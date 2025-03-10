App store for web apps

E-commerce tools are essential for boosting the functionality of e-commerce websites. These tools offer a range of features, including integration with ERP systems, automation of accounting tasks, gathering customer data, and recovering abandoned shopping carts. Whether a business already has an established e-commerce platform or wants to concentrate on specific aspects like customer service, e-commerce tools come in handy for streamlining processes and boosting productivity. They play a crucial role in refining marketing tactics, improving customer conversion rates, scaling to meet increasing demand and company growth, and nurturing repeat customers. By deploying e-commerce tools, businesses can enhance operations, communication, and conversion strategies within their existing e-commerce platforms.

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

AfterShip is a shipment tracking app for eCommerce, providing automated updates for over 600 carriers and integration with major platforms to enhance customer experience.

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.

Debutify

Debutify

debutify.com

Debutify is an easy-to-use Shopify theme that helps eCommerce stores improve sales with customizable designs and built-in tools for conversion optimization.

Kalodata

Kalodata

kalodata.com

Kalodata is a data analytics tool for TikTok Shop, offering insights on products, influencers, and market trends to help sellers make informed decisions.

Elfsight

Elfsight

elfsight.com

Elfsight offers customizable widgets and AI chatbots for websites, allowing users to enhance functionality, automate support, and improve visitor engagement without coding.

Shoopy

Shoopy

shoopy.in

Shoopy is an e-commerce platform that offers a variety of products across multiple categories with easy navigation, secure checkout, and personalized recommendations.

Extensiv

Extensiv

extensiv.com

Extensiv is an inventory management app for high-volume sellers that integrates with multiple ecommerce platforms to streamline order fulfillment and inventory tracking.

OpenWidget

OpenWidget

openwidget.com

OpenWidget is a free website plugin that enhances customer engagement with tools like contact cards, FAQs, and product displays for e-commerce.

Spoki

Spoki

spoki.it

Spoki is a platform that integrates WhatsApp for business communication, enhancing customer engagement and support throughout sales and marketing processes.

LegitScript

LegitScript

legitscript.com

LegitScript app assesses merchant risks using data analysis and human expertise to prevent fines and ensure compliance across various sectors.

GOVX

GOVX

govx.com

The GOVX app provides exclusive discounts to verified military personnel, government employees, and first responders on various products from leading brands.

VOC.ai

VOC.ai

voc.ai

VOC.ai is an AI-powered platform for customer service and feedback analysis, enabling businesses to enhance operations and customer relations with data-driven insights.

Memberful

Memberful

memberful.com

Memberful is a membership platform that helps creators manage and monetize their content through custom plans and integration with existing tools.

Amz Online Arbitrage

Amz Online Arbitrage

amzonlinearbitrage.com

Amz Online Arbitrage helps Amazon sellers find profitable products by identifying price discrepancies across online stores for resale.

Replyco

Replyco

replyco.com

Replyco is an eCommerce helpdesk app that consolidates customer messages into one inbox, automates responses, and integrates with various communication platforms.

Syncware

Syncware

syncware.com

Syncware is an automation app that synchronizes orders, shipments, and inventory for multi-channel consumer product brands, improving data management and workflow.

Hosting123

Hosting123

hosting123.net

Hosting123 is a user-friendly app for managing web hosting services, allowing users to monitor performance and control resources efficiently.

Reusely

Reusely

reusely.com

Reusely provides a buyback widget for websites to streamline mail-in and in-store buybacks, sync pricing with wholesalers, and update prices automatically.

Malomo

Malomo

gomalomo.com

Malomo is a platform for eCommerce that offers branded order tracking, refund management, and real-time shipment updates to improve customer experience and retention.

biznessmaker

biznessmaker

biznessmaker.com

Biznessmaker is an all-in-one app for companies to sell products, manage subscriptions, handle invoices, track time, book services, and manage customer relationships.

Fusionmetrics

Fusionmetrics

fusionmetrics.io

Fusionmetrics provides subscription and conversion analytics for Shopify apps, offering revenue attribution and cross funnel tracking.

Content Status

Content Status

contentstatus.com

Content Status app provides real-time visibility into the quality and status of product page content for brands, retailers, and agencies.

Richpanel

Richpanel

richpanel.com

Richpanel is a customer service platform that streamlines support with a self-service portal, live chat, multi-channel help desk, and analytics tools for better management.

Checkout Champ

Checkout Champ

checkoutchamp.com

Checkout Champ is a subscription management and billing app that helps increase sales conversions and average order value with customizable checkout flows.

Recapture

Recapture

recapture.io

Recapture is an app that automates abandoned cart recovery through SMS and email marketing, along with providing popups and analytics.

Brandboom

Brandboom

brandboom.com

Brandboom is a digital platform for brands and retailers to manage wholesale buying and selling through digital catalogs, order management, and streamlined communication.

Blutag

Blutag

blu.ai

Blutag is a SaaS platform that enables retailers to create voice applications easily, improving customer engagement through voice-enabled experiences.

Chosify

Chosify

chosify.com

Chosify helps e-commerce brands simplify product choices for customers through guided selling, improving recommendations and increasing conversion rates.

Aframark

Aframark

aframark.com

Aframark is a cloud-based platform that collects and displays product Q&A on websites, allowing users to get answers and contribute questions to improve sales.

LiveRecover

LiveRecover

liverecover.com

LiveRecover is an SMS marketing platform that helps Shopify stores recover abandoned carts by sending personalized texts from live agents.

Namogoo

Namogoo

namogoo.com

Namogoo is a platform that removes unauthorized ads from websites, ensuring customers see only intended content to enhance user experience and boost conversion rates.

Shipup

Shipup

shipup.co

Shipup is a platform that optimizes eCommerce shipping and delivery, providing tools for task automation, real-time tracking, and carrier rate comparison to enhance customer experience.

ShipAid

ShipAid

shipaid.com

Replace shipping insurance apps with an in-house guarantee. Enhance customer experience and +AOV! The solution for lost, stolen, damaged, or late packages. Provide your customers with the assurance they need, bypassing insurance companies. Set your Guarantee Fee and retain the profits! Enhance customer post-purchase experience with quick solutions to delivery issues and exceptional customer support. Seamlessly integrate and resolve shipping claims with just a few clicks. Includes a Branded Customer Resolution & Tracking Portal and Custom Shipping Notifications for streamlined communication. Keep the premiums you charge your customers at checkout for extra revenue Streamline service with branded Customer Resolution Portal for filing issues Manage delivery issues and decide to reship, refund, or deny with just a click Branded Custom Shipping Notifications and Tracking Portal included All cart types supported and Plus, custom installation included in 24hrs or less

EasyChannel

EasyChannel

easychannel.com

Want a powerful all-in-one solution for all your multichannel selling needs? Then meet EasyChannel! EasyChannel is a powerful platform that brings all your ecommerce selling needs into one place by integrating your sales channels and consolidating your multichannel workflows, product management, and customer service into a single user-friendly platform. Easily integrate with top selling platforms like eBay, Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, Shopify, WooCommerce, Facebook and more, and manage your listings, products, sales, and customer support directly through EasyChannel. Customizable automations make cross-listing and inventory syncing a breeze, while order management and fulfillment tools help you streamline your multichannel workflows. Ready to take your business to the next level? EasyChannel has got you covered!

Noibu

Noibu

noibu.com

Noibu is an eCommerce website monitoring tool that helps detect, prioritize, and resolve revenue-impacting bugs that might be hampering user experience and causing customer frustration and cart abandonment. Noibu monitors your eCommerce site and flags errors in real time. Noibu detects 100% of all errors that occur across every user session and adds them to the dashboard where they are prioritized based on the impact they have on revenue. Designed for business and engineering teams alike, Noibu helps correlate the impact of technical errors with revenue, so that the most critical ones can be resolved on priority. Here’s how Noibu helps streamline error detection, prioritization, and resolution for different teams: Business teams: Correlates the impact of issues to the drop in conversions on the website and the corresponding revenue loss that occurs due to hiccups in the customer journey. This allows business teams to analyze how errors on their site are directly impacting their bottom line. Product managers: By automatically prioritizing and triaging critical issues detected on eCommerce sites, Noibu helps product managers efficiently allocate developer efforts, so that highest-priority errors are tackled first and low-priority ones are removed from Priority view. Engineering teams: Noibu provides all the technical information (down to the exact line of code) required by developers to resolve the error, thus drastically reducing error reproduction and resolution time. For more information on how Noibu can detect, prioritize, and resolve errors on your eCommerce site and help recover lost revenue, please reach out to us at [email protected].

TrueOps

TrueOps

trueops.com

TrueOps is the most advanced solution for reclaiming your money from Amazon FBA. TrueOps offers market-leading 10% commission rates, seller-friendly policies like never charging for reimbursed inventory and instant credits for reimbursement reversals, and cutting-edge technology that gets you onboarded and finds more refunds faster than anyone else. With a founding team that includes a CPA, the CEO of an eight-figure Amazon seller, and a seasoned eCommerce software developer, we know what it means to deal with Amazon. So we built a system that finds every penny that Amazon owes you and we manage the process to get it back.

LitExtension

LitExtension

litextension.com

LitExtension is the world-leading e-commerce migration/replatform service provider. We help merchants and eCommerce experts migrate data from their current store to a desired shopping cart automatically within 3 simple steps. Data migration with LitExtension allows you to transfer all important data including products, customers, orders,. Accurately, securely and automatically. Currently, we support more than 140 platforms. Some prominent names are BigCommerce, Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Prestashop, OpenCart, Volusion, Zen Cart… LitExtension also helps transfer data from Database Dump, CSV Files, XML Files and other special data types. 3 simple steps to migrate your data with LitExtension 1. Enter your carts' information 2. Select the entities you want to migrate 3. Perform Free Demo migration (optionally) or Full Migration immediately Detailed data you can transfer: - Products - Products Categories - Manufacturers - Customers - Orders - Coupons - Reviews - CMS pages - Blogs - Custom fields - etc. Additional Options to boost your data import functionality: - Clear data on target store before migration (FREE) - Create 301 redirects on target store - Migrate product and category SEO URLs - Strip HTML from category, product names - Migrate additional images (FREE) - Migrate short and full descriptions (FREE) - Migrate product SKUs (FREE) - etc. WHY SHOULD YOU CHOOSE LITEXTENSION? I. 100% Uptime and Superb Migration Assurance During the migration, we ensure 100% uptime for your current store. It will still serve new customers and process new orders normally. No sales disruption! After the migration, we ensure no missing data with our Free and Unlimited Recent Migrations, Re-Migrations and Smart Update services within 3 months. Besides, LitExtension provides a 30 day money back guarantee to prove confidence in our services and their value to you. II. No technical skills needed All shopping cart migration steps are simplified to reduce human involvement. In addition, wizard instructions will appear along the way whenever you need. Get a hands-off migration experience with LitExtension! III. 24/7 Professional Support Our experts have more than 10 years of experience in the eCommerce industry with 150,000+ successful migrations for 50,000+ customers worldwide. We are confident to help you resolve all issues before, during or after the migration process. IV. Highest Data Security LitExtension has a set of practices, technologies and policies in place to ensure the highest security level for your data. - Server Security - Data Security - Data Access Restrictions - GDPR Compliance - NDA - Payment Security

Payplug

Payplug

payplug.com

Payplug is a payment solution designed for merchants, online merchants and fintech companies. Together, let’s raise the bar of payments.

8fig

8fig

8fig.co

Get funded now and scale your eCommerce store smarter and faster. 8fig's financing solutions will provide the resources you need.

