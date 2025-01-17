Top E-Commerce Tools - Palau

LegitScript

legitscript.com

Confidently assess merchant risk so you can take action before it results in fines, damages your reputation, or threatens public safety. Transaction laundering. Online gambling. Hate groups. Illegal drug sales. There’s no limit to what unethical merchants will try to get away with — and no end to their criminal creativity. Algorithm-only solutions simply can’t keep up. That’s why acquirers, payment service providers, and ISOs turn to LegitScript. We combine big data, advanced technology, and intensive, expert human analysis to shine a bright light on merchant activity, so you can confidently assess merchant risk and take action before it results in fines. Why Choose LegitScript? + Reduce Risk: Stay ahead of problematic merchants, across different payment mechanisms — whether they are in low-risk or regulated, high-risk sectors. + Get Human Insight: Don’t rely on automated processes where mistakes can creep in. We combine robust algorithms with human experts to give you precise and in-depth merchant analysis, categorization, and explanation you can stand behind. + We Take Accuracy Seriously: Fines are expensive. At LegitScript, we take pride in providing you with accurate information every time, in a format you can understand. We give you access to the most accurate, extensive data set of legitimate and illicit merchant websites and associated data. + See the Bigger Picture: Don’t look at data points in isolation. At LegitScript we help you understand the larger associated network. Our multidimensional view across the entire compliance ecosystem provides unique insights from all industries and angles so you can stay at the forefront of emerging trends. + Work With a Trusted Partner: LegitScript is recommended by Visa and other major payment networks. We are a recognized Mastercard Merchant Monitoring Service Provider (MMSP). Our work is trusted by regulatory authorities as well as industry leading companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon.