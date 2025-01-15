App store for web apps
Top E-Commerce Tools - Palestinian Territories
E-commerce tools are essential for boosting the functionality of e-commerce websites. These tools offer a range of features, including integration with ERP systems, automation of accounting tasks, gathering customer data, and recovering abandoned shopping carts. Whether a business already has an established e-commerce platform or wants to concentrate on specific aspects like customer service, e-commerce tools come in handy for streamlining processes and boosting productivity. They play a crucial role in refining marketing tactics, improving customer conversion rates, scaling to meet increasing demand and company growth, and nurturing repeat customers. By deploying e-commerce tools, businesses can enhance operations, communication, and conversion strategies within their existing e-commerce platforms.
biznessmaker
biznessmaker.com
The biznessmaker is an all-in-one solution for your company. Sell: We make it easy for you to sell software or digital downloads like e-books, video effects and music. Subscriptions: SaaS subscription billing platform for subscription business success. Billing & Invoicing: Manage and write your invoice. Get your invoices payed online. biznessmaker also have a integrated pdf designer to create your own invoice layouts. Booking system: With the simple booking system you can rent out your products in no time. CRM: Know your customer, manage your customers in one software and one place - the biznessmaker. Timetracking: Let your employees track their times and create an invoice for your customer from their recorded time entries.
Spoki
spoki.it
Spoki is a conversational platform that leverages WhatsApp as a communication channel to offer businesses solutions to integrate with e-commerce, marketing tools, CRM, ERP, and customized software. Spoki takes sales strategies to a higher level by harnessing the power of instant and conversational messaging, accompanying the user throughout the entire customer journey: marketing, sales, customer support. As pioneers of conversational marketing, our goal is to revolutionize the way businesses communicate with their customers, leveraging innovative channels like WhatsApp, ensuring better KPIs and performance for companies.Thanks to Spoki, businesses can create valuable relationships and more direct and personal connections with their end customers.
Amz Online Arbitrage
amzonlinearbitrage.com
Amz Online Arbitrage is a One-Stop Shop for Amazon Sellers who are looking to explore the Online Arbitrage Business Model On Amazon. Our FREE Software provides the Daily Profitable Products List to the Sellers
LiveRecover
liverecover.com
Texts your customers in real-time, converting carts into sales. LiveRecover helps eCommerce stores recover abandoned carts over text message. There's a lot of Shopify apps that promise to help you recover abandoned carts. You'll pay a monthly fee to use those apps, and they'll get to work emailing your customers.
OpenWidget
openwidget.com
OpenWidget is a free website widget plugin allowing you to boost your customer engagement and build consistent customer journeys with the use of essential tools available for you out of the box: - Contact Card, giving your customers the option to leave you a message that will be sent straight to your email; - FAQ module, providing them with instant answers to all of the common questions; - Product Cards displaying all of your latest deals or hot drops. All of the above features are available for free, and with the AI-enhanced product onboarding and configuration, you can save both the time and effort that you would normally spend on configuring ecommerce software. The time that you can then use to focus on improving your customer service and closing more sales.
Aframark
aframark.com
We are Aframark, a cloud based platform that collects & displays product questions & answers on websites. We are the only solution provider that syndicates Q&A in real-time and allows the user-generated content improve sales conversions. FOR YOUR CUSTOMERS Give your customers the convenience to get answers from retailers and fellow purchasers and even post new questions of their own. A combined pool of product questions amplifies the speed for getting appropriate answers faster. This helps your customers to take faster purchase decision which means increased sales for you! FOR YOUR COMMUNITY Grow into something great, together! Our software creates a collaborative environment for your community where you all can work and grow together. You, your associated retailers and your customers can all benefit from the combined pool of answers. Our platform syncs everything in real time – so there’s no downtime for anyone for updating anything.
Chosify
chosify.com
At Chosify, we help e-commerce brands achieve the best customer experience. We help them solve the difficult decisions their customers face when they have to choose out of a bunch of similar products. Chosify connects questions to products with a guided selling solution and gives the best recommendations based on answers and customer needs in a well-designed customer journey. Chosify is an easy SAAS solution that marketing teams can use to make the choice for difficult products easier. We achieved more than 30% conversion growth after implementing our flows on multiple webshops. With our tool, we make the life of consumers easier and relieve them about the choices they need to make, and also make difficult choices less time-consuming. Chosify is a Netherlands-based startup founded at the start of 2022. We aim to become the world's leading machine-learning-based choice-making algorithm in the near future.
Malomo
gomalomo.com
Build your brand with every shipment. Branded order tracking that drives repeat customers, reduces WISMO tickets & gives you carrier insights.
Reusely
reusely.com
Need an effortless way to deliver buyback quotes to your customers? Deploy your own buyback widget to your website in minutes and start receiving mail-in and in-store buybacks today! Forget about pricing your buybacks with a spreadsheet, sync your buyback pricing with wholesalers and set a profit margin on every device you purchase. Prices update instantly whenever your pricing source updates their pricing.
Shoopy
shoopy.in
Shoopy.in is an e-commerce platform offering a wide range of products across various categories. With a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation, Shoopy.in provides shoppers with a convenient and seamless online shopping experience. Key Features: Extensive Product Range: Shoopy.in offers a diverse selection of products, including electronics, fashion, home essentials, beauty products, and more. User-Friendly Interface: The website features a clean and intuitive interface, making it easy for users to browse, search, and purchase items. Secure Checkout Process: Shoopy.in ensures a secure checkout process, allowing users to shop with confidence and peace of mind. Personalized Recommendations: The platform provides personalized product recommendations based on user preferences and browsing history, enhancing the shopping experience. Responsive Design: Shoopy.in is optimized for various devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones, ensuring a seamless experience across different screen sizes. Notable Aspects: Promotions and Discounts: Shoopy.in frequently offers promotions, discounts, and special deals to attract customers and encourage purchases. Customer Reviews and Ratings: Users can access product reviews and ratings from other shoppers, helping them make informed purchasing decisions. Fast and Reliable Delivery: Shoopy.in offers fast and reliable delivery services, ensuring timely delivery of orders to customers.
Fusionmetrics
fusionmetrics.io
Subscription and Conversion Analytics for Shopify app operators. - Industry standard subscription and revenue analytics for Shopify apps - Installation and revenue attribution based on Google Analytics on Shopify app store - Conversion analytics with complete cross funnel tracking on the Shopify app store
Blutag
blu.ai
Blutag is a turnkey SaaS solution that enables retail companies to deliver voice apps to their customers without coding in just a few simple steps. Blutag enables a voice based experience for your store. Delight your customers and increase customer engagement.
Brandboom
brandboom.com
Brandboom refashioned traditional B2B commerce and wholesale markets, and continues to innovate with its effortless cloud-based line sheets, ordering & invoicing tools, and the industry-standard Brandboom Link. The Connect Marketplace has also revolutionized wholesale marketing by using AI to find the best buyer matches for brands and retailers. With the introduction of shipping and financial services with flowfy, Brandboom is the complete B2B solution to grow and excel your business.
EasyChannel
easychannel.com
Want a powerful all-in-one solution for all your multichannel selling needs? Then meet EasyChannel! EasyChannel is a powerful platform that brings all your ecommerce selling needs into one place by integrating your sales channels and consolidating your multichannel workflows, product management, and customer service into a single user-friendly platform. Easily integrate with top selling platforms like eBay, Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, Shopify, WooCommerce, Facebook and more, and manage your listings, products, sales, and customer support directly through EasyChannel. Customizable automations make cross-listing and inventory syncing a breeze, while order management and fulfillment tools help you streamline your multichannel workflows. Ready to take your business to the next level? EasyChannel has got you covered!
Hosting123
hosting123.net
SEO friendly super fast web hosting for everyone from web experts to beginners. It can be yours in just 3 steps.
Kalodata
kalodata.com
Kalodata is a data analytics and insights tool for TikTok shop. By providing information on trending products, talented influencers, trending short videos, quality livestreams, market research, competitive analyses, we can help TikTok shop sellers/brands/creators/affiliates make better and data-driven decisions to increase their sales and revenues, as well as boost the efficiency of day-to-day operations.
LegitScript
legitscript.com
Confidently assess merchant risk so you can take action before it results in fines, damages your reputation, or threatens public safety. Transaction laundering. Online gambling. Hate groups. Illegal drug sales. There’s no limit to what unethical merchants will try to get away with — and no end to their criminal creativity. Algorithm-only solutions simply can’t keep up. That’s why acquirers, payment service providers, and ISOs turn to LegitScript. We combine big data, advanced technology, and intensive, expert human analysis to shine a bright light on merchant activity, so you can confidently assess merchant risk and take action before it results in fines. Why Choose LegitScript? + Reduce Risk: Stay ahead of problematic merchants, across different payment mechanisms — whether they are in low-risk or regulated, high-risk sectors. + Get Human Insight: Don’t rely on automated processes where mistakes can creep in. We combine robust algorithms with human experts to give you precise and in-depth merchant analysis, categorization, and explanation you can stand behind. + We Take Accuracy Seriously: Fines are expensive. At LegitScript, we take pride in providing you with accurate information every time, in a format you can understand. We give you access to the most accurate, extensive data set of legitimate and illicit merchant websites and associated data. + See the Bigger Picture: Don’t look at data points in isolation. At LegitScript we help you understand the larger associated network. Our multidimensional view across the entire compliance ecosystem provides unique insights from all industries and angles so you can stay at the forefront of emerging trends. + Work With a Trusted Partner: LegitScript is recommended by Visa and other major payment networks. We are a recognized Mastercard Merchant Monitoring Service Provider (MMSP). Our work is trusted by regulatory authorities as well as industry leading companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon.
ShipAid
shipaid.com
Replace shipping insurance apps with an in-house guarantee. Enhance customer experience and +AOV! The solution for lost, stolen, damaged, or late packages. Provide your customers with the assurance they need, bypassing insurance companies. Set your Guarantee Fee and retain the profits! Enhance customer post-purchase experience with quick solutions to delivery issues and exceptional customer support. Seamlessly integrate and resolve shipping claims with just a few clicks. Includes a Branded Customer Resolution & Tracking Portal and Custom Shipping Notifications for streamlined communication. Keep the premiums you charge your customers at checkout for extra revenue Streamline service with branded Customer Resolution Portal for filing issues Manage delivery issues and decide to reship, refund, or deny with just a click Branded Custom Shipping Notifications and Tracking Portal included All cart types supported and Plus, custom installation included in 24hrs or less
VOC.ai
voc.ai
VOC AI is an AI-driven customer service platform that aims to optimize business operations and customer relations. It features an 'AI Agent for Customer Service', an AI bot powered by OpenAI, trained on business-specific data to provide precise responses to customer queries and avoid misleading answers. Another key feature is 'VOC', which provides VOC Analysis for Amazon sellers to understand their customers' needs and preferences, thereby assisting in the development of better products and services. The platform also includes utilities like 'Chrome Extension' that aids in downloading and analyzing Amazon and Shopify reviews. VOC AI also offers services like sentiment analysis and customer analytics to comprehend customer emotion and preferences, enabling businesses to enhance their products and services. It provides competitive analysis to understand market competitors, and uses product research tools to help Amazon FBA product selection. The platform also includes features like review analysis and social listening across platforms like Amazon, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to understand market trends and public sentiment. Other features include a range of free AI tools, such as ChatGPT alternatives, TikTok and Instagram hashtag generators, and a smart AI translator powered by ChatGPT. VOC AI also serves as a resource center, with a dedicated blog that shares insights, strategies, and best practices.
Syncware
syncware.com
Automation software to sync orders, shipments, and inventory for multi-channel consumer product brands
LitExtension
litextension.com
LitExtension is the world-leading e-commerce migration/replatform service provider. We help merchants and eCommerce experts migrate data from their current store to a desired shopping cart automatically within 3 simple steps. Data migration with LitExtension allows you to transfer all important data including products, customers, orders,. Accurately, securely and automatically. Currently, we support more than 140 platforms. Some prominent names are BigCommerce, Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Prestashop, OpenCart, Volusion, Zen Cart… LitExtension also helps transfer data from Database Dump, CSV Files, XML Files and other special data types. 3 simple steps to migrate your data with LitExtension 1. Enter your carts' information 2. Select the entities you want to migrate 3. Perform Free Demo migration (optionally) or Full Migration immediately Detailed data you can transfer: - Products - Products Categories - Manufacturers - Customers - Orders - Coupons - Reviews - CMS pages - Blogs - Custom fields - etc. Additional Options to boost your data import functionality: - Clear data on target store before migration (FREE) - Create 301 redirects on target store - Migrate product and category SEO URLs - Strip HTML from category, product names - Migrate additional images (FREE) - Migrate short and full descriptions (FREE) - Migrate product SKUs (FREE) - etc. WHY SHOULD YOU CHOOSE LITEXTENSION? I. 100% Uptime and Superb Migration Assurance During the migration, we ensure 100% uptime for your current store. It will still serve new customers and process new orders normally. No sales disruption! After the migration, we ensure no missing data with our Free and Unlimited Recent Migrations, Re-Migrations and Smart Update services within 3 months. Besides, LitExtension provides a 30 day money back guarantee to prove confidence in our services and their value to you. II. No technical skills needed All shopping cart migration steps are simplified to reduce human involvement. In addition, wizard instructions will appear along the way whenever you need. Get a hands-off migration experience with LitExtension! III. 24/7 Professional Support Our experts have more than 10 years of experience in the eCommerce industry with 150,000+ successful migrations for 50,000+ customers worldwide. We are confident to help you resolve all issues before, during or after the migration process. IV. Highest Data Security LitExtension has a set of practices, technologies and policies in place to ensure the highest security level for your data. - Server Security - Data Security - Data Access Restrictions - GDPR Compliance - NDA - Payment Security
Elfsight
elfsight.com
Upgrade your website without coding. Elfsight widgets help 1,000,000+ website owners to increase sales, engage visitors, collect leads and more. Save your time and money with ready-to-use solutions and grow your business faster! ⚡️
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Recapture
recapture.io
Automated Abandoned Cart Recovery, SMS & Email Marketing + popups with excellent analytics.
Debutify
debutify.com
Debutify is the ultimate all-in-one solution for the modern eCommerce brand. With a suite of conversion-optimized apps, it streamlines launching, managing, and scaling any brand. This is why many DTC brands around the globe have placed their trust in Debutify. Seamlessly designed for ease, every Debutify product is code-free yet rich with robust features. This means anyone, even without tech knowledge, can use Debutify to improve their business. Whether a brand is just entering the online market or is an eCommerce veteran, Debutify is a reliable partner. And regardless of size or stage, brands can find a plan with Debutify tailored to their needs. Moreover, with Debutify's dedicated customer support team, brands can trust that any challenges will be addressed promptly and effectively. By choosing Debutify, brand owners can: Launch and scale with confidence and ease. Overcome technical challenges with user-friendly tools. Depend on a team dedicated to their success at every stage.
Replyco
replyco.com
Replyco is the eCommerce helpdesk platform that centralises all your customer messages into one intuitive inbox. Automate tasks, streamline your workflows and deliver exceptional customer support in a fraction of the time.
Extensiv
extensiv.com
Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations.
Memberful
memberful.com
Monetize your passion with membership. Best-in-class membership software for independent creators, publishers, educators, podcasters, and more.
8fig
8fig.co
Get funded now and scale your eCommerce store smarter and faster. 8fig's financing solutions will provide the resources you need.
Payplug
payplug.com
Payplug is a payment solution designed for merchants, online merchants and fintech companies. Together, let’s raise the bar of payments.
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in May 2014.
GOVX
govx.com
Thousands of leading brands use GOVX ID to instantly and securely verify customer eligibility for exclusive discounts on their retail or ticketing websites while protecting themselves from fraudulent use by ineligible customers. Verification is fast, comprehensive, and required just once. With GOVX ID, your customers do not need to re-verify, leading to the best possible conversion rates with high value repeat buyers. GOVX ID integrates easily and seamlessly into any website. It is mobile friendly and fully responsive across all devices and secured using OAuth 2.0 protocol and JWT authentication to protect customer data. The verification experience is fully customizable with your branding and messaging, allowing you to limit verification to the specific groups you wish to target. And if you are a Shopify merchant, verification is even simpler. Thanks to the GOVX Shopify app, the number one military discount app on Shopify, it literally takes just a few clicks to start saying thank you to the service community! GOVX ID is just one of three ways to partner with GOVX. Leading consumer brands, professional sports teams, entertainers, travel partners, and more leverage the GOVX closed-channel ecommerce marketplace every day to reach a highly deserving and engaged audience of more than 7.5M members. With multiple integration options, getting started is easy. Many brands also use GOVX Marketing Services solutions to amplify their products or services within the highly engaged GOVX member community while reinforcing their support for those who serve. Contact the GOVX team today to explore the best partnership options for your business.
TrueOps
trueops.com
TrueOps is the most advanced solution for reclaiming your money from Amazon FBA. TrueOps offers market-leading 10% commission rates, seller-friendly policies like never charging for reimbursed inventory and instant credits for reimbursement reversals, and cutting-edge technology that gets you onboarded and finds more refunds faster than anyone else. With a founding team that includes a CPA, the CEO of an eight-figure Amazon seller, and a seasoned eCommerce software developer, we know what it means to deal with Amazon. So we built a system that finds every penny that Amazon owes you and we manage the process to get it back.
Checkout Champ
checkoutchamp.com
Checkout Champ was designed to increase sales conversions, AOV, and CLTV with the best subscription management and billing system in existence. With over 500 direct integrations, you can now eliminate your 3rd party app fees and let Checkout Champ do all the work. With our simple drag-and-drop builder, you can create the fastest loading checkout and one-click-upsell flows in minutes that can increase your sales conversions 2x-3x immediately. And with our A/B split test system, you can truly optimize your checkout flow. You can also build your entire storefront in the system, giving you total control, and increase in sales and a massive reduction in cost.
Noibu
noibu.com
Noibu is an eCommerce website monitoring tool that helps detect, prioritize, and resolve revenue-impacting bugs that might be hampering user experience and causing customer frustration and cart abandonment. Noibu monitors your eCommerce site and flags errors in real time. Noibu detects 100% of all errors that occur across every user session and adds them to the dashboard where they are prioritized based on the impact they have on revenue. Designed for business and engineering teams alike, Noibu helps correlate the impact of technical errors with revenue, so that the most critical ones can be resolved on priority. Here’s how Noibu helps streamline error detection, prioritization, and resolution for different teams: Business teams: Correlates the impact of issues to the drop in conversions on the website and the corresponding revenue loss that occurs due to hiccups in the customer journey. This allows business teams to analyze how errors on their site are directly impacting their bottom line. Product managers: By automatically prioritizing and triaging critical issues detected on eCommerce sites, Noibu helps product managers efficiently allocate developer efforts, so that highest-priority errors are tackled first and low-priority ones are removed from Priority view. Engineering teams: Noibu provides all the technical information (down to the exact line of code) required by developers to resolve the error, thus drastically reducing error reproduction and resolution time. For more information on how Noibu can detect, prioritize, and resolve errors on your eCommerce site and help recover lost revenue, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Shipup
shipup.co
Ideal solution for e-merchants driven by customer experience success. Shipup turns eCommerce deliveries into marketing offering a seamless and personalized post-purchase experience. Boost your NPS and customer lifetime value while reducing your call center delivery tickets. Discover a new channel of communication with a highly qualified audience. Intuitive self-service solution. Proven track record.
Richpanel
richpanel.com
Customer service can make or break customers’ trust in your ecommerce store. With Richpanel on your side, your support team will a) respond faster b) always give accurate answers c) easily manage large volumes and d) win customer trust. * Self-service portal to automate repetitive questions. * Multi-channel help desk & live chat. * Reply faster with context. * Get sales through live chat. * Comprehensive customer service reports.
Content Status
contentstatus.com
Content Status provides brands, retailers, and agencies fully automated, on-demand visibility into the status and quality of their product page content. With 50 pre-built E-Commerce connections, companies have a scalable way to immediately know if their product pages are live, complete, accurate, and optimized for all products online. Our 'Share-of-Shelf' capability also allows you to run unlimited keyword searches and see immediate digital shelf results to know how your products - and your competitors - are ranking.
Namogoo
namogoo.com
Namogoo is the world’s first Digital Journey Continuity platform, enabling over 1000 leading global brands to deliver unstoppable journeys for their customers. Namogoo's platform shapes the customer journey to fit each and every shopper by real-time removal of roadblocks and hesitations from the customer journey and delivering what’s needed to keep the customer journey on track - clearing the path to purchase and reducing journey abandonment.