Top E-Commerce Tools - Canada
E-commerce tools are essential for boosting the functionality of e-commerce websites. These tools offer a range of features, including integration with ERP systems, automation of accounting tasks, gathering customer data, and recovering abandoned shopping carts. Whether a business already has an established e-commerce platform or wants to concentrate on specific aspects like customer service, e-commerce tools come in handy for streamlining processes and boosting productivity. They play a crucial role in refining marketing tactics, improving customer conversion rates, scaling to meet increasing demand and company growth, and nurturing repeat customers. By deploying e-commerce tools, businesses can enhance operations, communication, and conversion strategies within their existing e-commerce platforms.
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in Ma...
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
Extensiv
extensiv.com
Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms we enable modern merchants and brands to f...
Elfsight
elfsight.com
Upgrade your website without coding. Elfsight widgets help 1,000,000+ website owners to increase sales, engage visitors, collect leads and more. Save your time and money with ready-to-use solutions and grow your business faster! ⚡️
Recapture
recapture.io
Automated Abandoned Cart Recovery, SMS & Email Marketing + popups with excellent analytics.
Debutify
debutify.com
Debutify is the ultimate all-in-one solution for the modern eCommerce brand. With a suite of conversion-optimized apps, it streamlines launching, managing, and scaling any brand. This is why many DTC brands around the globe have placed their trust in Debutify. Seamlessly designed for ease, every Deb...
Kalodata
kalodata.com
Kalodata is a data analytics and insights tool for TikTok shop. By providing information on trending products, talented influencers, trending short videos, quality livestreams, market research, competitive analyses, we can help TikTok shop sellers/brands/creators/affiliates make better and data-driv...
Shoopy
shoopy.in
Shoopy.in is an e-commerce platform offering a wide range of products across various categories. With a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation, Shoopy.in provides shoppers with a convenient and seamless online shopping experience. Key Features: Extensive Product Range: Shoopy.in offers a d...
LegitScript
legitscript.com
Confidently assess merchant risk so you can take action before it results in fines, damages your reputation, or threatens public safety. Transaction laundering. Online gambling. Hate groups. Illegal drug sales. There’s no limit to what unethical merchants will try to get away with — and no end to th...
Spoki
spoki.it
Spoki is a conversational platform that leverages WhatsApp as a communication channel to offer businesses solutions to integrate with e-commerce, marketing tools, CRM, ERP, and customized software. Spoki takes sales strategies to a higher level by harnessing the power of instant and conversational m...
OpenWidget
openwidget.com
OpenWidget is a free website widget plugin allowing you to boost your customer engagement and build consistent customer journeys with the use of essential tools available for you out of the box: - Contact Card, giving your customers the option to leave you a message that will be sent straight to you...
Memberful
memberful.com
Monetize your passion with membership. Best-in-class membership software for independent creators, publishers, educators, podcasters, and more.
Replyco
replyco.com
Replyco is the eCommerce helpdesk platform that centralises all your customer messages into one intuitive inbox. Automate tasks, streamline your workflows and deliver exceptional customer support in a fraction of the time.
VOC.ai
voc.ai
VOC AI is an AI-driven customer service platform that aims to optimize business operations and customer relations. It features an 'AI Agent for Customer Service', an AI bot powered by OpenAI, trained on business-specific data to provide precise responses to customer queries and avoid misleading answ...
Hosting123
hosting123.net
SEO friendly super fast web hosting for everyone from web experts to beginners. It can be yours in just 3 steps.
Reusely
reusely.com
Need an effortless way to deliver buyback quotes to your customers? Deploy your own buyback widget to your website in minutes and start receiving mail-in and in-store buybacks today! Forget about pricing your buybacks with a spreadsheet, sync your buyback pricing with wholesalers and set a profit ma...
Syncware
syncware.com
Automation software to sync orders, shipments, and inventory for multi-channel consumer product brands
Malomo
gomalomo.com
Build your brand with every shipment. Branded order tracking that drives repeat customers, reduces WISMO tickets & gives you carrier insights.
GOVX
govx.com
Thousands of leading brands use GOVX ID to instantly and securely verify customer eligibility for exclusive discounts on their retail or ticketing websites while protecting themselves from fraudulent use by ineligible customers. Verification is fast, comprehensive, and required just once. With GOVX ...
Brandboom
brandboom.com
Brandboom refashioned traditional B2B commerce and wholesale markets, and continues to innovate with its effortless cloud-based line sheets, ordering & invoicing tools, and the industry-standard Brandboom Link. The Connect Marketplace has also revolutionized wholesale marketing by using AI to find t...
biznessmaker
biznessmaker.com
The biznessmaker is an all-in-one solution for your company. Sell: We make it easy for you to sell software or digital downloads like e-books, video effects and music. Subscriptions: SaaS subscription billing platform for subscription business success. Billing & Invoicing: Manage and write your invo...
Chosify
chosify.com
At Chosify, we help e-commerce brands achieve the best customer experience. We help them solve the difficult decisions their customers face when they have to choose out of a bunch of similar products. Chosify connects questions to products with a guided selling solution and gives the best recommenda...
Aframark
aframark.com
We are Aframark, a cloud based platform that collects & displays product questions & answers on websites. We are the only solution provider that syndicates Q&A in real-time and allows the user-generated content improve sales conversions. FOR YOUR CUSTOMERS Give your customers the convenience to get ...
Amz Online Arbitrage
amzonlinearbitrage.com
Amz Online Arbitrage is a One-Stop Shop for Amazon Sellers who are looking to explore the Online Arbitrage Business Model On Amazon. Our FREE Software provides the Daily Profitable Products List to the Sellers
Namogoo
namogoo.com
Namogoo is the world’s first Digital Journey Continuity platform, enabling over 1000 leading global brands to deliver unstoppable journeys for their customers. Namogoo's platform shapes the customer journey to fit each and every shopper by real-time removal of roadblocks and hesitations from the cus...
Content Status
contentstatus.com
Content Status provides brands, retailers, and agencies fully automated, on-demand visibility into the status and quality of their product page content. With 50 pre-built E-Commerce connections, companies have a scalable way to immediately know if their product pages are live, complete, accurate, an...
Richpanel
richpanel.com
Customer service can make or break customers’ trust in your ecommerce store. With Richpanel on your side, your support team will a) respond faster b) always give accurate answers c) easily manage large volumes and d) win customer trust. ✅ Self-service portal to automate repetitive questions. ✅ Multi...
Checkout Champ
checkoutchamp.com
Checkout Champ is the ONLY Performance E-commerce Platform that was born out of necessity due to the abysmal conversion rates. When’s the last time your store sales converted at 4%, 6%, 8%, 10% or more? Checkout Champ drives up your conversion rates and your average order value by its revolutionary ...
ShipAid
shipaid.com
Replace shipping insurance apps with an in-house guarantee. Enhance customer experience and +AOV! The solution for lost, stolen, damaged, or late packages. Provide your customers with the assurance they need, bypassing insurance companies. Set your Guarantee Fee and retain the profits! Enhance custo...
EasyChannel
easychannel.com
Want a powerful all-in-one solution for all your multichannel selling needs? Then meet EasyChannel! EasyChannel is a powerful platform that brings all your ecommerce selling needs into one place by integrating your sales channels and consolidating your multichannel workflows, product management, and...
Blutag
blu.ai
Blutag is a turnkey SaaS solution that enables retail companies to deliver voice apps to their customers without coding in just a few simple steps. Blutag enables a voice based experience for your store. Delight your customers and increase customer engagement.
LiveRecover
liverecover.com
Texts your customers in real-time, converting carts into sales. LiveRecover helps eCommerce stores recover abandoned carts over text message. There's a lot of Shopify apps that promise to help you recover abandoned carts. You'll pay a monthly fee to use those apps, and they'll get to work emailing y...
Fusionmetrics
fusionmetrics.io
Subscription and Conversion Analytics for Shopify app operators. - Industry standard subscription and revenue analytics for Shopify apps - Installation and revenue attribution based on Google Analytics on Shopify app store - Conversion analytics with complete cross funnel tracking on the Shopify app...
Shipup
shipup.co
Ideal solution for e-merchants driven by customer experience success. Shipup turns eCommerce deliveries into marketing offering a seamless and personalized post-purchase experience. Boost your NPS and customer lifetime value while reducing your call center delivery tickets. Discover a new channel of...
Noibu
noibu.com
Noibu is an eCommerce website monitoring tool that helps detect, prioritize, and resolve revenue-impacting bugs that might be hampering user experience and causing customer frustration and cart abandonment. Noibu monitors your eCommerce site and flags errors in real time. Noibu detects 100% of all e...
TrueOps
trueops.com
TrueOps is the most advanced solution for reclaiming your money from Amazon FBA. TrueOps offers market-leading 10% commission rates, seller-friendly policies like never charging for reimbursed inventory and instant credits for reimbursement reversals, and cutting-edge technology that gets you onboar...
LitExtension
litextension.com
LitExtension is the world-leading e-commerce migration/replatform service provider. We help merchants and eCommerce experts migrate data from their current store to a desired shopping cart automatically within 3 simple steps. Data migration with LitExtension allows you to transfer all important data...
Payplug
payplug.com
Payplug is a payment solution designed for merchants, online merchants and fintech companies. Together, let’s raise the bar of payments.
8fig
8fig.co
Get funded now and scale your eCommerce store smarter and faster. 8fig's financing solutions will provide the resources you need.