring is one of the original and most trusted ecommerce solutions. Over the last 16 years, Searchspring has developed an entire ecommerce suite of products to help online stores deliver the ultimate shopper experience through Search, Merchandising, Personalization, and Reporting. Searchspring...
edrone
edrone.me
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them ...
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity is one of the leading providers of intelligent ecommerce personalisation and provides the perfect solution for businesses whether B2C or B2B to increase online revenue, average order value, online conversion rate and also build a loyal customer database. PureClarity allows you to provide...
Productsup
productsup.com
Productsup is the leading product-to-consumer (P2C) platform enabling manufacturers, brands, service providers, and marketplaces to turn commerce anarchy into commercial success. The Productsup P2C platform offers a range of solutions like feed management, marketplace experience and social commerce,...
Avataar
avataar.ai
Avataar is revolutionizing the industry with the power of spatial storytelling, moving into a new era of visual discovery by enabling generative AI-powered visual experiences. Its globally first AI-led Computer Vision platform takes a deep learning approach to enabling interactive experience creatio...
commonsku
commonsku.com
commonsku is software specifically designed for the promotional products industry. It's a CRM, Order Management, and eCommerce platform wrapped up in one sophisticated hub. With software that intuitively connects distributors and suppliers, commonsku is like a breath of fresh air for your team.
Klevu
klevu.com
Klevu AI Ecommerce Search & Discovery is headless compatible, and includes AI--powered Site Search, Smart Category Merchandising, Smart Recommendations and a Personalisation Engine, all powered by real-time buyer intent. Klevu has helped merchants: Increase conversion from search by 6x, Increase AOV...
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire provides retailers with data-led, intelligent customer journey optimisation solutions that guide online shoppers through the buying funnel and retain them within the ecosystem. Leveraging customer insights, Salesfire empowers businesses to boost on-site engagement, personalise user experie...
Prefixbox
prefixbox.com
Prefixbox’s AI Search, AI Navigation, AI Recommend, and Insights & Experimentation solutions improve the shopping experience for increased conversion rate and revenue. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 uses the latest search technology to understand meaning. By combining vector, large language models (LLM...
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio is a cloud-based Merchandising Platform that automates critical workflows, provides real-time insights, and enables remote collaboration. We empower retailers to save time and make faster, data-driven merchandising decisions that lead to inventory optimization, increased profitability, and re...
Adobe Commerce
business.adobe.com
The experience makes all the difference. Grow with Adobe Commerce. Adobe Commerce is a flexible and scalable commerce platform that lets you create uniquely personalized B2B and B2C experiences, no matter how many brands you have. Formerly Magneto.
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the...
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant...
Relewise
relewise.com
Let’s reach your personalization potential At Relewise, we provide our customers with the competitive edge of true personalization, so they can deliver unique user experiences. We want your business to reach its personalization potential, and we want to help you all the way. Customized results at wa...
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for...
Nosto
nosto.com
Experience Intelligent Commerce Nosto is the intelligent Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands and retailers intuitively designed tools to increase online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management. With experience.AI, Nosto helps brands enrich and activate customer, ...
Clerk.io
clerk.io
Clerk.io is an all-in-one e-commerce personalization platform that improves the performance and profitability of your webstore while saving you time and driving growth for your business. By using industry-leading artificial intelligence to power hyper-relevance throughout your customer journey, we a...
MakerSights
makersights.com
MakerSights is the only assortment management workspace, empowering retail brands to take a consumer-obsessed approach to product strategy and enabling them to create more products that people love – and less of what they don’t. The MakerSights Workspace unites cross-functional teams, from design an...
Potions
get-potions.com
Potions is the only market player capable of personalizing online shopper journeys without relying on cookies. Its unique technology is a future-proof solution in light of the impending end of third-party cookies, enabling websites to boost their revenue by 12% to 25% through increased conversion ra...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...
RichRelevance
richrelevance.com
RichRelevance is the global leader in experience personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help dig...
BEYABLE
beyable.com
BEYABLE is a SaaS platform which helps retailers and brands find digital solutions to increase conversions, margins and user experience by focusing on their existing website traffic. Thanks to AI and our automated customer journey analysis, our clients personalize the content of their site. We lever...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...